Pictures | Fri Nov 20, 2020 | 8:14am EST

Top Photos of the Day

Vehicles are submerged at a plot flooded by the Chamelecon River due to heavy rain caused by Storm Iota, in La Lima, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2020
Sweat runs down the face of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney to U.S. President Donald Trump, as he speaks about the 2020 U.S. presidential election results during a news conference at Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2020
A view shows parts of destroyed military hardware in Fuzuli district in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2020
Ethiopian men who fled war in Tigray region, queue for wet food ration at the Um-Rakoba camp, on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Al-Qadarif state, Sudan. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2020
A nurse’s shoes are seen in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2020
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence takes off his protective face mask to speak as he leads a briefing by the White House coronavirus task force in the Brady press briefing room at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2020
People take part in a protest organized by the Strajk Kobiet (Women's Strike) movement, following a court ruling imposing a near-total abortion ban, in Warsaw, Poland. Kuba Atys/Agencja Gazeta

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his group stage match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas at the ATP Finals in London. &nbsp;REUTERS/Toby Melville &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2020
A child pushes his bicycle through a flooded road after the passing of Storm Iota, in Marcovia, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Men dressed in protective suits stand around the coffin of Kenyan doctor Daniel Alushula who died of coronavirus, during his funeral in the village of Khumusalaba, in Kakamega county, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2020
An Ethiopian woman who fled war in Tigray region, is seen with her child inside a makeshift shelter at the Um-Rakoba camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Al-Qadarif state, Sudan. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2020
Cranes gather during the migration season on a foggy morning at Hula Nature Reserve, in northern Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2020
Protestors run past burning tires during a march demanding the resignation of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise, at the 217th anniversary of the Battle of Vertieres, the last major battle of Haitian independence from France, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Demonstrators clash with police during protests that led to the resignation of Peru's interim President Manuel Merino, in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2020
Hindu devotees stand in the water of the Buriganga river during rain as they observe Chhath Puja festival in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2020
Demonstrators move inflatable rubber ducks during a rally in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
