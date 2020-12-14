Top Photos of the Day
Gabriel Cervera calls the family of a patient who died, as healthcare personnel work inside a coronavirus unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Members of the far-right group Proud Boys clash with counter protesters, in downtown Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott
A man wearing a protective mask points his guns outside the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Marine One, carrying President Trump, passes over people attending a rally to protest the results of the election in front of Supreme Court building in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
An Ethiopian refugee who fled Tigray region, stands within the Fashaga camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in Kassala state, Sudan. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Guido Montano and David Aruquipa, a couple and members of the LGBT movement, kiss after a news conference where the first same-sex civil union was recognised by the Bolivian Civil Registry in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado
Boxes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Portage, Michigan. Morry Gash/Pool
The sun sets behind the Cape May Lighthouse in Cape May, New Jersey. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Police officers surround a suspect who was shooting outside the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Kyrgyz riders take part in a Kok-boru, or goat dragging, a regional competition, outside Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
A firefighter sanitizes donated toys that firefighters collected throughout the year to be given to poor children on Christmas Eve in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
People gather on Pennsylvania Avenue for the "Stop the Steal" rally in support of President Donald Trump, in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Protesters lay on the ground during a demonstration in reaction to the death of Klodian Rasha, after he was shot dead during the country's overnight curfew imposed due to the coronavirus, in Tirana, Albania. REUTERS/Florion Goga
People enjoy The Land of Light show at Longleat House in Warminster, Wiltshire, Britain. Picture taken with a long exposure. REUTERS/Paul Childs
President Trump tosses a coin at the start of the annual Army-Navy collegiate football game at Michie Stadium, in West Point, New York. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A flare is set off near security personnel vehicles on a street during protests against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Sean Walton, the family attorney, comforts Tamala Payne, the mother of Casey Goodson Jr., a 23-year-old Black man who was killed by police last week as he entered his home, as people gathered to protest, outside of the State House in Columbus, Ohio....more
A flypast over the grid before the F1 Dhabi Grand Prix. Pool via REUTERS/Kamran Jebreili
Medical volunteers take cover behind a plastic sheet during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Former U.S. national security adviser Michael Flynn gestures as supporters of President Donald Trump rally to protest the results of the election in front of Supreme Court building, in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Mohammad, an Iranian street performer, is reflected in a mirror as he applies make-up to resemble the comic character Joker, in Tehran, Iran. Majid Asgaripour/WANA
Members of the far-right group Proud Boys make 'OK' hand gestures indicating "white power", as they gather near Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Anthony Joshua in action against Kubrat Pulev during the Heavyweight World Title Fight in London. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
Men from the Paiwan tribe push a cart with a pig to the wedding ceremony in Pingtung, Taiwan. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Alan Murcia comforts his wife, Corina Murcia, inside a coronavirus unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
People row their boats in the waters of Dal Lake with the backdrop of snow-covered mountains after a snowfall in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
People sing as they attend a drive-in carol service organized by the Watling Valley Churches in Milton Keynes, Britain. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
An Ethiopian refugee woman who fled Tigray region, holds a crucifix on her forehead within the Um-Rakoba camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Al-Qadarif state, Sudan. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Britain's Prince William, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and their children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George attend a special pantomime performance hosted by The National Lottery, to thank key workers and their families for their...more
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes attempts a pass a pass to tight end Travis Kelce over Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel in Miami. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
A general view during the Ski Flying World Championships in Planca, Slovenia. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
