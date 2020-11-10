Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Nov 10, 2020 | 7:51am EST

Top Photos of the Day

A damaged taxi is seen in floodwaters caused by Tropical Storm Eta in a street at the Brickell neighborhood in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A damaged taxi is seen in floodwaters caused by Tropical Storm Eta in a street at the Brickell neighborhood in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2020
A damaged taxi is seen in floodwaters caused by Tropical Storm Eta in a street at the Brickell neighborhood in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
1 / 21
Meltwater flows over the Laohugou No. 12 glacier in the Qilian mountains, Subei Mongol Autonomous County in Gansu province. Glaciers in China's bleak, rugged Qilian mountains are disappearing at a shocking rate as global warming brings unpredictable change and raises the prospect of crippling, long-term water shortages, scientists say. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins &nbsp;

Meltwater flows over the Laohugou No. 12 glacier in the Qilian mountains, Subei Mongol Autonomous County in Gansu province. Glaciers in China's bleak, rugged Qilian mountains are disappearing at a shocking rate as global warming brings unpredictable...more

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2020
Meltwater flows over the Laohugou No. 12 glacier in the Qilian mountains, Subei Mongol Autonomous County in Gansu province. Glaciers in China's bleak, rugged Qilian mountains are disappearing at a shocking rate as global warming brings unpredictable change and raises the prospect of crippling, long-term water shortages, scientists say. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins  
Close
2 / 21
President-elect Joe Biden is seen making remarks on his plan to fight COVID-19 on television monitors from the White House Briefing Room, after pharmaceutical giant Pfizer said its experimental COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective, in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria &nbsp; &nbsp;

President-elect Joe Biden is seen making remarks on his plan to fight COVID-19 on television monitors from the White House Briefing Room, after pharmaceutical giant Pfizer said its experimental COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective, in...more

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2020
President-elect Joe Biden is seen making remarks on his plan to fight COVID-19 on television monitors from the White House Briefing Room, after pharmaceutical giant Pfizer said its experimental COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective, in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria    
Close
3 / 21
A driver in a parked car looks on as supporters of President Donald Trump rally in front of a large U.S. Flag, outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center six days after the election in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Bastiaan Slabbers

A driver in a parked car looks on as supporters of President Donald Trump rally in front of a large U.S. Flag, outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center six days after the election in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Bastiaan Slabbers

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2020
A driver in a parked car looks on as supporters of President Donald Trump rally in front of a large U.S. Flag, outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center six days after the election in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Bastiaan Slabbers
Close
4 / 21
Members of Danish health authorities are assisted by members of the Danish Armed Forces in disposing of dead mink in a military area near Holstebro in Denmark. Morten Stricker/Dagbladet Holstebro Struer/Jysk Fynske Medier/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS &nbsp;

Members of Danish health authorities are assisted by members of the Danish Armed Forces in disposing of dead mink in a military area near Holstebro in Denmark. Morten Stricker/Dagbladet Holstebro Struer/Jysk Fynske Medier/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Members of Danish health authorities are assisted by members of the Danish Armed Forces in disposing of dead mink in a military area near Holstebro in Denmark. Morten Stricker/Dagbladet Holstebro Struer/Jysk Fynske Medier/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS  
Close
5 / 21
Women wearing protective face masks walk at the financial and business district of La Defense in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier &nbsp;

Women wearing protective face masks walk at the financial and business district of La Defense in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier  

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2020
Women wearing protective face masks walk at the financial and business district of La Defense in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier  
Close
6 / 21
Women take part in a wake for their loved ones, who died during a landslide caused by rains brought by Tropical Storm Eta, in the village of Mukem, Chiapas state, Mexico. REUTERS/Jacob Garcia

Women take part in a wake for their loved ones, who died during a landslide caused by rains brought by Tropical Storm Eta, in the village of Mukem, Chiapas state, Mexico. REUTERS/Jacob Garcia

