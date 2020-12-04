Top Photos of the Day
Smoke rises from the Bond Fire as evacuation orders are issued for nearby residents in Orange County, south of Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Rohingyas that will be shifted to Bhasan Char island are seen onboard a bus in Chattogram, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A health care worker collects a swab sample from a man during a rapid antigen test for army members and volunteers before the start of a mass test of Vienna's population in Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A diver wearing Santa Claus costume swims in a large fish tank during an underwater performance at Sunshine Aquarium in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Asylum-seeker Ibrahim looks at the Sacre Coeur Cathedral from his room at the Hotel Avenir Montmartre in Paris, France. The hotel, deserted by tourists due to COVID-19 travel bans opened its 42 rooms to the city's homeless for 12 months with the help...more
Soldiers at the U.S. Army Air Assault School conduct training while adhering to coronavirus recommendations, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Gas cans are seen placed at a sport field at the low income neighborhood of Filas de Mariche in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
Bethan and Ophelia Hobbs, mother and daughter, pose for a picture as they view the Glow Wild at Kew Botanical Gardnes in Wakehurst, southern Britain. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
People sit along a street decorated with flags and a picture of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the Yarmouk Palestinian refugee camp on the southern outskirts of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A group of Nihangs (Sikh warriors) arrive to take part in a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Panchito Vicente, 2, is reflected in plexiglass as he visits Santa Claus, Ray Hamlett, 74, at the Citadel Outlet mall, as the global outbreak of the coronavirus continues, in Commerce, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An Ethiopian girl stands at the window of a temporary shelter, at the Village 8 refugees transit camp, which houses Ethiopian refugees fleeing the fighting in the Tigray region, near the Sudan-Ethiopia border, Sudan. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A postbox is seen in Queen's View after snowfall near Pitlochry, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Buddhist monk Wilatha holds a rescued Burmese python at his monastery that has turned into a snake sanctuary on the outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Shwe Paw Mya Tin
Filipinos wearing masks and face shields for protection walk along a street market in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
The Christmas tree is lit at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Rohingyas are seen onboard a ship as they are moving to Bhasan Char island in Chattogram, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A person gives a swab sample during a mass coronavirus testing to allow students home for Christmas, at the Sports Hall of Keele University, in Keele, Staffordshire, Britain. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Carlos, a 22-months old boy, reaches for a plate with a tortilla with salt and a cooked tomato, at his home, in La Palmilla, Guatemala. REUTERS/Josue Decavele
Ultra Orthodox Jews react during a mass funeral for Rabbi Aharon David Hadash, the spiritual leader of Jerusalem's Mir Yeshiva, one of the largest Jewish seminaries in Israel, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A mother prays for children’s success in the college entrance examinations at a Buddhist temple in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Warna Di, a 32-year-old a player from Garuda Indonesia Amputee Football (Garuda INAF) lies on the turf during the international disability day in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier, wearing a protective mask, arrives for Brexit talks in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
People view the London skyline at dawn ahead of the sunrise as the second lockdown in England ends, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
