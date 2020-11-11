Top Photos of the Day
A believer wearing a protective face mask prays inside the premises of a church in Yerevan, Armenia. REUTERS/Artem Mikryukov
A service member of the Russian peacekeeping troops stands next to a tank near the border with Armenia, following the signing of a deal to end the military conflict between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces, in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh....more
People walk in floodwaters in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Eta and cold fronts in Macuspana, Tabasco, Mexico. Jesus Castellanos Perez/via REUTERS
Members of Danish health authorities are assisted by members of the Danish Armed Forces in disposing of dead mink in a military area near Holstebro in Denmark. Morten Stricker/Dagbladet Holstebro Struer/Jysk Fynske Medier/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS...more
The U.S. Capitol building is seen reflected in a puddle in Washington. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Participants stage a performance during a protest against the ruling by Poland's Constitutional Tribunal that imposes a near-total ban on abortion near the Palace of Culture and Science in Warsaw, Poland. Slawomir Kaminski/Agencja Gazeta via...more
Students take part in a training session at the Ministry of Fun Santa School, as it develops an online app for children to speak with Santa during the Christmas season, as the continuation of the coronavirus pandemic means most in-person Santa's...more
A woman takes a test for the coronavirus in Staten Island, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
An Indian gharial crocodile eats a fish in a pool at closed Prague Zoo amid coronavirus restrictions in Prague, Czech Republic. The zoo offers meal vouchers for people to contribute to feed its animals as a part of a fundraising project during...more
U.S. Flags are pictured on the forecourt of the TCL Chinese theatre to salute celebrities who have served in the U.S. Military ahead of Veterans Day in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Palestinian man Naseem Abu Jamea plays with his pet lion cubs that he keeps on his house rooftop after buying them from a local zoo, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A United States Marine stands guard outside the West Wing lobby entrance at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Boys are seen on a fallen tree after the water levels at Lake Naivasha bulged to record high, pushing hundreds of people from surrounding farms around Naivasha town within Nakuru county, Kenya. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi
Meltwater flows over the Laohugou No. 12 glacier in the Qilian mountains, Subei Mongol Autonomous County in Gansu province. Glaciers in China's bleak, rugged Qilian mountains are disappearing at a shocking rate as global warming brings unpredictable...more
President-elect Joe Biden smiles during a brief news conference in Wilmington, Delaware. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Locals stand among debris following heavy rainfall at the village of Gournes on the island of Crete, Greece. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attends a briefing to the media at the State Department in Washington. Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via REUTERS
Over two thousand migrants rest in the Arguineguin harbour, in the Spanish island of Gran Canaria, after being rescued by coast guards or reaching the island by their own means, in Arguineguin, Spain. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
People storm the government house after Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he had signed an agreement with leaders of Russia and Azerbaijan to end the war on Tuesday, in Yerevan, Armenia. Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure
Children play beside shanties at Baseco Beach in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A kid looks on in front of Bolivia's former President Evo Morales during a caravan between Uyuni and Oruro, upon his return to the country, in Uyuni, Bolivia. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Protesting supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump are reflected in a window, as election workers continue to tabulate votes at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), days after former Vice President Joe Biden was declared the...more
Police officers are seen as demonstrators lie in hammocks hanging from trees during a protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Women wearing protective face masks walk at the financial and business district of La Defense in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Storm Eta's deadly trail of devastation
Along the path of storm Eta, which has killed dozens in flooding and landslides across Central America and southern Mexico.
Denmark culls mink over coronavirus mutation fears
Denmark's plans to cull all 17 million mink in the country following the finding of a mutated coronavirus strain among them.
Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to end fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh
Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia said they have signed a deal to end the military conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region after more than a month of bloodshed.
People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19
Notable American political figures who have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Tropical Storm Eta drenches South Florida
Tropical Storm Eta unleashed torrential rain on South Florida after making landfall in the Keys, flooding roads and residential neighborhoods and knocking out power for thousands as it moved back over the Gulf of Mexico.
White House departures
White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump, listed by the dates their departures were announced.
Spectacular fall colors around the world
Mother Nature puts on an autumn show.
Inside Stacey Abrams' Democratic victory in 'New Georgia'
Years of get-out-the-vote efforts spearheaded by Stacey Abrams and a legal onslaught against voter suppression from community groups and activists are behind the Democratic shift, experts say.
Kamala Harris' ancestral Indian village celebrates her historic win
Indians burst firecrackers and offered prayers of gratitude over the election of Kamala Harris as the next U.S. vice president, declaring it a proud moment for Indian-Americans.