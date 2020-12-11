Top Photos of the Day
People stand in the "Mill", a 20m long natural ice cave created by melted water accumulated during the summer and by a siphon effect leaves in the autumn giving way to an ice cathedral, at the Glacier 3000 ski resort in Les Diablerets, Switzerland....more
Wesley Wheeler, President of Global Healthcare at United Parcel Service (UPS) holds up an example of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine vial during a Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Subcommittee hearing on the logistics of transporting a...more
A doctor collects a swab sample from a man to be tested for the coronavirus outside Clinic Ajwa in Shah Alam, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
Silvana La Poderosa and Simplemente Maria, cholitas wrestlers, fight during their return to the ring after the coronavirus restrictions, in El Alto outskirts of La Paz. REUTERS/David Mercado
Hondurans take part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in Quizimistan, Honduras. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Tyson, a Rottweiler breed of dog, peers over a fence as worker Jan Loested cleans out a shed that formerly housed mink at the Semper Avanti mink farm during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Moldrup, Denmark. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Activists take part in a demonstration in favour of legalising abortion, outside the National Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Martin Villar
A farmer is seen through a mosquito net at a site of a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near New Delhi, India . REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
A child wears a protective face mask depicting U.S. President Donald Trump at the 2020 annual National Chanukah Menorah Lighting to mark the First Night of Chanukah near the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Racing pigeons are released from cages on the back of a truck for a 1000 km race in Langfang, Hebei province, China. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Owner and founder of YogaSpark Lauren Porat practices hot yoga in her home inside the SparkDome, an inflatable home hot yoga studio, in Larchmont, New York. REUTERS/Rebecca Fudala
Firefighters carry a body on a stretcher at the site of a blaze in an abandoned warehouse in a suburb of Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Presidents Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan attend a military parade to mark the victory on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, in Baku, Azerbaijan. Turkish Presidential Press Office/via REUTERS
Jordanian artist and architect Saleh Mansour poses with his cityscape sketch on a mask to encourage people to wear them during the COVID-19 pandemic in Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Bulgarian skateboarder Petar "Stewie" Stantchev, 25, does a trick, known as a frontside ollie, in front of Barcelona Contemporary Art Museum (MACBA) in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A health worker buys food from a street vendor, during a drive-thru vaccination campaign against influenza, as the coronavirus outbreak continues, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
The Royal Ballet performs "The Nutcracker" in a full dress rehearsal, ahead of performances to live audiences under COVID-19 safe guidelines throughout December as well as a livestream broadcast, at the Royal Opera House, London, Britain....more
Liu Yuxuan, 22, a student, puts on his make-up at a restroom in a shopping mall in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Annie Orfalian, 45, walks near dogs at her dog shelter in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Firas Makdesi
A Palestinian waiter, dressed as Santa Claus, takes an order at "Maldive Gaza" cafe on a beach in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Our top photos from the past 24 hours.
