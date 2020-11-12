Top Photos of the Day
President Donald Trump departs after placing a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier as he attends a Veterans Day observance in the rain at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Soldiers stand as they observe a two-minute silence as part of Armistice Day remembrance commemoration, at a coronavirus testing center in Liverpool, Britain. REUTERS/Carl Recine
A demonstrator gestures towards law enforcement officers standing guard during an opposition rally to demand the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan following the signing of a deal to end the military conflict over the...more
Electoral workers count votes from briefcases with uncounted ballots for the election of local leaders in a tabulation center at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Officials said over 180 briefcases were discovered full of...more
Police officers are seen as demonstrators lie in hammocks hanging from trees during a protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Protesting supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump are reflected in a window, as election workers continue to tabulate votes at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), days after former Vice President Joe Biden was declared the...more
A woman and a child evacuate from a coastal community ahead of Typhoon Vamco, in Sucat, Muntinlupa, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill attend a Veterans Day observance in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Toddler Alexander Johnson looks at a poppy placed at the Fulham War Memorial during Armistice Day remembrance commemorations in London, Britain. Alexander's father, not pictured, served as a captain in the Queen's Royal Lancers. REUTERS/Kevin...more
Campbell Pino, 14 months old and from Manhattan, looks at an arrangement of U.S Flags that was planted for Veterans Day in the Stuyvesant Town-Peter Cooper Village neighborhood of Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Visitors wearing face masks following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak use telescopes at the Peak in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Lam Yik
Attendees are seen at a campaign event for Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue at the Cobb County Republican Party Headquarters in Marietta, Georgia. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
A still image taken from a video shows migrants at sea waiting to be rescued by Spanish search and rescue ship Open Arms during a search and rescue (SAR) operation in the Mediterranean Sea. Open Arms/ia REUTERS
Police officers stand around demonstrators on a wooden platform during a protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Soldiers carry the coffin of Late French writer Maurice Genevoix before being laid to rest in the crypt of the Pantheon mausoleum during a national tribute for Genevoix and 'Men of 14' as part of Armistice Day commemorations marking the end of World...more
A woman gestures and shouts during an opposition rally to demand the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan following the signing of a deal to end the military conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, in Yerevan, Armenia....more
Palestinian man Naseem Abu Jamea plays with his pet lion cubs that he keeps on his house rooftop after buying them from a local zoo, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Starlings fly at sunrise in Brighton, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
A person removes a t-shirt from the Mary Wollstonecraft statue 'Mother of feminism' by artist Maggi Hambling in Newington Green, London, Britain. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Supporters of President Donald Trump protest the election results outside the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Police officers block demonstrators during protests following the impeachment of President Martin Vizcarra, in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
The lights are on in the White House during a rainy day in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man carries his motorcycle over a fallen tree following Typhoon Vamco, at a road in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A person uses a metal detector on the beach engulfed by water before the arrival of Tropical Storm Eta in Siesta Key, Florida. REUTERS/Ty Wright
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Remembering the sacrifices of war
A solemn day of remembrance as the world honors its veterans on Remembrance Day, Armistice Day and Veterans Day.
Veterans Day across America
Americans honor their military veterans.
Biden plans transition as Trump clings to hope
President-elect Joe Biden begins laying the groundwork for his new administration as President Donald Trump pursues a flurry of longshot lawsuits challenging the election results in an effort to cling to power.
Thousands of Armenians demand prime minister quit over ceasefire
Thousands of Armenian demonstrators demand their prime minister resign over a ceasefire that secured territorial advances for Azerbaijan after six weeks of fighting.
Storm Eta's deadly trail of devastation
Along the path of storm Eta, which has killed dozens in flooding and landslides across Central America and southern Mexico.
Denmark culls mink over coronavirus mutation fears
Denmark's plans to cull all 17 million mink in the country following the finding of a mutated coronavirus strain among them.
Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to end fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh
Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia said they have signed a deal to end the military conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region after more than a month of bloodshed.
People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19
Notable American political figures who have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Tropical Storm Eta drenches South Florida
Tropical Storm Eta unleashed torrential rain on South Florida after making landfall in the Keys, flooding roads and residential neighborhoods and knocking out power for thousands as it moved back over the Gulf of Mexico.