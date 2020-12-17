Top Photos of the Day
An Ethiopian boy who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region, gestures in the Hamdayet village, in eastern Kassala state, Sudan. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
People kiss as snow begins to fall in Times Square during a Nor'easter in Manhattan. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Physician Luisa Vera reacts after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine at Indiana University Health, Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Shuhei Okawara, 30, owner of mask shop Kamenya Omote, holds a super-realistic face mask based on his real face, made by using 3D printing technology, in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Women, including widows and relatives of farmers believed to have killed themselves over debt, attend a protest against farm bills passed by India's parliament, at Tikri border near Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden looks at his watch as former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg arrives behind him to be announced as his nominee for secretary of transportation during a news conference at Biden's transition headquarters in...more
Romario, his wife Lesly and their son Altair prepare for a rehearsal without audience inside a container where they live, as Glez Family Circus remains under lockdown since March due to a high coronavirus infection rate, in Mexico City, Mexico....more
A zookeeper feeds a pair of giraffes at a zoo in Peshawar, Pakistan. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Darragh Foley falls out of the ring in his fight with opponent Ty Telford during the Sydney Super Fight boxing event at Bankwest Stadium in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
People party on a street as pubs shut for the night due to tier 3 restrictions in Soho, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Myon Burrell (C) is joined by friends and family as he walks free after having his life sentence commuted by the Minnesota Board of Pardons and being granted immediate release from the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Stillwater, Minnesota. ...more
A worker clears snow as snow begins to fall in Times Square during a Nor'easter in Manhattan. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Princess Charlene of Monaco, wearing a protective face mask, attends the traditional Christmas tree ceremony at the Monaco Palace, as part of Christmas holiday season in Monaco. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/Pool
People walk on glowing stairs with lanterns in shape of stars over them at a Christmas market in a shopping mall in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A nativity scene display designed by local greengrocer Francesco Orazio is seen over the water surface of Venice's lagoon by Burano island, ahead of Christmas, in Venice, Italy. . REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
People play with toy guns outside a bar at night, almost a year after the global outbreak of the coronavirus , in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
A person wearing a protective mask walks as her reflection is seen in a glass in downtown Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Physician Alister Martin receives one of the first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine from RN Jennifer Lisciotti at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. Craig F. Walker/Pool
Thai inventor Sorawut Kittibanthorn prepares steak dishes made from chicken feather at a kitchen in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Juarawee Kittisilpa
People dance at a nightclub, almost a year after the global outbreak of the coronavirus, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
