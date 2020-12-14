Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

Gabriel Cervera calls the family of a patient who died, as healthcare personnel work inside a coronavirus unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Gabriel Cervera calls the family of a patient who died, as healthcare personnel work inside a coronavirus unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Sunday, December 13, 2020
Gabriel Cervera calls the family of a patient who died, as healthcare personnel work inside a coronavirus unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Members of the far-right group Proud Boys clash with counter protesters, in downtown Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Members of the far-right group Proud Boys clash with counter protesters, in downtown Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott    

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2020
Members of the far-right group Proud Boys clash with counter protesters, in downtown Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott    
A man wearing a protective mask points his guns outside the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

A man wearing a protective mask points his guns outside the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, New York.  REUTERS/Jeenah Moon  

Reuters / Sunday, December 13, 2020
A man wearing a protective mask points his guns outside the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, New York.  REUTERS/Jeenah Moon  
Marine One, carrying President Trump, passes over people attending a rally to protest the results of the election in front of Supreme Court building in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Marine One, carrying President Trump, passes over people attending a rally to protest the results of the election in front of Supreme Court building in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2020
Marine One, carrying President Trump, passes over people attending a rally to protest the results of the election in front of Supreme Court building in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
An Ethiopian refugee who fled Tigray region, stands within the Fashaga camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in Kassala state, Sudan. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

An Ethiopian refugee who fled Tigray region, stands within the Fashaga camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in Kassala state, Sudan. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah    

Reuters / Sunday, December 13, 2020
An Ethiopian refugee who fled Tigray region, stands within the Fashaga camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in Kassala state, Sudan. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah    
Guido Montano and David Aruquipa, a couple and members of the LGBT movement, kiss after a news conference where the first same-sex civil union was recognised by the Bolivian Civil Registry in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado

Guido Montano and David Aruquipa, a couple and members of the LGBT movement, kiss after a news conference where the first same-sex civil union was recognised by the Bolivian Civil Registry in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado  

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2020
Guido Montano and David Aruquipa, a couple and members of the LGBT movement, kiss after a news conference where the first same-sex civil union was recognised by the Bolivian Civil Registry in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado  
Boxes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Portage, Michigan. Morry Gash/Pool

Boxes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Portage, Michigan.  Morry Gash/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, December 13, 2020
Boxes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Portage, Michigan.  Morry Gash/Pool
The sun sets behind the Cape May Lighthouse in Cape May, New Jersey. REUTERS/Mike Segar

The sun sets behind the Cape May Lighthouse in Cape May, New Jersey. REUTERS/Mike Segar  

Reuters / Sunday, December 13, 2020
The sun sets behind the Cape May Lighthouse in Cape May, New Jersey. REUTERS/Mike Segar  
Police officers surround a suspect who was shooting outside the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Police officers surround a suspect who was shooting outside the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, New York.  REUTERS/Jeenah Moon  

Reuters / Sunday, December 13, 2020
Police officers surround a suspect who was shooting outside the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, New York.  REUTERS/Jeenah Moon  
Kyrgyz riders take part in a Kok-boru, or goat dragging, a regional competition, outside Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Kyrgyz riders take part in a Kok-boru, or goat dragging, a regional competition, outside Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.  REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2020
Kyrgyz riders take part in a Kok-boru, or goat dragging, a regional competition, outside Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.  REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
A firefighter sanitizes donated toys that firefighters collected throughout the year to be given to poor children on Christmas Eve in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A firefighter sanitizes donated toys that firefighters collected throughout the year to be given to poor children on Christmas Eve in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez  

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2020
A firefighter sanitizes donated toys that firefighters collected throughout the year to be given to poor children on Christmas Eve in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez  
People gather on Pennsylvania Avenue for the "Stop the Steal" rally in support of President Donald Trump, in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott

People gather on Pennsylvania Avenue for the "Stop the Steal" rally in support of President Donald Trump, in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott  

