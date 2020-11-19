Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

A child pushes his bicycle through a flooded road after the passing of Storm Iota, in Marcovia, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

A child pushes his bicycle through a flooded road after the passing of Storm Iota, in Marcovia, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
A child pushes his bicycle through a flooded road after the passing of Storm Iota, in Marcovia, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Protestors run past burning tires during a march demanding the resignation of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise, on the 217th anniversary of the Battle of Vertieres, the last major battle of Haitian independence from France, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares &nbsp;

Protestors run past burning tires during a march demanding the resignation of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise, on the 217th anniversary of the Battle of Vertieres, the last major battle of Haitian independence from France, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. ...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Protestors run past burning tires during a march demanding the resignation of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise, on the 217th anniversary of the Battle of Vertieres, the last major battle of Haitian independence from France, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares  
Inmates protest on top of a prison building, demanding the judicial process speed up and they be granted bail, after the number of coronavirus cases increased in prisons across the country, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Inmates protest on top of a prison building, demanding the judicial process speed up and they be granted bail, after the number of coronavirus cases increased in prisons across the country, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Inmates protest on top of a prison building, demanding the judicial process speed up and they be granted bail, after the number of coronavirus cases increased in prisons across the country, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A demonstrator holds a cutout with the symbol of the Strajk Kobiet (Women's Strike) movement during a protest following a court ruling imposing a near-total abortion ban, in Warsaw, Poland. Kuba Atys/Agencja Gazeta

A demonstrator holds a cutout with the symbol of the Strajk Kobiet (Women's Strike) movement during a protest following a court ruling imposing a near-total abortion ban, in Warsaw, Poland. Kuba Atys/Agencja Gazeta

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
A demonstrator holds a cutout with the symbol of the Strajk Kobiet (Women's Strike) movement during a protest following a court ruling imposing a near-total abortion ban, in Warsaw, Poland. Kuba Atys/Agencja Gazeta
Students exit a school following the announcement to close New York City public schools, in Brooklyn, New York. &nbsp;REUTERS/Brendan McDermid &nbsp;

Students exit a school following the announcement to close New York City public schools, in Brooklyn, New York.  REUTERS/Brendan McDermid  

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Students exit a school following the announcement to close New York City public schools, in Brooklyn, New York.  REUTERS/Brendan McDermid  
Murmuration of starlings float over the Vittoriano monument as the sun sets in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane &nbsp;

Murmuration of starlings float over the Vittoriano monument as the sun sets in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane  

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Murmuration of starlings float over the Vittoriano monument as the sun sets in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane  
A relative performs rituals for a man who died of coronavirus, before his cremation at a crematorium in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A relative performs rituals for a man who died of coronavirus, before his cremation at a crematorium in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2020
A relative performs rituals for a man who died of coronavirus, before his cremation at a crematorium in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People look at a damaged house after the passing of Storm Iota, in Providencia, Colombia. Efrain Herrera/Colombia Presidency

People look at a damaged house after the passing of Storm Iota, in Providencia, Colombia. Efrain Herrera/Colombia Presidency

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
People look at a damaged house after the passing of Storm Iota, in Providencia, Colombia. Efrain Herrera/Colombia Presidency
Activists participate in a demonstration in favor of legalizing abortion, outside the National Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian &nbsp; &nbsp;

Activists participate in a demonstration in favor of legalizing abortion, outside the National Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian    

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Activists participate in a demonstration in favor of legalizing abortion, outside the National Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian    
Harvey Fay relaxes as he tickles his favorite donkey Smurphy Murphy, during a visit to Future Roots, a community farm staying open to support the vulnerable amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in Sherborne, Britain. &nbsp;REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Harvey Fay relaxes as he tickles his favorite donkey Smurphy Murphy, during a visit to Future Roots, a community farm staying open to support the vulnerable amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in Sherborne, Britain.  REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Harvey Fay relaxes as he tickles his favorite donkey Smurphy Murphy, during a visit to Future Roots, a community farm staying open to support the vulnerable amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in Sherborne, Britain.  REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Demonstrators move inflatable rubber ducks during a rally in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha &nbsp; &nbsp;

Demonstrators move inflatable rubber ducks during a rally in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha    

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Demonstrators move inflatable rubber ducks during a rally in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha    
A general view of a protest against the government's coronavirus restrictions, while police use water cannons, near the Reichstag, the seat of Germany's lower house of parliament Bundestag, in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A general view of a protest against the government's coronavirus restrictions, while police use water cannons, near the Reichstag, the seat of Germany's lower house of parliament Bundestag, in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
A general view of a protest against the government's coronavirus restrictions, while police use water cannons, near the Reichstag, the seat of Germany's lower house of parliament Bundestag, in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Serbia's Novak Djokovic during his group stage match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev at the ATP Finals in London. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs &nbsp;

Serbia's Novak Djokovic during his group stage match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev at the ATP Finals in London. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs  

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Serbia's Novak Djokovic during his group stage match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev at the ATP Finals in London. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs  
Mask-less youth not practicing social distancing gather at the beach to hangout after sunset in Encinitas, California. &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp;REUTERS/Mike Blake

