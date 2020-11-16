Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Nov 16, 2020 | 7:45am EST

Top Photos of the Day

Supporters of President Donald Trump sit on the "Patriot Elk" formerly known as the"Nightmare NElk" during a "Stop the Steal" protest in Salem, Oregon. &nbsp;REUTERS/Alisha Jucevic &nbsp; &nbsp;

Supporters of President Donald Trump sit on the "Patriot Elk" formerly known as the"Nightmare NElk" during a "Stop the Steal" protest in Salem, Oregon.  REUTERS/Alisha Jucevic    

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2020
Supporters of President Donald Trump sit on the "Patriot Elk" formerly known as the"Nightmare NElk" during a "Stop the Steal" protest in Salem, Oregon.  REUTERS/Alisha Jucevic    
Close
1 / 30
People watch as a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, topped with the Crew Dragon capsule, is launched carrying four astronauts on the first operational NASA commercial crew mission at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper &nbsp; &nbsp;

People watch as a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, topped with the Crew Dragon capsule, is launched carrying four astronauts on the first operational NASA commercial crew mission at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper  ...more

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2020
People watch as a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, topped with the Crew Dragon capsule, is launched carrying four astronauts on the first operational NASA commercial crew mission at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper    
Close
2 / 30
Dustin Johnson of the U.S. is presented with the green jacket by Tiger Woods of the U.S. after winning The Masters in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Brian Snyder &nbsp;

Dustin Johnson of the U.S. is presented with the green jacket by Tiger Woods of the U.S. after winning The Masters in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Brian Snyder  

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2020
Dustin Johnson of the U.S. is presented with the green jacket by Tiger Woods of the U.S. after winning The Masters in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Brian Snyder  
Close
3 / 30
A member of the Proud Boys and supporter of President Donald Trump gestures with a white power hand symbol as thousands participate in a "Stop the Steal" protest near the U.S Capitol building in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

A member of the Proud Boys and supporter of President Donald Trump gestures with a white power hand symbol as thousands participate in a "Stop the Steal" protest near the U.S Capitol building in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2020
A member of the Proud Boys and supporter of President Donald Trump gestures with a white power hand symbol as thousands participate in a "Stop the Steal" protest near the U.S Capitol building in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
4 / 30
A health worker takes a swab sample from a tourist coming from Mexico upon his arrival at the Jose Marti International Airport in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini &nbsp;

A health worker takes a swab sample from a tourist coming from Mexico upon his arrival at the Jose Marti International Airport in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini  

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2020
A health worker takes a swab sample from a tourist coming from Mexico upon his arrival at the Jose Marti International Airport in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini  
Close
5 / 30
Luiza Erundina, 85, leftist Guilherme Boulos's candidate for vice-mayor, holds her hand to a man's from inside the "cata voto" (Vote Catcher), a car with a plastic booth to protect herself from the coronavirus during the campaign in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli &nbsp;

Luiza Erundina, 85, leftist Guilherme Boulos's candidate for vice-mayor, holds her hand to a man's from inside the "cata voto" (Vote Catcher), a car with a plastic booth to protect herself from the coronavirus during the campaign in Sao Paulo,...more

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2020
Luiza Erundina, 85, leftist Guilherme Boulos's candidate for vice-mayor, holds her hand to a man's from inside the "cata voto" (Vote Catcher), a car with a plastic booth to protect herself from the coronavirus during the campaign in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli  
Close
6 / 30
A man selling pillows and mattresses walks past debris from the flood brought by Typhoon Vamco, in Marikina, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David &nbsp; &nbsp;

A man selling pillows and mattresses walks past debris from the flood brought by Typhoon Vamco, in Marikina, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David    

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2020
A man selling pillows and mattresses walks past debris from the flood brought by Typhoon Vamco, in Marikina, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David    
Close
7 / 30
El Paso County detention inmates, also known as "trustees" (low level inmates) and Sheriff officers and morgue staff help move bodies to refrigerated trailers deployed during a surge of coronavirus deaths, outside the Medical Examiner's Office in El Paso, Texas. &nbsp;REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre &nbsp;

