Pictures | Fri Nov 27, 2020 | 7:29am EST

Top Photos of the Day

Shoppers wait in line eight hours prior to the opening in hopes of Black Friday savings, at a computer game store in La Grange, Kentucky, November 26, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2020
Men help a child to climb on the fence of the Casa Rosada presidential palace as people gather to mourn the death of soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona, in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 26. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2020
Assistants carry "The Boss Baby" balloon during the 94th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade closed to the spectators due to the spread of the coronavirus in Manhattan, New York City, November 26. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2020
Janis and Uri Segal smile as they celebrate Thanksgiving with a virtual zoom with their family before a small dinner together as they try to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Detroit, Michigan, November 26. REUTERS/Emily Elconin

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2020
Pork intestines and other organs are seen on the ground after Taiwan lawmakers threw the parts at each other during a scuffle in the parliament in Taipei, Taiwan, November 27. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2020
The car carrying the casket of soccer legend Diego Maradona arrives at the cemetery in Buenos Aires, Argentina, November 26. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2020
Hotel rooms are selectively illuminated in the shape of a heart at the Washington Hilton hotel on Thanksgiving day in Washington, November 26. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2020
A closed chairlift is seen at the ski resort of Passo Tonale in the Dolomites which has become a virtual ghost town after the government's decision to close everything down in fear of the rising numbers of coronavirus infections, in Passo del Tonale, Italy, November 26. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2020
Youth activists wearing red cloth take part in a protest during the Asia Climate Rally, outside the Indonesian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources in Jakarta, Indonesia, November 27. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2020
President Donald Trump speaks as he participates in a Thanksgiving video teleconference with members of the military forces at the White House in Washington, November 26. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2020
A Christmas tree is illuminated in front of Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, November 26. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2020
Lori Spencer delivers a Thanksgiving dinner along with an old doll of her late father made by her mother, at the new care home of her mother Judie Shape, who was a resident at Life Care Center of Kirkland and who was infected and recovered at the start of the U.S. coronavirus disease outbreaks, in Seattle, Washington, November 26. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2020
People mourn the death of soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona, in front of the Casa Rosada presidential palace in Buenos Aires, Argentina, November 26. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2020
Senior healthcare assistants Megan Reeves and Sharleen O'Leary prepare to administer rapid coronavirus tests which produce a result in thirty minutes at The Chiswick Nursing Centre, following the outbreak of the disease in London, Britain, November 26. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2020
A replica of the World Cup Trophy stands next to the casket of soccer legend Diego Maradona at the presidential palace Casa Rosada, in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 26. Argentina Presidency/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2020
A patient suffering from the coronavirus is seen at Clinical Hospital Center Zemun in Belgrade, Serbia, November 26. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2020
A medical worker treats a patient suffering from the coronavirus at Clinical Hospital Center Zemun in Belgrade, Serbia, November 26. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2020
Robots made by local enthusiasts and employees of an automobile repair workshop are seen during installation works on the outskirts of the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine, November 26. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2020
President Donald Trump gestures as he participates in a Thanksgiving video teleconference with members of the military forces at the White House in Washington, November 26. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2020
A woman jogs during foggy weather in a forest, in Zurich, Switzerland November 26. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2020
Iraqi Kurds demonstrate their Ninja-style skills in Soran district, Iraq November 24. REUTERS/Kawa Omar

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2020
People wearing face masks are seen on a bus amid the global outbreak of the coronavirus in Shanghai, China, November 26. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2020
A fan reacts while mourning the death of soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona, outside the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, November 25. REUTERS/Magali Druscovich

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2020
CSKA Sofia plays against Young Boys in the Europa League using an orange football amongst the foggy weather conditions at Vasil Levski National Stadium, Sofia, Bulgaria, November 26. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2020
Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Nov 26 2020
Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Nov 25 2020
Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Nov 24 2020
Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Nov 23 2020

Fans from Buenos Aires to Naples mourn the Argentine footballer, widely regarded as one of the greatest soccer players of all time.

Demonstrators mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women with rallies around the world.

Americans celebrate a Thanksgiving Day transformed by the coronavirus pandemic, with the traditional Macy's parade limited to a television-only event and many families resigned to meeting on video for turkey dinner.

As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, Americans struggling to serve up a festive meal lined up for holiday turkeys.

Our top photos from the past week.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, a spectacle of giant character balloons that has delighted children for nearly a century, has been scaled back significantly with a shorter route, no spectators and balloon handlers replaced by specially rigged vehicles.

Testing, transporting and treating on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19.

Daily U.S. deaths from COVID-19 surpassed 2,000 for the first since May and with hospitals across the country already full, portending a surge in mortalities to come as the coronavirus pandemic casts a shadow over the holiday season.

Americans defied pleas from state and local officials to stay home for the Thanksgiving holiday in the face of the surging coronavirus pandemic, triggering fresh warnings from health officials with the release of vaccines still weeks away.

