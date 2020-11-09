Top Photos of the Day
Joe Biden points a finger at his election rally, after news media announced that Biden won the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Wilmington, Delaware. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Trump returns to the White House after news media declared Joe Biden to be the winner of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Women celebrate as media announce that Joe Biden won the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Brandon Bell
Gaspar Cal is embraced by his daughter Leticia while standing in front of their home, damaged by a mudslide caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, as the search for victims continue in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala....more
Demonstrators react as riot police use a water cannon during an opposition rally against the results of a parliamentary election, outside the Central Election Commission (CEC) building in Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze
People watch fireworks after media announced that Joe Biden won the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Wilmington, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump holds a placard at a "Stop the Steal" protest at the Wisconsin State Capitol, after media announced that Joe Biden won the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Madison, Wisconsin, U.S., November 7, 2020....more
Krista Matheny, 26, of New York City, reacts as she watches a speech by Joe Biden after news media announced that he won the election, in Times Square in New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People gather in front of the White House after news media declared Joe Biden to be the winner of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A cab driver raises his fist as people celebrate media announcing that Joe Biden won the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Union Square in New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Anti-government protesters attend a mass rally to call for the ouster of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's government and reforms in the monarchy in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Soldiers cling to a boat to cross a flood street after passage of Storm Eta, in La Lima, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Kamala Harris smiles as she speaks to supporters at a election rally, after news media announced that Biden won the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Wilmington, Delaware. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS
A supporter of National League for Democracy holds a picture of Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi as she waits for results outside the party headquarters after the general election in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Shwe Paw Mya Tin
People take part in a protest for justice for rape victims and justice for Mariana Ferrer, who was verbally attacked by a defendant's attorney during a rape trial in which the defendant was later acquitted, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda...more
Chelsea pensioners watch a Remembrance Sunday service from their windows at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Orthodox faithful attend the Sunday morning prayer session at the Zere Abrok church in Bahir Dar, Amhara Region in Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
Items left by visitors, including a bouquet of flowers reading "Your Dad Did It", decorate the grave of Beau Biden, late son of President-elect Joe Biden, in the church cemetery at St. Joseph On the Brandywine in Wilmington, Delaware....more
Fans storm the field after the Notre Dame Fighting Irish defeated the Clemson Tigers 47-40 in two overtimes, in South Bend, Indiana. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
A man runs away from unidentified people, who are presumably Belarusian law enforcement officers, during a rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Stringer
People react as media announce that Joe Biden won the 2020 U.S. presidential election, on Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney to U.S. President Donald Trump, gestures after media announced that Joe Biden won the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Felix, 6, lies in leaves in London Fields during the newly-imposed lockdown in east London, Britain. REUTERS/Marika Kochiashvili
Residents carry their belongings recovered from their houses damaged by a mudslide, caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, as the search for victims continue in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Christopher Paulsen holds a flag as he reacts after media announced that Joe Biden won the 2020 U.S. presidential election on Sunset Boulevard in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/David Swanson
A supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump holds a firearm next to a baby outside the State Capitol building after news media declared Biden to be the winner of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Leah...more
Hungarian transgender couple, Elvira Angyal and Tamara Csillag, prepare for their wedding at home in Polgardi, Hungary. In Prime Minister Viktor Orban's increasingly homophobic regime, gay people are barred from marrying while transgender people have...more
Supporters of President Donald Trump pray during a protest about the early results of the 2020 presidential election, in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sailing - Vendee Globe - Les Sables-d'Olonne, France - November 8, 2020 General view during the race REUTERS/Stephane Mahe TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Supporters of Joe Biden march after media announced that he won the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
