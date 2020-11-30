Edition:
Mon Nov 30, 2020

Top Photos of the Day

Protesters hold mirrors in front of riot police officers during a pro-democracy rally demanding the prime minister to resign and reforms on the monarchy, at 11th Infantry Regiment, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun &nbsp; &nbsp;

Protesters hold mirrors in front of riot police officers during a pro-democracy rally demanding the prime minister to resign and reforms on the monarchy, at 11th Infantry Regiment, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun    

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2020
Protesters hold mirrors in front of riot police officers during a pro-democracy rally demanding the prime minister to resign and reforms on the monarchy, at 11th Infantry Regiment, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun    
Police officers react as a molotov cocktail from demonstrators falls during a protest to demand the resignation of Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei in Guatemala City. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria &nbsp; &nbsp;

Police officers react as a molotov cocktail from demonstrators falls during a protest to demand the resignation of Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei in Guatemala City. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria    

Reuters / Saturday, November 28, 2020
Police officers react as a molotov cocktail from demonstrators falls during a protest to demand the resignation of Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei in Guatemala City. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria    
Mike Tyson fights Roy Jones, Jr. (white trunks) during a heavyweight exhibition boxing bout for the WBC Frontline Belt at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. &nbsp; Joe Scarnici/via USA TODAY Sports

Mike Tyson fights Roy Jones, Jr. (white trunks) during a heavyweight exhibition boxing bout for the WBC Frontline Belt at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Joe Scarnici/via USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2020
Mike Tyson fights Roy Jones, Jr. (white trunks) during a heavyweight exhibition boxing bout for the WBC Frontline Belt at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.   Joe Scarnici/via USA TODAY Sports
Ethiopian refugees are seen at the Um Rakuba refugee camp which houses refugees fleeing the fighting in the Tigray region, on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in Sudan. REUTERS/Baz Ratner &nbsp; &nbsp;

Ethiopian refugees are seen at the Um Rakuba refugee camp which houses refugees fleeing the fighting in the Tigray region, on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in Sudan. REUTERS/Baz Ratner    

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2020
Ethiopian refugees are seen at the Um Rakuba refugee camp which houses refugees fleeing the fighting in the Tigray region, on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in Sudan. REUTERS/Baz Ratner    
A female Coeligena helianthea hummingbird flies up to the flower in in The Paramuno corridor on Monserrate hill in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez &nbsp;

A female Coeligena helianthea hummingbird flies up to the flower in in The Paramuno corridor on Monserrate hill in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez  

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2020
A female Coeligena helianthea hummingbird flies up to the flower in in The Paramuno corridor on Monserrate hill in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez  
Amateurs play on a soccer field, which was known for being the first pitch where soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona played at when he lived in the neighborhood during his childhood in Villa Fiorito, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes &nbsp;

Amateurs play on a soccer field, which was known for being the first pitch where soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona played at when he lived in the neighborhood during his childhood in Villa Fiorito, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2020
Amateurs play on a soccer field, which was known for being the first pitch where soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona played at when he lived in the neighborhood during his childhood in Villa Fiorito, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes  
A couch is pictured in the aftermath of Hurricane Iota in Bilwi, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas &nbsp;

A couch is pictured in the aftermath of Hurricane Iota in Bilwi, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas  

Reuters / Saturday, November 28, 2020
A couch is pictured in the aftermath of Hurricane Iota in Bilwi, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas  
Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner walk on the South Lawn of the White House upon their return to Washington with President Trump from Camp David. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas &nbsp; &nbsp;

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner walk on the South Lawn of the White House upon their return to Washington with President Trump from Camp David. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas    

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2020
Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner walk on the South Lawn of the White House upon their return to Washington with President Trump from Camp David. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas    
Racing Point's Lance Stroll crashes out of the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix. Pool via REUTERS/Giuseppe Cacace &nbsp;

Racing Point's Lance Stroll crashes out of the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix. Pool via REUTERS/Giuseppe Cacace  

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2020
Racing Point's Lance Stroll crashes out of the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix. Pool via REUTERS/Giuseppe Cacace  
A woman wearing a protective mask attends to cast her vote at a school during the municipal elections in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A woman wearing a protective mask attends to cast her vote at a school during the municipal elections in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2020
A woman wearing a protective mask attends to cast her vote at a school during the municipal elections in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Men gather near dead bodies of people who were killed by militant attack, during a mass burial at Zabarmari, in the Jere local government area of Borno State, in northeast Nigeria. REUTERS/Ahmed Kingimi

Men gather near dead bodies of people who were killed by militant attack, during a mass burial at Zabarmari, in the Jere local government area of Borno State, in northeast Nigeria. REUTERS/Ahmed Kingimi

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2020
Men gather near dead bodies of people who were killed by militant attack, during a mass burial at Zabarmari, in the Jere local government area of Borno State, in northeast Nigeria. REUTERS/Ahmed Kingimi
A girl receives a polio vaccine during a three-day immunization campaign in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Nusaibah Almuaalemi &nbsp; &nbsp;

A girl receives a polio vaccine during a three-day immunization campaign in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Nusaibah Almuaalemi    

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2020
A girl receives a polio vaccine during a three-day immunization campaign in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Nusaibah Almuaalemi    
Servants of the holy shrine of Imam Reza carry the coffin of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, in Mashhad, Iran. Massoud Nozari/WANA via REUTERS

Servants of the holy shrine of Imam Reza carry the coffin of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, in Mashhad, Iran. Massoud Nozari/WANA via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2020
Servants of the holy shrine of Imam Reza carry the coffin of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, in Mashhad, Iran. Massoud Nozari/WANA via REUTERS
Sonja Salaiz, Monica Garcia and Dominic Garcia look through the hospital window of their aunt and grandmother Sylvia Garcia, 60, while she is intubated and sedated during a surge of coronavirus cases at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico. &nbsp;REUTERS/Paul Ratje

Sonja Salaiz, Monica Garcia and Dominic Garcia look through the hospital window of their aunt and grandmother Sylvia Garcia, 60, while she is intubated and sedated during a surge of coronavirus cases at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico. REUTERS/Paul Ratje

Reuters / Saturday, November 28, 2020
Sonja Salaiz, Monica Garcia and Dominic Garcia look through the hospital window of their aunt and grandmother Sylvia Garcia, 60, while she is intubated and sedated during a surge of coronavirus cases at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico.  REUTERS/Paul Ratje
Workers construct a viewing stand in front of the White House ahead of the presidential inauguration ceremonies in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott &nbsp;

Workers construct a viewing stand in front of the White House ahead of the presidential inauguration ceremonies in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott  

Reuters / Saturday, November 28, 2020
Workers construct a viewing stand in front of the White House ahead of the presidential inauguration ceremonies in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott  
A demonstrator waves a flag with a symbol of Strajk Kobiet (Women's Strike) in front of police officers during a protest against a Polish court ruling that almost entirely banned abortion on the 102nd anniversary of Polish women's suffrage, in Warsaw, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Adam Stepien

A demonstrator waves a flag with a symbol of Strajk Kobiet (Women's Strike) in front of police officers during a protest against a Polish court ruling that almost entirely banned abortion on the 102nd anniversary of Polish women's suffrage, in Warsaw, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Adam Stepien

Reuters / Saturday, November 28, 2020
A demonstrator waves a flag with a symbol of Strajk Kobiet (Women's Strike) in front of police officers during a protest against a Polish court ruling that almost entirely banned abortion on the 102nd anniversary of Polish women's suffrage, in Warsaw, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Adam Stepien
Pope Francis greets Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI during a meeting following a consistory ceremony to install 13 new cardinals, at the Vatican. Vatican Media/via REUTERS &nbsp;

Pope Francis greets Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI during a meeting following a consistory ceremony to install 13 new cardinals, at the Vatican. Vatican Media/via REUTERS  

Reuters / Saturday, November 28, 2020
Pope Francis greets Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI during a meeting following a consistory ceremony to install 13 new cardinals, at the Vatican. Vatican Media/via REUTERS  
Cars burn during a demonstration against the "Global Security Bill" that rights groups say would make it a crime to circulate an image of a police officer's face and would infringe journalists' freedom in France, in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Cars burn during a demonstration against the "Global Security Bill" that rights groups say would make it a crime to circulate an image of a police officer's face and would infringe journalists' freedom in France, in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, November 28, 2020
Cars burn during a demonstration against the "Global Security Bill" that rights groups say would make it a crime to circulate an image of a police officer's face and would infringe journalists' freedom in France, in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff hold a T-shirt as they visit the Downtown Holiday Market in Washington. &nbsp;REUTERS/Hannah Mckay &nbsp;

U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff hold a T-shirt as they visit the Downtown Holiday Market in Washington. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay  

Reuters / Saturday, November 28, 2020
U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff hold a T-shirt as they visit the Downtown Holiday Market in Washington.  REUTERS/Hannah Mckay  
An aerial view shows buses parked in a depot after public transport was stopped, as Georgian government imposes stricter restrictions to stop the spread of the coronavirus, in Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze &nbsp; &nbsp;

An aerial view shows buses parked in a depot after public transport was stopped, as Georgian government imposes stricter restrictions to stop the spread of the coronavirus, in Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze    

Reuters / Saturday, November 28, 2020
An aerial view shows buses parked in a depot after public transport was stopped, as Georgian government imposes stricter restrictions to stop the spread of the coronavirus, in Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze    
Ethiopian refugees wait in line for a meal at the Um Rakuba refugee camp which houses Ethiopian refugees fleeing the fighting in the Tigray region, on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, Sudan. REUTERS/Baz Ratner &nbsp;

Ethiopian refugees wait in line for a meal at the Um Rakuba refugee camp which houses Ethiopian refugees fleeing the fighting in the Tigray region, on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, Sudan. REUTERS/Baz Ratner  

