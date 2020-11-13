Top Photos of the Day
A member of a feminist collective paints the helmet of a riot police officer during a protest against gender and police violence, in Mexico City. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
A medical staff member works in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated at Ambroise Pare clinic in Neuilly-sur-Seine, near Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Ethnic Armenian soldiers watch military vehicles of the Russian peacekeeping forces driving along a road in Lachin in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh. REUTERS/Stringer
Resident kisses a relative through a plastic sheet installed in a special 'hug room' at a care home in Castelfranco Veneto, Italy. Centro residenziale per anziani Domenico Sartor/via REUTERS
Woman receiving supplemental oxygen reacts as rescuers evacuate her from a submerged village, as her supply was running low, following Typhoon Vamco, in Marikina, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Members of The Royal Ballet perform in "The Royal Ballet: Live, Within the Golden Hour", a live streamed performance broadcast at the Royal Opera House, London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A healthcare worker takes a swab from a Newark Police officer sitting in a car at a drive-thru COVID-19 test center, during a surge in infections in Newark, New Jersey. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Dusk falls over the White House following a rain storm in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Jon Ossoff gestures with a supporter after speaking at a campaign event at the Georgia State Railroad Museum in Savannah, Georgia. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
A woman wearing a protective mask walks along an underground platform during the second lockdown as the coronavirus disease continues in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Tanna Ingraham, 43, a registered nurse, talks to a ventilated patient as medical professionals treat people infected with the coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A man reacts as he takes a break from cleaning mud outside his house, which was submerged due to floods caused by Typhoon Vamco, in Marikina, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A man carrying a child on his shoulders wades through a flooded street following Typhoon Vamco, in Rizal Province, Philippines. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David
The Washington Monument at sunset in Washington. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A woman stands near the rubble of a burnt store after post electoral inter-community clashes on Monday and Tuesday, in M'Batto, Ivory Coast. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Kendra Waldman, 43, looks at photos of her father, Gary Waldman, who was in the U.S. Air Force and died age 57 after fighting in the Vietnam War and loading planes with Agent Orange, at Los Angeles National Cemetery on Veterans’ Day. REUTERS/Lucy...more
Electoral workers count votes from briefcases with uncounted ballots for the election of local leaders in a tabulation center at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Officials said over 180 briefcases were discovered full of...more
Police officers are seen as demonstrators lie in hammocks hanging from trees during a protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
People sit on the blue chairs of the Promenade des Anglais before their removal to avoid public gatherings during the second national lockdown as part of the measures to fight a second wave of the coronavirus in Nice, France....more
A woman carries a basket filled with marigold flowers, used to make garlands and offer prayers, before selling them to the market for the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Yasmin Sayyed, founder of the Ride to Rescue program, holds a horse-riding class at a beach as a treat for a young student's birthday, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. REUTERS/Khushnum Bhanda
Police officers block demonstrators during protests following the impeachment of President Martin Vizcarra, in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
A still image taken from a video shows migrants at sea waiting to be rescued by Spanish search and rescue ship Open Arms during a search and rescue (SAR) operation in the Mediterranean Sea. Open Arms/ia REUTERS
Starlings fly at sunrise in Brighton, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Manila submerged by Typhoon Vamco
The typhoon forced residents to scramble onto rooftops to await rescue after tens of thousands of homes were submerged.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Inside Europe's intensive care units amid second COVID wave
More than 300,000 people have died of COVID-19 across Europe, according to a Reuters tally, and authorities fear that fatalities and infections will continue to rise as the region heads into winter despite hopes for a new vaccine.
Iranian woman finds modeling career and self-acceptance after acid attack
Masoumeh Ataei, blinded and burned in an acid attack a decade ago, finds self-acceptance and purpose as a barrier-breaking fashion model in Tehran.
People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19
Notable American political figures who have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Broomstick scooter inspired by Harry Potter
A Brazilian duo have created contraptions that look uncannily like the brooms used by witches and wizards in the Harry Potter universe.
Veterans Day across America
Americans honor those who have served in their military.
Remembering the sacrifices of war
A solemn day of remembrance as the world honors its veterans on Remembrance Day, Armistice Day and Veterans Day.
Biden plans transition as Trump clings to hope
President-elect Joe Biden begins laying the groundwork for his new administration as President Donald Trump pursues a flurry of longshot lawsuits challenging the election results in an effort to cling to power.