Top Photos of the Day

People stand in the "Mill", a 20m long natural ice cave created by melted water accumulated during the summer and by a siphon effect leaves in the autumn giving way to an ice cathedral, at the Glacier 3000 ski resort in Les Diablerets, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2020
Wesley Wheeler, President of Global Healthcare at United Parcel Service (UPS) holds up an example of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine vial during a Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Subcommittee hearing on the logistics of transporting a coronavirus vaccine on Capitol Hill, in Washington, D.C. Samuel Corum/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2020
A doctor collects a swab sample from a man to be tested for the coronavirus outside Clinic Ajwa in Shah Alam, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2020
Silvana La Poderosa and Simplemente Maria, cholitas wrestlers, fight during their return to the ring after the coronavirus restrictions, in El Alto outskirts of La Paz. REUTERS/David Mercado &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, December 09, 2020
Hondurans take part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in Quizimistan, Honduras. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2020
Tyson, a Rottweiler breed of dog, peers over a fence as worker Jan Loested cleans out a shed that formerly housed mink at the Semper Avanti mink farm during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Moldrup, Denmark. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2020
Activists take part in a demonstration in favour of legalising abortion, outside the National Congress &nbsp;in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Martin Villar

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2020
A farmer is seen through a mosquito net at a site of a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near New Delhi, India . REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2020
A child wears a protective face mask depicting U.S. President Donald Trump at the 2020 annual National Chanukah Menorah Lighting to mark the First Night of Chanukah near the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2020
Racing pigeons are released from cages on the back of a truck for a 1000 km race in Langfang, Hebei province, China. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2020
Owner and founder of YogaSpark Lauren Porat practices hot yoga in her home inside the SparkDome, an inflatable home hot yoga studio, in Larchmont, New York. &nbsp; REUTERS/Rebecca Fudala &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2020
Firefighters carry a body on a stretcher at the site of a blaze in an abandoned warehouse in a suburb of Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2020
Presidents Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan attend a military parade to mark the victory on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, in Baku, Azerbaijan. Turkish Presidential Press Office/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2020
Jordanian artist and architect Saleh Mansour poses with his cityscape sketch on a mask to encourage people to wear them during the COVID-19 pandemic in Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2020
Bulgarian skateboarder Petar "Stewie" Stantchev, 25, does a trick, known as a frontside ollie, in front of Barcelona Contemporary Art Museum (MACBA) in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2020
A health worker buys food from a street vendor, during a drive-thru vaccination campaign against influenza, as the coronavirus outbreak continues, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2020
The Royal Ballet performs "The Nutcracker" in a full dress rehearsal, ahead of performances to live audiences under COVID-19 safe guidelines throughout December as well as a livestream broadcast, at the Royal Opera House, London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2020
Liu Yuxuan, 22, a student, puts on his make-up at a restroom in a shopping mall in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2020
Annie Orfalian, 45, walks near dogs at her dog shelter in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Firas Makdesi

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2020
A Palestinian waiter, dressed as Santa Claus, takes an order at "Maldive Gaza" cafe on a beach in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2020
