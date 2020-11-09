Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Nov 9, 2020 | 9:02am EST

Top Photos of the Day

Joe Biden points a finger at his election rally, after news media announced that Biden won the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Wilmington, Delaware. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Joe Biden points a finger at his election rally, after news media announced that Biden won the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Wilmington, Delaware. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
Joe Biden points a finger at his election rally, after news media announced that Biden won the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Wilmington, Delaware. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
1 / 30
President Trump returns to the White House after news media declared Joe Biden to be the winner of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria &nbsp; &nbsp;

President Trump returns to the White House after news media declared Joe Biden to be the winner of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria    

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
President Trump returns to the White House after news media declared Joe Biden to be the winner of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria    
Close
2 / 30
Women celebrate as media announce that Joe Biden won the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Brandon Bell &nbsp; &nbsp;

Women celebrate as media announce that Joe Biden won the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Brandon Bell    

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
Women celebrate as media announce that Joe Biden won the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Brandon Bell    
Close
3 / 30
Gaspar Cal is embraced by his daughter Leticia while standing in front of their home, damaged by a mudslide caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, as the search for victims continue in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria &nbsp;

Gaspar Cal is embraced by his daughter Leticia while standing in front of their home, damaged by a mudslide caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, as the search for victims continue in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala....more

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2020
Gaspar Cal is embraced by his daughter Leticia while standing in front of their home, damaged by a mudslide caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, as the search for victims continue in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria  
Close
4 / 30
Demonstrators react as riot police use a water cannon during an opposition rally against the results of a parliamentary election, outside the Central Election Commission (CEC) building in Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze &nbsp; &nbsp;

Demonstrators react as riot police use a water cannon during an opposition rally against the results of a parliamentary election, outside the Central Election Commission (CEC) building in Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze    

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2020
Demonstrators react as riot police use a water cannon during an opposition rally against the results of a parliamentary election, outside the Central Election Commission (CEC) building in Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze    
Close
5 / 30
People watch fireworks after media announced that Joe Biden won the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Wilmington, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela &nbsp; &nbsp;

People watch fireworks after media announced that Joe Biden won the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Wilmington, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela    

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
People watch fireworks after media announced that Joe Biden won the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Wilmington, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela    
Close
6 / 30
A supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump holds a placard at a "Stop the Steal" protest at the Wisconsin State Capitol, after media announced that Joe Biden won the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Madison, Wisconsin, U.S., November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan

A supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump holds a placard at a "Stop the Steal" protest at the Wisconsin State Capitol, after media announced that Joe Biden won the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Madison, Wisconsin, U.S., November 7, 2020....more

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
A supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump holds a placard at a "Stop the Steal" protest at the Wisconsin State Capitol, after media announced that Joe Biden won the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Madison, Wisconsin, U.S., November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan
Close
7 / 30
Krista Matheny, 26, of New York City, reacts as she watches a speech by Joe Biden after news media announced that he won the election, in Times Square in New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Krista Matheny, 26, of New York City, reacts as she watches a speech by Joe Biden after news media announced that he won the election, in Times Square in New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
Krista Matheny, 26, of New York City, reacts as she watches a speech by Joe Biden after news media announced that he won the election, in Times Square in New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
8 / 30
People gather in front of the White House after news media declared Joe Biden to be the winner of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

People gather in front of the White House after news media declared Joe Biden to be the winner of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
People gather in front of the White House after news media declared Joe Biden to be the winner of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
9 / 30
A cab driver raises his fist as people celebrate media announcing that Joe Biden won the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Union Square in New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A cab driver raises his fist as people celebrate media announcing that Joe Biden won the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Union Square in New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
A cab driver raises his fist as people celebrate media announcing that Joe Biden won the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Union Square in New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
10 / 30
Anti-government protesters attend a mass rally to call for the ouster of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's government and reforms in the monarchy in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha &nbsp;

Anti-government protesters attend a mass rally to call for the ouster of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's government and reforms in the monarchy in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha  

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2020
Anti-government protesters attend a mass rally to call for the ouster of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's government and reforms in the monarchy in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha  
Close
11 / 30
Soldiers cling to a boat to cross a flood street after passage of Storm Eta, in La Lima, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera &nbsp; &nbsp;

Soldiers cling to a boat to cross a flood street after passage of Storm Eta, in La Lima, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera    

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
Soldiers cling to a boat to cross a flood street after passage of Storm Eta, in La Lima, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera    
Close
12 / 30
Kamala Harris smiles as she speaks to supporters at a election rally, after news media announced that Biden won the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Wilmington, Delaware. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

Kamala Harris smiles as she speaks to supporters at a election rally, after news media announced that Biden won the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Wilmington, Delaware. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
Kamala Harris smiles as she speaks to supporters at a election rally, after news media announced that Biden won the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Wilmington, Delaware. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS
Close
13 / 30
A supporter of National League for Democracy holds a picture of Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi as she waits for results outside the party headquarters after the general election in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Shwe Paw Mya Tin &nbsp;

