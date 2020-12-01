Top Photos of the Day

Matias Disciosia, a devoted Diego Maradona fan who tattooed Maradona's name and former jersey number on his back, looks through his closet at his home in Buenos Aires, Argentina. "In reality, I don't think about what people say, whether he's good or...more

Matias Disciosia, a devoted Diego Maradona fan who tattooed Maradona's name and former jersey number on his back, looks through his closet at his home in Buenos Aires, Argentina. "In reality, I don't think about what people say, whether he's good or bad or whether he's an inspiration or not," said Disciosia. "Everything related to Maradona is a source of inspiration for those who feel him and carry his soul." REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close