Top Photos of the Day
Protesters hold mirrors in front of riot police officers during a pro-democracy rally demanding the prime minister to resign and reforms on the monarchy, at 11th Infantry Regiment, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Police officers react as a molotov cocktail from demonstrators falls during a protest to demand the resignation of Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei in Guatemala City. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Mike Tyson fights Roy Jones, Jr. (white trunks) during a heavyweight exhibition boxing bout for the WBC Frontline Belt at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Joe Scarnici/via USA TODAY Sports
Ethiopian refugees are seen at the Um Rakuba refugee camp which houses refugees fleeing the fighting in the Tigray region, on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in Sudan. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A female Coeligena helianthea hummingbird flies up to the flower in in The Paramuno corridor on Monserrate hill in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Amateurs play on a soccer field, which was known for being the first pitch where soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona played at when he lived in the neighborhood during his childhood in Villa Fiorito, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina....more
A couch is pictured in the aftermath of Hurricane Iota in Bilwi, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner walk on the South Lawn of the White House upon their return to Washington with President Trump from Camp David. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Racing Point's Lance Stroll crashes out of the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix. Pool via REUTERS/Giuseppe Cacace
A woman wearing a protective mask attends to cast her vote at a school during the municipal elections in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Men gather near dead bodies of people who were killed by militant attack, during a mass burial at Zabarmari, in the Jere local government area of Borno State, in northeast Nigeria. REUTERS/Ahmed Kingimi
A girl receives a polio vaccine during a three-day immunization campaign in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Nusaibah Almuaalemi
Servants of the holy shrine of Imam Reza carry the coffin of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, in Mashhad, Iran. Massoud Nozari/WANA via REUTERS
Sonja Salaiz, Monica Garcia and Dominic Garcia look through the hospital window of their aunt and grandmother Sylvia Garcia, 60, while she is intubated and sedated during a surge of coronavirus cases at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, New...more
Workers construct a viewing stand in front of the White House ahead of the presidential inauguration ceremonies in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott
A demonstrator waves a flag with a symbol of Strajk Kobiet (Women's Strike) in front of police officers during a protest against a Polish court ruling that almost entirely banned abortion on the 102nd anniversary of Polish women's suffrage, in...more
Pope Francis greets Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI during a meeting following a consistory ceremony to install 13 new cardinals, at the Vatican. Vatican Media/via REUTERS
Cars burn during a demonstration against the "Global Security Bill" that rights groups say would make it a crime to circulate an image of a police officer's face and would infringe journalists' freedom in France, in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff hold a T-shirt as they visit the Downtown Holiday Market in Washington. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
An aerial view shows buses parked in a depot after public transport was stopped, as Georgian government imposes stricter restrictions to stop the spread of the coronavirus, in Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze
Ethiopian refugees wait in line for a meal at the Um Rakuba refugee camp which houses Ethiopian refugees fleeing the fighting in the Tigray region, on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, Sudan. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Riot police officers stand guard behind barb wires covered with red paint during a pro-democracy rally demanding Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to resign and reforms to the monarchy, at 11th Infantry Regiment, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya...more
Stewards clear the debris from the track alongside the damaged barrier caused by the crash of Haas' Romain Grosjean at the start of the Bahrain Grand Prix. Pool via REUTERS/Tolga Bozoglu
A Kashmiri woman walks past bundles of twigs that are used to make "Kangris", traditional fire pots made of clay and twigs in which hot charcoal is kept, at a field in Shallabugh village in Ganderbal district. REUTERS/Sanna Irshad Mattoo
Nurse Carolina Garcia, 36, takes care of her father, Jose Garcia, 67, who is currently intubated and sedated due to COVID-19 during a surge of coronavirus cases at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico. REUTERS/Paul Ratje
Ryan Swader of Salem loads a Christmas tree after picking it out, next to his son Waylon, 2, at Tucker Tree Farm in Salem, Oregon. REUTERS/Alisha Jucevic
Mariachi musicians play during the funeral of Rudy Cruz Sr., who died of coronavirus, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery in El Paso, Texas. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre
A crate carrying Kaavan, an elephant to be transported to a sanctuary in Cambodia, is seen at the Islamabad International Airport in Islamabad, Pakistan. REUTERS/Saiyna Bashir
People rollerblade along the beach a day before renewed restrictions due to a surge of coronavirus cases in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Brandon Bell
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Pictures of the year: Aerials
Our top aerial photography from 2020.
Pictures of the year: Entertainment
Our top entertainment photos in 2020.
Pictures of the year 2020
Our top news photography from the past year.
Pandemic fears and online deals thin Black Friday crowds
Masked shoppers turned up in smaller numbers at major U.S. retailers on Black Friday as early online deals and worry about the spike in COVID-19 cases dulled enthusiasm for trips to the mall.
Fans mourn soccer great Diego Maradona
Fans from Buenos Aires to Naples mourn the Argentine footballer, widely regarded as one of the greatest soccer players of all time.
Coronavirus-fighting robots and drones
Robots safely run tests, disinfect, inform the public and take the physical place of humans during the coronavirus pandemic.
Protesters demand action on violence against women
Demonstrators mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women with rallies around the world.
America celebrates scaled-back Thanksgiving as COVID-19 surges
Americans celebrate a Thanksgiving Day transformed by the coronavirus pandemic, with the traditional Macy's parade limited to a television-only event and many families resigned to meeting on video for turkey dinner.
As pandemic hits pockets, Americans line up for free Thanksgiving meals
As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, Americans struggling to serve up a festive meal lined up for holiday turkeys.