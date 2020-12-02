Top Photos of the Day

Mitree Chitinunda, a former ultra-royalist who once got a haircut of King Maha Vajiralongkorn's portrait on the back of his head with words "Long Live the King" last year, sports a new haircut with the three-fingers salute, a symbol of...more

Mitree Chitinunda, a former ultra-royalist who once got a haircut of King Maha Vajiralongkorn's portrait on the back of his head with words "Long Live the King" last year, sports a new haircut with the three-fingers salute, a symbol of anti-government protest that is demanding curb for monarchy's power in Bangkok, Thailand. REUERS/Soe Zeya Tun