El Paso County detention inmates, also known as "trustees" (low level inmates) and Sheriff officers and morgue staff help move bodies to refrigerated trailers deployed during a surge of coronavirus deaths, outside the Medical Examiner's Office in El...more

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2020
El Paso County detention inmates, also known as "trustees" (low level inmates) and Sheriff officers and morgue staff help move bodies to refrigerated trailers deployed during a surge of coronavirus deaths, outside the Medical Examiner's Office in El Paso, Texas.  REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre  
Close
8 / 30
Police officers take cover with their shields during a clash with demonstrators during a protest against the decision of Congress to remove former President Martin Vizcarra, in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda &nbsp; &nbsp;

Police officers take cover with their shields during a clash with demonstrators during a protest against the decision of Congress to remove former President Martin Vizcarra, in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda    

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2020
Police officers take cover with their shields during a clash with demonstrators during a protest against the decision of Congress to remove former President Martin Vizcarra, in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda    
Close
9 / 30
A general view of treatment blocks at a temporary hospital in the Krylatskoye Ice Palace, where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated, in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov &nbsp;

A general view of treatment blocks at a temporary hospital in the Krylatskoye Ice Palace, where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated, in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov  

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2020
A general view of treatment blocks at a temporary hospital in the Krylatskoye Ice Palace, where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated, in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov  
Close
10 / 30
President Donald Trump waves to supporters as he drives past Freedom Plaza as he returns to the White House after playing golf in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria &nbsp; &nbsp;

President Donald Trump waves to supporters as he drives past Freedom Plaza as he returns to the White House after playing golf in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria    

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2020
President Donald Trump waves to supporters as he drives past Freedom Plaza as he returns to the White House after playing golf in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria    
Close
11 / 30
A protester attends a rally to call for the ouster of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's government and reforms in the monarchy in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun &nbsp;

A protester attends a rally to call for the ouster of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's government and reforms in the monarchy in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun  

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2020
A protester attends a rally to call for the ouster of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's government and reforms in the monarchy in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun  
Close
12 / 30
Serbia's Novak Djokovic kisses kisses the ATP Tour Number 1 trophy after the ATP Finals at the O2 Arena in London. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs &nbsp;

Serbia's Novak Djokovic kisses kisses the ATP Tour Number 1 trophy after the ATP Finals at the O2 Arena in London. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs  

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2020
Serbia's Novak Djokovic kisses kisses the ATP Tour Number 1 trophy after the ATP Finals at the O2 Arena in London. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs  
Close
13 / 30
A woman retrieves her cat from a submerged village following floods caused by Typhoon Vamco, in Rodriguez, Rizal province, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez &nbsp;

A woman retrieves her cat from a submerged village following floods caused by Typhoon Vamco, in Rodriguez, Rizal province, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez  

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2020
A woman retrieves her cat from a submerged village following floods caused by Typhoon Vamco, in Rodriguez, Rizal province, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez  
Close
14 / 30
A sculpture called "Dalmation" balances a taxi on its nose while wearing a face covering during the coronavirus pandemic in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri &nbsp; &nbsp;

A sculpture called "Dalmation" balances a taxi on its nose while wearing a face covering during the coronavirus pandemic in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri    

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2020
A sculpture called "Dalmation" balances a taxi on its nose while wearing a face covering during the coronavirus pandemic in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri    
Close
15 / 30
Tiger Woods reacts on the 2nd hole during the final round of the Masters in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Brian Snyder &nbsp;

Tiger Woods reacts on the 2nd hole during the final round of the Masters in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Brian Snyder  

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2020
Tiger Woods reacts on the 2nd hole during the final round of the Masters in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Brian Snyder  
Close
16 / 30
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates after winning the race and the world championship at the Turkish Grand Prix in Istanbul. REUTERS/Clive Mason &nbsp;