A supporter of National League for Democracy holds a picture of Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi as she waits for results outside the party headquarters after the general election in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Shwe Paw Mya Tin  

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2020
A supporter of National League for Democracy holds a picture of Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi as she waits for results outside the party headquarters after the general election in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Shwe Paw Mya Tin  
Close
14 / 30
People take part in a protest for justice for rape victims and justice for Mariana Ferrer, who was verbally attacked by a defendant's attorney during a rape trial in which the defendant was later acquitted, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli &nbsp;

People take part in a protest for justice for rape victims and justice for Mariana Ferrer, who was verbally attacked by a defendant's attorney during a rape trial in which the defendant was later acquitted, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda...more

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2020
People take part in a protest for justice for rape victims and justice for Mariana Ferrer, who was verbally attacked by a defendant's attorney during a rape trial in which the defendant was later acquitted, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli  
Close
15 / 30
Chelsea pensioners watch a Remembrance Sunday service from their windows at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls &nbsp; &nbsp;

Chelsea pensioners watch a Remembrance Sunday service from their windows at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls    

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2020
Chelsea pensioners watch a Remembrance Sunday service from their windows at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls    
Close
16 / 30
Orthodox faithful attend the Sunday morning prayer session at the Zere Abrok church in Bahir Dar, Amhara Region in Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri &nbsp; &nbsp;

Orthodox faithful attend the Sunday morning prayer session at the Zere Abrok church in Bahir Dar, Amhara Region in Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri    

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2020
Orthodox faithful attend the Sunday morning prayer session at the Zere Abrok church in Bahir Dar, Amhara Region in Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri    
Close
17 / 30
Items left by visitors, including a bouquet of flowers reading "Your Dad Did It", decorate the grave of Beau Biden, late son of President-elect Joe Biden, in the church cemetery at St. Joseph On the Brandywine in Wilmington, Delaware. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst &nbsp;

Items left by visitors, including a bouquet of flowers reading "Your Dad Did It", decorate the grave of Beau Biden, late son of President-elect Joe Biden, in the church cemetery at St. Joseph On the Brandywine in Wilmington, Delaware....more

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2020
Items left by visitors, including a bouquet of flowers reading "Your Dad Did It", decorate the grave of Beau Biden, late son of President-elect Joe Biden, in the church cemetery at St. Joseph On the Brandywine in Wilmington, Delaware.  REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst  
Close
18 / 30
Fans storm the field after the Notre Dame Fighting Irish defeated the Clemson Tigers 47-40 in two overtimes, in South Bend, Indiana. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports &nbsp; &nbsp;

Fans storm the field after the Notre Dame Fighting Irish defeated the Clemson Tigers 47-40 in two overtimes, in South Bend, Indiana. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports    

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2020
Fans storm the field after the Notre Dame Fighting Irish defeated the Clemson Tigers 47-40 in two overtimes, in South Bend, Indiana. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports    
Close
19 / 30
A man runs away from unidentified people, who are presumably Belarusian law enforcement officers, during a rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Stringer &nbsp;

A man runs away from unidentified people, who are presumably Belarusian law enforcement officers, during a rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Stringer  

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2020
A man runs away from unidentified people, who are presumably Belarusian law enforcement officers, during a rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Stringer  
Close
20 / 30
People react as media announce that Joe Biden won the 2020 U.S. presidential election, on Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington. REUTERS/Hannah McKay &nbsp;

People react as media announce that Joe Biden won the 2020 U.S. presidential election, on Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington. REUTERS/Hannah McKay  

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
People react as media announce that Joe Biden won the 2020 U.S. presidential election, on Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington. REUTERS/Hannah McKay  
Close
21 / 30
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney to U.S. President Donald Trump, gestures after media announced that Joe Biden won the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney to U.S. President Donald Trump, gestures after media announced that Joe Biden won the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney to U.S. President Donald Trump, gestures after media announced that Joe Biden won the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
22 / 30
Felix, 6, lies in leaves in London Fields during the newly-imposed lockdown in east London, Britain. REUTERS/Marika Kochiashvili &nbsp; &nbsp;

Felix, 6, lies in leaves in London Fields during the newly-imposed lockdown in east London, Britain. REUTERS/Marika Kochiashvili    

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
Felix, 6, lies in leaves in London Fields during the newly-imposed lockdown in east London, Britain. REUTERS/Marika Kochiashvili    
Close
23 / 30
Residents carry their belongings recovered from their houses damaged by a mudslide, caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, as the search for victims continue in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria &nbsp;

Residents carry their belongings recovered from their houses damaged by a mudslide, caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, as the search for victims continue in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria  

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2020
Residents carry their belongings recovered from their houses damaged by a mudslide, caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, as the search for victims continue in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria  
Close
24 / 30
Christopher Paulsen holds a flag as he reacts after media announced that Joe Biden won the 2020 U.S. presidential election on Sunset Boulevard in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/David Swanson &nbsp;

