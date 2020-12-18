Top Photos of the Day

Edition:
Volcanic lightning over Mount Sakurajima is pictured from Tarumizu city, Kagoshima prefecture, Japan. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2020
Robert Burck, better known as the "Naked Cowboy", falls during a nor'easter storm snowfall in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2020
An orangutan, which was seized from the Thailand-Malaysia border 3 years ago, looks from a cage before it is being transferred to Indonesia, at the airport in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2020
People dance at a nightclub, almost a year after the global outbreak of the coronavirus, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2020
A healthcare worker checks on a coronavirus positive patient inside the COVID-19 unit at Trinitas Regional Medical Center in Elizabeth, New Jersey. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2020
A pedestrian walks through the falling snow in Boston, Massachusetts. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2020
A zookeeper feeds a pair of giraffes at a zoo in Peshawar, Pakistan. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2020
The U.S. Capitol dome is seen at night in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2020
Pigeons sit on a decommissioned fighter plane converted to a monument in the town of Novoalexandrovsk, Stavropol region, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2020
Physician Luisa Vera reacts after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine at Indiana University Health, Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Palestinian children look out of their family's home window on a rainy day at Deir al-Balah refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2020
A Palestinian demonstrator reacts to tear gas fired by Israeli forces during a protest against Jewish settlements, in Beit Dajan in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2020
French President Emmanuel Macron, wearing a protective face mask, scratches his brow as he talks to the media with Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa (not seen) before a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2020
Newly born conjoined twins lie in an incubator at the child intensive care unit of al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2020
People wear masks as they walk in a shopping district, following an outbreak of the coronavirus in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2020
People offer flowers and visit the statues of President Kim Il Sung and Chairman Kim Jong Il to pay tribute to late leader Kim Jong Il in commemoration of the ninth anniversary of his death in Pyongyang, North Korea. &nbsp;KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2020
An Ethiopian boy who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region, gestures in the Hamdayet village, in eastern Kassala state, Sudan. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Researchers work around Chang'e-5 lunar return capsule carrying moon samples next to a Chinese national flag, after it landed in northern China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. China Daily via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2020
A firefighter stands on a water tank during fire in a scrap metal recycling plant of Deacero company in Guadalupe, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Children line up to pay tribute to late Eusebio Leal, the official historian of Havana, at the Capitol in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2020
A person jogs as The Houses of Parliament is silhouetted at sunset in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2020
A child plays in the snow that fell during a Nor'easter storm amid the coronavirus pandemic in New York City. &nbsp;REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2020
