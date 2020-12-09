Top Photos of the Day

Edition:
A humpback whale surfaces near the Statue of Liberty in this photo taken from a boat on New York Harbor in New York City. REUTERS/Bjoern Kils/New York Media Boat

A humpback whale surfaces near the Statue of Liberty in this photo taken from a boat on New York Harbor in New York City. REUTERS/Bjoern Kils/New York Media Boat

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2020
A humpback whale surfaces near the Statue of Liberty in this photo taken from a boat on New York Harbor in New York City. REUTERS/Bjoern Kils/New York Media Boat
Margaret Keenan, 90, is the first patient in Britain to receive the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at University Hospital, administered by nurse May Parsons, at the start of the largest ever immunization program in British history, in Coventry. Britain is the first country in the world to start vaccinating people with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. Jacob King/Pool

Margaret Keenan, 90, is the first patient in Britain to receive the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at University Hospital, administered by nurse May Parsons, at the start of the largest ever immunization program in British history, in Coventry. Britain is the first country in the world to start vaccinating people with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. Jacob King/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2020
Margaret Keenan, 90, is the first patient in Britain to receive the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at University Hospital, administered by nurse May Parsons, at the start of the largest ever immunization program in British history, in Coventry. Britain is the first country in the world to start vaccinating people with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. Jacob King/Pool
A woman stands in flooded St. Mark's Square during high tide as the flood barriers known as Mose are not raised, in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

A woman stands in flooded St. Mark's Square during high tide as the flood barriers known as Mose are not raised, in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2020
A woman stands in flooded St. Mark's Square during high tide as the flood barriers known as Mose are not raised, in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden listens while &nbsp;announcing nominees and appointees to serve on his health and coronavirus response teams during a news conference at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden listens while announcing nominees and appointees to serve on his health and coronavirus response teams during a news conference at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2020
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden listens while  announcing nominees and appointees to serve on his health and coronavirus response teams during a news conference at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Bruce Shackleford, a coronavirus positive patient, sits in his isolation room at Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton &nbsp; &nbsp;

Bruce Shackleford, a coronavirus positive patient, sits in his isolation room at Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton    

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2020
Bruce Shackleford, a coronavirus positive patient, sits in his isolation room at Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton    
People dance at a park almost a year after the global outbreak of the coronavirus in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

People dance at a park almost a year after the global outbreak of the coronavirus in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2020
People dance at a park almost a year after the global outbreak of the coronavirus in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Kelly Newman playfully lifts her youngest son as Benny, 9, (R) laughs at left while two of the other kids finish their dinner at in their home in Pitman, New Jersey. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Kelly Newman playfully lifts her youngest son as Benny, 9, (R) laughs at left while two of the other kids finish their dinner at in their home in Pitman, New Jersey. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2020
Kelly Newman playfully lifts her youngest son as Benny, 9, (R) laughs at left while two of the other kids finish their dinner at in their home in Pitman, New Jersey. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Azeri service members guard the area, which came under the control of Azerbaijan's troops following a military conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh against ethnic Armenian forces and a further signing of a ceasefire deal, on the border with Iran in Jabrayil District. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov

Azeri service members guard the area, which came under the control of Azerbaijan's troops following a military conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh against ethnic Armenian forces and a further signing of a ceasefire deal, on the border with Iran in Jabrayil District. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2020
Azeri service members guard the area, which came under the control of Azerbaijan's troops following a military conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh against ethnic Armenian forces and a further signing of a ceasefire deal, on the border with Iran in Jabrayil District. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov
People wearing protective masks walk at a street market, almost a year after the start of the coronavirus outbreak, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song &nbsp;

People wearing protective masks walk at a street market, almost a year after the start of the coronavirus outbreak, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song  

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2020
People wearing protective masks walk at a street market, almost a year after the start of the coronavirus outbreak, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song  
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro uses a disinfectant spray after a press conference following the ruling Socialist Party's victory in legislative elections that were boycotted by the opposition in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero &nbsp; &nbsp;

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro uses a disinfectant spray after a press conference following the ruling Socialist Party's victory in legislative elections that were boycotted by the opposition in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2020
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro uses a disinfectant spray after a press conference following the ruling Socialist Party's victory in legislative elections that were boycotted by the opposition in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero    
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Jon Ossoff &nbsp;bumps elbows with former U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro during a Latino voter registration event in Lilburn, Georgia. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers &nbsp; &nbsp;

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Jon Ossoff bumps elbows with former U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro during a Latino voter registration event in Lilburn, Georgia. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers    

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2020
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Jon Ossoff  bumps elbows with former U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro during a Latino voter registration event in Lilburn, Georgia. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers    
The headquarters of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (PDK) is seen after it was burnt during anti-government protests on the outskirts of Sulaimaniyah, Iraq. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

