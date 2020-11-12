Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

President Donald Trump departs after placing a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier as he attends a Veterans Day observance in the rain at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Carlos Barria &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Soldiers stand as they observe a two-minute silence as part of Armistice Day remembrance commemoration, at a coronavirus testing center in Liverpool, Britain. REUTERS/Carl Recine &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2020
A demonstrator gestures towards law enforcement officers standing guard during an opposition rally to demand the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan following the signing of a deal to end the military conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, in Yerevan, Armenia. REUTERS/Artem Mikryukov &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Electoral workers count votes from briefcases with uncounted ballots for the election of local leaders in a tabulation center at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Officials said over 180 briefcases were discovered full of uncounted ballots that were apparently stored in a vault in Puerto Rico and forgotten. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Police officers are seen as demonstrators lie in hammocks hanging from trees during a protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Protesting supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump are reflected in a window, as election workers continue to tabulate votes at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), days after former Vice President Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2020
A woman and a child evacuate from a coastal community ahead of Typhoon Vamco, in Sucat, Muntinlupa, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2020
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill attend a Veterans Day observance in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Toddler Alexander Johnson looks at a poppy placed at the Fulham War Memorial during Armistice Day remembrance commemorations in London, Britain. Alexander's father, not pictured, served as a captain in the Queen's Royal Lancers. &nbsp; REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Campbell Pino, 14 months old and from Manhattan, looks at an arrangement of U.S Flags that was planted for Veterans Day in the Stuyvesant Town-Peter Cooper Village neighborhood of Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Visitors wearing face masks following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak use telescopes at the Peak in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Lam Yik &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Attendees are seen at a campaign event for Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue at the Cobb County Republican Party Headquarters in Marietta, Georgia. &nbsp;REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2020
A still image taken from a video shows migrants at sea waiting to be rescued by Spanish search and rescue ship Open Arms during a search and rescue (SAR) operation in the Mediterranean Sea. Open Arms/ia REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Police officers stand around demonstrators on a wooden platform during a protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Soldiers carry the coffin of Late French writer Maurice Genevoix before being laid to rest in the crypt of the Pantheon mausoleum during a national tribute for Genevoix and 'Men of 14' as part of Armistice Day commemorations marking the end of World War I in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2020
A woman gestures and shouts during an opposition rally to demand the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan following the signing of a deal to end the military conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, in Yerevan, Armenia. REUTERS/Artem Mikryukov &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Palestinian man Naseem Abu Jamea plays with his pet lion cubs that he keeps on his house rooftop after buying them from a local zoo, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Starlings fly at sunrise in Brighton, Britain. &nbsp;REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2020
A person removes a t-shirt from the Mary Wollstonecraft statue 'Mother of feminism' by artist Maggi Hambling in Newington Green, London, Britain. &nbsp;REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Supporters of President Donald Trump protest the election results outside the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta, Georgia. &nbsp;REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Police officers block demonstrators during protests following the impeachment of President Martin Vizcarra, in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2020
The lights are on in the White House during a rainy day in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2020
A man carries his motorcycle over a fallen tree following Typhoon Vamco, at a road in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2020
A person uses a metal detector on the beach engulfed by water before the arrival of Tropical Storm Eta in Siesta Key, Florida. &nbsp;REUTERS/Ty Wright &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2020
