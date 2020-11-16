Top Photos of the Day
Supporters of President Donald Trump sit on the "Patriot Elk" formerly known as the"Nightmare NElk" during a "Stop the Steal" protest in Salem, Oregon. REUTERS/Alisha Jucevic
People watch as a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, topped with the Crew Dragon capsule, is launched carrying four astronauts on the first operational NASA commercial crew mission at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper ...more
Dustin Johnson of the U.S. is presented with the green jacket by Tiger Woods of the U.S. after winning The Masters in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A member of the Proud Boys and supporter of President Donald Trump gestures with a white power hand symbol as thousands participate in a "Stop the Steal" protest near the U.S Capitol building in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A health worker takes a swab sample from a tourist coming from Mexico upon his arrival at the Jose Marti International Airport in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Luiza Erundina, 85, leftist Guilherme Boulos's candidate for vice-mayor, holds her hand to a man's from inside the "cata voto" (Vote Catcher), a car with a plastic booth to protect herself from the coronavirus during the campaign in Sao Paulo,...more
A man selling pillows and mattresses walks past debris from the flood brought by Typhoon Vamco, in Marikina, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David
El Paso County detention inmates, also known as "trustees" (low level inmates) and Sheriff officers and morgue staff help move bodies to refrigerated trailers deployed during a surge of coronavirus deaths, outside the Medical Examiner's Office in El...more
Police officers take cover with their shields during a clash with demonstrators during a protest against the decision of Congress to remove former President Martin Vizcarra, in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
A general view of treatment blocks at a temporary hospital in the Krylatskoye Ice Palace, where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated, in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
President Donald Trump waves to supporters as he drives past Freedom Plaza as he returns to the White House after playing golf in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A protester attends a rally to call for the ouster of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's government and reforms in the monarchy in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Serbia's Novak Djokovic kisses kisses the ATP Tour Number 1 trophy after the ATP Finals at the O2 Arena in London. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
A woman retrieves her cat from a submerged village following floods caused by Typhoon Vamco, in Rodriguez, Rizal province, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A sculpture called "Dalmation" balances a taxi on its nose while wearing a face covering during the coronavirus pandemic in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Tiger Woods reacts on the 2nd hole during the final round of the Masters in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates after winning the race and the world championship at the Turkish Grand Prix in Istanbul. REUTERS/Clive Mason
A supporter of President Donald Trump faces a counter protester in Washington. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Police check the roof of the offices of gaming software developer Ubisoft during a police security operation in Montreal, Canada. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Issa Kassissieh, wearing a Santa Claus costume, sits next to a Christmas tree on a salt formation in the Dead Sea, in an event organized by Israel's tourism ministry, near Ein Bokeq, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A supporter of President Donald Trump leaves a restaurant's terrace near Black Lives Matter Plaza as fireworks are thrown in her direction, in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Supporters of President Donald Trump cheer alongside the presidential motorcade at Freedom Plaza near the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Members of the far-right Proud Boys rally in support of President Donald Trump to protest against the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Washington. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A man rows a makeshift boat across Yamuna river on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Lightning strikes over Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Majesty Davis, 3, cries while visiting Santa Claus, who sits behind a plexiglass divider due to the coronavirus pandemic, at the Willow Grove Park Mall in Willow Grove, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A man reacts as he stands near a house set on fire by departing Ethnic Armenians, in an area which had held under their military control but is soon to be turned over to Azerbaijan, in the village of Cherektar in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh....more
A supporter of President Donald Trump raises her fist as she participates in a "Stop the Steal" in Lansing, Michigan. REUTERS/Emily Elconin
Representative of the Panhellenic association of fur animal breeders Konstantinos Chionos holds a mink in his farm in the village of Mikrokastro, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the Crew Dragon capsule, is launched carrying four astronauts on the first operational NASA commercial crew mission at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. REUTERS/Thom Baur
