Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Nov 13, 2020 | 7:49am EST

Top Photos of the Day

A member of a feminist collective paints the helmet of a riot police officer during a protest against gender and police violence, in Mexico City. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

A member of a feminist collective paints the helmet of a riot police officer during a protest against gender and police violence, in Mexico City. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2020
A member of a feminist collective paints the helmet of a riot police officer during a protest against gender and police violence, in Mexico City. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
Close
1 / 24
A medical staff member works in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated at Ambroise Pare clinic in Neuilly-sur-Seine, near Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier &nbsp; &nbsp;

A medical staff member works in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated at Ambroise Pare clinic in Neuilly-sur-Seine, near Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier    

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2020
A medical staff member works in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated at Ambroise Pare clinic in Neuilly-sur-Seine, near Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier    
Close
2 / 24
Ethnic Armenian soldiers watch military vehicles of the Russian peacekeeping forces driving along a road in Lachin in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh. REUTERS/Stringer &nbsp; &nbsp;

Ethnic Armenian soldiers watch military vehicles of the Russian peacekeeping forces driving along a road in Lachin in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh. REUTERS/Stringer    

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2020
Ethnic Armenian soldiers watch military vehicles of the Russian peacekeeping forces driving along a road in Lachin in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh. REUTERS/Stringer    
Close
3 / 24
Resident kisses a relative through a plastic sheet installed in a special 'hug room' at a care home in Castelfranco Veneto, Italy. Centro residenziale per anziani Domenico Sartor/via REUTERS

Resident kisses a relative through a plastic sheet installed in a special 'hug room' at a care home in Castelfranco Veneto, Italy. Centro residenziale per anziani Domenico Sartor/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2020
Resident kisses a relative through a plastic sheet installed in a special 'hug room' at a care home in Castelfranco Veneto, Italy. Centro residenziale per anziani Domenico Sartor/via REUTERS
Close
4 / 24
Woman receiving supplemental oxygen reacts as rescuers evacuate her from a submerged village, as her supply was running low, following Typhoon Vamco, in Marikina, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez &nbsp;

Woman receiving supplemental oxygen reacts as rescuers evacuate her from a submerged village, as her supply was running low, following Typhoon Vamco, in Marikina, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez  

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2020
Woman receiving supplemental oxygen reacts as rescuers evacuate her from a submerged village, as her supply was running low, following Typhoon Vamco, in Marikina, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez  
Close
5 / 24
Members of The Royal Ballet perform in "The Royal Ballet: Live, Within the Golden Hour", a live streamed performance broadcast at the Royal Opera House, London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville &nbsp;

Members of The Royal Ballet perform in "The Royal Ballet: Live, Within the Golden Hour", a live streamed performance broadcast at the Royal Opera House, London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville  

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2020
Members of The Royal Ballet perform in "The Royal Ballet: Live, Within the Golden Hour", a live streamed performance broadcast at the Royal Opera House, London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville  
Close
6 / 24
A healthcare worker takes a swab from a Newark Police officer sitting in a car at a drive-thru COVID-19 test center, during a surge in infections in Newark, New Jersey. &nbsp;REUTERS/Brendan McDermid &nbsp; &nbsp;

A healthcare worker takes a swab from a Newark Police officer sitting in a car at a drive-thru COVID-19 test center, during a surge in infections in Newark, New Jersey.  REUTERS/Brendan McDermid    

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2020
A healthcare worker takes a swab from a Newark Police officer sitting in a car at a drive-thru COVID-19 test center, during a surge in infections in Newark, New Jersey.  REUTERS/Brendan McDermid    
Close
7 / 24
Dusk falls over the White House following a rain storm in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner &nbsp; &nbsp;

Dusk falls over the White House following a rain storm in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner    

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2020
Dusk falls over the White House following a rain storm in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner    
Close
8 / 24
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Jon Ossoff gestures with a supporter after speaking at a campaign event at the Georgia State Railroad Museum in Savannah, Georgia. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Jon Ossoff gestures with a supporter after speaking at a campaign event at the Georgia State Railroad Museum in Savannah, Georgia. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2020
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Jon Ossoff gestures with a supporter after speaking at a campaign event at the Georgia State Railroad Museum in Savannah, Georgia. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
Close
9 / 24
A woman wearing a protective mask walks along an underground platform during the second lockdown as the coronavirus disease continues in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner &nbsp; &nbsp;

