Top Photos of the Day
Shoppers wait in line eight hours prior to the opening in hopes of Black Friday savings, at a computer game store in La Grange, Kentucky, November 26, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Men help a child to climb on the fence of the Casa Rosada presidential palace as people gather to mourn the death of soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona, in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 26. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Assistants carry "The Boss Baby" balloon during the 94th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade closed to the spectators due to the spread of the coronavirus in Manhattan, New York City, November 26. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Janis and Uri Segal smile as they celebrate Thanksgiving with a virtual zoom with their family before a small dinner together as they try to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Detroit, Michigan, November 26. REUTERS/Emily Elconin
Pork intestines and other organs are seen on the ground after Taiwan lawmakers threw the parts at each other during a scuffle in the parliament in Taipei, Taiwan, November 27. REUTERS/Ann Wang
The car carrying the casket of soccer legend Diego Maradona arrives at the cemetery in Buenos Aires, Argentina, November 26. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Hotel rooms are selectively illuminated in the shape of a heart at the Washington Hilton hotel on Thanksgiving day in Washington, November 26. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A closed chairlift is seen at the ski resort of Passo Tonale in the Dolomites which has become a virtual ghost town after the government's decision to close everything down in fear of the rising numbers of coronavirus infections, in Passo del Tonale,...more
Youth activists wearing red cloth take part in a protest during the Asia Climate Rally, outside the Indonesian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources in Jakarta, Indonesia, November 27. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
President Donald Trump speaks as he participates in a Thanksgiving video teleconference with members of the military forces at the White House in Washington, November 26. REUTERS/Erin Scott
A Christmas tree is illuminated in front of Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, November 26. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Lori Spencer delivers a Thanksgiving dinner along with an old doll of her late father made by her mother, at the new care home of her mother Judie Shape, who was a resident at Life Care Center of Kirkland and who was infected and recovered at the...more
People mourn the death of soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona, in front of the Casa Rosada presidential palace in Buenos Aires, Argentina, November 26. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Senior healthcare assistants Megan Reeves and Sharleen O'Leary prepare to administer rapid coronavirus tests which produce a result in thirty minutes at The Chiswick Nursing Centre, following the outbreak of the disease in London, Britain, November...more
A replica of the World Cup Trophy stands next to the casket of soccer legend Diego Maradona at the presidential palace Casa Rosada, in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 26. Argentina Presidency/Handout via Reuters
A patient suffering from the coronavirus is seen at Clinical Hospital Center Zemun in Belgrade, Serbia, November 26. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A medical worker treats a patient suffering from the coronavirus at Clinical Hospital Center Zemun in Belgrade, Serbia, November 26. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Robots made by local enthusiasts and employees of an automobile repair workshop are seen during installation works on the outskirts of the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine, November 26. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
President Donald Trump gestures as he participates in a Thanksgiving video teleconference with members of the military forces at the White House in Washington, November 26. REUTERS/Erin Scott
A woman jogs during foggy weather in a forest, in Zurich, Switzerland November 26. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Iraqi Kurds demonstrate their Ninja-style skills in Soran district, Iraq November 24. REUTERS/Kawa Omar
People wearing face masks are seen on a bus amid the global outbreak of the coronavirus in Shanghai, China, November 26. REUTERS/Aly Song
A fan reacts while mourning the death of soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona, outside the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, November 25. REUTERS/Magali Druscovich
CSKA Sofia plays against Young Boys in the Europa League using an orange football amongst the foggy weather conditions at Vasil Levski National Stadium, Sofia, Bulgaria, November 26. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
