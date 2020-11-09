Top Photos of the Day

Hungarian transgender couple, Elvira Angyal and Tamara Csillag, prepare for their wedding at home in Polgardi, Hungary. In Prime Minister Viktor Orban's increasingly homophobic regime, gay people are barred from marrying while transgender people have...more

Hungarian transgender couple, Elvira Angyal and Tamara Csillag, prepare for their wedding at home in Polgardi, Hungary. In Prime Minister Viktor Orban's increasingly homophobic regime, gay people are barred from marrying while transgender people have been denied legal recognition – ironically enabling Agyal, who completed her legal transition to become a woman, to marry Csillag, who has been stuck with male documents but still lives as a woman. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

