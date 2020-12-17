Top Photos of the Day

Edition:
An Ethiopian boy who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region, gestures in the Hamdayet village, in eastern Kassala state, Sudan. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2020
People kiss as snow begins to fall in Times Square during a Nor'easter in Manhattan. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Physician Luisa Vera reacts after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine at Indiana University Health, Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Shuhei Okawara, 30, owner of mask shop Kamenya Omote, holds a super-realistic face mask based on his real face, made by using 3D printing technology, in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Women, including widows and relatives of farmers believed to have killed themselves over debt, attend a protest against farm bills passed by India's parliament, at Tikri border near Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2020
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden looks at his watch as former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg arrives behind him to be announced as his nominee for secretary of transportation during a news conference at Biden's transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Pool &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Romario, his wife Lesly and their son Altair prepare for a rehearsal without audience inside a container where they live, as Glez Family Circus remains under lockdown since March due to a high coronavirus infection rate, in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2020
A zookeeper feeds a pair of giraffes at a zoo in Peshawar, Pakistan. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Darragh Foley falls out of the ring in his fight with opponent Ty Telford during the Sydney Super Fight boxing event at Bankwest Stadium in Sydney, Australia. &nbsp;REUTERS/Loren Elliott &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2020
People party on a street as pubs shut for the night due to tier 3 restrictions in Soho, in London, Britain. &nbsp;REUTERS/Henry Nicholls &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Myon Burrell (C) is joined by friends and family as he walks free after having his life sentence commuted by the Minnesota Board of Pardons and being granted immediate release from the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Stillwater, Minnesota. REUTERS/Stephen Maturen &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2020
A worker clears snow as snow begins to fall in Times Square during a Nor'easter in Manhattan. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Princess Charlene of Monaco, wearing a protective face mask, attends the traditional Christmas tree ceremony at the Monaco Palace, as part of Christmas holiday season in Monaco. &nbsp; &nbsp;REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2020
People walk on glowing stairs with lanterns in shape of stars over them at a Christmas market in a shopping mall in Beijing, China. &nbsp; REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2020
A nativity scene display designed by local greengrocer Francesco Orazio is seen over the water surface of Venice's lagoon by Burano island, ahead of Christmas, in Venice, Italy. . REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2020
People play with toy guns outside a bar at night, almost a year after the global outbreak of the coronavirus , in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2020
A person wearing a protective mask walks as her reflection is seen in a glass in downtown Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Physician Alister Martin receives one of the first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine from RN Jennifer Lisciotti at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. &nbsp;Craig F. Walker/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Thai inventor Sorawut Kittibanthorn prepares steak dishes made from chicken feather at a kitchen in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Juarawee Kittisilpa &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2020
People dance at a nightclub, almost a year after the global outbreak of the coronavirus, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2020
