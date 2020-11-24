Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

An Ethiopian woman who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region carries her child near the Setit river on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Hamdayet village in eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2020
Two turkeys, who will serve as the National Thanksgiving Turkey and alternate, are seen in a hotel room ahead of the 73rd annual National Turkey presentation prior to a press event to introduce them in Washington, November 23. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2020
El Paso County Medical Examiner's Office staff roll bodies that are in bags labeled "Covid" from refrigerated trailers into the morgue office amid the coronavirus outbreak, in El Paso, Texas, November 23. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2020
Pro-democracy activist Agnes Chow arrives at the West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts to face charges related to illegal assembly stemming from 2019, in Hong Kong, China November 23. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2020
Stephanie Anderson and her companion, Gypsy, of Los Angeles, wait to depart Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday during the coronavirus pandemic, in Atlanta, Georgia, November 23. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2020
The Long March-5 Y5 rocket, carrying the Chang'e-5 lunar probe, takes off from Wenchang Space Launch Center, in Wenchang, Hainan province, China, November 24. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2020
A flight crew walks through Tom Bradley international terminal at LAX airport, as the global outbreak of the coronavirus continues, in Los Angeles, California, November 23. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2020
A woman holds up a Guatemalan flag during a protest to demand the resignation of President Alejandro Giammattei a day after demonstrators set fire to a part of the Congress building in Guatemala City, Guatemala, November 22. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2020
Mariachis play their instruments as they pay homage to Saint Cecilia, the patron saint of musicians, during the annual pilgrimage as the coronavirus outbreak continues, in Mexico City, Mexico, November 22. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2020
Rapper Snoop Dog helps give out a frozen turkey at the City of Inglewood's annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway during the coronavirus outbreak in Inglewood, California, November 23. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2020
A tram rides along a street on a frosty day in Omsk, Russia, November 23. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2020
Scott Fujii, 34, is given a 24-hour rapid coronavirus test by nurse Caren Williams at Tom Bradley international terminal at LAX airport so he can travel to Hawaii to see family in Los Angeles, California, November 23. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2020
Riot police stand in formation during a protest against racism after Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas was beaten to death by security guards at a Carrefour supermarket in Porto Alegre, Brazil, November 23. REUTERS/Diego Vara

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2020
A man is silhouetted at the spot after a fire broke out in a slum in Dhaka, Bangladesh, November 24. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2020
First lady Melania Trump departs after welcoming the arrival of the White House Christmas Tree outside the White House in Washington, November 23. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2020
Refrigerated trailers store bodies of the deceased at a temporary morgue, during the COVID-19 pandemic in Brooklyn, New York City, November 23. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2020
Pro-democracy activists Ivan Lam and Joshua Wong arrive at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre by prison van after pleading guilty to charges of organizing and inciting an unauthorized assembly near the police headquarters during last year's anti-government protests, in Hong Kong, China, November 23. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2020
A staff member takes a selfie near a Jungfrau sign on the Eigergletscher V-cableway station, a 470 million CHF investment connecting Grindelwald to Maennlichen and Eigergletscher with 2 lifts, during last testings before the opening of the Eiger Express on December 4 in the ski resort of Grindelwald, Switzerland November 23. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2020
Kaavan, an elephant waiting to be transported to a sanctuary in Cambodia, is seen during a farewell ceremony at the Marghazar Zoo in Islamabad, Pakistan, November 23. REUTERS/Saiyna Bashir

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2020
A traditional wooden tourist junk boat "Dukling", sails in the waters of Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, China October 31. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2020
British musician Paul Barton plays the piano for monkeys that occupy abandoned historical areas in Lopburi, Thailand, November 21. REUTERS/Prapan Chankaew

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2020
An Afghan man rides a bicycle during snowfall in Kabul, Afghanistan, November 23. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2020
Students maintaining social distance and wearing protective face masks attend their grade 12 exams, amid the spread of the coronavirus, in Kathmandu, Nepal, November 24. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2020
Demonstrators in a car caravan demand the Board of State Canvassers to certify the results of the election in Lansing, Michigan, November 23. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2020
