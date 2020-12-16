Top Photos of the Day
An employee dressed in a Santa Claus costume plays with cats at the Catgarden in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Myon Burrell (C) is joined by friends and family as he walks free after having his life sentence commuted by the Minnesota Board of Pardons and being granted immediate release from the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Stillwater, Minnesota. ...more
Valerie Dominguez, whose results came back negative, is tested for coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
People arrange Christmas displays at a church, in Las Pinas City, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden arrives to address a drive-in campaign rally on behalf of Democratic U.S. Senate candidates from Georgia Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, ahead of their January 5 runoff elections, at Pullman Yard in Atlanta, Georgia....more
A person walking past The Shard skyscraper is silhouetted as the spread of the coronavirus continues in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Shuhei Okawara, 30, owner of mask shop Kamenya Omote, holds a super-realistic face mask based on his real face, made by using 3D printing technology, in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
People attend the funeral of their relative, a victim of coronavirus, at Kilyos cemetery in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Ukrainian law enforcement officers restrain a demonstrator during a rally of entrepreneurs and representatives of small businesses amid coronavirus restrictions in Kyiv, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
People wearing face masks and face shields as preventive measure against the coronavirus attend the first of the nine-day novena mass outside the National Shrine of Our Mother of Perpetual Help, in Paranaque City, Metro Manila, Philippines....more
Personal support worker Johanne Lamesse reacts in anticipation to the needle as she receives the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Civic Hospital in Ottawa, Canada. Adrian Wyld/Pool via REUTERS
Abilio da Cruz Pinto, 77, dressed as a Santa Claus inside a plastic bubble, greets a child in a shopping mall amid the coronavirus outbreak in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Veterinarians perform an ultrasound scan of a dog at an animal shelter in the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine. The animal shelter "Pif" funded by volunteers and supporters hosts and delivers medical care to almost 850 stray dogs and cats...more
Eruptions from Mount Etna light up the sky during the night in Catania, Italy. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Angara A5 space rocket blasts off at the Plesetsk cosmodrome, Russia. Russian Defence Ministry/via REUTERS
Man bathes a horse in the Buriganga river in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A cast member of the York Theatre Royal traveling pantomime gets tested for the coronavirus ahead of tonight's show at the Acomb Parish Church Hall, in York, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith
A view shows the deserted Pont des Arts bridge in Paris during a nationwide curfew, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., due to restrictions against the spread of the coronavirus in France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