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates after winning the race and the world championship at the Turkish Grand Prix in Istanbul. REUTERS/Clive Mason  

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2020
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates after winning the race and the world championship at the Turkish Grand Prix in Istanbul. REUTERS/Clive Mason  
Close
17 / 30
A supporter of President Donald Trump faces a counter protester in Washington. REUTERS/Hannah McKay &nbsp;

A supporter of President Donald Trump faces a counter protester in Washington. REUTERS/Hannah McKay  

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2020
A supporter of President Donald Trump faces a counter protester in Washington. REUTERS/Hannah McKay  
Close
18 / 30
Police check the roof of the offices of gaming software developer Ubisoft during a police security operation in Montreal, Canada. &nbsp;REUTERS/Christinne Muschi &nbsp; &nbsp;

Police check the roof of the offices of gaming software developer Ubisoft during a police security operation in Montreal, Canada.  REUTERS/Christinne Muschi    

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2020
Police check the roof of the offices of gaming software developer Ubisoft during a police security operation in Montreal, Canada.  REUTERS/Christinne Muschi    
Close
19 / 30
Issa Kassissieh, wearing a Santa Claus costume, sits next to a Christmas tree on a salt formation in the Dead Sea, in an event organized by Israel's tourism ministry, near Ein Bokeq, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen &nbsp;

Issa Kassissieh, wearing a Santa Claus costume, sits next to a Christmas tree on a salt formation in the Dead Sea, in an event organized by Israel's tourism ministry, near Ein Bokeq, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen  

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2020
Issa Kassissieh, wearing a Santa Claus costume, sits next to a Christmas tree on a salt formation in the Dead Sea, in an event organized by Israel's tourism ministry, near Ein Bokeq, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen  
Close
20 / 30
A supporter of President Donald Trump leaves a restaurant's terrace near Black Lives Matter Plaza as fireworks are thrown in her direction, in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott

A supporter of President Donald Trump leaves a restaurant's terrace near Black Lives Matter Plaza as fireworks are thrown in her direction, in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2020
A supporter of President Donald Trump leaves a restaurant's terrace near Black Lives Matter Plaza as fireworks are thrown in her direction, in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Close
21 / 30
Supporters of President Donald Trump cheer alongside the presidential motorcade at Freedom Plaza near the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner &nbsp; &nbsp;

Supporters of President Donald Trump cheer alongside the presidential motorcade at Freedom Plaza near the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner    

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2020
Supporters of President Donald Trump cheer alongside the presidential motorcade at Freedom Plaza near the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner    
Close
22 / 30
Members of the far-right Proud Boys rally in support of President Donald Trump to protest against the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Washington. REUTERS/Hannah McKay &nbsp; &nbsp;

Members of the far-right Proud Boys rally in support of President Donald Trump to protest against the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Washington. REUTERS/Hannah McKay    

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2020
Members of the far-right Proud Boys rally in support of President Donald Trump to protest against the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Washington. REUTERS/Hannah McKay    
Close
23 / 30
A man rows a makeshift boat across Yamuna river on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi &nbsp;

A man rows a makeshift boat across Yamuna river on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi  

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2020
A man rows a makeshift boat across Yamuna river on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi  
Close
24 / 30
Lightning strikes over Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem &nbsp;

Lightning strikes over Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem  

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2020
Lightning strikes over Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem  
Close
25 / 30
Majesty Davis, 3, cries while visiting Santa Claus, who sits behind a plexiglass divider due to the coronavirus pandemic, at the Willow Grove Park Mall in Willow Grove, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela &nbsp; &nbsp;

Majesty Davis, 3, cries while visiting Santa Claus, who sits behind a plexiglass divider due to the coronavirus pandemic, at the Willow Grove Park Mall in Willow Grove, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela    