Mask-less youth not practicing social distancing gather at the beach to hangout after sunset in Encinitas, California.      REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Mask-less youth not practicing social distancing gather at the beach to hangout after sunset in Encinitas, California.      REUTERS/Mike Blake
A protestor gestures towards Haitian National Police (PNH) officers (not pictured) during a demonstration demanding the resignation of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise, on the 217th anniversary of the Battle of Vertieres, the last major battle of Haitian independence from France, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares &nbsp; &nbsp;

A protestor gestures towards Haitian National Police (PNH) officers (not pictured) during a demonstration demanding the resignation of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise, on the 217th anniversary of the Battle of Vertieres, the last major battle of...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
A protestor gestures towards Haitian National Police (PNH) officers (not pictured) during a demonstration demanding the resignation of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise, on the 217th anniversary of the Battle of Vertieres, the last major battle of Haitian independence from France, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares    
Demonstrators clash with police during protests that led to the resignation of Peru's interim President Manuel Merino, in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda &nbsp;

Demonstrators clash with police during protests that led to the resignation of Peru's interim President Manuel Merino, in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda  

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2020
Demonstrators clash with police during protests that led to the resignation of Peru's interim President Manuel Merino, in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda  
A flight attendant wearing an Xpore top designed for safe traveling, walks the catwalk during a sightseeing flight in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Ann Wang &nbsp;

A flight attendant wearing an Xpore top designed for safe traveling, walks the catwalk during a sightseeing flight in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Ann Wang  

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2020
A flight attendant wearing an Xpore top designed for safe traveling, walks the catwalk during a sightseeing flight in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Ann Wang  
Cranes fly above a lake during the migration season at Hula Nature Reserve, in northern Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun &nbsp; &nbsp;

Cranes fly above a lake during the migration season at Hula Nature Reserve, in northern Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun    

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2020
Cranes fly above a lake during the migration season at Hula Nature Reserve, in northern Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun    
Grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are seen parked at Grant County International Airport in Moses Lake, Washington. &nbsp;REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are seen parked at Grant County International Airport in Moses Lake, Washington.  REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are seen parked at Grant County International Airport in Moses Lake, Washington.  REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Demonstrators put up their hands in front of police officers during a protest against the government's coronavirus restrictions, near the Brandenburger Gate in Berlin. REUTERS/Christian Mang &nbsp;

Demonstrators put up their hands in front of police officers during a protest against the government's coronavirus restrictions, near the Brandenburger Gate in Berlin. REUTERS/Christian Mang  

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Demonstrators put up their hands in front of police officers during a protest against the government's coronavirus restrictions, near the Brandenburger Gate in Berlin. REUTERS/Christian Mang  
Fire Chief Andrew Wordin and EIT Andrew Muniz eat lunch behind protective glass at the MTO School of Sufism in LA lunch for essential workers, in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Fire Chief Andrew Wordin and EIT Andrew Muniz eat lunch behind protective glass at the MTO School of Sufism in LA lunch for essential workers, in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Fire Chief Andrew Wordin and EIT Andrew Muniz eat lunch behind protective glass at the MTO School of Sufism in LA lunch for essential workers, in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A medical worker rests in a relaxation room inside a pavilion of the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy (VDNH), which was converted into a temporary hospital for people suffering from the coronavirus in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov &nbsp;

A medical worker rests in a relaxation room inside a pavilion of the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy (VDNH), which was converted into a temporary hospital for people suffering from the coronavirus in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
A medical worker rests in a relaxation room inside a pavilion of the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy (VDNH), which was converted into a temporary hospital for people suffering from the coronavirus in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov  
Children sit under the debris of a house destroyed by the passing of Hurricane Iota, in Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas &nbsp; &nbsp;

Children sit under the debris of a house destroyed by the passing of Hurricane Iota, in Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas    

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Children sit under the debris of a house destroyed by the passing of Hurricane Iota, in Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas    
Police officers carry a demonstrator away from the protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach &nbsp;

Police officers carry a demonstrator away from the protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach  

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Police officers carry a demonstrator away from the protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach  
A woman possibly suffering with the coronavirus waves goodbye to her family before being transported to a hospital, inside an ambulance in Arcore, near Monza, Italy. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo &nbsp;

A woman possibly suffering with the coronavirus waves goodbye to her family before being transported to a hospital, inside an ambulance in Arcore, near Monza, Italy. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo  

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2020
A woman possibly suffering with the coronavirus waves goodbye to her family before being transported to a hospital, inside an ambulance in Arcore, near Monza, Italy. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo  
Ugandan riot policemen detain a supporter of presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, in Luuka district, eastern Uganda. REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa &nbsp;

Ugandan riot policemen detain a supporter of presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, in Luuka district, eastern Uganda. REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa  

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Ugandan riot policemen detain a supporter of presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, in Luuka district, eastern Uganda. REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa  
A patient arrives outside Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York. &nbsp;REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A patient arrives outside Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York.  REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2020
A patient arrives outside Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York.  REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People walk along the shoreline of Ballyloughane beach searching for crabs to catch in Galway, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne &nbsp; &nbsp;

People walk along the shoreline of Ballyloughane beach searching for crabs to catch in Galway, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne    

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
People walk along the shoreline of Ballyloughane beach searching for crabs to catch in Galway, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne    
U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris departs after a Senate vote at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris departs after a Senate vote at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2020
U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris departs after a Senate vote at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
