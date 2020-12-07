Top Photos of the Day

Edition:
Firefighters work next to a car surrounded by flames during a protest against the "Global Security Bill'', that right groups say would make it a crime to circulate an image of a police officer's face and would infringe journalists' freedom in the country, in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, December 05, 2020
Supporters of Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo gather for the final electoral campaign ahead of the presidential and parliamentary elections, in Accra, Ghana. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, December 05, 2020
A patient arrives outside Maimonides Medical Center, as the spread of the coronavirus continues, in Brooklyn, New York City. &nbsp;REUTERS/Brendan McDermid &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2020
An Indonesian soldier evacuates a boy following floods in Lhokseumawe, Aceh, Indonesia. Antara Foto via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, December 05, 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump gestures next to first lady Melania Trump after speaking at a campaign event for Republican U.S. senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in Valdosta, Georgia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, December 05, 2020
Marie-Paule and Marie-Josephe interact with their mother Colette, 97 years old, behind a removable plastic sheet inside a bubble structure which allows families to give hugs without risk of contamination or transmission of COVID-19, installed in the refectory of the Residence du Carre d'Or retirement home at Jeumont Hospital, as the coronavirus disease outbreak continues in France. &nbsp;REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2020
A Palestinian demonstrator stands in front of an Israeli soldier during a protest against Jewish settlements, in Beit Dajan in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2020
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden holds a video conference meeting with members of the National Association of Counties at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware. REUTERS/Leah Millis &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2020
Children look at lights from inside their family car as they visit Luminna Fest, a drive-through Christmas light festival in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Saturday, December 05, 2020
Birds congregate by the ocean at sunrise in Santa Monica, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2020
Farmers sit on a tractor during a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, December 05, 2020
Somali boys enjoy the water at Hamarweyne beach in Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, December 05, 2020
A tamed hawk attacks a rabbit during a traditional hunting contest, near the town of Esik in Almaty region, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, December 05, 2020
A demonstrator reacts as riot police water cannons spray during protests against Chile's government, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2020
Wreaths are placed on graves next to newly-opened graves, in a designated cemetery area for patients who died from the coronavirus in Thessaloniki, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2020
Artist Sayna Soleimanpour performs a photoshoot in protest against the mistreatment and alienation of Turkish women based on their clothing, during a two-day curfew amid the spread of the coronavirus, on a deserted street in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2020
A woman reacts as she attends a funeral procession for Uruguayan former President Tabare Vazquez in Montevideo, Uruguay. REUTERS/Mariana Greif

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2020
A man descends a ladder before immersing into the icy waters of the Irtysh River on the opening day of the winter swimming season in Omsk, Russia. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2020
A man wearing a face mask holds a mobile phone during a campaign rally with U.S. President Donald Trump and Republican U.S. senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, ahead of their January runoff elections to determine control of the U.S. Senate, in Valdosta, Georgia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, December 05, 2020
The State Correctional Institution Laurel Highlands prison for the elderly and infirm, where a coronavirus outbreak has infected more than half of the inmates, in Somerset, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Maranie R. Staab &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, December 05, 2020
A man dressed as Santa Claus rappels from a cable car while descending from the Pao de Acucar Mountain (Sugar Loaf Mountain) during his arrival to a Christmas event in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, December 05, 2020
A man runs near Tagus river during the coronavirus pandemic in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, December 05, 2020