A woman wearing a protective mask walks along an underground platform during the second lockdown as the coronavirus disease continues in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner    

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2020
A woman wearing a protective mask walks along an underground platform during the second lockdown as the coronavirus disease continues in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner    
Close
10 / 24
Tanna Ingraham, 43, a registered nurse, talks to a ventilated patient as medical professionals treat people infected with the coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas. &nbsp;REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare &nbsp; &nbsp;

Tanna Ingraham, 43, a registered nurse, talks to a ventilated patient as medical professionals treat people infected with the coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare    

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2020
Tanna Ingraham, 43, a registered nurse, talks to a ventilated patient as medical professionals treat people infected with the coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare    
Close
11 / 24
A man reacts as he takes a break from cleaning mud outside his house, which was submerged due to floods caused by Typhoon Vamco, in Marikina, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez &nbsp;

A man reacts as he takes a break from cleaning mud outside his house, which was submerged due to floods caused by Typhoon Vamco, in Marikina, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez  

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2020
A man reacts as he takes a break from cleaning mud outside his house, which was submerged due to floods caused by Typhoon Vamco, in Marikina, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez  
Close
12 / 24
A man carrying a child on his shoulders wades through a flooded street following Typhoon Vamco, in Rizal Province, Philippines. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David &nbsp;

A man carrying a child on his shoulders wades through a flooded street following Typhoon Vamco, in Rizal Province, Philippines. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David  

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2020
A man carrying a child on his shoulders wades through a flooded street following Typhoon Vamco, in Rizal Province, Philippines. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David  
Close
13 / 24
The Washington Monument at sunset in Washington. REUTERS/Hannah McKay &nbsp; &nbsp;

The Washington Monument at sunset in Washington. REUTERS/Hannah McKay    

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2020
The Washington Monument at sunset in Washington. REUTERS/Hannah McKay    
Close
14 / 24
A woman stands near the rubble of a burnt store after post electoral inter-community clashes on Monday and Tuesday, in M'Batto, Ivory Coast. REUTERS/Luc Gnago &nbsp; &nbsp;

A woman stands near the rubble of a burnt store after post electoral inter-community clashes on Monday and Tuesday, in M'Batto, Ivory Coast. REUTERS/Luc Gnago    

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2020
A woman stands near the rubble of a burnt store after post electoral inter-community clashes on Monday and Tuesday, in M'Batto, Ivory Coast. REUTERS/Luc Gnago    
Close
15 / 24
Kendra Waldman, 43, looks at photos of her father, Gary Waldman, who was in the U.S. Air Force and died age 57 after fighting in the Vietnam War and loading planes with Agent Orange, at Los Angeles National Cemetery on Veterans’ Day. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson &nbsp; &nbsp;

Kendra Waldman, 43, looks at photos of her father, Gary Waldman, who was in the U.S. Air Force and died age 57 after fighting in the Vietnam War and loading planes with Agent Orange, at Los Angeles National Cemetery on Veterans’ Day. REUTERS/Lucy...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Kendra Waldman, 43, looks at photos of her father, Gary Waldman, who was in the U.S. Air Force and died age 57 after fighting in the Vietnam War and loading planes with Agent Orange, at Los Angeles National Cemetery on Veterans’ Day. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson    
Close
16 / 24
Electoral workers count votes from briefcases with uncounted ballots for the election of local leaders in a tabulation center at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Officials said over 180 briefcases were discovered full of uncounted ballots that were apparently stored in a vault in Puerto Rico and forgotten. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo &nbsp;

Electoral workers count votes from briefcases with uncounted ballots for the election of local leaders in a tabulation center at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Officials said over 180 briefcases were discovered full of...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Electoral workers count votes from briefcases with uncounted ballots for the election of local leaders in a tabulation center at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Officials said over 180 briefcases were discovered full of uncounted ballots that were apparently stored in a vault in Puerto Rico and forgotten. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo  
Close
17 / 24
Police officers are seen as demonstrators lie in hammocks hanging from trees during a protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach &nbsp;

Police officers are seen as demonstrators lie in hammocks hanging from trees during a protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach  