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2020
People gather on Pennsylvania Avenue for the "Stop the Steal" rally in support of President Donald Trump, in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott  
Protesters lay on the ground during a demonstration in reaction to the death of Klodian Rasha, after he was shot dead during the country's overnight curfew imposed due to the coronavirus, in Tirana, Albania. REUTERS/Florion Goga

Protesters lay on the ground during a demonstration in reaction to the death of Klodian Rasha, after he was shot dead during the country's overnight curfew imposed due to the coronavirus, in Tirana,  Albania. REUTERS/Florion Goga   

Reuters / Sunday, December 13, 2020
Protesters lay on the ground during a demonstration in reaction to the death of Klodian Rasha, after he was shot dead during the country's overnight curfew imposed due to the coronavirus, in Tirana,  Albania. REUTERS/Florion Goga   
People enjoy The Land of Light show at Longleat House in Warminster, Wiltshire, Britain. Picture taken with a long exposure. REUTERS/Paul Childs

People enjoy The Land of Light show at Longleat House in Warminster, Wiltshire, Britain. Picture taken with a long exposure. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2020
People enjoy The Land of Light show at Longleat House in Warminster, Wiltshire, Britain. Picture taken with a long exposure. REUTERS/Paul Childs
President Trump tosses a coin at the start of the annual Army-Navy collegiate football game at Michie Stadium, in West Point, New York. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

President Trump tosses a coin at the start of the annual Army-Navy collegiate football game at Michie Stadium, in West Point, New York. REUTERS/Tom Brenner  

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2020
President Trump tosses a coin at the start of the annual Army-Navy collegiate football game at Michie Stadium, in West Point, New York. REUTERS/Tom Brenner  
A flare is set off near security personnel vehicles on a street during protests against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A flare is set off near security personnel vehicles on a street during protests against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado    

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2020
A flare is set off near security personnel vehicles on a street during protests against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado    
Sean Walton, the family attorney, comforts Tamala Payne, the mother of Casey Goodson Jr., a 23-year-old Black man who was killed by police last week as he entered his home, as people gathered to protest, outside of the State House in Columbus, Ohio. REUTERS/Seth Herald

Sean Walton, the family attorney, comforts Tamala Payne, the mother of Casey Goodson Jr., a 23-year-old Black man who was killed by police last week as he entered his home, as people gathered to protest, outside of the State House in Columbus, Ohio....more

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2020
Sean Walton, the family attorney, comforts Tamala Payne, the mother of Casey Goodson Jr., a 23-year-old Black man who was killed by police last week as he entered his home, as people gathered to protest, outside of the State House in Columbus, Ohio.  REUTERS/Seth Herald
A flypast over the grid before the F1 Dhabi Grand Prix. Pool via REUTERS/Kamran Jebreili

A flypast over the grid before the F1 Dhabi Grand Prix. Pool via REUTERS/Kamran Jebreili  

Reuters / Sunday, December 13, 2020
A flypast over the grid before the F1 Dhabi Grand Prix. Pool via REUTERS/Kamran Jebreili  
Medical volunteers take cover behind a plastic sheet during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Medical volunteers take cover behind a plastic sheet during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado    

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2020
Medical volunteers take cover behind a plastic sheet during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado    
Former U.S. national security adviser Michael Flynn gestures as supporters of President Donald Trump rally to protest the results of the election in front of Supreme Court building, in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Former U.S. national security adviser Michael Flynn gestures as supporters of President Donald Trump rally to protest the results of the election in front of Supreme Court building, in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst  

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2020
Former U.S. national security adviser Michael Flynn gestures as supporters of President Donald Trump rally to protest the results of the election in front of Supreme Court building, in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst  
Mohammad, an Iranian street performer, is reflected in a mirror as he applies make-up to resemble the comic character Joker, in Tehran, Iran. Majid Asgaripour/WANA

Mohammad, an Iranian street performer, is reflected in a mirror as he applies make-up to resemble the comic character Joker, in Tehran, Iran. Majid Asgaripour/WANA

