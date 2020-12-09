Top Photos of the Day
A humpback whale surfaces near the Statue of Liberty in this photo taken from a boat on New York Harbor in New York City. REUTERS/Bjoern Kils/New York Media Boat
Margaret Keenan, 90, is the first patient in Britain to receive the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at University Hospital, administered by nurse May Parsons, at the start of the largest ever immunization program in British history, in Coventry....more
A woman stands in flooded St. Mark's Square during high tide as the flood barriers known as Mose are not raised, in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden listens while announcing nominees and appointees to serve on his health and coronavirus response teams during a news conference at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Bruce Shackleford, a coronavirus positive patient, sits in his isolation room at Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People dance at a park almost a year after the global outbreak of the coronavirus in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Kelly Newman playfully lifts her youngest son as Benny, 9, (R) laughs at left while two of the other kids finish their dinner at in their home in Pitman, New Jersey. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Azeri service members guard the area, which came under the control of Azerbaijan's troops following a military conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh against ethnic Armenian forces and a further signing of a ceasefire deal, on the border with Iran in...more
People wearing protective masks walk at a street market, almost a year after the start of the coronavirus outbreak, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro uses a disinfectant spray after a press conference following the ruling Socialist Party's victory in legislative elections that were boycotted by the opposition in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero...more
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Jon Ossoff bumps elbows with former U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro during a Latino voter registration event in Lilburn, Georgia. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
The headquarters of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (PDK) is seen after it was burnt during anti-government protests on the outskirts of Sulaimaniyah, Iraq. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
People give blood on the stage of the closed MAD (Moulin a Danse) night club in Lausanne, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Athari Alkhaldi, the first Saudi woman to qualify and participate in the King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival, holds a falcon during the show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. King Abdulaziz Falconry Media Center/via REUTERS
People watch seagulls at Bang Pu seaside resort in Samut Prakan province on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
The Gingerbread Town, an annual pre-Christmas tradition consisting of miniature houses, trains, cars and ships, made from gingerbread, is pictured in Bergen, Norway. NTB/Marit Hommedal
The sun sets behind Saint Isaac’s Cathedral in Saint Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
A girl with a ballon poses for a photo near a polling station during Ghana's presidential and parliamentary elections in Kyebi, Ghana. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko
A view of "L'arbre a loques", a "healing" tree to which people attach cloths as a ritual for good health according to Celtic tradition, in Hasnon, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Britain's Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Dean of Salisbury, the Very Reverend Nicholas Papadopulos walk during a visit in celebration of the 800th anniversary of Salisbury Cathedral, in Salisbury, Britain. Chris...more
Little pygmy possum is held as conservation efforts continue following last summer's bushfire on Kangaroo Island, Australia. Kangaroo Island Land For Wildlife/Ashlee Benc
A child has his temperature checked as he rubs his hands with hand sanitizer before attending class at PS 361 on the first day of a return to class in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman swims in the sea near Blackrock diving tower during heavy fog in Galway, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
