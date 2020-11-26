Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

Firefighters and excavators try to douse a fire as smoke billows from burning garbage at the Ghazipur landfill site in New Delhi, India, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2020
1 / 24
An aerial view shows the burial area provided by the government for victims of the coronavirus at Pondok Ranggon cemetery complex, in Jakarta, Indonesia November 25. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2020
2 / 24
A man grimaces as people gather to mourn the death of Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona outside San Paolo stadium in Naples, Italy, November 25. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2020
3 / 24
Firefighters remove the car which crashed into the gate of the main entrance of the chancellery in Berlin, the office of German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin, Germany, November 25. Letters written on the car read: "You damn killers of children and old people". &nbsp; &nbsp; REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2020
4 / 24
Small ducks are attached to helmets during a pro-democracy rally demanding Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn hand back royal assets to the people and reforms on the monarchy, in Bangkok, Thailand, November 25. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2020
5 / 24
A man takes a coronavirus test at a Los Angeles Mission homeless shelter Thanksgiving meal giveaway in Los Angeles, California, November 25. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2020
6 / 24
Demonstrators take part in a protest to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, in Mexico City, Mexico, November 25. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2020
7 / 24
A volunteer is examined by Cira 3, a remote-controlled robot that runs tests on suspected coronavirus patients to limit human exposure to the virus, amid a second wave of infections in Tanta, Egypt, November 18. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2020
8 / 24
Whales are seen stranded on the beach in Chatham Islands, New Zealand November 24. INSTAGRAM @SAMINTHEWILD_ via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2020
9 / 24
An Azerbaijani service member prays in a mosque in Agdam town in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2020
10 / 24
People gather to mourn the death of soccer legend Diego Maradona outside the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 25. &nbsp;REUTERS/Martin Villar

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2020
11 / 24
Empty seats of pro-democracy lawmakers are seen during Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam's annual policy address at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China November 25. REUTERS/Lam Yik

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2020
12 / 24
Rescue workers carry the body of a person after a boat with 35 migrants from the Maghreb region capsized on the beach of Orzola, in the Canary Island of Lanzarote, Spain, November 25. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2020
13 / 24
A staff member from 'Circo Pastelito' sprays disinfectant ahead of opening the circus under a sanitary protocol against COVID-19 spread in Santiago, Chile, November 25. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2020
14 / 24
Police officers use their mobile phones near the Crown Property Bureau ahead of a pro-democracy rally demanding Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn hand back royal assets to the people and reforms on the monarchy, in Bangkok, Thailand, November 25. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2020
15 / 24
Women take part in a protest to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, in San Salvador, El Salvador, November 25. REUTERS/Jessica Orellana

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2020
16 / 24
An injured person is assisted during a pro-democracy rally demanding Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn hand back royal assets to the people and reforms on the monarchy, in Bangkok, Thailand, November 25. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2020
17 / 24
A patient embraces a doctor in a hospital for people infected with the coronavirus in Kyiv, Ukraine, November 25. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2020
18 / 24
Thailand's Queen Suthida dries the sweat of King Maha Vajiralongkorn during their appearance in Bangkok, Thailand, November 25. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2020
19 / 24
Photographs of late soccer legend Diego Maradona are projected on the Kirchner Cultural Centre, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, November 25. REUTERS/Martin Villar

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2020
20 / 24
Wild turkeys cross a street on the eve of Thanksgiving in Staten Island, New York, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2020
21 / 24
Travelers wearing protective face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus go through security before boarding a flight at the airport in Denver, Colorado, November 24. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2020
22 / 24
An artist from the 'Circo Pastelito' performs as the circus prepares to open under a sanitary protocol against COVID-19 spread in Santiago, Chile, November 25. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2020
23 / 24
An Israeli border police member, seen through a door, stands guard as Israeli forces demolish a Palestinian house near Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, November 25. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2020
24 / 24
