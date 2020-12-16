Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

An employee dressed in a Santa Claus costume plays with cats at the Catgarden in Seoul, South Korea. &nbsp; &nbsp;REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
Myon Burrell (C) is joined by friends and family as he walks free after having his life sentence commuted by the Minnesota Board of Pardons and being granted immediate release from the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Stillwater, Minnesota. REUTERS/Stephen Maturen &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Valerie Dominguez, whose results came back negative, is tested for coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2020
People arrange Christmas displays at a church, in Las Pinas City, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2020
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden arrives to address a drive-in campaign rally on behalf of Democratic U.S. Senate candidates from Georgia Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, ahead of their January 5 runoff elections, at Pullman Yard in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Mike Segar &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2020
A person walking past The Shard skyscraper is silhouetted as the spread of the coronavirus continues in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Shuhei Okawara, 30, owner of mask shop Kamenya Omote, holds a super-realistic face mask based on his real face, made by using 3D printing technology, in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2020
People attend the funeral of their relative, a victim of coronavirus, at Kilyos cemetery in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Ukrainian law enforcement officers restrain a demonstrator during a rally of entrepreneurs and representatives of small businesses amid coronavirus restrictions in Kyiv, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2020
People wearing face masks and face shields as preventive measure against the coronavirus attend the first of the nine-day novena mass outside the National Shrine of Our Mother of Perpetual Help, in Paranaque City, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Personal support worker Johanne Lamesse reacts in anticipation to the needle as she receives the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Civic Hospital in Ottawa, Canada. &nbsp;Adrian Wyld/Pool via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Abilio da Cruz Pinto, 77, dressed as a Santa Claus inside a plastic bubble, greets a child in a shopping mall amid the coronavirus outbreak in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Veterinarians perform an ultrasound scan of a dog at an animal shelter in the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine. The animal shelter "Pif" funded by volunteers and supporters hosts and delivers medical care to almost 850 stray dogs and cats waiting for adoption. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Eruptions from Mount Etna light up the sky during the night in Catania, Italy. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Angara A5 space rocket blasts off at the Plesetsk cosmodrome, Russia. &nbsp;Russian Defence Ministry/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
Man bathes a horse in the Buriganga river in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2020
A cast member of the York Theatre Royal traveling pantomime gets tested for the coronavirus ahead of tonight's show at the Acomb Parish Church Hall, in York, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2020
A view shows the deserted Pont des Arts bridge in Paris during a nationwide curfew, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., due to restrictions against the spread of the coronavirus in France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2020
MORE IN PICTURES

Hyper-realistic masks go on sale in Japan

Hyper-realistic masks go on sale in Japan

A year into the coronavirus epidemic, a Japanese retailer has come up with a new take on the theme of facial camouflage - a hyper-realistic mask that models a stranger s features.

Pictures of the year: Aerials

Pictures of the year: Aerials

Our top aerial photography from 2020.

Last night before lockdown in London

Last night before lockdown in London

Londoners enjoy a last night out as the British capital moves into the toughest level of coronavirus restrictions with infection rates rising exponentially.

Socially distanced Santa

Socially distanced Santa

Santa Claus makes appearances all over the world following social distancing guidelines leading up to Christmas.

In Chicago, a community mourns a grandmother lost to COVID-19

In Chicago, a community mourns a grandmother lost to COVID-19

Florence Bolton, an 86-year-old grandmother on Chicago's South Side, was married to Raymond for over 60 years, a teacher, churchgoer and lover of aerobics and line dancing.

Holiday lights bring cheer to the night

Holiday lights bring cheer to the night

Merry and bright scenes around the world during the Christmas season.

Italy's Mount Etna shoots lava into night sky

Italy's Mount Etna shoots lava into night sky

Europe's most active volcano erupts with a show of lava in Catania, Italy.

Hope and despair: U.S. COVID deaths surge as vaccine rollout begins

Hope and despair: U.S. COVID deaths surge as vaccine rollout begins

The United States extended its rollout of the first authorized COVID-19 vaccine as the nation's death toll surpassed 300,000.

Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Our top natural disaster photos in 2020.

View More