The headquarters of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (PDK) is seen after it was burnt during anti-government protests on the outskirts of Sulaimaniyah, Iraq. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2020
The headquarters of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (PDK) is seen after it was burnt during anti-government protests on the outskirts of Sulaimaniyah, Iraq. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
People give blood on the stage of the closed MAD (Moulin a Danse) night club in Lausanne, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse &nbsp; &nbsp;

People give blood on the stage of the closed MAD (Moulin a Danse) night club in Lausanne, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse    

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2020
People give blood on the stage of the closed MAD (Moulin a Danse) night club in Lausanne, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse    
Athari Alkhaldi, the first Saudi woman to qualify and participate in the King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival, holds a falcon during the show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. King Abdulaziz Falconry Media Center/via REUTERS

Athari Alkhaldi, the first Saudi woman to qualify and participate in the King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival, holds a falcon during the show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. King Abdulaziz Falconry Media Center/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2020
Athari Alkhaldi, the first Saudi woman to qualify and participate in the King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival, holds a falcon during the show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. King Abdulaziz Falconry Media Center/via REUTERS
People watch seagulls at Bang Pu seaside resort in Samut Prakan province on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha &nbsp; &nbsp;

People watch seagulls at Bang Pu seaside resort in Samut Prakan province on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha    

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2020
People watch seagulls at Bang Pu seaside resort in Samut Prakan province on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha    
The Gingerbread Town, an annual pre-Christmas tradition consisting of miniature houses, trains, cars and ships, made from gingerbread, is pictured in Bergen, Norway. NTB/Marit Hommedal

The Gingerbread Town, an annual pre-Christmas tradition consisting of miniature houses, trains, cars and ships, made from gingerbread, is pictured in Bergen, Norway. NTB/Marit Hommedal

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2020
The Gingerbread Town, an annual pre-Christmas tradition consisting of miniature houses, trains, cars and ships, made from gingerbread, is pictured in Bergen, Norway. NTB/Marit Hommedal
The sun sets behind Saint Isaac’s Cathedral in Saint Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

The sun sets behind Saint Isaac's Cathedral in Saint Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2020
The sun sets behind Saint Isaac’s Cathedral in Saint Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
A girl with a ballon poses for a photo near a polling station during Ghana's presidential and parliamentary elections in Kyebi, Ghana. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko

A girl with a ballon poses for a photo near a polling station during Ghana's presidential and parliamentary elections in Kyebi, Ghana. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2020
A girl with a ballon poses for a photo near a polling station during Ghana's presidential and parliamentary elections in Kyebi, Ghana. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko
A view of "L'arbre a loques", a "healing" tree to which people attach cloths as a ritual for good health according to Celtic tradition, in Hasnon, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol &nbsp;

A view of "L'arbre a loques", a "healing" tree to which people attach cloths as a ritual for good health according to Celtic tradition, in Hasnon, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol  

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2020
A view of "L'arbre a loques", a "healing" tree to which people attach cloths as a ritual for good health according to Celtic tradition, in Hasnon, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol  
Britain's Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Dean of Salisbury, the Very Reverend Nicholas Papadopulos walk during a visit in celebration of the 800th anniversary of Salisbury Cathedral, in Salisbury, Britain. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS &nbsp;

Britain's Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Dean of Salisbury, the Very Reverend Nicholas Papadopulos walk during a visit in celebration of the 800th anniversary of Salisbury Cathedral, in Salisbury, Britain. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2020
Britain's Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Dean of Salisbury, the Very Reverend Nicholas Papadopulos walk during a visit in celebration of the 800th anniversary of Salisbury Cathedral, in Salisbury, Britain. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS  
Little pygmy possum is held as conservation efforts continue following last summer's bushfire on Kangaroo Island, Australia. Kangaroo Island Land For Wildlife/Ashlee Benc

Little pygmy possum is held as conservation efforts continue following last summer's bushfire on Kangaroo Island, Australia. Kangaroo Island Land For Wildlife/Ashlee Benc

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2020
Little pygmy possum is held as conservation efforts continue following last summer's bushfire on Kangaroo Island, Australia. Kangaroo Island Land For Wildlife/Ashlee Benc
A child has his temperature checked as he rubs his hands with hand sanitizer before attending class at PS 361 on the first day of a return to class in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A child has his temperature checked as he rubs his hands with hand sanitizer before attending class at PS 361 on the first day of a return to class in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2020
A child has his temperature checked as he rubs his hands with hand sanitizer before attending class at PS 361 on the first day of a return to class in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman swims in the sea near Blackrock diving tower during heavy fog in Galway, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A woman swims in the sea near Blackrock diving tower during heavy fog in Galway, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2020
A woman swims in the sea near Blackrock diving tower during heavy fog in Galway, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
