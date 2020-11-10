Top Photos of the Day
A damaged taxi is seen in floodwaters caused by Tropical Storm Eta in a street at the Brickell neighborhood in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Meltwater flows over the Laohugou No. 12 glacier in the Qilian mountains, Subei Mongol Autonomous County in Gansu province. Glaciers in China's bleak, rugged Qilian mountains are disappearing at a shocking rate as global warming brings unpredictable...more
President-elect Joe Biden is seen making remarks on his plan to fight COVID-19 on television monitors from the White House Briefing Room, after pharmaceutical giant Pfizer said its experimental COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective, in...more
A driver in a parked car looks on as supporters of President Donald Trump rally in front of a large U.S. Flag, outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center six days after the election in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Bastiaan Slabbers
Members of Danish health authorities are assisted by members of the Danish Armed Forces in disposing of dead mink in a military area near Holstebro in Denmark. Morten Stricker/Dagbladet Holstebro Struer/Jysk Fynske Medier/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS...more
Women wearing protective face masks walk at the financial and business district of La Defense in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Women take part in a wake for their loved ones, who died during a landslide caused by rains brought by Tropical Storm Eta, in the village of Mukem, Chiapas state, Mexico. REUTERS/Jacob Garcia
A flood caused by Tropical Storm Eta is seen in Davie, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A residential area is seen shrouded in smog in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People storm the government house after Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he had signed an agreement with leaders of Russia and Azerbaijan to end the war on Tuesday, in Yerevan, Armenia. Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure
A woman walks past autumn foliage, during new nationwide restrictions amid the coronavirus outbreak, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
An indigenous person holds a cell phone and looks on as former Bolivian President Evo Morales returns to his home country from exile in Argentina, at the border town of Villazon, Bolivia. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Supporters of former Bolivian President Evo Morales try to clear a highway blocked by locals to ask for school improvements as Evo holds a caravan after returning to his home country from exile in Argentina, in Tupiza, Bolivia. REUTERS/Ueslei...more
A child covers their face with the American flag near the White House in Washington, DC. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A man, wearing a protective face mask, reads a book in a park during the second national lockdown as part of the measures to fight a second wave of the coronavirus in Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Former Bolivian President Evo Morales raises a fist as he returns to his home country from exile in Argentina, at the border town of Villazon, Bolivia. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Former Kosovo President Hashim Thaci, who resigned and was taken into custody of a war crimes tribunal, appears for the first time before the Kosovo Specialist Chambers in The Hague, Netherlands. Jerry Lampen/Pool via REUTERS
Supporters of National League for Democracy gather to celebrate at party headquarters after the general election in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Shwe Paw Mya Tin
People wearing protective face masks walk past closed shops at the Monastiraki district, after the Greek government imposed a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A potter arranges earthen lamps, which are used to decorate homes and temples during Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, at a workshop in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People wearing protective face masks, used as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus, wait in a queue near a reception desk at a local clinic in Omsk, Russia. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
