Edition:
International
Pictures | Mon Dec 21, 2020 | 7:52am EST

Top Photos of the Day

An Iraqi woman, dressed as Santa claus, rides her bicycle in the old city of Mosul, Iraq, December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Abdullah Rashid

An Iraqi woman, dressed as Santa claus, rides her bicycle in the old city of Mosul, Iraq, December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Abdullah Rashid

Reuters / Sunday, December 20, 2020
An Iraqi woman, dressed as Santa claus, rides her bicycle in the old city of Mosul, Iraq, December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Abdullah Rashid
Close
1 / 25
Confetti flies in the air as Jeanne Peters, 95, a rehab patient at The Reservoir, a nursing facility, gestures after she was given the first coronavirus vaccination as Mary Lou Galushko, left, looks on, in West Hartford, Connecticut, December 18, 2020. Stephen Dunn/Pool via REUTERS

Confetti flies in the air as Jeanne Peters, 95, a rehab patient at The Reservoir, a nursing facility, gestures after she was given the first coronavirus vaccination as Mary Lou Galushko, left, looks on, in West Hartford, Connecticut, December 18,...more

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2020
Confetti flies in the air as Jeanne Peters, 95, a rehab patient at The Reservoir, a nursing facility, gestures after she was given the first coronavirus vaccination as Mary Lou Galushko, left, looks on, in West Hartford, Connecticut, December 18, 2020. Stephen Dunn/Pool via REUTERS
Close
2 / 25
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks on during a news conference in response to the ongoing situation with the coronavirus pandemic, inside 10 Downing Street, London, Britain, December 19, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks on during a news conference in response to the ongoing situation with the coronavirus pandemic, inside 10 Downing Street, London, Britain, December 19, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, December 19, 2020
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks on during a news conference in response to the ongoing situation with the coronavirus pandemic, inside 10 Downing Street, London, Britain, December 19, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool
Close
3 / 25
A ripped Trump campaign flag flies in the air on the outskirts of Lamesa, Texas, December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

A ripped Trump campaign flag flies in the air on the outskirts of Lamesa, Texas, December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2020
A ripped Trump campaign flag flies in the air on the outskirts of Lamesa, Texas, December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Close
4 / 25
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi holds a portfolio as Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (not pictured) speaks to reporters on an agreement of a coronavirus aid package on Capitol Hill in Washington, December 20, 2020. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi holds a portfolio as Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (not pictured) speaks to reporters on an agreement of a coronavirus aid package on Capitol Hill in Washington, December 20, 2020. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

Reuters / Sunday, December 20, 2020
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi holds a portfolio as Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (not pictured) speaks to reporters on an agreement of a coronavirus aid package on Capitol Hill in Washington, December 20, 2020. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
Close
5 / 25
An Iraqi demonstrator jumps over a burning tire during anti-government protests in Basra, Iraq, December 20, 2020. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani

An Iraqi demonstrator jumps over a burning tire during anti-government protests in Basra, Iraq, December 20, 2020. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, December 20, 2020
An Iraqi demonstrator jumps over a burning tire during anti-government protests in Basra, Iraq, December 20, 2020. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani
Close
6 / 25
The Lai family, who are emigrating to Scotland, look out over the city's skyline on a outing to Tsim Sha Tsui in Hong Kong, China, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

The Lai family, who are emigrating to Scotland, look out over the city's skyline on a outing to Tsim Sha Tsui in Hong Kong, China, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2020
The Lai family, who are emigrating to Scotland, look out over the city's skyline on a outing to Tsim Sha Tsui in Hong Kong, China, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
7 / 25
An Afghan journalist films a damaged vehicle at the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan December 20, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan journalist films a damaged vehicle at the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan December 20, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, December 20, 2020
An Afghan journalist films a damaged vehicle at the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan December 20, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
8 / 25
People gather at Yerablur Military Pantheon cemetery on the day of the Armenian nationwide mourning for those killed in a conflict over the region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Yerevan, Armenia December 19, 2020. REUTERS/Artem Mikryukov

People gather at Yerablur Military Pantheon cemetery on the day of the Armenian nationwide mourning for those killed in a conflict over the region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Yerevan, Armenia December 19, 2020. REUTERS/Artem Mikryukov

Reuters / Sunday, December 20, 2020
People gather at Yerablur Military Pantheon cemetery on the day of the Armenian nationwide mourning for those killed in a conflict over the region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Yerevan, Armenia December 19, 2020. REUTERS/Artem Mikryukov
Close
9 / 25
Relatives mourn the death of a man due to COVID-19, at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, December 19, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi &nbsp;

