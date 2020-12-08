Top Photos of the Day
Sammy Olszta, 6, grandson of U.S. Olympic wrestling Gold Medalist and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient Dan Gable, leans against the Resolute Desk as Gable delivers remarks beside President Trump during a presentation ceremony inside the Oval...more
Margaret Keenan, 90, is the first patient in Britain to receive the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at University Hospital, administered by nurse May Parsons, at the start of the largest ever immunization program in British history, in Coventry....more
A man walks inside a truck terminal during a nationwide strike to protest against newly passed farm bills in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
People wearing protective masks walk at a street market, almost a year after the start of the coronavirus outbreak, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Jon Ossoff bumps elbows with former U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro during a Latino voter registration event in Lilburn, Georgia. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
Dana Friedman, a trial lawyer who has spent 6 months of each year growing out his beard for his annual appearances as Santa Claus since 2001, adjusts his mask before greeting a child at the Bay Terrace Shopping Center in Queens, in New York City....more
People give blood on the stage of the closed MAD (Moulin a Danse) night club in Lausanne, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Father Enzo Fortunato uncovers a life size figurine of a nurse outside the Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi, in honor of medical workers who have been battling the coronavirus this year, in Assisi, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Palestinian woman Husn Qassem stands inside her damaged house at the Yarmouk Palestinian refugee camp on the southern outskirts of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
People watch seagulls at Bang Pu seaside resort in Samut Prakan province on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A girl with a ballon poses for a photo near a polling station during Ghana's presidential and parliamentary elections in Kyebi, Ghana. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko
A view of "L'arbre a loques", a "healing" tree to which people attach cloths as a ritual for good health according to Celtic tradition, in Hasnon, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Britain's Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Dean of Salisbury, the Very Reverend Nicholas Papadopulos walk during a visit in celebration of the 800th anniversary of Salisbury Cathedral, in Salisbury, Britain. Chris...more
A person has a finger inked at a polling station during Ghana's presidential and parliamentary elections in Kyebi, Ghana. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko
The Hassebroek family carries a Christmas tree home in New York City. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Jon Ossoff speaks during a debate for U.S. Senate, in Atlanta, Georgia. Ben Gray/Pool
Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver, British Columbia. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Birds fly over the West Wing of the White House at sunset in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Little pygmy possum is held as conservation efforts continue following last summer's bushfire on Kangaroo Island, Australia. Kangaroo Island Land For Wildlife/Ashlee Benc
A child has his temperature checked as he rubs his hands with hand sanitizer before attending class at PS 361 on the first day of a return to class in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman swims in the sea near Blackrock diving tower during heavy fog in Galway, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Mohamed Hamdy Boshta, 25-year-old, shows scorpions that he hunted on Egyptian deserts and shores to extract their prized venom for medicinal use, at his company Cairo Venom Company, a project housing thousands scorpions in various farms across the...more
Vendors selling swimming accessories walk on Sanya Bay beach in Sanya, Hainan province, China. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Skyscrapers in the City of London financial district are seen on a foggy morning in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