Reuters / Sunday, December 13, 2020
Mohammad, an Iranian street performer, is reflected in a mirror as he applies make-up to resemble the comic character Joker, in Tehran, Iran. Majid Asgaripour/WANA
Members of the far-right group Proud Boys make 'OK' hand gestures indicating "white power", as they gather near Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Members of the far-right group Proud Boys make 'OK' hand gestures indicating "white power", as they gather near Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott  

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2020
Members of the far-right group Proud Boys make 'OK' hand gestures indicating "white power", as they gather near Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott  
Anthony Joshua in action against Kubrat Pulev during the Heavyweight World Title Fight in London. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Anthony Joshua in action against Kubrat Pulev during the Heavyweight World Title Fight in London. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2020
Anthony Joshua in action against Kubrat Pulev during the Heavyweight World Title Fight in London. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
Men from the Paiwan tribe push a cart with a pig to the wedding ceremony in Pingtung, Taiwan. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Men from the Paiwan tribe push a cart with a pig to the wedding ceremony in Pingtung, Taiwan. REUTERS/Ann Wang  

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2020
Men from the Paiwan tribe push a cart with a pig to the wedding ceremony in Pingtung, Taiwan. REUTERS/Ann Wang  
Alan Murcia comforts his wife, Corina Murcia, inside a coronavirus unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Alan Murcia comforts his wife, Corina Murcia, inside a coronavirus unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare    

Reuters / Sunday, December 13, 2020
Alan Murcia comforts his wife, Corina Murcia, inside a coronavirus unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare    
People row their boats in the waters of Dal Lake with the backdrop of snow-covered mountains after a snowfall in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

People row their boats in the waters of Dal Lake with the backdrop of snow-covered mountains after a snowfall in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail  

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2020
People row their boats in the waters of Dal Lake with the backdrop of snow-covered mountains after a snowfall in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail  
People sing as they attend a drive-in carol service organized by the Watling Valley Churches in Milton Keynes, Britain. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

People sing as they attend a drive-in carol service organized by the Watling Valley Churches in Milton Keynes, Britain. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers  

Reuters / Sunday, December 13, 2020
People sing as they attend a drive-in carol service organized by the Watling Valley Churches in Milton Keynes, Britain. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers  
An Ethiopian refugee woman who fled Tigray region, holds a crucifix on her forehead within the Um-Rakoba camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Al-Qadarif state, Sudan. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

An Ethiopian refugee woman who fled Tigray region, holds a crucifix on her forehead within the Um-Rakoba camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Al-Qadarif state, Sudan. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2020
An Ethiopian refugee woman who fled Tigray region, holds a crucifix on her forehead within the Um-Rakoba camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Al-Qadarif state, Sudan. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Britain's Prince William, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and their children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George attend a special pantomime performance hosted by The National Lottery, to thank key workers and their families for their efforts throughout the COVID-19 pandemic at London's Palladium Theatre in Britain. Aaron Chown/via REUTERS

Britain's Prince William, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and their children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George attend a special pantomime performance hosted by The National Lottery, to thank key workers and their families for their...more

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2020
Britain's Prince William, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and their children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George attend a special pantomime performance hosted by The National Lottery, to thank key workers and their families for their efforts throughout the COVID-19 pandemic at London's Palladium Theatre in Britain. Aaron Chown/via REUTERS
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes attempts a pass a pass to tight end Travis Kelce over Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel in Miami. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes attempts a pass a pass to tight end Travis Kelce over Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel in Miami. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports    

Reuters / Sunday, December 13, 2020
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes attempts a pass a pass to tight end Travis Kelce over Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel in Miami. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports    
A general view during the Ski Flying World Championships in Planca, Slovenia. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

A general view during the Ski Flying World Championships in Planca, Slovenia. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic  

Reuters / Sunday, December 13, 2020
A general view during the Ski Flying World Championships in Planca, Slovenia. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic  