Relatives mourn the death of a man due to COVID-19, at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, December 19, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi  

Reuters / Saturday, December 19, 2020
Relatives mourn the death of a man due to COVID-19, at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, December 19, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi  
Close
10 / 25
Medical teams celebrate before receiving coronavirus vaccines as Israel kicks off a vaccination drive, at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov Hospital) in Tel Aviv, Israel December 20, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Medical teams celebrate before receiving coronavirus vaccines as Israel kicks off a vaccination drive, at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov Hospital) in Tel Aviv, Israel December 20, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Sunday, December 20, 2020
Medical teams celebrate before receiving coronavirus vaccines as Israel kicks off a vaccination drive, at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov Hospital) in Tel Aviv, Israel December 20, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
11 / 25
A toy bear with a protective mask is seen at a Christmas fair in central Kyiv, Ukraine December 20, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A toy bear with a protective mask is seen at a Christmas fair in central Kyiv, Ukraine December 20, 2020.  REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Sunday, December 20, 2020
A toy bear with a protective mask is seen at a Christmas fair in central Kyiv, Ukraine December 20, 2020.  REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
12 / 25
A woman wearing a protective face mask walks past Christmas decorations at Ginza shopping district in Tokyo, Japan December 19, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A woman wearing a protective face mask walks past Christmas decorations at Ginza shopping district in Tokyo, Japan December 19, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Saturday, December 19, 2020
A woman wearing a protective face mask walks past Christmas decorations at Ginza shopping district in Tokyo, Japan December 19, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
13 / 25
A jet of water is released during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A jet of water is released during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2020
A jet of water is released during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
14 / 25
Migrants wait to disembark from a Spanish coast guard vessel, in the port of Arguineguin, to the south part of the island of Gran Canaria, in Arguineguin, Spain December 19, 2020. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

Migrants wait to disembark from a Spanish coast guard vessel, in the port of Arguineguin, to the south part of the island of Gran Canaria, in Arguineguin, Spain December 19, 2020. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

Reuters / Saturday, December 19, 2020
Migrants wait to disembark from a Spanish coast guard vessel, in the port of Arguineguin, to the south part of the island of Gran Canaria, in Arguineguin, Spain December 19, 2020. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
Close
15 / 25
A waxing crescent moon is pictured next to the Empire State building lit in blue and white to honor Chanukah, as seen from Bryant Park at dusk the day after a nor'easter storm in Manhattan, New York, December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A waxing crescent moon is pictured next to the Empire State building lit in blue and white to honor Chanukah, as seen from Bryant Park at dusk the day after a nor'easter storm in Manhattan, New York, December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2020
A waxing crescent moon is pictured next to the Empire State building lit in blue and white to honor Chanukah, as seen from Bryant Park at dusk the day after a nor'easter storm in Manhattan, New York, December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
16 / 25
People take a picture while they kiss at Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, as the government prepares to bring in further restrictions over the Christmas period to curb the spread of coronavirus in Milan, Italy, December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

People take a picture while they kiss at Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, as the government prepares to bring in further restrictions over the Christmas period to curb the spread of coronavirus in Milan, Italy, December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo...more

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2020
People take a picture while they kiss at Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, as the government prepares to bring in further restrictions over the Christmas period to curb the spread of coronavirus in Milan, Italy, December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
17 / 25
Respiratory therapist Annette James watches over while giving nebulizer treatment to her patient Geraldine Sprys, who is suffering from pneumonia, at Medical Arts Hospital in Lamesa, Texas, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Respiratory therapist Annette James watches over while giving nebulizer treatment to her patient Geraldine Sprys, who is suffering from pneumonia, at Medical Arts Hospital in Lamesa, Texas, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2020
Respiratory therapist Annette James watches over while giving nebulizer treatment to her patient Geraldine Sprys, who is suffering from pneumonia, at Medical Arts Hospital in Lamesa, Texas, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Close
18 / 25
The shadow of a person's hand and Christmas window decorations are seen cast on an opposing wall in Galway, Ireland, December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

The shadow of a person's hand and Christmas window decorations are seen cast on an opposing wall in Galway, Ireland, December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2020
The shadow of a person's hand and Christmas window decorations are seen cast on an opposing wall in Galway, Ireland, December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
19 / 25
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi receives the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine by Dr. Brian Monahan, attending physician of the United States Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, December 18, 2020. Anna Moneymaker/Pool via REUTERS

