Top Photos of the Day

A cat wearing sunglasses is pictured as pro-democracy activists protest after the constitutional court's ruling on Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's conflict of interest case, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2020
Attendees listen as attorney L. Lin Wood speaks during a press conference on election results in Alpharetta, Georgia. &nbsp;REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2020
An Ethiopian girl stands at the window of a temporary shelter, at the Village 8 refugees transit camp, which houses Ethiopian refugees fleeing the fighting in the Tigray region, near the Sudan-Ethiopia border, Sudan. REUTERS/Baz Ratner &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2020
A person gives a swab sample during a mass coronavirus testing to allow students home for Christmas, at the Sports Hall of Keele University, in Keele, Staffordshire, Britain. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2020
Carlos, a 22-months old boy, reaches for a plate with a tortilla with salt and a cooked tomato, at his home, in La Palmilla, Guatemala. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2020
New Hampshire state lawmakers who refuse to wear masks sit in a designated area at the start of a new legislative session outdoors to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Durham, New Hampshire. &nbsp;REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2020
Israeli sailors, including some standing on the Saar-6 corvette, a warship dubbed "Shield" (seen in background), take part in a welcoming ceremony by the Israeli navy to mark the arrival of the warship, in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Haifa, northern Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2020
A person reacts at the site where a car crashed into pedestrians in Trier, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2020
A bird flies in front of pro-democracy activists Ivan Lam and Joshua Wong as they walk to a prison van to head to court, after pleading guilty to charges of organizing and inciting an unauthorized assembly near the police headquarters during last year's anti-government protests, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2020
Clouds reflect off the water as they pass over while SpaceX prepares their super heavy-lift Starship SN8 rocket for a test launch this week at the company's facilities in Boca Chita, Texas,. &nbsp;REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2020
Snowmaker Guy Arnaud checks the quality of snow made by the machine during his shift, before the official opening of the Alpine ski resort of Verbier, in Verbier, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2020
A boy wearing a protective mask looks out the window of a school bus in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2020
A mother prays for children’s success in the college entrance examinations at a Buddhist temple in Seoul, South Korea. &nbsp; &nbsp;REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2020
A robot chef makes food for lunch at Minhang Experimental High School in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2020
Animals are seen dead after being exposed to volcanic ash from the erupting Mount Semeru in Lumajang, East Java Province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Seno

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2020
A man is silhouetted as he walks in an alley at night in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2020
People view the London skyline at dawn ahead of the sunrise as the second lockdown in England ends, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2020
Demonstrators hold a banner requesting freedom for political prisoners detained during recent protests, as they protest against Chile's President Sebastian Pinera and his government, during Pinera's birthday, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2020
