Top Photos of the Day

Sammy Olszta, 6, grandson of U.S. Olympic wrestling Gold Medalist and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient Dan Gable, leans against the Resolute Desk as Gable delivers remarks beside President Trump during a presentation ceremony inside the Oval Office at the White House. REUTERS/Tom Brenner &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2020
Sammy Olszta, 6, grandson of U.S. Olympic wrestling Gold Medalist and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient Dan Gable, leans against the Resolute Desk as Gable delivers remarks beside President Trump during a presentation ceremony inside the Oval Office at the White House. REUTERS/Tom Brenner  
Margaret Keenan, 90, is the first patient in Britain to receive the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at University Hospital, administered by nurse May Parsons, at the start of the largest ever immunization program in British history, in Coventry. Britain is the first country in the world to start vaccinating people with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. Jacob King/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2020
Margaret Keenan, 90, is the first patient in Britain to receive the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at University Hospital, administered by nurse May Parsons, at the start of the largest ever immunization program in British history, in Coventry. Britain is the first country in the world to start vaccinating people with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. Jacob King/Pool
A man walks inside a truck terminal during a nationwide strike to protest against newly passed farm bills in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2020
A man walks inside a truck terminal during a nationwide strike to protest against newly passed farm bills in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
People wearing protective masks walk at a street market, almost a year after the start of the coronavirus outbreak, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2020
People wearing protective masks walk at a street market, almost a year after the start of the coronavirus outbreak, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song  
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Jon Ossoff &nbsp;bumps elbows with former U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro during a Latino voter registration event in Lilburn, Georgia. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2020
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Jon Ossoff  bumps elbows with former U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro during a Latino voter registration event in Lilburn, Georgia. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers    
Dana Friedman, a trial lawyer who has spent 6 months of each year growing out his beard for his annual appearances as Santa Claus since 2001, adjusts his mask before greeting a child at the Bay Terrace Shopping Center in Queens, in New York City. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2020
Dana Friedman, a trial lawyer who has spent 6 months of each year growing out his beard for his annual appearances as Santa Claus since 2001, adjusts his mask before greeting a child at the Bay Terrace Shopping Center in Queens, in New York City. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs  
People give blood on the stage of the closed MAD (Moulin a Danse) night club in Lausanne, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2020
People give blood on the stage of the closed MAD (Moulin a Danse) night club in Lausanne, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse    
Father Enzo Fortunato uncovers a life size figurine of a nurse outside the Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi, in honor of medical workers who have been battling the coronavirus this year, in Assisi, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2020
Father Enzo Fortunato uncovers a life size figurine of a nurse outside the Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi, in honor of medical workers who have been battling the coronavirus this year, in Assisi, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi    
Palestinian woman Husn Qassem stands inside her damaged house at the Yarmouk Palestinian refugee camp on the southern outskirts of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2020
Palestinian woman Husn Qassem stands inside her damaged house at the Yarmouk Palestinian refugee camp on the southern outskirts of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
People watch seagulls at Bang Pu seaside resort in Samut Prakan province on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2020
People watch seagulls at Bang Pu seaside resort in Samut Prakan province on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha    
A girl with a ballon poses for a photo near a polling station during Ghana's presidential and parliamentary elections in Kyebi, Ghana. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2020
A girl with a ballon poses for a photo near a polling station during Ghana's presidential and parliamentary elections in Kyebi, Ghana. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko
A view of "L'arbre a loques", a "healing" tree to which people attach cloths as a ritual for good health according to Celtic tradition, in Hasnon, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2020
A view of "L'arbre a loques", a "healing" tree to which people attach cloths as a ritual for good health according to Celtic tradition, in Hasnon, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol  
Britain's Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Dean of Salisbury, the Very Reverend Nicholas Papadopulos walk during a visit in celebration of the 800th anniversary of Salisbury Cathedral, in Salisbury, Britain. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2020
Britain's Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Dean of Salisbury, the Very Reverend Nicholas Papadopulos walk during a visit in celebration of the 800th anniversary of Salisbury Cathedral, in Salisbury, Britain. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS  
A person has a finger inked at a polling station during Ghana's presidential and parliamentary elections in Kyebi, Ghana. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2020
A person has a finger inked at a polling station during Ghana's presidential and parliamentary elections in Kyebi, Ghana. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko
The Hassebroek family carries a Christmas tree home in New York City. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2020
The Hassebroek family carries a Christmas tree home in New York City. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Jon Ossoff speaks during a debate for U.S. Senate, in Atlanta, Georgia. Ben Gray/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2020
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Jon Ossoff speaks during a debate for U.S. Senate, in Atlanta, Georgia. Ben Gray/Pool
Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver, British Columbia. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2020
Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver, British Columbia. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier    
Birds fly over the West Wing of the White House at sunset in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2020
Birds fly over the West Wing of the White House at sunset in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner  
Little pygmy possum is held as conservation efforts continue following last summer's bushfire on Kangaroo Island, Australia. Kangaroo Island Land For Wildlife/Ashlee Benc

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2020
Little pygmy possum is held as conservation efforts continue following last summer's bushfire on Kangaroo Island, Australia. Kangaroo Island Land For Wildlife/Ashlee Benc
A child has his temperature checked as he rubs his hands with hand sanitizer before attending class at PS 361 on the first day of a return to class in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2020
A child has his temperature checked as he rubs his hands with hand sanitizer before attending class at PS 361 on the first day of a return to class in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman swims in the sea near Blackrock diving tower during heavy fog in Galway, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2020
A woman swims in the sea near Blackrock diving tower during heavy fog in Galway, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Mohamed Hamdy Boshta, 25-year-old, shows scorpions that he hunted on Egyptian deserts and shores to extract their prized venom for medicinal use, at his company Cairo Venom Company, a project housing thousands scorpions in various farms across the country, in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2020
Mohamed Hamdy Boshta, 25-year-old, shows scorpions that he hunted on Egyptian deserts and shores to extract their prized venom for medicinal use, at his company Cairo Venom Company, a project housing thousands scorpions in various farms across the country, in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Vendors selling swimming accessories walk on Sanya Bay beach in Sanya, Hainan province, China. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2020
Vendors selling swimming accessories walk on Sanya Bay beach in Sanya, Hainan province, China. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Skyscrapers in the City of London financial district are seen on a foggy morning in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2020
Skyscrapers in the City of London financial district are seen on a foggy morning in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