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi receives the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine by Dr. Brian Monahan, attending physician of the United States Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, December 18, 2020. Anna Moneymaker/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2020
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi receives the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine by Dr. Brian Monahan, attending physician of the United States Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, December 18, 2020. Anna Moneymaker/Pool via REUTERS
Close
20 / 25
People walk in the illuminated city forest in Riga, Latvia December 20, 2020. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

People walk in the illuminated city forest in Riga, Latvia December 20, 2020. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Sunday, December 20, 2020
People walk in the illuminated city forest in Riga, Latvia December 20, 2020. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Close
21 / 25
REACT EMS paramedics prepare to transport an 87-year-old woman who had been exposed to the coronavirus and was experiencing symptoms in Meeker, Oklahoma, December 20, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

REACT EMS paramedics prepare to transport an 87-year-old woman who had been exposed to the coronavirus and was experiencing symptoms in Meeker, Oklahoma, December 20, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Sunday, December 20, 2020
REACT EMS paramedics prepare to transport an 87-year-old woman who had been exposed to the coronavirus and was experiencing symptoms in Meeker, Oklahoma, December 20, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Close
22 / 25
Cross-country skiers climb under a closed chairlift at Les Portes du Soleil ski resort during the coronavirus outbreak in Les Crosets, Switzerland, December 19, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Cross-country skiers climb under a closed chairlift at Les Portes du Soleil ski resort during the coronavirus outbreak in Les Crosets, Switzerland, December 19, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Saturday, December 19, 2020
Cross-country skiers climb under a closed chairlift at Les Portes du Soleil ski resort during the coronavirus outbreak in Les Crosets, Switzerland, December 19, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
23 / 25
Stanford Cardinal wide receiver Brycen Tremayne (81) is upended by UCLA Bruins defensive back Jay Shaw (1)after catching a pass for a first down at the 37 yard line in the first half of the game against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, December 19, 2020. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Stanford Cardinal wide receiver Brycen Tremayne (81) is upended by UCLA Bruins defensive back Jay Shaw (1)after catching a pass for a first down at the 37 yard line in the first half of the game against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena,...more

Reuters / Sunday, December 20, 2020
Stanford Cardinal wide receiver Brycen Tremayne (81) is upended by UCLA Bruins defensive back Jay Shaw (1)after catching a pass for a first down at the 37 yard line in the first half of the game against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, December 19, 2020. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Close
24 / 25
Farmers warm themselves on a cold winter morning at the site of a protest against new farm laws, at Singhu border, near New Delhi, India, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Farmers warm themselves on a cold winter morning at the site of a protest against new farm laws, at Singhu border, near New Delhi, India, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2020
Farmers warm themselves on a cold winter morning at the site of a protest against new farm laws, at Singhu border, near New Delhi, India, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Dec 18 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Dec 18 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Dec 17 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Dec 16 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

One country, one picture, one year

One country, one picture, one year

Each country that Reuters covered in 2020, captured in just one image.

First Americans roll up sleeves for COVID vaccines

First Americans roll up sleeves for COVID vaccines

Frontline healthcare workers, first responders and nursing home residents in the U.S. have been given priority for the first doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

Christmas with COVID

Christmas with COVID

Scenes from a holiday season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Rural Texas doctors left out in cold on COVID vaccine

Rural Texas doctors left out in cold on COVID vaccine

Not a single rural hospital in Texas received any doses of the coronavirus vaccine this week, frustrating rural health workers including those at the COVID-besieged Medical Arts Hospital in Lamesa.

Pictures of the year: Landscapes

Pictures of the year: Landscapes

Our top landscape images in 2020.

Freed Nigerian schoolboys return home

Freed Nigerian schoolboys return home

Scores of schoolboys who were rescued from kidnappers in northwest Nigeria arrived back home, many of them barefoot and wrapped in blankets after their week-long ordeal.

Coronavirus vaccines roll out around the world

Coronavirus vaccines roll out around the world

As a second wave of the coronavirus hits countries around the world, the first shipments of COVID-19 vaccine are being distributed to healthcare workers and vulnerable residents and staff of nursing homes.

Winter storm dumps snow on Northeast

Winter storm dumps snow on Northeast

A winter storm piled historic amounts of snow onto parts of the U.S. Northeast and wreaked havoc throughout the region, hobbling if not paralyzing travel as it moved up the coast and bore down on New England.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast