Top Photos of the Day

Sweat runs down the face of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney to U.S. President Donald Trump, as he speaks about the 2020 U.S. presidential election results during a news conference at Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