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2020
Majesty Davis, 3, cries while visiting Santa Claus, who sits behind a plexiglass divider due to the coronavirus pandemic, at the Willow Grove Park Mall in Willow Grove, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela    
Close
26 / 30
A man reacts as he stands near a house set on fire by departing Ethnic Armenians, in an area which had held under their military control but is soon to be turned over to Azerbaijan, in the village of Cherektar in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh. REUTERS/Stringer &nbsp;

A man reacts as he stands near a house set on fire by departing Ethnic Armenians, in an area which had held under their military control but is soon to be turned over to Azerbaijan, in the village of Cherektar in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh....more

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2020
A man reacts as he stands near a house set on fire by departing Ethnic Armenians, in an area which had held under their military control but is soon to be turned over to Azerbaijan, in the village of Cherektar in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh. REUTERS/Stringer  
Close
27 / 30
A supporter of President Donald Trump raises her fist as she participates in a "Stop the Steal" in Lansing, Michigan. REUTERS/Emily Elconin

A supporter of President Donald Trump raises her fist as she participates in a "Stop the Steal" in Lansing, Michigan. REUTERS/Emily Elconin

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2020
A supporter of President Donald Trump raises her fist as she participates in a "Stop the Steal" in Lansing, Michigan. REUTERS/Emily Elconin
Close
28 / 30
Representative of the Panhellenic association of fur animal breeders Konstantinos Chionos holds a mink in his farm in the village of Mikrokastro, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis &nbsp; &nbsp;

Representative of the Panhellenic association of fur animal breeders Konstantinos Chionos holds a mink in his farm in the village of Mikrokastro, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis    

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2020
Representative of the Panhellenic association of fur animal breeders Konstantinos Chionos holds a mink in his farm in the village of Mikrokastro, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis    
Close
29 / 30
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the Crew Dragon capsule, is launched carrying four astronauts on the first operational NASA commercial crew mission at &nbsp;Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. REUTERS/Thom Baur &nbsp; &nbsp;

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the Crew Dragon capsule, is launched carrying four astronauts on the first operational NASA commercial crew mission at  Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. REUTERS/Thom Baur    

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2020
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the Crew Dragon capsule, is launched carrying four astronauts on the first operational NASA commercial crew mission at  Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. REUTERS/Thom Baur    
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Nov 13 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Nov 13 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Nov 12 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Nov 11 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

SpaceX launch marks a new era for NASA

SpaceX launch marks a new era for NASA

Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX launched four astronauts on a flight to the International Space Station, NASA's first full-fledged mission sending a crew into orbit aboard a privately owned spacecraft.

Celebrating Diwali, festival of lights

Celebrating Diwali, festival of lights

Hindus around the world celebrate the festival of lights.

Trump supporters march in Washington

Trump supporters march in Washington

Thousands of Trump s supporters marched in Washington on Saturday to back his unsubstantiated claims of election fraud.

Transgender couple wed in Hungary amid LGBT hostility

Transgender couple wed in Hungary amid LGBT hostility

Transgender couple Tamara Csillag and Elvira Angyal tie the knot in Hungary, which outlawed legal recognition of transgender identity in May.

Trump supporters rally around the president after election

Trump supporters rally around the president after election

Supporters of President Trump rally around the Republican incumbent, who has not conceded the election to Democrat Joe Biden even after he secured more than the 270 votes in the Electoral College needed to win the presidency.

How we're adapting to life in a pandemic

How we're adapting to life in a pandemic

From holidays to haircuts, our world re-engineered by the coronavirus outbreak.

Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Public figures who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Inside Europe's intensive care units amid second COVID wave

Inside Europe's intensive care units amid second COVID wave

More than 300,000 people have died of COVID-19 across Europe, according to a Reuters tally, and authorities fear that fatalities and infections will continue to rise as the region heads into winter despite hopes for a new vaccine.

Manila submerged by Typhoon Vamco

Manila submerged by Typhoon Vamco

The typhoon forced residents to scramble onto rooftops to await rescue after tens of thousands of homes were submerged.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast