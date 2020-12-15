Edition:
International
Pictures | Tue Dec 15, 2020 | 7:48am EST

Top Photos of the Day

Angara A5 space rocket blasts off at the Plesetsk cosmodrome, Russia. &nbsp;Russian Defence Ministry/via REUTERS

Angara A5 space rocket blasts off at the Plesetsk cosmodrome, Russia.  Russian Defence Ministry/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
Angara A5 space rocket blasts off at the Plesetsk cosmodrome, Russia.  Russian Defence Ministry/via REUTERS
Close
1 / 23
Sandra Lindsay, &nbsp;a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, is inoculated with the coronavirus vaccine by Dr. Michelle Chester from Northwell Health at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park, New York. &nbsp;Mark Lennihan/Pool via REUTERS &nbsp;

Sandra Lindsay,  a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, is inoculated with the coronavirus vaccine by Dr. Michelle Chester from Northwell Health at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park, New York.  Mark Lennihan/Pool via...more

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
Sandra Lindsay,  a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, is inoculated with the coronavirus vaccine by Dr. Michelle Chester from Northwell Health at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park, New York.  Mark Lennihan/Pool via REUTERS  
Close
2 / 23
Protestors pray outside as Arizona electors gather to cast their votes for the U.S. presidential election, at the Arizona Capitol, in Phoenix, Arizona. &nbsp;REUTERS/Cheney Orr &nbsp;

Protestors pray outside as Arizona electors gather to cast their votes for the U.S. presidential election, at the Arizona Capitol, in Phoenix, Arizona.  REUTERS/Cheney Orr  

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
Protestors pray outside as Arizona electors gather to cast their votes for the U.S. presidential election, at the Arizona Capitol, in Phoenix, Arizona.  REUTERS/Cheney Orr  
Close
3 / 23
An employee dressed in a Santa Claus costume plays with cats at the Catgarden in Seoul, South Korea. &nbsp; &nbsp;REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji &nbsp; &nbsp;

An employee dressed in a Santa Claus costume plays with cats at the Catgarden in Seoul, South Korea.    REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji    

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
An employee dressed in a Santa Claus costume plays with cats at the Catgarden in Seoul, South Korea.    REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji    
Close
4 / 23
A person walking past The Shard skyscraper is silhouetted as the spread of the coronavirus continues in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay &nbsp; &nbsp;

A person walking past The Shard skyscraper is silhouetted as the spread of the coronavirus continues in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay    

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2020
A person walking past The Shard skyscraper is silhouetted as the spread of the coronavirus continues in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay    
Close
5 / 23
A Lim Kim hoists the championship trophy after winning the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at Champions Golf Club in Houston, Texas. Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports &nbsp;

A Lim Kim hoists the championship trophy after winning the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at Champions Golf Club in Houston, Texas. Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports  

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
A Lim Kim hoists the championship trophy after winning the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at Champions Golf Club in Houston, Texas. Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports  
Close
6 / 23
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden takes off his protective face mask to deliver a televised address to the nation, after the U.S. Electoral College formally confirmed his victory over President Donald Trump in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, from Biden's transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware. REUTERS/Mike Segar &nbsp;

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden takes off his protective face mask to deliver a televised address to the nation, after the U.S. Electoral College formally confirmed his victory over President Donald Trump in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, from...more

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden takes off his protective face mask to deliver a televised address to the nation, after the U.S. Electoral College formally confirmed his victory over President Donald Trump in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, from Biden's transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware. REUTERS/Mike Segar  
Close
7 / 23
A marine stands outside of the West Wing, signaling that U.S. President Trump is in the Oval Office at the White House as the Electoral College submitted its votes across the country, making Joe Biden the official U.S. President-elect in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis &nbsp;

A marine stands outside of the West Wing, signaling that U.S. President Trump is in the Oval Office at the White House as the Electoral College submitted its votes across the country, making Joe Biden the official U.S. President-elect in Washington....more

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
A marine stands outside of the West Wing, signaling that U.S. President Trump is in the Oval Office at the White House as the Electoral College submitted its votes across the country, making Joe Biden the official U.S. President-elect in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis  
Close
8 / 23
Democratic Electoral College elector Steve Henson looks at his signed vote for Joe Biden for President of the United States in the Georgia State Senate chambers in the Georgia State Capitol building in Atlanta, Georgia. &nbsp;REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage &nbsp;

Democratic Electoral College elector Steve Henson looks at his signed vote for Joe Biden for President of the United States in the Georgia State Senate chambers in the Georgia State Capitol building in Atlanta, Georgia.  REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage...more

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
Democratic Electoral College elector Steve Henson looks at his signed vote for Joe Biden for President of the United States in the Georgia State Senate chambers in the Georgia State Capitol building in Atlanta, Georgia.  REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage  
Close
9 / 23
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro arrives with his security detail ahead of electors gathering to cast their votes for the U.S. presidential election at the state capitol complex in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro arrives with his security detail ahead of electors gathering to cast their votes for the U.S. presidential election at the state capitol complex in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro arrives with his security detail ahead of electors gathering to cast their votes for the U.S. presidential election at the state capitol complex in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
10 / 23
A bird is seen next to a solar eclipse, visible in parts of Chile, Argentina and Brazil, in Porto Alegre, Brazil. REUTERS/Diego Vara &nbsp;

A bird is seen next to a solar eclipse, visible in parts of Chile, Argentina and Brazil, in Porto Alegre, Brazil. REUTERS/Diego Vara  

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
A bird is seen next to a solar eclipse, visible in parts of Chile, Argentina and Brazil, in Porto Alegre, Brazil. REUTERS/Diego Vara  
Close
11 / 23
A person with a lamb mask participates in an anti-vaccination demonstration at the Parliament Square in London, Britain. &nbsp;REUTERS/Henry Nicholls &nbsp; &nbsp;

A person with a lamb mask participates in an anti-vaccination demonstration at the Parliament Square in London, Britain.  REUTERS/Henry Nicholls    

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
A person with a lamb mask participates in an anti-vaccination demonstration at the Parliament Square in London, Britain.  REUTERS/Henry Nicholls    
Close
12 / 23
A man watches a solar eclipse with a welding helmet on, in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido &nbsp; &nbsp;

A man watches a solar eclipse with a welding helmet on, in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido    

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
A man watches a solar eclipse with a welding helmet on, in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido    
Close
13 / 23
Kentucky governor Andy Beshear looks on as the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine arrives at The University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Kentucky governor Andy Beshear looks on as the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine arrives at The University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
Kentucky governor Andy Beshear looks on as the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine arrives at The University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Close
14 / 23
A box of Pfizer/BioNTEch COVID-19 vaccine is delivered from a UPS truck past news photographers to the Maimonides long term care home in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. &nbsp;Quebec Ministry of Health and Social Services/via REUTERS

A box of Pfizer/BioNTEch COVID-19 vaccine is delivered from a UPS truck past news photographers to the Maimonides long term care home in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.  Quebec Ministry of Health and Social Services/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
A box of Pfizer/BioNTEch COVID-19 vaccine is delivered from a UPS truck past news photographers to the Maimonides long term care home in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.  Quebec Ministry of Health and Social Services/via REUTERS
Close
15 / 23
A view shows an empty classroom at the Government Science school where gunmen abducted students, in Kankara, in northwestern Katsina state, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

A view shows an empty classroom at the Government Science school where gunmen abducted students, in Kankara, in northwestern Katsina state, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
A view shows an empty classroom at the Government Science school where gunmen abducted students, in Kankara, in northwestern Katsina state, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
16 / 23
A ferry is seen crossing the English Channel with the coastline of France visible, shortly after sunrise, from Dover, southeast Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville &nbsp;

A ferry is seen crossing the English Channel with the coastline of France visible, shortly after sunrise, from Dover, southeast Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville  

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
A ferry is seen crossing the English Channel with the coastline of France visible, shortly after sunrise, from Dover, southeast Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville  
Close
17 / 23
A Nihang (Sikh warrior) kisses his horse at the site of a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi &nbsp; &nbsp;

A Nihang (Sikh warrior) kisses his horse at the site of a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi    

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
A Nihang (Sikh warrior) kisses his horse at the site of a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi    
Close
18 / 23
A woman makes models of Santa Claus inside her workshop ahead of Christmas, in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri &nbsp; &nbsp;

A woman makes models of Santa Claus inside her workshop ahead of Christmas, in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri    

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
A woman makes models of Santa Claus inside her workshop ahead of Christmas, in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri    
Close
19 / 23
Resident Annie Innes, 90, receives the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Abercorn House Care Home in Hamilton, Scotland, Britain. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne/Pool

Resident Annie Innes, 90, receives the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Abercorn House Care Home in Hamilton, Scotland, Britain. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne/Pool

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
Resident Annie Innes, 90, receives the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Abercorn House Care Home in Hamilton, Scotland, Britain. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne/Pool
Close
20 / 23
People wearing face masks and face shields as preventive measure against COVID-19 walk along a street market in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David &nbsp;

People wearing face masks and face shields as preventive measure against COVID-19 walk along a street market in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David  

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
People wearing face masks and face shields as preventive measure against COVID-19 walk along a street market in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David  
Close
21 / 23
A GDR Trabant car drives through the city during the local coronavirus lockdown in Dresden, Germany. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel &nbsp;

A GDR Trabant car drives through the city during the local coronavirus lockdown in Dresden, Germany. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel  

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
A GDR Trabant car drives through the city during the local coronavirus lockdown in Dresden, Germany. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel  
Close
22 / 23
A healthcare worker administers a Pfizer/BioNTEch coronavirus vaccine to personal support worker Anita Quidangen at The Michener Institute, in Toronto, Canada. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio &nbsp;

A healthcare worker administers a Pfizer/BioNTEch coronavirus vaccine to personal support worker Anita Quidangen at The Michener Institute, in Toronto, Canada. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio  

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
A healthcare worker administers a Pfizer/BioNTEch coronavirus vaccine to personal support worker Anita Quidangen at The Michener Institute, in Toronto, Canada. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio  
Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Next Slideshows

Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Dec 14 2020
Pictures of the year: America's coronavirus outbreak

Pictures of the year: America's coronavirus outbreak

Our top images of the U.S. coronavirus outbreak in 2020.

Dec 14 2020
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Dec 11 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Dec 11 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Our top natural disaster photos in 2020.

Hundreds march in Ohio over police shooting of Black man Casey Goodson

Hundreds march in Ohio over police shooting of Black man Casey Goodson

Hundreds of protesters rallied in Columbus, Ohio, demanding justice and transparency from investigations into the killing last week of Casey Goodson, a young Black man shot by a sheriff's deputy outside his home.

Ethiopians cross into Sudan to flee war

Ethiopians cross into Sudan to flee war

The conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region has killed thousands of people, and forced nearly 50,000 refugees, mostly Tigrayans, into eastern Sudan since early November.

Protests in Warsaw on anniversary of communist-era crackdown

Protests in Warsaw on anniversary of communist-era crackdown

People march during a protest organized by Poland's Women Strike movement on the anniversary of the martial law crackdown by the former communist regime, in Warsaw.

Gunmen abduct more than 300 pupils at Nigeria school

Gunmen abduct more than 300 pupils at Nigeria school

Gunmen abducted more than 300 pupils from an all-boys school in Kankara, northwestern Nigeria, in an attack that has outraged the country.

India's farmers stage mass protests against reforms

India's farmers stage mass protests against reforms

Indian farmers have been demonstrating for nearly three weeks against deregulation of the agriculture sector that will allow them to sell produce to buyers beyond government-regulated wholesale markets, where growers are assured a minimum price.

Anti-lockdown protest erupts as infections surge in London

Anti-lockdown protest erupts as infections surge in London

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in London to protest against coronavirus restrictions as the city prepares to move into England's highest tier of restrictions, citing increased infection rates that may be partly linked to a new variant of the coronavirus.

White House departures

White House departures

White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump, listed by the dates their departures were announced.

U.S. Electoral College formally confirms Joe Biden's victory over Trump

U.S. Electoral College formally confirms Joe Biden's victory over Trump

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden took another step closer to the White House as key states in the Electoral College system formally confirmed his Nov. 3 election victory effectively ending President Donald Trump's long-shot attempt to overturn the results.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast