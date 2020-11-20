Top Photos of the Day
Vehicles are submerged at a plot flooded by the Chamelecon River due to heavy rain caused by Storm Iota, in La Lima, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Sweat runs down the face of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney to U.S. President Donald Trump, as he speaks about the 2020 U.S. presidential election results during a news conference at Republican National Committee...more
A view shows parts of destroyed military hardware in Fuzuli district in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov
Ethiopian men who fled war in Tigray region, queue for wet food ration at the Um-Rakoba camp, on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Al-Qadarif state, Sudan. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A nurse’s shoes are seen in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence takes off his protective face mask to speak as he leads a briefing by the White House coronavirus task force in the Brady press briefing room at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
People take part in a protest organized by the Strajk Kobiet (Women's Strike) movement, following a court ruling imposing a near-total abortion ban, in Warsaw, Poland. Kuba Atys/Agencja Gazeta
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his group stage match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas at the ATP Finals in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A child pushes his bicycle through a flooded road after the passing of Storm Iota, in Marcovia, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Men dressed in protective suits stand around the coffin of Kenyan doctor Daniel Alushula who died of coronavirus, during his funeral in the village of Khumusalaba, in Kakamega county, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Ethiopian woman who fled war in Tigray region, is seen with her child inside a makeshift shelter at the Um-Rakoba camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Al-Qadarif state, Sudan. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Cranes gather during the migration season on a foggy morning at Hula Nature Reserve, in northern Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Protestors run past burning tires during a march demanding the resignation of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise, at the 217th anniversary of the Battle of Vertieres, the last major battle of Haitian independence from France, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti....more
Demonstrators clash with police during protests that led to the resignation of Peru's interim President Manuel Merino, in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
Hindu devotees stand in the water of the Buriganga river during rain as they observe Chhath Puja festival in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Demonstrators move inflatable rubber ducks during a rally in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