Reuters / Saturday, November 28, 2020
Ethiopian refugees wait in line for a meal at the Um Rakuba refugee camp which houses Ethiopian refugees fleeing the fighting in the Tigray region, on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, Sudan. REUTERS/Baz Ratner  
Riot police officers stand guard behind barb wires covered with red paint during a pro-democracy rally demanding Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to resign and reforms to the monarchy, at 11th Infantry Regiment, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Riot police officers stand guard behind barb wires covered with red paint during a pro-democracy rally demanding Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to resign and reforms to the monarchy, at 11th Infantry Regiment, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2020
Riot police officers stand guard behind barb wires covered with red paint during a pro-democracy rally demanding Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to resign and reforms to the monarchy, at 11th Infantry Regiment, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Stewards clear the debris from the track alongside the damaged barrier caused by the crash of Haas' Romain Grosjean at the start of the Bahrain Grand Prix. Pool via REUTERS/Tolga Bozoglu

Stewards clear the debris from the track alongside the damaged barrier caused by the crash of Haas' Romain Grosjean at the start of the Bahrain Grand Prix. Pool via REUTERS/Tolga Bozoglu

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2020
Stewards clear the debris from the track alongside the damaged barrier caused by the crash of Haas' Romain Grosjean at the start of the Bahrain Grand Prix. Pool via REUTERS/Tolga Bozoglu
A Kashmiri woman walks past bundles of twigs that are used to make "Kangris", traditional fire pots made of clay and twigs in which hot charcoal is kept, at a field in Shallabugh village in Ganderbal district. REUTERS/Sanna Irshad Mattoo &nbsp;

A Kashmiri woman walks past bundles of twigs that are used to make "Kangris", traditional fire pots made of clay and twigs in which hot charcoal is kept, at a field in Shallabugh village in Ganderbal district. REUTERS/Sanna Irshad Mattoo  

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2020
A Kashmiri woman walks past bundles of twigs that are used to make "Kangris", traditional fire pots made of clay and twigs in which hot charcoal is kept, at a field in Shallabugh village in Ganderbal district. REUTERS/Sanna Irshad Mattoo  
Nurse Carolina Garcia, 36, takes care of her father, Jose Garcia, 67, who is currently intubated and sedated due to COVID-19 during a surge of coronavirus cases at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico. &nbsp;REUTERS/Paul Ratje &nbsp;

Nurse Carolina Garcia, 36, takes care of her father, Jose Garcia, 67, who is currently intubated and sedated due to COVID-19 during a surge of coronavirus cases at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico. REUTERS/Paul Ratje  

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2020
Nurse Carolina Garcia, 36, takes care of her father, Jose Garcia, 67, who is currently intubated and sedated due to COVID-19 during a surge of coronavirus cases at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico.  REUTERS/Paul Ratje  
Ryan Swader of Salem loads a Christmas tree after picking it out, next to his son Waylon, 2, at Tucker Tree Farm in Salem, Oregon. REUTERS/Alisha Jucevic &nbsp;

Ryan Swader of Salem loads a Christmas tree after picking it out, next to his son Waylon, 2, at Tucker Tree Farm in Salem, Oregon. REUTERS/Alisha Jucevic  

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2020
Ryan Swader of Salem loads a Christmas tree after picking it out, next to his son Waylon, 2, at Tucker Tree Farm in Salem, Oregon. REUTERS/Alisha Jucevic  
Mariachi musicians play during the funeral of Rudy Cruz Sr., who died of coronavirus, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery in El Paso, Texas. &nbsp; &nbsp;REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre &nbsp;

Mariachi musicians play during the funeral of Rudy Cruz Sr., who died of coronavirus, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery in El Paso, Texas. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre  

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2020
Mariachi musicians play during the funeral of Rudy Cruz Sr., who died of coronavirus, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery in El Paso, Texas.    REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre  
A crate carrying Kaavan, an elephant to be transported to a sanctuary in Cambodia, is seen at the Islamabad International Airport in Islamabad, Pakistan. REUTERS/Saiyna Bashir

A crate carrying Kaavan, an elephant to be transported to a sanctuary in Cambodia, is seen at the Islamabad International Airport in Islamabad, Pakistan. REUTERS/Saiyna Bashir

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2020
A crate carrying Kaavan, an elephant to be transported to a sanctuary in Cambodia, is seen at the Islamabad International Airport in Islamabad, Pakistan. REUTERS/Saiyna Bashir
People rollerblade along the beach a day before renewed restrictions due to a surge of coronavirus cases in Los Angeles, California. &nbsp;REUTERS/Brandon Bell

People rollerblade along the beach a day before renewed restrictions due to a surge of coronavirus cases in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Brandon Bell

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2020
People rollerblade along the beach a day before renewed restrictions due to a surge of coronavirus cases in Los Angeles, California.  REUTERS/Brandon Bell
