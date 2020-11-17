Top Photos of the Day
A local resident speaks as he stands near a missile case on a balcony of a residential building in Stepanakert in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh. REUTERS/Stringer
An El Paso County Sheriff's Officer tries to block photographs from being taken as bodies are moved to refrigerated trailers, deployed during a surge of coronavirus deaths, outside the County of El Paso Medical Examiner's Office in El Paso, Texas. ...more
People rest in hammocks at a school being used as a shelter as Hurricane Iota approaches Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Wilmer Lopez
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, with acting U.S. Defense Secretary Christopher Miller, Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley and other military leaders and officials, greet the transfer case holding the remains of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kyle R....more
A view shows the dead body of a fin whale which was found stranded on a beach last Saturday in Saint-Hilaire-de-Riez, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a swab sample from a woman amidst the spread of the coronavirus, at a wholesale market, in the old quarters of Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man selling pillows and mattresses walks past debris from the flood brought by Typhoon Vamco, in Marikina, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David
A person touches the national flag after Francisco Sagasti from the Centrist Morado Party was elected Peru's interim president by Congress, in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
Alexei Dudoladov, student and popular blogger, is seen on a birch tree for better cellular network coverage in his remote Siberian village of Stankevichi, Russia. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
A man parks his low rider car as two boys look on outside one of the city's most popular restaurants amid the coronavirus outbreak, in El Paso, Texas. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre
A temporary hospital in the Krylatskoye Ice Palace, where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated, in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A man walks in front of water cascades over the Caban Coch dam in the Elan Valley, Wales, Britain. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region prepare to cross the Setit River on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Hamdait village in eastern Kassala state, Sudan. REUTERS/El Tayeb Siddig
Issa Kassissieh, wearing a Santa Claus costume, sits next to a Christmas tree on a salt formation in the Dead Sea, in an event organized by Israel's tourism ministry, near Ein Bokeq, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Greek Presidential Guards perform their sentry duty in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, after the Greek government imposed a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus, in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis ...more
A service member of the Russian peacekeeping troops stands next to a military vehicle at the Dadivank, an Armenian Apostolic Church monastery, located in a territory which is soon to be turned over to Azerbaijan under a peace deal that followed the...more
A health worker takes a swab sample from a tourist coming from Mexico upon his arrival at the Jose Marti International Airport in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Activists from the climate action group Ocean Rebellion perform a stunt outside The Baltic Exchange building, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Members of the parliament look at an anti-government protest as the lawmakers debate on constitution change, outside the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A man rows a makeshift boat across Yamuna river on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Majesty Davis, 3, cries while visiting Santa Claus, who sits behind a plexiglass divider due to the coronavirus pandemic, at the Willow Grove Park Mall in Willow Grove, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela
People watch as a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, topped with the Crew Dragon capsule, is launched carrying four astronauts on the first operational NASA commercial crew mission at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
