Top Photos of the Day

An aerial view shows municipality workers bury a coffin at a funeral area provided by the government for victims of the coronavirus at Tegal Alur cemetery complex in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2020
Florence Bolton, 85, a coronavirus positive patient, lies in her intensive care bed as family members attempt to FaceTime her at Roseland Community Hospital &nbsp;on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2020
A demonstrator throws a wood stick toward a riot police vehicle during a protest against Chile's President Sebastian Pinera and his government, during Pinera's birthday, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2020
A cat wearing sunglasses is pictured as pro-democracy activists protest after the constitutional court's ruling on Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's conflict of interest case, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2020
A mother prays for children’s success in the college entrance examinations amid the coronavirus pandemic, at a Buddhist temple in Seoul, South Korea. &nbsp; &nbsp;REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2020
Clouds reflect off the water as they pass over while SpaceX prepares their super heavy-lift Starship SN8 rocket for a test launch this week at the company's facilities in Boca Chita, Texas. &nbsp;REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2020
Refugees stand on the Ethiopian bank of a river that separates Sudan from Ethiopia near the Hamdeyat refugees transit camp, which houses Ethiopian refugees fleeing the fighting in the Tigray region, on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, Sudan. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2020
People wearing fancy costumes walk near a skating rink past signs requesting to use protective face masks and to keep a social distance amid the coronavirus outbreak, as heavy fog covers a square named after Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin in Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2020
A full moon is seen behind buildings at night in Ashkelon, southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2020
Union nurses with the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) walk the picket line after walking out on strike outside Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital in New Rochelle, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2020
Media members cover the unveiling of the National Gas Expansion Program, in Abuja, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2020
SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk gestures after arriving on the red carpet for the Axel Springer award, in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2020
A woman tries to take selfie photos in front of a photo spot featuring Christmas season scene and masks at Tokyo Mask Land, a face-mask theme exhibition and its specialty shop, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Yokohama, Japan. &nbsp;REUTERS/Issei Kato &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2020
Mitree Chitinunda, a former ultra-royalist who once got a haircut of King Maha Vajiralongkorn's portrait on the back of his head with words "Long Live the King" last year, sports a new haircut with the three-fingers salute, a symbol of anti-government protest that is demanding curb for monarchy's power in Bangkok, Thailand. REUERS/Soe Zeya Tun &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2020
Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) drinks a Starbucks coffee before Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, not pictured, testify during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Washington. Al Drago/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2020
Drone footage reveals deserted Taksim Square is seen at the popular touristic neighborhood of Beyoglu during a nation-wide weekday curfew to combat the spread of COVID-19 as the country's daily death toll hit a record high for a ninth consecutive day in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Mehmet Emin Caliskan

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2020
An Ethiopian refugee looks out of a bus window which transports her from the Hamdeyat refugee transit camp, which houses refugees fleeing the fighting in the Tigray region to the Um Rakuba refugees camp, in Sudan. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2020
A baby onesie lies on the ground next to a thermal blanket at the site where a car crashed into pedestrians in Trier, Germany. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2020
Student Inas, who is blind, pets "Soul" during a dog-assisted therapy session at Escola Iris in Sant Vicenc dels Horts, during the coronavirus pandemic near Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2020
A robot chef makes food for lunch at Minhang Experimental High School in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2020
A female soldier's goggles are covered with vapor after handling bodies of coronavirus victims, amidst the spread of the coronavirus in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2020
A man is silhouetted as he walks in an alley at night in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2020
A person reacts at the site where a car crashed into pedestrians in Trier, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2020
Snowmaker Guy Arnaud checks the quality of snow made by the machine during his shift, before the official opening of the Alpine ski resort of Verbier, in Verbier, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2020
People view the London skyline at dawn ahead of the sunrise as the second lockdown in England ends, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2020