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2020
Women take part in a wake for their loved ones, who died during a landslide caused by rains brought by Tropical Storm Eta, in the village of Mukem, Chiapas state, Mexico. REUTERS/Jacob Garcia
Close
7 / 21
A flood caused by Tropical Storm Eta is seen in Davie, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A flood caused by Tropical Storm Eta is seen in Davie, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2020
A flood caused by Tropical Storm Eta is seen in Davie, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
8 / 21
A residential area is seen shrouded in smog in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A residential area is seen shrouded in smog in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2020
A residential area is seen shrouded in smog in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
9 / 21
People storm the government house after Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he had signed an agreement with leaders of Russia and Azerbaijan to end the war on Tuesday, in Yerevan, Armenia. Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure

People storm the government house after Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he had signed an agreement with leaders of Russia and Azerbaijan to end the war on Tuesday, in Yerevan, Armenia. Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2020
People storm the government house after Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he had signed an agreement with leaders of Russia and Azerbaijan to end the war on Tuesday, in Yerevan, Armenia. Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure
Close
10 / 21
A woman walks past autumn foliage, during new nationwide restrictions amid the coronavirus outbreak, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville &nbsp; &nbsp;

A woman walks past autumn foliage, during new nationwide restrictions amid the coronavirus outbreak, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville    

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2020
A woman walks past autumn foliage, during new nationwide restrictions amid the coronavirus outbreak, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville    
Close
11 / 21
An indigenous person holds a cell phone and looks on as former Bolivian President Evo Morales returns to his home country from exile in Argentina, at the border town of Villazon, Bolivia. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino &nbsp; &nbsp;

An indigenous person holds a cell phone and looks on as former Bolivian President Evo Morales returns to his home country from exile in Argentina, at the border town of Villazon, Bolivia. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino    

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2020
An indigenous person holds a cell phone and looks on as former Bolivian President Evo Morales returns to his home country from exile in Argentina, at the border town of Villazon, Bolivia. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino    
Close
12 / 21
Supporters of former Bolivian President Evo Morales try to clear a highway blocked by locals to ask for school improvements as Evo holds a caravan after returning to his home country from exile in Argentina, in Tupiza, Bolivia. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino &nbsp;

Supporters of former Bolivian President Evo Morales try to clear a highway blocked by locals to ask for school improvements as Evo holds a caravan after returning to his home country from exile in Argentina, in Tupiza, Bolivia. REUTERS/Ueslei...more

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2020
Supporters of former Bolivian President Evo Morales try to clear a highway blocked by locals to ask for school improvements as Evo holds a caravan after returning to his home country from exile in Argentina, in Tupiza, Bolivia. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino  
Close
13 / 21
A child covers their face with the American flag near the White House in Washington, DC. REUTERS/Hannah McKay &nbsp; &nbsp;

A child covers their face with the American flag near the White House in Washington, DC. REUTERS/Hannah McKay    

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2020
A child covers their face with the American flag near the White House in Washington, DC. REUTERS/Hannah McKay    
Close
14 / 21
A man, wearing a protective face mask, reads a book in a park during the second national lockdown as part of the measures to fight a second wave of the coronavirus in Nantes, France. &nbsp;REUTERS/Stephane Mahe &nbsp;

A man, wearing a protective face mask, reads a book in a park during the second national lockdown as part of the measures to fight a second wave of the coronavirus in Nantes, France.  REUTERS/Stephane Mahe  

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2020
A man, wearing a protective face mask, reads a book in a park during the second national lockdown as part of the measures to fight a second wave of the coronavirus in Nantes, France.  REUTERS/Stephane Mahe  
Close
15 / 21
Former Bolivian President Evo Morales raises a fist as he returns to his home country from exile in Argentina, at the border town of Villazon, Bolivia. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales raises a fist as he returns to his home country from exile in Argentina, at the border town of Villazon, Bolivia. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2020
Former Bolivian President Evo Morales raises a fist as he returns to his home country from exile in Argentina, at the border town of Villazon, Bolivia. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
16 / 21
Former Kosovo President Hashim Thaci, who resigned and was taken into custody of a war crimes tribunal, appears for the first time before the Kosovo Specialist Chambers in The Hague, Netherlands. &nbsp;Jerry Lampen/Pool via REUTERS

