Top Photos of the Day
A person gestures while interacting with Artist Benjamin Clegg's "Rainbow in the Dark" at Light Up Trails at The Wiston Estate in Steyning, West Sussex, Britain. REUTERS/Paul Childs
SpaceX's first super heavy-lift Starship SN8 rocket explodes during a return-landing attempt after it launched from their facility on a test flight in Boca Chica, Texas. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Rescue team members stand on the barge as Asiwa a Rothschild's (Nubian) giraffe which was stranded on the Longicharo Island, a rocky lava pinnacle, is moved off the flooded island on Lake Baringo, Kenya. Ami Vitale/Save Giraffes Now
Firefighters tackle a blaze at a homeless encampment in Montebello, California. REUTERS/David Swanson
A demonstrator gestures in front of a police officer during a protest in reaction to the death of Klodian Rasha, after he was shot dead during the country's overnight curfew, in Tirana, Albania. REUTERS/Florion Goga
Andreyka, a 10-month-old female bear cub, plays with Rommi, an Alaskan Malamute, at the Siberian Zoo in the settlement of Listvyanka, Irkutsk Region, Russia. The bear cub, which was found in a weak condition earlier this year, now play-fights with...more
A waiter sets a table inside a transparent pod offered for private Christmas meals with a backdrop of the Kremlin and Red Square on the rooftop of Ritz-Carlton hotel in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A surfer rinses off at an outdoor shower after leaving the ocean in Encinitas, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A view of the A-68A iceberg from a Royal Air Force reconnaissance plane near South George island. UK Ministry of Defence/via REUTERS
Grooms attend their mass wedding held by the Houthis in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A boy looks at a ultraviolet sterilizing machine cleaning library books he rents at Narimasu library in Itabashi district in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Eleven-day-old baby orangutan of Sumatra named Mathai is held by its mother Sari at the Pairi Daiza wildlife park, zoo and botanical garden in Brugelette, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A woman stands in flooded St. Mark's Square during high tide as the flood barriers known as Mose are not raised, in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
The headquarters of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (PDK) is seen after it was burnt during anti-government protests on the outskirts of Sulaimaniyah, Iraq. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
A protective face mask is seen on a porthole mirror aboard the Boulogne-sur-Mer based trawler "Nicolas Jeremy" in the North Sea, off the coast of northern France. French Fishermen net a quarter of their northeastern Atlantic catch in British waters...more
Wang Liutai demonstrates "Iron Crotch Kungfu" at his martial arts academy in Juntun village of Luoyang, Henan province, China. REUTERS/Martin Pollard
People dance at a park almost a year after the global outbreak of the coronavirus in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Bruce Shackleford, a coronavirus positive patient, sits in his isolation room at Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man dressed as Santa Claus greets a girl from behind a protective shield at a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
The sun sets behind Saint Isaac’s Cathedral in Saint Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
