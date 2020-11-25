Top Photos of the Day

A metal monolith is pictured in a remote area of Red Rock Country in Utah, November 18. Images released by the Department of Public Safety show the monolith coming up to the shoulders of a man standing on the shoulders of another after the discovery...more

A metal monolith is pictured in a remote area of Red Rock Country in Utah, November 18. Images released by the Department of Public Safety show the monolith coming up to the shoulders of a man standing on the shoulders of another after the discovery last Wednesday. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management, which owns the land, declined to comment late on Tuesday on its investigation into the matter. But it issued a reminder on Twitter that "using, occupying, or developing the public lands or their resources without a required authorization is illegal, no matter what planet you are from." Utah Department of Public Safety via REUTERS

