Top Photos of the Day
An Iraqi woman, dressed as Santa claus, rides her bicycle in the old city of Mosul, Iraq, December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Abdullah Rashid
Confetti flies in the air as Jeanne Peters, 95, a rehab patient at The Reservoir, a nursing facility, gestures after she was given the first coronavirus vaccination as Mary Lou Galushko, left, looks on, in West Hartford, Connecticut, December 18,...more
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks on during a news conference in response to the ongoing situation with the coronavirus pandemic, inside 10 Downing Street, London, Britain, December 19, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool
A ripped Trump campaign flag flies in the air on the outskirts of Lamesa, Texas, December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi holds a portfolio as Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (not pictured) speaks to reporters on an agreement of a coronavirus aid package on Capitol Hill in Washington, December 20, 2020. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
An Iraqi demonstrator jumps over a burning tire during anti-government protests in Basra, Iraq, December 20, 2020. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani
The Lai family, who are emigrating to Scotland, look out over the city's skyline on a outing to Tsim Sha Tsui in Hong Kong, China, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
An Afghan journalist films a damaged vehicle at the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan December 20, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
People gather at Yerablur Military Pantheon cemetery on the day of the Armenian nationwide mourning for those killed in a conflict over the region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Yerevan, Armenia December 19, 2020. REUTERS/Artem Mikryukov
Relatives mourn the death of a man due to COVID-19, at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, December 19, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Medical teams celebrate before receiving coronavirus vaccines as Israel kicks off a vaccination drive, at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov Hospital) in Tel Aviv, Israel December 20, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A toy bear with a protective mask is seen at a Christmas fair in central Kyiv, Ukraine December 20, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A woman wearing a protective face mask walks past Christmas decorations at Ginza shopping district in Tokyo, Japan December 19, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A jet of water is released during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Migrants wait to disembark from a Spanish coast guard vessel, in the port of Arguineguin, to the south part of the island of Gran Canaria, in Arguineguin, Spain December 19, 2020. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
A waxing crescent moon is pictured next to the Empire State building lit in blue and white to honor Chanukah, as seen from Bryant Park at dusk the day after a nor'easter storm in Manhattan, New York, December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People take a picture while they kiss at Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, as the government prepares to bring in further restrictions over the Christmas period to curb the spread of coronavirus in Milan, Italy, December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo...more
Respiratory therapist Annette James watches over while giving nebulizer treatment to her patient Geraldine Sprys, who is suffering from pneumonia, at Medical Arts Hospital in Lamesa, Texas, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
The shadow of a person's hand and Christmas window decorations are seen cast on an opposing wall in Galway, Ireland, December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi receives the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine by Dr. Brian Monahan, attending physician of the United States Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, December 18, 2020. Anna Moneymaker/Pool via REUTERS
People walk in the illuminated city forest in Riga, Latvia December 20, 2020. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
REACT EMS paramedics prepare to transport an 87-year-old woman who had been exposed to the coronavirus and was experiencing symptoms in Meeker, Oklahoma, December 20, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Cross-country skiers climb under a closed chairlift at Les Portes du Soleil ski resort during the coronavirus outbreak in Les Crosets, Switzerland, December 19, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Stanford Cardinal wide receiver Brycen Tremayne (81) is upended by UCLA Bruins defensive back Jay Shaw (1)after catching a pass for a first down at the 37 yard line in the first half of the game against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena,...more
Farmers warm themselves on a cold winter morning at the site of a protest against new farm laws, at Singhu border, near New Delhi, India, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
