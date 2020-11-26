Top Photos of the Day
Firefighters and excavators try to douse a fire as smoke billows from burning garbage at the Ghazipur landfill site in New Delhi, India, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An aerial view shows the burial area provided by the government for victims of the coronavirus at Pondok Ranggon cemetery complex, in Jakarta, Indonesia November 25. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
A man grimaces as people gather to mourn the death of Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona outside San Paolo stadium in Naples, Italy, November 25. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Firefighters remove the car which crashed into the gate of the main entrance of the chancellery in Berlin, the office of German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin, Germany, November 25. Letters written on the car read: "You damn killers of children...more
Small ducks are attached to helmets during a pro-democracy rally demanding Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn hand back royal assets to the people and reforms on the monarchy, in Bangkok, Thailand, November 25. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A man takes a coronavirus test at a Los Angeles Mission homeless shelter Thanksgiving meal giveaway in Los Angeles, California, November 25. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Demonstrators take part in a protest to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, in Mexico City, Mexico, November 25. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A volunteer is examined by Cira 3, a remote-controlled robot that runs tests on suspected coronavirus patients to limit human exposure to the virus, amid a second wave of infections in Tanta, Egypt, November 18. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Whales are seen stranded on the beach in Chatham Islands, New Zealand November 24. INSTAGRAM @SAMINTHEWILD_ via REUTERS
An Azerbaijani service member prays in a mosque in Agdam town in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov
People gather to mourn the death of soccer legend Diego Maradona outside the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 25. REUTERS/Martin Villar
Empty seats of pro-democracy lawmakers are seen during Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam's annual policy address at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China November 25. REUTERS/Lam Yik
Rescue workers carry the body of a person after a boat with 35 migrants from the Maghreb region capsized on the beach of Orzola, in the Canary Island of Lanzarote, Spain, November 25. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
A staff member from 'Circo Pastelito' sprays disinfectant ahead of opening the circus under a sanitary protocol against COVID-19 spread in Santiago, Chile, November 25. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Police officers use their mobile phones near the Crown Property Bureau ahead of a pro-democracy rally demanding Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn hand back royal assets to the people and reforms on the monarchy, in Bangkok, Thailand, November 25....more
Women take part in a protest to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, in San Salvador, El Salvador, November 25. REUTERS/Jessica Orellana
An injured person is assisted during a pro-democracy rally demanding Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn hand back royal assets to the people and reforms on the monarchy, in Bangkok, Thailand, November 25. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A patient embraces a doctor in a hospital for people infected with the coronavirus in Kyiv, Ukraine, November 25. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Thailand's Queen Suthida dries the sweat of King Maha Vajiralongkorn during their appearance in Bangkok, Thailand, November 25. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Photographs of late soccer legend Diego Maradona are projected on the Kirchner Cultural Centre, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, November 25. REUTERS/Martin Villar
Wild turkeys cross a street on the eve of Thanksgiving in Staten Island, New York, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Travelers wearing protective face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus go through security before boarding a flight at the airport in Denver, Colorado, November 24. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
An artist from the 'Circo Pastelito' performs as the circus prepares to open under a sanitary protocol against COVID-19 spread in Santiago, Chile, November 25. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
An Israeli border police member, seen through a door, stands guard as Israeli forces demolish a Palestinian house near Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, November 25. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Fans mourn soccer great Diego Maradona
Fans from Buenos Aires to Naples mourn the Argentine footballer, widely regarded as one of the greatest soccer players of all time.
U.S. surpasses 2,000 COVID deaths in a day
Daily U.S. deaths from COVID-19 surpassed 2,000 for the first since May and with hospitals across the country already full, portending a surge in mortalities to come as the coronavirus pandemic casts a shadow over the holiday season.
Thanksgiving travelers defy COVID-19 warnings
Americans defied pleas from state and local officials to stay home for the Thanksgiving holiday in the face of the surging coronavirus pandemic, triggering fresh warnings from health officials with the release of vaccines still weeks away.
Diego Maradona: 1960 - 2020
Argentina soccer legend Diego Maradona, widely regarded as one of the game's greatest players, has died at the age of 60 of a heart attack.
As pandemic hits pockets, Americans line up for free Thanksgiving meals
As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, Americans struggling to serve up a festive meal lined up for holiday turkeys.
The grim toll from coronavirus
Hospitals, morgues and cemeteries deal with the unprecedented number of coronavirus victims.
Pictures of the year: Environment
Our top environment photos in 2020.
Meet Joe Biden's Cabinet picks
Democratic President-elect Joe Biden began naming members of his Cabinet, appointing experienced foreign policy and national security experts to key posts.
Trump pardons Corn and Cob the Thanksgiving turkeys
Corn the turkey and its alternate Cob, both raised in Iowa, are pardoned by President Donald Trump in an annual Thanksgiving tradition.