Christopher Paulsen holds a flag as he reacts after media announced that Joe Biden won the 2020 U.S. presidential election on Sunset Boulevard in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/David Swanson  

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
Christopher Paulsen holds a flag as he reacts after media announced that Joe Biden won the 2020 U.S. presidential election on Sunset Boulevard in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/David Swanson  
Close
25 / 30
A supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump holds a firearm next to a baby outside the State Capitol building after news media declared Biden to be the winner of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. &nbsp;REUTERS/Leah Millis &nbsp;

A supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump holds a firearm next to a baby outside the State Capitol building after news media declared Biden to be the winner of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.  REUTERS/Leah...more

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
A supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump holds a firearm next to a baby outside the State Capitol building after news media declared Biden to be the winner of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.  REUTERS/Leah Millis  
Close
26 / 30
Hungarian transgender couple, Elvira Angyal and Tamara Csillag, prepare for their wedding at home in Polgardi, Hungary. In Prime Minister Viktor Orban's increasingly homophobic regime, gay people are barred from marrying while transgender people have been denied legal recognition – ironically enabling Agyal, who completed her legal transition to become a woman, to marry Csillag, who has been stuck with male documents but still lives as a woman. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo &nbsp; &nbsp;

Hungarian transgender couple, Elvira Angyal and Tamara Csillag, prepare for their wedding at home in Polgardi, Hungary. In Prime Minister Viktor Orban's increasingly homophobic regime, gay people are barred from marrying while transgender people have...more

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2020
Hungarian transgender couple, Elvira Angyal and Tamara Csillag, prepare for their wedding at home in Polgardi, Hungary. In Prime Minister Viktor Orban's increasingly homophobic regime, gay people are barred from marrying while transgender people have been denied legal recognition – ironically enabling Agyal, who completed her legal transition to become a woman, to marry Csillag, who has been stuck with male documents but still lives as a woman. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo    
Close
27 / 30
Supporters of President Donald Trump pray during a protest about the early results of the 2020 presidential election, in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart &nbsp;

Supporters of President Donald Trump pray during a protest about the early results of the 2020 presidential election, in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart  

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2020
Supporters of President Donald Trump pray during a protest about the early results of the 2020 presidential election, in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart  
Close
28 / 30
Sailing - Vendee Globe - Les Sables-d'Olonne, France - November 8, 2020 General view during the race REUTERS/Stephane Mahe TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Sailing - Vendee Globe - Les Sables-d'Olonne, France - November 8, 2020 General view during the race REUTERS/Stephane Mahe TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2020
Sailing - Vendee Globe - Les Sables-d'Olonne, France - November 8, 2020 General view during the race REUTERS/Stephane Mahe TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
29 / 30
Supporters of Joe Biden march after media announced that he won the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Supporters of Joe Biden march after media announced that he won the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
Supporters of Joe Biden march after media announced that he won the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Nov 06 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Nov 06 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Nov 05 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Nov 04 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Jubilation and dejection across America after Biden declared election winner

Jubilation and dejection across America after Biden declared election winner

Supporters of Joe Biden celebrated in the streets, Trump went golfing and his supporters continued to dispute vote-counting after the Democratic candidate prevailed in the U.S. election.

Americans celebrate Biden's win outside White House

Americans celebrate Biden's win outside White House

Throngs of Joe Biden supporters streamed to the White House to rejoice outside a security fence plastered with signs protesting Trump.

Notable deaths in 2020

Notable deaths in 2020

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Trump supporters dejected after Biden declared winner

Trump supporters dejected after Biden declared winner

Trump supporters reacted to Joe Biden's election victory with a mix of disappointment, suspicion and resignation, as some continued to dispute vote-counting in several battleground states.

Biden supporters celebrate victory

Biden supporters celebrate victory

Supporters of Joe Biden take to the streets to celebrate his victory over President Trump in the presidential election.

Joe Biden celebrates election victory in Delaware hometown

Joe Biden celebrates election victory in Delaware hometown

President-elect Joe Biden declared it was "time to heal" America at his socially distanced, drive-through victory party in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.

Joe Biden's road to the presidency

Joe Biden's road to the presidency

Joe Biden, a fixture in U.S. politics for a half century as a senator and vice president, completed a long climb to the political mountaintop that includes two previous failed presidential bids by defeating President Donald Trump.

Kamala Harris breaks barriers to become vice president

Kamala Harris breaks barriers to become vice president

Kamala Harris becomes the first woman, the first Black American and the first Asian American to hold the country's second highest office.

Joe Biden wins U.S. presidency after divisive election

Joe Biden wins U.S. presidency after divisive election

Democrat Joe Biden captured the U.S. presidency, several major television networks said, as voters narrowly rebuffed Republican incumbent Donald Trump's tumultuous leadership and embraced Biden's promise to fight the coronavirus pandemic and fix the economy in a divided nation.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast