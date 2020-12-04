Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Dec 4, 2020 | 7:42am EST

Top Photos of the Day

Smoke rises from the Bond Fire as evacuation orders are issued for nearby residents in Orange County, south of Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Smoke rises from the Bond Fire as evacuation orders are issued for nearby residents in Orange County, south of Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2020
Smoke rises from the Bond Fire as evacuation orders are issued for nearby residents in Orange County, south of Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
1 / 24
Rohingyas that will be shifted to Bhasan Char island are seen onboard a bus in Chattogram, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain &nbsp;

Rohingyas that will be shifted to Bhasan Char island are seen onboard a bus in Chattogram, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain  

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2020
Rohingyas that will be shifted to Bhasan Char island are seen onboard a bus in Chattogram, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain  
Close
2 / 24
A health care worker collects a swab sample from a man during a rapid antigen test for army members and volunteers before the start of a mass test of Vienna's population in Austria. &nbsp; REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger &nbsp;

A health care worker collects a swab sample from a man during a rapid antigen test for army members and volunteers before the start of a mass test of Vienna's population in Austria.   REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger  

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2020
A health care worker collects a swab sample from a man during a rapid antigen test for army members and volunteers before the start of a mass test of Vienna's population in Austria.   REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger  
Close
3 / 24
A diver wearing Santa Claus costume swims in a large fish tank during an underwater performance at Sunshine Aquarium in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A diver wearing Santa Claus costume swims in a large fish tank during an underwater performance at Sunshine Aquarium in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2020
A diver wearing Santa Claus costume swims in a large fish tank during an underwater performance at Sunshine Aquarium in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
4 / 24
Asylum-seeker Ibrahim looks at the Sacre Coeur Cathedral from his room at the Hotel Avenir Montmartre in Paris, France. The hotel, deserted by tourists due to COVID-19 travel bans opened its 42 rooms to the city's homeless for 12 months with the help of French charity association Emmaus Solidarite. &nbsp;REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Asylum-seeker Ibrahim looks at the Sacre Coeur Cathedral from his room at the Hotel Avenir Montmartre in Paris, France. The hotel, deserted by tourists due to COVID-19 travel bans opened its 42 rooms to the city's homeless for 12 months with the help...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2020
Asylum-seeker Ibrahim looks at the Sacre Coeur Cathedral from his room at the Hotel Avenir Montmartre in Paris, France. The hotel, deserted by tourists due to COVID-19 travel bans opened its 42 rooms to the city's homeless for 12 months with the help of French charity association Emmaus Solidarite.  REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
5 / 24
Soldiers at the U.S. Army Air Assault School conduct training while adhering to coronavirus recommendations, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. &nbsp;REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Soldiers at the U.S. Army Air Assault School conduct training while adhering to coronavirus recommendations, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.  REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2020
Soldiers at the U.S. Army Air Assault School conduct training while adhering to coronavirus recommendations, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.  REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Close
6 / 24
Gas cans are seen placed at a sport field at the low income neighborhood of Filas de Mariche in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero &nbsp;

Gas cans are seen placed at a sport field at the low income neighborhood of Filas de Mariche in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero  

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2020
Gas cans are seen placed at a sport field at the low income neighborhood of Filas de Mariche in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero  
Close
7 / 24
Bethan and Ophelia Hobbs, mother and daughter, pose for a picture as they view the Glow Wild at Kew Botanical Gardnes in Wakehurst, southern Britain. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Bethan and Ophelia Hobbs, mother and daughter, pose for a picture as they view the Glow Wild at Kew Botanical Gardnes in Wakehurst, southern Britain. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2020
Bethan and Ophelia Hobbs, mother and daughter, pose for a picture as they view the Glow Wild at Kew Botanical Gardnes in Wakehurst, southern Britain. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Close
8 / 24
People sit along a street decorated with flags and a picture of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the Yarmouk Palestinian refugee camp on the southern outskirts of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

People sit along a street decorated with flags and a picture of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the Yarmouk Palestinian refugee camp on the southern outskirts of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2020
People sit along a street decorated with flags and a picture of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the Yarmouk Palestinian refugee camp on the southern outskirts of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
9 / 24
A group of Nihangs (Sikh warriors) arrive to take part in a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui &nbsp; &nbsp;

A group of Nihangs (Sikh warriors) arrive to take part in a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui    

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2020
A group of Nihangs (Sikh warriors) arrive to take part in a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui    
Close
10 / 24
Panchito Vicente, 2, is reflected in plexiglass as he visits Santa Claus, Ray Hamlett, 74, at the Citadel Outlet mall, as the global outbreak of the coronavirus continues, in Commerce, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson &nbsp;

Panchito Vicente, 2, is reflected in plexiglass as he visits Santa Claus, Ray Hamlett, 74, at the Citadel Outlet mall, as the global outbreak of the coronavirus continues, in Commerce, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson  

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2020
Panchito Vicente, 2, is reflected in plexiglass as he visits Santa Claus, Ray Hamlett, 74, at the Citadel Outlet mall, as the global outbreak of the coronavirus continues, in Commerce, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson  
Close
11 / 24
An Ethiopian girl stands at the window of a temporary shelter, at the Village 8 refugees transit camp, which houses Ethiopian refugees fleeing the fighting in the Tigray region, near the Sudan-Ethiopia border, Sudan. REUTERS/Baz Ratner &nbsp;

An Ethiopian girl stands at the window of a temporary shelter, at the Village 8 refugees transit camp, which houses Ethiopian refugees fleeing the fighting in the Tigray region, near the Sudan-Ethiopia border, Sudan. REUTERS/Baz Ratner  

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2020
An Ethiopian girl stands at the window of a temporary shelter, at the Village 8 refugees transit camp, which houses Ethiopian refugees fleeing the fighting in the Tigray region, near the Sudan-Ethiopia border, Sudan. REUTERS/Baz Ratner  
Close
12 / 24
A postbox is seen in Queen's View after snowfall near Pitlochry, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne &nbsp;

A postbox is seen in Queen's View after snowfall near Pitlochry, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne  

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2020
A postbox is seen in Queen's View after snowfall near Pitlochry, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne  
Close
13 / 24
Buddhist monk Wilatha holds a rescued Burmese python at his monastery that has turned into a snake sanctuary on the outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Shwe Paw Mya Tin &nbsp; &nbsp;

Buddhist monk Wilatha holds a rescued Burmese python at his monastery that has turned into a snake sanctuary on the outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Shwe Paw Mya Tin    

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2020
Buddhist monk Wilatha holds a rescued Burmese python at his monastery that has turned into a snake sanctuary on the outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Shwe Paw Mya Tin    
Close
14 / 24
Filipinos wearing masks and face shields for protection walk along a street market in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Filipinos wearing masks and face shields for protection walk along a street market in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2020
Filipinos wearing masks and face shields for protection walk along a street market in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Close
15 / 24
The Christmas tree is lit at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz &nbsp; &nbsp;

The Christmas tree is lit at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz    

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2020
The Christmas tree is lit at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz    
Close
16 / 24
Rohingyas are seen onboard a ship as they are moving to Bhasan Char island in Chattogram, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain &nbsp;

Rohingyas are seen onboard a ship as they are moving to Bhasan Char island in Chattogram, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain  

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2020
Rohingyas are seen onboard a ship as they are moving to Bhasan Char island in Chattogram, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain  
Close
17 / 24
A person gives a swab sample during a mass coronavirus testing to allow students home for Christmas, at the Sports Hall of Keele University, in Keele, Staffordshire, Britain. REUTERS/Carl Recine

A person gives a swab sample during a mass coronavirus testing to allow students home for Christmas, at the Sports Hall of Keele University, in Keele, Staffordshire, Britain. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2020
A person gives a swab sample during a mass coronavirus testing to allow students home for Christmas, at the Sports Hall of Keele University, in Keele, Staffordshire, Britain. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Close
18 / 24
Carlos, a 22-months old boy, reaches for a plate with a tortilla with salt and a cooked tomato, at his home, in La Palmilla, Guatemala. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

Carlos, a 22-months old boy, reaches for a plate with a tortilla with salt and a cooked tomato, at his home, in La Palmilla, Guatemala. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2020
Carlos, a 22-months old boy, reaches for a plate with a tortilla with salt and a cooked tomato, at his home, in La Palmilla, Guatemala. REUTERS/Josue Decavele
Close
19 / 24
Ultra Orthodox Jews react during a mass funeral for Rabbi Aharon David Hadash, the spiritual leader of Jerusalem's Mir Yeshiva, one of the largest Jewish seminaries in Israel, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad &nbsp;

Ultra Orthodox Jews react during a mass funeral for Rabbi Aharon David Hadash, the spiritual leader of Jerusalem's Mir Yeshiva, one of the largest Jewish seminaries in Israel, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad  

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2020
Ultra Orthodox Jews react during a mass funeral for Rabbi Aharon David Hadash, the spiritual leader of Jerusalem's Mir Yeshiva, one of the largest Jewish seminaries in Israel, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad  
Close
20 / 24
A mother prays for children’s success in the college entrance examinations at a Buddhist temple in Seoul, South Korea. &nbsp; &nbsp;REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji &nbsp;

A mother prays for children’s success in the college entrance examinations at a Buddhist temple in Seoul, South Korea.    REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji  

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2020
A mother prays for children’s success in the college entrance examinations at a Buddhist temple in Seoul, South Korea.    REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji  
Close
21 / 24
Warna Di, a 32-year-old a player from Garuda Indonesia Amputee Football (Garuda INAF) lies on the turf during the international disability day in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana &nbsp; &nbsp;

Warna Di, a 32-year-old a player from Garuda Indonesia Amputee Football (Garuda INAF) lies on the turf during the international disability day in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana    

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2020
Warna Di, a 32-year-old a player from Garuda Indonesia Amputee Football (Garuda INAF) lies on the turf during the international disability day in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana    
Close
22 / 24
EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier, wearing a protective mask, arrives for Brexit talks in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls &nbsp;

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier, wearing a protective mask, arrives for Brexit talks in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls  

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2020
EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier, wearing a protective mask, arrives for Brexit talks in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls  
Close
23 / 24
People view the London skyline at dawn ahead of the sunrise as the second lockdown in England ends, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville &nbsp;

People view the London skyline at dawn ahead of the sunrise as the second lockdown in England ends, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville  

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2020
People view the London skyline at dawn ahead of the sunrise as the second lockdown in England ends, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville  
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Next Slideshows

Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Dec 03 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Dec 02 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Dec 01 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Nov 30 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Pictures of the year: Royals

Pictures of the year: Royals

Our top royals photos in 2020.

Pictures of the year: Fashion

Pictures of the year: Fashion

Our top fashion photos in 2020.

Myanmar monk offers temple sanctuary for threatened snakes

Myanmar monk offers temple sanctuary for threatened snakes

Buddhist monk Wilatha, 69, has created a refuge for scores of snakes that might otherwise be killed or destined for the black market at the Seikta Thukha TetOo monastery in Yangon.

One country, one picture, one year

One country, one picture, one year

Each country that Reuters covered in 2020, captured in just one image.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Dreaming of a COVID Christmas

Dreaming of a COVID Christmas

Santa makes socially distant appearances all over the world as people prepare for the holiday season during the coronavirus pandemic.

Pictures of the year: Landscapes

Pictures of the year: Landscapes

Our top landscape images in 2020.

Inside COVID ward on Chicago's South Side

Inside COVID ward on Chicago's South Side

Staff at Roseland Community Hospital grapple with the coronavirus on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois.

Nepal's female soldiers break taboos as they gather COVID dead

Nepal's female soldiers break taboos as they gather COVID dead

Women soldiers clad in PPE are being deployed to handle Nepal's coronavirus dead, in a majority-Hindu country where it is still a cultural taboo for women to touch a dead body.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast