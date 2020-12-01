Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

A giant Christmas tree stands at the Galeries Lafayette department store where lights were switched on for the festive season in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2020
Nurse Carolina Garcia, 36, takes care of her father, Jose Garcia, 67, who is currently intubated and sedated due to COVID-19 during a surge of coronavirus cases at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico. &nbsp;REUTERS/Paul Ratje &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2020
Members of Iranian forces carry the coffin of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh during a funeral ceremony in Tehran, Iran. Iranian Defense Ministry/ WANA

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2020
Refugees stand on the Ethiopian bank of a river that separates Sudan from Ethiopia near the Hamdeyat refugees transit camp, which houses Ethiopian refugees fleeing the fighting in the Tigray region, on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, Sudan. REUTERS/Baz Ratner &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2020
Brother Claudio, 27, gets ready to sing liturgical songs at Greek Abbey of Saint Nilus, which hosts Italy's last ten Basilian monks of the Greek rite, in Grottaferrata, Italy. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2020
An aerial view shows municipality workers bury a coffin at a funeral area provided by the government for victims of the coronavirus, at Tegal Alur cemetery complex in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2020
The East Room is adorned with holiday decorations at the White House in Washington. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2020
A Kashmiri woman walks past bundles of twigs that are used to make "Kangris", traditional fire pots made of clay and twigs in which hot charcoal is kept, at a field in Shallabugh village in Ganderbal district. REUTERS/Sanna Irshad Mattoo &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2020
People watch movies from tents placed for social distancing at the campsites in Bandung, West Java Province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/M Agung Rajasa

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2020
Matias Disciosia, a devoted Diego Maradona fan who tattooed Maradona's name and former jersey number on his back, looks through his closet at his home in Buenos Aires, Argentina. "In reality, I don't think about what people say, whether he's good or bad or whether he's an inspiration or not," said Disciosia. "Everything related to Maradona is a source of inspiration for those who feel him and carry his soul." REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2020
Abdelrahman Tarek, 11-year-old cancer patient practices traditional Tanoura dance to keep his spirits high as he battles the harsh illness at a small theatre in central Cairo, Egypt. &nbsp;REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2020
Nurse Jorge Catarino, 35, holds a piece of plastic as part of his recovery therapy after suffering from the coronavirus and being intubated for two weeks, at Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Center of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in Mexico City. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2020
A female Coeligena helianthea hummingbird flies up to the flower in in The Paramuno corridor on Monserrate hill in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2020
A boy adjusts his turban at a site of a protest by farmers against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2020
Passengers are reunited with loved ones after arriving on the first flight from Melbourne at the Brisbane Domestic Airport following the easing of coronavirus border restrictions in Brisbane, Australia. &nbsp;AAP Image/Dave Hunt

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2020
Family members of inmates react outside the prison, following unrest at Mahara Prison, on the outskirts of Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2020
A rainbow appears over the White House as birds fly nearby following a storm in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2020
A woman tries to take selfie photos in front of a photo spot featuring Christmas season scene and masks at Tokyo Mask Land, a face-mask theme exhibition and its speciality shop in Yokohama, Japan. &nbsp;REUTERS/Issei Kato &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2020
Brother Claudio, 27, picks an olive branch at Greek Abbey of Saint Nilus, which hosts Italy's last ten Basilian monks of the Greek rite, in Grottaferrata, Italy. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2020
A female soldier disinfects herself during a training on how to handle bodies of coronavirus victims in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2020
A donkey jumps off a boat after crossing a river from Ethiopia to Sudan, near the Hamdeyat refugees transit camp, which houses Ethiopian refugees fleeing the fighting in the Tigray region, on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, Sudan. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2020
Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland receives a fist-bump from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after unveiling her first fiscal update, the Fall Economic Statement 2020, in the House of Commons, in Ottawa, Canada. REUTERS/Blair Gable &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2020
A man waves a whip as he rides a camel near the village of Wad al Hulaywah, Sudan. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2020
Female soldiers take rest after handling bodies of coronavirus victims in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2020
