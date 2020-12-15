Top Photos of the Day
Angara A5 space rocket blasts off at the Plesetsk cosmodrome, Russia. Russian Defence Ministry/via REUTERS
Sandra Lindsay, a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, is inoculated with the coronavirus vaccine by Dr. Michelle Chester from Northwell Health at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park, New York. Mark Lennihan/Pool via...more
Protestors pray outside as Arizona electors gather to cast their votes for the U.S. presidential election, at the Arizona Capitol, in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Cheney Orr
An employee dressed in a Santa Claus costume plays with cats at the Catgarden in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A person walking past The Shard skyscraper is silhouetted as the spread of the coronavirus continues in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A Lim Kim hoists the championship trophy after winning the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at Champions Golf Club in Houston, Texas. Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden takes off his protective face mask to deliver a televised address to the nation, after the U.S. Electoral College formally confirmed his victory over President Donald Trump in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, from...more
A marine stands outside of the West Wing, signaling that U.S. President Trump is in the Oval Office at the White House as the Electoral College submitted its votes across the country, making Joe Biden the official U.S. President-elect in Washington....more
Democratic Electoral College elector Steve Henson looks at his signed vote for Joe Biden for President of the United States in the Georgia State Senate chambers in the Georgia State Capitol building in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage...more
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro arrives with his security detail ahead of electors gathering to cast their votes for the U.S. presidential election at the state capitol complex in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A bird is seen next to a solar eclipse, visible in parts of Chile, Argentina and Brazil, in Porto Alegre, Brazil. REUTERS/Diego Vara
A person with a lamb mask participates in an anti-vaccination demonstration at the Parliament Square in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A man watches a solar eclipse with a welding helmet on, in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Kentucky governor Andy Beshear looks on as the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine arrives at The University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
A box of Pfizer/BioNTEch COVID-19 vaccine is delivered from a UPS truck past news photographers to the Maimonides long term care home in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Quebec Ministry of Health and Social Services/via REUTERS
A view shows an empty classroom at the Government Science school where gunmen abducted students, in Kankara, in northwestern Katsina state, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A ferry is seen crossing the English Channel with the coastline of France visible, shortly after sunrise, from Dover, southeast Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A Nihang (Sikh warrior) kisses his horse at the site of a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman makes models of Santa Claus inside her workshop ahead of Christmas, in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Resident Annie Innes, 90, receives the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Abercorn House Care Home in Hamilton, Scotland, Britain. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne/Pool
People wearing face masks and face shields as preventive measure against COVID-19 walk along a street market in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David
A GDR Trabant car drives through the city during the local coronavirus lockdown in Dresden, Germany. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel
A healthcare worker administers a Pfizer/BioNTEch coronavirus vaccine to personal support worker Anita Quidangen at The Michener Institute, in Toronto, Canada. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
