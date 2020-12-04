Top Photos of the Day

Asylum-seeker Ibrahim looks at the Sacre Coeur Cathedral from his room at the Hotel Avenir Montmartre in Paris, France. The hotel, deserted by tourists due to COVID-19 travel bans opened its 42 rooms to the city's homeless for 12 months with the help...more

