Top Photos of the Day

Andreyka, a 10-month-old female bear cub, plays with Rommi, an Alaskan Malamute, at the Siberian Zoo in the settlement of Listvyanka, Irkutsk Region, Russia. The bear cub, which was found in a weak condition earlier this year, now play-fights with...more

Andreyka, a 10-month-old female bear cub, plays with Rommi, an Alaskan Malamute, at the Siberian Zoo in the settlement of Listvyanka, Irkutsk Region, Russia. The bear cub, which was found in a weak condition earlier this year, now play-fights with the Alaskan Malamute, who adopted her and has seen three generations of bear cubs brought up in the Siberian zoo and released back into the wild. REUTERS/Yuri Novikov

Close