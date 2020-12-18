Top Photos of the Day
Volcanic lightning over Mount Sakurajima is pictured from Tarumizu city, Kagoshima prefecture, Japan. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Robert Burck, better known as the "Naked Cowboy", falls during a nor'easter storm snowfall in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
An orangutan, which was seized from the Thailand-Malaysia border 3 years ago, looks from a cage before it is being transferred to Indonesia, at the airport in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
People dance at a nightclub, almost a year after the global outbreak of the coronavirus, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
A healthcare worker checks on a coronavirus positive patient inside the COVID-19 unit at Trinitas Regional Medical Center in Elizabeth, New Jersey. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A pedestrian walks through the falling snow in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A zookeeper feeds a pair of giraffes at a zoo in Peshawar, Pakistan. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
The U.S. Capitol dome is seen at night in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Pigeons sit on a decommissioned fighter plane converted to a monument in the town of Novoalexandrovsk, Stavropol region, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Physician Luisa Vera reacts after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine at Indiana University Health, Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Palestinian children look out of their family's home window on a rainy day at Deir al-Balah refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
A Palestinian demonstrator reacts to tear gas fired by Israeli forces during a protest against Jewish settlements, in Beit Dajan in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
French President Emmanuel Macron, wearing a protective face mask, scratches his brow as he talks to the media with Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa (not seen) before a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes...more
Newly born conjoined twins lie in an incubator at the child intensive care unit of al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People wear masks as they walk in a shopping district, following an outbreak of the coronavirus in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People offer flowers and visit the statues of President Kim Il Sung and Chairman Kim Jong Il to pay tribute to late leader Kim Jong Il in commemoration of the ninth anniversary of his death in Pyongyang, North Korea. KCNA via REUTERS
An Ethiopian boy who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region, gestures in the Hamdayet village, in eastern Kassala state, Sudan. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Researchers work around Chang'e-5 lunar return capsule carrying moon samples next to a Chinese national flag, after it landed in northern China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. China Daily via REUTERS
A firefighter stands on a water tank during fire in a scrap metal recycling plant of Deacero company in Guadalupe, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Children line up to pay tribute to late Eusebio Leal, the official historian of Havana, at the Capitol in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A person jogs as The Houses of Parliament is silhouetted at sunset in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A child plays in the snow that fell during a Nor'easter storm amid the coronavirus pandemic in New York City. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
Next Slideshows
Pictures of the year: Aerials
Our top aerial photography from 2020.
MORE IN PICTURES
Coronavirus vaccines roll out around the world
As a second wave of the coronavirus hits countries around the world, the first shipments of COVID-19 vaccine are being distributed to healthcare workers and vulnerable residents and staff of nursing homes.
Winter storm dumps snow on Northeast
A winter storm piled historic amounts of snow onto parts of the U.S. Northeast and wreaked havoc throughout the region, hobbling if not paralyzing travel as it moved up the coast and bore down on New England.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Meet Joe Biden's Cabinet picks
Democratic President-elect Joe Biden has nominated a flurry of members for his Cabinet and White House team, working to fulfill his promise to build an administration that reflects the United States' diversity.
One photo from every week in 2020
Looking back on the year that was with one photo from every week of 2020.
Notable deaths in 2020
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus
Public figures who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Pictures of the year: Animals
Our top animal photos in 2020.
Ethiopians cross into Sudan to flee war
Thousands of people are believed killed and nearly a million fled their homes during air strikes and ground battles in Tigray that exposed bitter ethnic divisions around the vast nation.