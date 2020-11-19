Top Photos of the Day
A child pushes his bicycle through a flooded road after the passing of Storm Iota, in Marcovia, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Protestors run past burning tires during a march demanding the resignation of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise, on the 217th anniversary of the Battle of Vertieres, the last major battle of Haitian independence from France, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. ...more
Inmates protest on top of a prison building, demanding the judicial process speed up and they be granted bail, after the number of coronavirus cases increased in prisons across the country, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A demonstrator holds a cutout with the symbol of the Strajk Kobiet (Women's Strike) movement during a protest following a court ruling imposing a near-total abortion ban, in Warsaw, Poland. Kuba Atys/Agencja Gazeta
Students exit a school following the announcement to close New York City public schools, in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Murmuration of starlings float over the Vittoriano monument as the sun sets in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
A relative performs rituals for a man who died of coronavirus, before his cremation at a crematorium in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People look at a damaged house after the passing of Storm Iota, in Providencia, Colombia. Efrain Herrera/Colombia Presidency
Activists participate in a demonstration in favor of legalizing abortion, outside the National Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Harvey Fay relaxes as he tickles his favorite donkey Smurphy Murphy, during a visit to Future Roots, a community farm staying open to support the vulnerable amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in Sherborne, Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Demonstrators move inflatable rubber ducks during a rally in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A general view of a protest against the government's coronavirus restrictions, while police use water cannons, near the Reichstag, the seat of Germany's lower house of parliament Bundestag, in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Serbia's Novak Djokovic during his group stage match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev at the ATP Finals in London. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Mask-less youth not practicing social distancing gather at the beach to hangout after sunset in Encinitas, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A protestor gestures towards Haitian National Police (PNH) officers (not pictured) during a demonstration demanding the resignation of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise, on the 217th anniversary of the Battle of Vertieres, the last major battle of...more
Demonstrators clash with police during protests that led to the resignation of Peru's interim President Manuel Merino, in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
A flight attendant wearing an Xpore top designed for safe traveling, walks the catwalk during a sightseeing flight in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Cranes fly above a lake during the migration season at Hula Nature Reserve, in northern Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are seen parked at Grant County International Airport in Moses Lake, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Demonstrators put up their hands in front of police officers during a protest against the government's coronavirus restrictions, near the Brandenburger Gate in Berlin. REUTERS/Christian Mang
Fire Chief Andrew Wordin and EIT Andrew Muniz eat lunch behind protective glass at the MTO School of Sufism in LA lunch for essential workers, in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A medical worker rests in a relaxation room inside a pavilion of the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy (VDNH), which was converted into a temporary hospital for people suffering from the coronavirus in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim...more
Children sit under the debris of a house destroyed by the passing of Hurricane Iota, in Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Police officers carry a demonstrator away from the protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A woman possibly suffering with the coronavirus waves goodbye to her family before being transported to a hospital, inside an ambulance in Arcore, near Monza, Italy. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Ugandan riot policemen detain a supporter of presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, in Luuka district, eastern Uganda. REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa
A patient arrives outside Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People walk along the shoreline of Ballyloughane beach searching for crabs to catch in Galway, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris departs after a Senate vote at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Next Slideshows
Top Photos of the Day
Our top photos from the past 24 hours.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Pictures of the year: Sports
Our top sports photography from 2020.
Pictures of the year 2020
Our top news photography from the past year.
America's coast-to-coast COVID surge continues
The number of COVID-19 deaths in the United States crossed 250,000, as a third coronavirus wave brings a fresh surge in infections and puts immense strain on the healthcare system.
Our pandemic-hit world as seen from above
Scenes from above around the world amid the coronavirus.
Hurricane Iota smashes into Central America
Unleashing torrential floods even as it weakened, Storm Iota churned through Central America, causing swollen rivers to burst their banks, flipping roofs onto streets and killing several people across the region.
Protesters block A49 highway construction in German forest
Demonstrators protest against the destruction of a forest to build the A49 motorway extension near Stadtallendorf, Germany.
People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19
Notable American political figures who have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Thai protesters use inflatable ducks against water cannons
Thai police fired water cannon and teargas at protesters marching on parliament in the most violent confrontation since a youth-led protest movement emerged in July.
World races to contain pandemic as cases surge
Scenes from the frontlines of the global effort to contain the COVID outbreak as cases spike.