Top Photos of the Day
A medical worker rests in a relaxation room inside a pavilion of the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy (VDNH), which was converted into a temporary hospital for people suffering from the coronavirus in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim...more
Children sit under the debris of a house destroyed by the passing of Hurricane Iota, in Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Demonstrators use inflatable rubber ducks as shields to protect themselves from water cannons during an anti-government protest as lawmakers debate constitution change, outside the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are seen parked at Grant County International Airport in Moses Lake, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Police officers carry a demonstrator away from the protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A woman possibly suffering with the coronavirus waves goodbye to her family before being transported to a hospital, inside an ambulance in Arcore, near Monza, Italy. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
A damaged boat is seen on sand as Hurricane Iota approaches Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Wilmer Lopez
French gendarmes evacuate migrants from their makeshift camp near the A1 highway in Saint-Denis near Paris, France. REUTERS/Noemie Olive
A bronze statue of late singer Ella Fitzgerald is seen wearing a hat and protective face mask outside the Metro-North Railroad Station Plaza in Yonkers, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tours the Rustem Pasha Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey. Patrick Semansky/Pool via REUTERS
A local resident speaks as he stands near a missile case on a balcony of a residential building in Stepanakert in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh. REUTERS/Stringer
An El Paso County Sheriff's Officer tries to block photographs from being taken as bodies are moved to refrigerated trailers, deployed during a surge of coronavirus deaths, outside the County of El Paso Medical Examiner's Office in El Paso, Texas. ...more
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, with acting U.S. Defense Secretary Christopher Miller, Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley and other military leaders and officials, greet the transfer case holding the remains of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kyle R....more
A healthcare worker collects a swab sample from a woman to test for coronavirus at a wholesale market, in the old quarters of Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A person touches the national flag after Francisco Sagasti from the Centrist Morado Party was elected Peru's interim president by Congress, in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
A man selling pillows and mattresses walks past debris from the flood brought by Typhoon Vamco, in Marikina, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David
A patient suffering from the coronavirus is treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Centre Cardiologique du Nord private hospital in Saint-Denis near Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A man parks his low rider car as two boys look on outside one of the city's most popular restaurants amid the coronavirus outbreak, in El Paso, Texas. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre
Alexei Dudoladov, student and popular blogger, is seen on a birch tree for better cellular network coverage in his remote Siberian village of Stankevichi, Russia. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
