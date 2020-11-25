Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

Healthcare personnel prepare to discharge a patient who had been quarantining after a possible exposure to the coronavirus at a hospital in Lakin, Kansas, November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

The National Thanksgiving Turkey Corn stands by as President Donald Trump speaks during the 73rd annual presentation and pardoning in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, November 24. In the Rose Garden, Trump pardoned the 42-pound turkey named Corn as part of an annual presidential ritual, the sparing of a turkey from American dinner tables on the Thanksgiving holiday. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

An Israeli soldier attempts to detain a wounded Palestinian demonstrator lying in an ambulance during a protest against Jewish settlements in Jordan Valley in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, November 24. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Travelers wearing protective face masks and face shields to prevent the spread of the coronavirus hug after departing a flight at the airport in Denver, Colorado, November 24. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Fluffy toy panda bears as part of the art installation "Panda mie" by Italian restaurant owner Giuseppe "Pino" Fichera sit over beers at his restaurant "Pino's" to raise awareness of the COVID-19 lockdown's business impact on gastronomy in Frankfurt, Germany, November 24. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Owner Adam Skelly speaks with Toronto police at Adamson Barbecue, which opened for indoor dining despite a reintroduction of coronavirus restrictions in the Etobicoke suburb of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, November 24. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Trader Peter Tuchman wears a DOW 30,000 hat as he greets friends outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, November 24. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A medical specialist wearing protective gear takes care of a patient at the intensive care unit of the Vologda City Hospital Number 1, where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated, in Vologda, Russia, November 24. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

A Palestinian boy, seen through a fence, sits in a car as he waits to leave the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, which was reopened partially amid the spread of the coronavirus, in the southern Gaza Strip, November 24. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A militant of the separatist Donetsk People's Republic checks his machine gun on a position located on the troops contact line with Ukrainian forces in Donetsk Region, Ukraine, November 24. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

F-35 Lightning II pilot U.S. Air Force Captain Kristin "BEO" Wolfe performs the "high-speed pass" maneuver at approximately .95 mach, which is just below the speed of sound, at the 2020 Fort Lauderdale Air Show in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, November 22. U.S. Air Force/Capt. Kip Sumner/Handout via REUTERS

A metal monolith is pictured in a remote area of Red Rock Country in Utah, November 18. Images released by the Department of Public Safety show the monolith coming up to the shoulders of a man standing on the shoulders of another after the discovery last Wednesday. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management, which owns the land, declined to comment late on Tuesday on its investigation into the matter. But it issued a reminder on Twitter that "using, occupying, or developing the public lands or their resources without a required authorization is illegal, no matter what planet you are from." Utah Department of Public Safety via REUTERS

A lawyer holds a flare as he demonstrates to show support for asylum seekers, and to denounce police violence and an unwelcoming policy towards migrants in France, after clashes sparked when French police cleared out a new migrant camp at Place de la Republique in Paris, France, November 24. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

An Ethiopian refugee fleeing from the ongoing fighting in Tigray region is seen at the Fashaga camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in Kassala state, Sudan, November 24. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

An Israeli soldier hurls a sound grenade during a Palestinian protest against Jewish settlements in Jordan Valley in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, November 24. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A member of the community swabbing team carries out a doorstep COVID-19 test following the outbreak of the coronavirus in Chadderton, Britain, September 30. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Students maintaining social distance and wearing protective face masks attend their grade 12 exams, amid the spread of the coronavirus, in Kathmandu, Nepal, November 24. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A smiley face is drawn in the window of a closed shop following the outbreak of the coronavirus in Bolton, Britain, September 23. REUTERS/Phil Noble

President-elect Joe Biden stands with his nominees for his national security team at his transition headquarters in the Queen Theater in Wilmington, Delaware, November 24. (L-R), are: Antony Blinken to be secretary of state; Jake Sullivan to be U.S. national security adviser; Alejandro Mayorkas to be secretary of Homeland Security; Avril Haines to be director of national intelligence; John Kerry to be a special envoy for climate change; and Ambassador to the United Nations-nominee Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who stands behind Vice President-elect Kamala Haris. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Ethiopian refugees fleeing from the ongoing fighting in Tigray region walk past a World Food Programme tent at the Um-Rakoba camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in the Al-Qadarif state, Sudan, November 23. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Travellers take to the roads ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday during the coronavirus outbreak, in Chicago, Illinois, November 24. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

An aerial view shows the burial area provided by the government for victims of the coronavirus, at Pondok Ranggon cemetery complex, in Jakarta, Indonesia, November 25. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Police officers use their mobile phones near the Crown Property Bureau ahead of a pro-democracy rally demanding Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn hands back royal assets to the people and reforms on the monarchy, in Bangkok, Thailand, November 25. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Venezuelan migrants, who were recently deported, eat after arriving on Los Iros Beach after their return to the island, in Erin, Trinidad and Tobago, November 24. Lincoln Holder/Courtesy Newsday/Handout via REUTERS