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Police officers are seen as demonstrators lie in hammocks hanging from trees during a protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach  
Close
18 / 24
People sit on the blue chairs of the Promenade des Anglais before their removal to avoid public gatherings during the second national lockdown as part of the measures to fight a second wave of the coronavirus in Nice,&nbsp;France. REUTERS/Eric&nbsp;Gaillard

People sit on the blue chairs of the Promenade des Anglais before their removal to avoid public gatherings during the second national lockdown as part of the measures to fight a second wave of the coronavirus in Nice, France....more

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2020
People sit on the blue chairs of the Promenade des Anglais before their removal to avoid public gatherings during the second national lockdown as part of the measures to fight a second wave of the coronavirus in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
19 / 24
A woman carries a basket filled with marigold flowers, used to make garlands and offer prayers, before selling them to the market for the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar &nbsp;

A woman carries a basket filled with marigold flowers, used to make garlands and offer prayers, before selling them to the market for the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar  

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2020
A woman carries a basket filled with marigold flowers, used to make garlands and offer prayers, before selling them to the market for the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar  
Close
20 / 24
Yasmin Sayyed, founder of the Ride to Rescue program, holds a horse-riding class at a beach as a treat for a young student's birthday, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. REUTERS/Khushnum Bhanda &nbsp;

Yasmin Sayyed, founder of the Ride to Rescue program, holds a horse-riding class at a beach as a treat for a young student's birthday, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. REUTERS/Khushnum Bhanda  

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2020
Yasmin Sayyed, founder of the Ride to Rescue program, holds a horse-riding class at a beach as a treat for a young student's birthday, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. REUTERS/Khushnum Bhanda  
Close
21 / 24
Police officers block demonstrators during protests following the impeachment of President Martin Vizcarra, in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda &nbsp; &nbsp;

Police officers block demonstrators during protests following the impeachment of President Martin Vizcarra, in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda    

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Police officers block demonstrators during protests following the impeachment of President Martin Vizcarra, in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda    
Close
22 / 24
A still image taken from a video shows migrants at sea waiting to be rescued by Spanish search and rescue ship Open Arms during a search and rescue (SAR) operation in the Mediterranean Sea. Open Arms/ia REUTERS

A still image taken from a video shows migrants at sea waiting to be rescued by Spanish search and rescue ship Open Arms during a search and rescue (SAR) operation in the Mediterranean Sea. Open Arms/ia REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2020
A still image taken from a video shows migrants at sea waiting to be rescued by Spanish search and rescue ship Open Arms during a search and rescue (SAR) operation in the Mediterranean Sea. Open Arms/ia REUTERS
Close
23 / 24
Starlings fly at sunrise in Brighton, Britain. &nbsp;REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Starlings fly at sunrise in Brighton, Britain.  REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Starlings fly at sunrise in Brighton, Britain.  REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Next Slideshows

Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Nov 12 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Nov 11 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Nov 10 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Nov 09 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Manila submerged by Typhoon Vamco

Manila submerged by Typhoon Vamco

The typhoon forced residents to scramble onto rooftops to await rescue after tens of thousands of homes were submerged.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Inside Europe's intensive care units amid second COVID wave

Inside Europe's intensive care units amid second COVID wave

More than 300,000 people have died of COVID-19 across Europe, according to a Reuters tally, and authorities fear that fatalities and infections will continue to rise as the region heads into winter despite hopes for a new vaccine.

Iranian woman finds modeling career and self-acceptance after acid attack

Iranian woman finds modeling career and self-acceptance after acid attack

Masoumeh Ataei, blinded and burned in an acid attack a decade ago, finds self-acceptance and purpose as a barrier-breaking fashion model in Tehran.

People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19

People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19

Notable American political figures who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Broomstick scooter inspired by Harry Potter

Broomstick scooter inspired by Harry Potter

A Brazilian duo have created contraptions that look uncannily like the brooms used by witches and wizards in the Harry Potter universe.

Veterans Day across America

Veterans Day across America

Americans honor those who have served in their military.

Remembering the sacrifices of war

Remembering the sacrifices of war

A solemn day of remembrance as the world honors its veterans on Remembrance Day, Armistice Day and Veterans Day.

Biden plans transition as Trump clings to hope

Biden plans transition as Trump clings to hope

President-elect Joe Biden begins laying the groundwork for his new administration as President Donald Trump pursues a flurry of longshot lawsuits challenging the election results in an effort to cling to power.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast