Top Photos of the Day
Firefighters work next to a car surrounded by flames during a protest against the "Global Security Bill'', that right groups say would make it a crime to circulate an image of a police officer's face and would infringe journalists' freedom in the...more
Supporters of Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo gather for the final electoral campaign ahead of the presidential and parliamentary elections, in Accra, Ghana. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko
A patient arrives outside Maimonides Medical Center, as the spread of the coronavirus continues, in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
An Indonesian soldier evacuates a boy following floods in Lhokseumawe, Aceh, Indonesia. Antara Foto via REUTERS
U.S. President Donald Trump gestures next to first lady Melania Trump after speaking at a campaign event for Republican U.S. senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in Valdosta, Georgia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Marie-Paule and Marie-Josephe interact with their mother Colette, 97 years old, behind a removable plastic sheet inside a bubble structure which allows families to give hugs without risk of contamination or transmission of COVID-19, installed in the...more
A Palestinian demonstrator stands in front of an Israeli soldier during a protest against Jewish settlements, in Beit Dajan in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden holds a video conference meeting with members of the National Association of Counties at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Children look at lights from inside their family car as they visit Luminna Fest, a drive-through Christmas light festival in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Birds congregate by the ocean at sunrise in Santa Monica, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Farmers sit on a tractor during a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Somali boys enjoy the water at Hamarweyne beach in Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A tamed hawk attacks a rabbit during a traditional hunting contest, near the town of Esik in Almaty region, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
A demonstrator reacts as riot police water cannons spray during protests against Chile's government, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Wreaths are placed on graves next to newly-opened graves, in a designated cemetery area for patients who died from the coronavirus in Thessaloniki, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Artist Sayna Soleimanpour performs a photoshoot in protest against the mistreatment and alienation of Turkish women based on their clothing, during a two-day curfew amid the spread of the coronavirus, on a deserted street in Istanbul, Turkey....more
A woman reacts as she attends a funeral procession for Uruguayan former President Tabare Vazquez in Montevideo, Uruguay. REUTERS/Mariana Greif
A man descends a ladder before immersing into the icy waters of the Irtysh River on the opening day of the winter swimming season in Omsk, Russia. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
A man wearing a face mask holds a mobile phone during a campaign rally with U.S. President Donald Trump and Republican U.S. senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, ahead of their January runoff elections to determine control of the U.S. Senate, in...more
The State Correctional Institution Laurel Highlands prison for the elderly and infirm, where a coronavirus outbreak has infected more than half of the inmates, in Somerset, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Maranie R. Staab
A man dressed as Santa Claus rappels from a cable car while descending from the Pao de Acucar Mountain (Sugar Loaf Mountain) during his arrival to a Christmas event in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A man runs near Tagus river during the coronavirus pandemic in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Our top photos from the past 24 hours.
