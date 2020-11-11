Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

A believer wearing a protective face mask prays inside the premises of a church in Yerevan, Armenia. REUTERS/Artem Mikryukov &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2020
A service member of the Russian peacekeeping troops stands next to a tank near the border with Armenia, following the signing of a deal to end the military conflict between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces, in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh. REUTERS/Francesco Brembati

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2020
People walk in floodwaters in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Eta and cold fronts in Macuspana, Tabasco, Mexico. Jesus Castellanos Perez/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Members of Danish health authorities are assisted by members of the Danish Armed Forces in disposing of dead mink in a military area near Holstebro in Denmark. Morten Stricker/Dagbladet Holstebro Struer/Jysk Fynske Medier/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2020
The U.S. Capitol building is seen reflected in a puddle in Washington. REUTERS/Hannah McKay &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Participants stage a performance during a protest against the ruling by Poland's Constitutional Tribunal that imposes a near-total ban on abortion near the Palace of Culture and Science in Warsaw, Poland. Slawomir Kaminski/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Students take part in a training session at the Ministry of Fun Santa School, as it develops an online app for children to speak with Santa during the Christmas season, as the continuation of the coronavirus pandemic means most in-person Santa's Grotto experiences will have to be cancelled, London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2020
A woman takes a test for the coronavirus in Staten Island, New York. &nbsp;REUTERS/Brendan McDermid &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2020
An Indian gharial crocodile eats a fish in a pool at closed Prague Zoo amid coronavirus restrictions in Prague, Czech Republic. The zoo offers meal vouchers for people to contribute to feed its animals as a part of a fundraising project during lockdown. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2020
U.S. Flags are pictured on the forecourt of the TCL Chinese theatre to salute celebrities who have served in the U.S. Military ahead of Veterans Day in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Palestinian man Naseem Abu Jamea plays with his pet lion cubs that he keeps on his house rooftop after buying them from a local zoo, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2020
A United States Marine stands guard outside the West Wing lobby entrance at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Boys are seen on a fallen tree after the water levels at Lake Naivasha bulged to record high, pushing hundreds of people from surrounding farms around Naivasha town within Nakuru county, Kenya. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Meltwater flows over the Laohugou No. 12 glacier in the Qilian mountains, Subei Mongol Autonomous County in Gansu province. Glaciers in China's bleak, rugged Qilian mountains are disappearing at a shocking rate as global warming brings unpredictable change and raises the prospect of crippling, long-term water shortages, scientists say. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2020
President-elect Joe Biden smiles during a brief news conference in Wilmington, Delaware. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Locals stand among debris following heavy rainfall at the village of Gournes on the island of Crete, Greece. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2020
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attends a briefing to the media at the State Department in Washington. Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via REUTERS &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Over two thousand migrants rest in the Arguineguin harbour, in the Spanish island of Gran Canaria, after being rescued by coast guards or reaching the island by their own means, in Arguineguin, Spain. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2020
People storm the government house after Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he had signed an agreement with leaders of Russia and Azerbaijan to end the war on Tuesday, in Yerevan, Armenia. Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2020
Children play beside shanties at Baseco Beach in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2020
A kid looks on in front of Bolivia's former President Evo Morales during a caravan between Uyuni and Oruro, upon his return to the country, in Uyuni, Bolivia. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Protesting supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump are reflected in a window, as election workers continue to tabulate votes at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), days after former Vice President Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Police officers are seen as demonstrators lie in hammocks hanging from trees during a protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Women wearing protective face masks walk at the financial and business district of La Defense in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2020
