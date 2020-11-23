Top Photos of the Day
A woman puts out a fire at a vandalized Carrefour store during a march in Sao Paulo on National Black Consciousness Day and in protest against the death of Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas, a Black man beaten to death at a market in Porto Alegre,...more
Armed protestors take part in a pro-gun rally in Richmond, Virginia, November 21. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Ethiopian women who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region gather in Hamdayet village near the Setit river on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in eastern Kassala state, Sudan November 22. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Pieces of a damaged boat carrying migrants from Senegal are seen after it capsized near the coast of Sal Island, Cape Verde November 19. REUTERS/Jorge Avelino
Electoral workers transport ballot boxes on their motorcycles as they arrive to prepare a polling station ahead of the presidential and legislative elections, in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, November 21. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A man walks past an office of the Congress building set on fire by demonstrators during a protest demanding the resignation of President Alejandro Giammattei, in Guatemala City, Guatemala, November 21. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
A supporter of President Donald Trump speaks to a police officer as he waits for Trump to depart the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, November 21. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A performer reaches for a backpack while lying underneath a metal frame covered with a sheet representing the national flag during a demonstration against Congress and for a change in the country's constitution, in Lima, Peru, November 21....more
Children play with models of rockets at the reception desk of a hotel in Longlou town, Wenchang, Hainan province, China, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
California Golden Bears players run onto the field prior to a game against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Oregon, November 21. Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Madison Martinez is seen with tattoos of black hearts near her eyes during a rally calling for justice for Elijah McClain after Governor Jared Polis amended his executive order regarding the investigation of McClain's death, which has raised concerns...more
A skateboarder falls down while attempting to land a trick along a vacant parking lot in the Riverfront neighborhood of Wilmington, Delaware November 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Russia's Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov in action during the Exhibition Gala during the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating at the Megasport Sport Palace, Moscow, Russia, November 22. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
An athlete carries a body of a car during a strongmen contest "People are stronger than machines" in Sevastopol, Crimea, November 21. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
Women and children affected by the passage of Storm Iota line up to board an evacuation flight to San Andres, in Providencia, Colombia November 19. REUTERS/Javier Andres Rojas
Protest leader Mike Dunn and other armed demonstrators take part in a pro-gun rally in Richmond, Virginia, November 21. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Serbia's Novak Djokovic during his semi-final match against Austria's Dominic Thiem at the APT Finals in London, Britain, November 21. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
A student, who claims she was sexually abused by a teacher, has her mouth covered with tape as pro-democracy protesters demanding the resignation of Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and reforms on the monarchy gather during a rally in...more
People look at the Christmas window of the Macy's Herald Square store in New York City, New York, November 20. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A lone package of paper towels remains on bare shelves due to the coronavirus pandemic at a Target store in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, November 20. REUTERS/Mark Makela
People play basketball on a hoop set up at the base of the monument to Confederate General Robert E. Lee, in Richmond, Virginia, November 21. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A newborn lion cub licks himself inside his cage after being born at Altiplano's zoo in San Pablo Apetatitlan, in Tlaxcala state, Mexico, November 20. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Russia's Daniil Medvedev kisses the trophy as he celebrates winning the final match against Austria's Dominic Thiem during the ATP Finals in London, Britain, November 22. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
An Afghan man rides a bicycle during snowfall in Kabul, Afghanistan November 23. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