Former Kosovo President Hashim Thaci, who resigned and was taken into custody of a war crimes tribunal, appears for the first time before the Kosovo Specialist Chambers in The Hague, Netherlands.  Jerry Lampen/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2020
Former Kosovo President Hashim Thaci, who resigned and was taken into custody of a war crimes tribunal, appears for the first time before the Kosovo Specialist Chambers in The Hague, Netherlands.  Jerry Lampen/Pool via REUTERS
Close
17 / 21
Supporters of National League for Democracy gather to celebrate at party headquarters after the general election in Yangon, Myanmar.&nbsp;REUTERS/Shwe Paw Mya Tin &nbsp;

Supporters of National League for Democracy gather to celebrate at party headquarters after the general election in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Shwe Paw Mya Tin  

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2020
Supporters of National League for Democracy gather to celebrate at party headquarters after the general election in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Shwe Paw Mya Tin  
Close
18 / 21
People wearing protective face masks walk past closed shops at the Monastiraki district, after the Greek government imposed a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis &nbsp; &nbsp;

People wearing protective face masks walk past closed shops at the Monastiraki district, after the Greek government imposed a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis    

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2020
People wearing protective face masks walk past closed shops at the Monastiraki district, after the Greek government imposed a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis    
Close
19 / 21
A potter arranges earthen lamps, which are used to decorate homes and temples during Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, at a workshop in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A potter arranges earthen lamps, which are used to decorate homes and temples during Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, at a workshop in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2020
A potter arranges earthen lamps, which are used to decorate homes and temples during Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, at a workshop in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
20 / 21
People wearing protective face masks, used as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus, wait in a queue near a reception desk at a local clinic in Omsk, Russia. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko &nbsp;

People wearing protective face masks, used as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus, wait in a queue near a reception desk at a local clinic in Omsk, Russia. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko  

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2020
People wearing protective face masks, used as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus, wait in a queue near a reception desk at a local clinic in Omsk, Russia. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko  
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Next Slideshows

Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Nov 09 2020
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Nov 06 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Nov 06 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Nov 05 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Tropical Storm Eta drenches South Florida

Tropical Storm Eta drenches South Florida

Tropical Storm Eta unleashed torrential rain on South Florida after making landfall in the Keys, flooding roads and residential neighborhoods and knocking out power for thousands as it moved back over the Gulf of Mexico.

White House departures

White House departures

White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump, listed by the dates their departures were announced.

Spectacular fall colors around the world

Spectacular fall colors around the world

Mother Nature puts on an autumn show.

People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19

People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19

Notable American political figures who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Inside Stacey Abrams' Democratic victory in 'New Georgia'

Inside Stacey Abrams' Democratic victory in 'New Georgia'

Years of get-out-the-vote efforts spearheaded by Stacey Abrams and a legal onslaught against voter suppression from community groups and activists are behind the Democratic shift, experts say.

Kamala Harris' ancestral Indian village celebrates her historic win

Kamala Harris' ancestral Indian village celebrates her historic win

Indians burst firecrackers and offered prayers of gratitude over the election of Kamala Harris as the next U.S. vice president, declaring it a proud moment for Indian-Americans.

'Worst storm in decades': Central America reels from floods and landslides

'Worst storm in decades': Central America reels from floods and landslides

One of the fiercest storms to hit Central America in years, Eta dumped torrential rain across large parts of the region, causing devastating floods and landslides.

Jubilation and dejection across America after Biden declared election winner

Jubilation and dejection across America after Biden declared election winner

Supporters of Joe Biden celebrated in the streets, Trump went golfing and his supporters continued to dispute vote-counting after the Democratic candidate prevailed in the U.S. election.

Americans celebrate Biden's win outside White House

Americans celebrate Biden's win outside White House

Throngs of Joe Biden supporters streamed to the White House to rejoice outside a security fence plastered with signs protesting Trump.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast