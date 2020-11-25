Top Photos of the Day
Healthcare personnel prepare to discharge a patient who had been quarantining after a possible exposure to the coronavirus at a hospital in Lakin, Kansas, November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
The National Thanksgiving Turkey Corn stands by as President Donald Trump speaks during the 73rd annual presentation and pardoning in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, November 24. In the Rose Garden, Trump pardoned the 42-pound...more
An Israeli soldier attempts to detain a wounded Palestinian demonstrator lying in an ambulance during a protest against Jewish settlements in Jordan Valley in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, November 24. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
Travelers wearing protective face masks and face shields to prevent the spread of the coronavirus hug after departing a flight at the airport in Denver, Colorado, November 24. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
Fluffy toy panda bears as part of the art installation "Panda mie" by Italian restaurant owner Giuseppe "Pino" Fichera sit over beers at his restaurant "Pino's" to raise awareness of the COVID-19 lockdown's business impact on gastronomy in Frankfurt,...more
Owner Adam Skelly speaks with Toronto police at Adamson Barbecue, which opened for indoor dining despite a reintroduction of coronavirus restrictions in the Etobicoke suburb of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, November 24. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Trader Peter Tuchman wears a DOW 30,000 hat as he greets friends outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, November 24. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A medical specialist wearing protective gear takes care of a patient at the intensive care unit of the Vologda City Hospital Number 1, where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated, in Vologda, Russia, November 24. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
A Palestinian boy, seen through a fence, sits in a car as he waits to leave the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, which was reopened partially amid the spread of the coronavirus, in the southern Gaza Strip, November 24. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A militant of the separatist Donetsk People's Republic checks his machine gun on a position located on the troops contact line with Ukrainian forces in Donetsk Region, Ukraine, November 24. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
F-35 Lightning II pilot U.S. Air Force Captain Kristin "BEO" Wolfe performs the "high-speed pass" maneuver at approximately .95 mach, which is just below the speed of sound, at the 2020 Fort Lauderdale Air Show in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, November...more
A metal monolith is pictured in a remote area of Red Rock Country in Utah, November 18. Images released by the Department of Public Safety show the monolith coming up to the shoulders of a man standing on the shoulders of another after the discovery...more
A lawyer holds a flare as he demonstrates to show support for asylum seekers, and to denounce police violence and an unwelcoming policy towards migrants in France, after clashes sparked when French police cleared out a new migrant camp at Place de la...more
An Ethiopian refugee fleeing from the ongoing fighting in Tigray region is seen at the Fashaga camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in Kassala state, Sudan, November 24. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
An Israeli soldier hurls a sound grenade during a Palestinian protest against Jewish settlements in Jordan Valley in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, November 24. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A member of the community swabbing team carries out a doorstep COVID-19 test following the outbreak of the coronavirus in Chadderton, Britain, September 30. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Students maintaining social distance and wearing protective face masks attend their grade 12 exams, amid the spread of the coronavirus, in Kathmandu, Nepal, November 24. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A smiley face is drawn in the window of a closed shop following the outbreak of the coronavirus in Bolton, Britain, September 23. REUTERS/Phil Noble
President-elect Joe Biden stands with his nominees for his national security team at his transition headquarters in the Queen Theater in Wilmington, Delaware, November 24. (L-R), are: Antony Blinken to be secretary of state; Jake Sullivan to be U.S....more
Ethiopian refugees fleeing from the ongoing fighting in Tigray region walk past a World Food Programme tent at the Um-Rakoba camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in the Al-Qadarif state, Sudan, November 23. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Travellers take to the roads ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday during the coronavirus outbreak, in Chicago, Illinois, November 24. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
An aerial view shows the burial area provided by the government for victims of the coronavirus, at Pondok Ranggon cemetery complex, in Jakarta, Indonesia, November 25. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Police officers use their mobile phones near the Crown Property Bureau ahead of a pro-democracy rally demanding Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn hands back royal assets to the people and reforms on the monarchy, in Bangkok, Thailand, November 25....more
Venezuelan migrants, who were recently deported, eat after arriving on Los Iros Beach after their return to the island, in Erin, Trinidad and Tobago, November 24. Lincoln Holder/Courtesy Newsday/Handout via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Top Photos of the Day
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Pictures of the year: Environment
Our top environment photos in 2020.
Thanksgiving travelers defy COVID-19 warnings
U.S. health officials and politicians pleaded with Americans to stay at home over the Thanksgiving holiday and abide by constraints placed on social and economic life as record coronavirus caseloads pushed hospitals to their limits.
Meet Joe Biden's Cabinet picks
Democratic President-elect Joe Biden began naming members of his Cabinet, appointing experienced foreign policy and national security experts to key posts.
Trump pardons Corn and Cob the Thanksgiving turkeys
Corn the turkey and its alternate Cob, both raised in Iowa, are pardoned by President Donald Trump in an annual Thanksgiving tradition.
Protests erupt in Brazil after Black man beaten to death at supermarket
Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas, a 40-year-old Black man, was beaten to death by security guards at a Carrefour supermarket in Porto Alegre, sparking protests across the country.
Notable deaths in 2020
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
Colombian survivors dig out after Hurricane Iota
Nearly all the infrastructure on the small island of Providencia, home to some 6,000 people near the coast of Central America, was damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Iota.
COVID cases flood hospitals in America's heartland
Coronavirus cases soar throughout Kansas, forcing rural doctors to call larger hospitals in search of an ICU beds.
Pictures of the year: Animals
Our top animal photos in 2020.