Pictures | Tue Dec 22, 2020 | 8:40am EST

Top Photos of the Day

A man lines up to fill an oxygen tank for a relative due to an increase in coronavirus infection rates in Mexico, outside a medical supply store in Mexico City, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A man lines up to fill an oxygen tank for a relative due to an increase in coronavirus infection rates in Mexico, outside a medical supply store in Mexico City, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2020
A man lines up to fill an oxygen tank for a relative due to an increase in coronavirus infection rates in Mexico, outside a medical supply store in Mexico City, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Thao Galvan holds her son Nathan while they view Jupiter and Saturn during a planetary conjunction, as they appear close together in a rare celestial event in Houston, Texas, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Thao Galvan holds her son Nathan while they view Jupiter and Saturn during a planetary conjunction, as they appear close together in a rare celestial event in Houston, Texas, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2020
Thao Galvan holds her son Nathan while they view Jupiter and Saturn during a planetary conjunction, as they appear close together in a rare celestial event in Houston, Texas, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Far-right protesters break the door to the Capitol building during a protest against restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Salem, Oregon, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mathieu Lewis-Rolland

Far-right protesters break the door to the Capitol building during a protest against restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Salem, Oregon, December 21, 2020.    REUTERS/Mathieu Lewis-Rolland

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2020
Far-right protesters break the door to the Capitol building during a protest against restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Salem, Oregon, December 21, 2020.    REUTERS/Mathieu Lewis-Rolland
People queue outside the Waitrose and Partners supermarket, amid the coronavirus outbreak, Balham, London, Britain December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

People queue outside the Waitrose and Partners supermarket, amid the coronavirus outbreak, Balham, London, Britain December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2020
People queue outside the Waitrose and Partners supermarket, amid the coronavirus outbreak, Balham, London, Britain December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Issa Kassissieh wears a Santa Claus costume as he rides a camel after handing out Christmas trees to people during the annual distribution of the trees organized by the Jerusalem municipality in Jerusalem's Old City December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Issa Kassissieh wears a Santa Claus costume as he rides a camel after handing out Christmas trees to people during the annual distribution of the trees organized by the Jerusalem municipality in Jerusalem's Old City December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Issa Kassissieh wears a Santa Claus costume as he rides a camel after handing out Christmas trees to people during the annual distribution of the trees organized by the Jerusalem municipality in Jerusalem's Old City December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
The statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is seen during its removal from the U.S. Capitol's crypt on Capitol Hill in Washington, December 21, 2020. Jack Mayer, Office of Governor Northam/Handout via REUTERS

The statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is seen during its removal from the U.S. Capitol's crypt on Capitol Hill in Washington, December 21, 2020. Jack Mayer, Office of Governor Northam/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2020
The statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is seen during its removal from the U.S. Capitol's crypt on Capitol Hill in Washington, December 21, 2020. Jack Mayer, Office of Governor Northam/Handout via REUTERS
Vogue dancer Xiong Daiki, 22, practices dance with his team for a video to promote vogue dancing, almost a year after the global outbreak of the coronavirus in Wuhan, Hubei province, China December 15, December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Vogue dancer Xiong Daiki, 22, practices dance with his team for a video to promote vogue dancing, almost a year after the global outbreak of the coronavirus in Wuhan, Hubei province, China December 15, December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Vogue dancer Xiong Daiki, 22, practices dance with his team for a video to promote vogue dancing, almost a year after the global outbreak of the coronavirus in Wuhan, Hubei province, China December 15, December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Nurse practitioner Tabe Mase gives President-elect Joe Biden a dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus at ChristianaCare Christiana Hospital, in Newark, Delaware, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Nurse practitioner Tabe Mase gives President-elect Joe Biden a dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus at ChristianaCare Christiana Hospital, in Newark, Delaware, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2020
Nurse practitioner Tabe Mase gives President-elect Joe Biden a dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus at ChristianaCare Christiana Hospital, in Newark, Delaware, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Jupiter and Saturn appear close together during a planetary conjunction alongside the Statue of Liberty in New York City, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Bjoern Kils/New York Media Boat

Jupiter and Saturn appear close together during a planetary conjunction alongside the Statue of Liberty in New York City, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Bjoern Kils/New York Media Boat

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2020
Jupiter and Saturn appear close together during a planetary conjunction alongside the Statue of Liberty in New York City, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Bjoern Kils/New York Media Boat
A Hungarian truck driver smokes as he waits at Ashford International Truck Stop, as EU countries impose a travel ban from the UK following the coronavirus outbreak, in Ashford, Britain, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A Hungarian truck driver smokes as he waits at Ashford International Truck Stop, as EU countries impose a travel ban from the UK following the coronavirus outbreak, in Ashford, Britain, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2020
A Hungarian truck driver smokes as he waits at Ashford International Truck Stop, as EU countries impose a travel ban from the UK following the coronavirus outbreak, in Ashford, Britain, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Farmers warm themselves on a cold winter morning at the site of a protest against new farm laws, at Singhu border, near New Delhi, India, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Farmers warm themselves on a cold winter morning at the site of a protest against new farm laws, at Singhu border, near New Delhi, India, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2020
Farmers warm themselves on a cold winter morning at the site of a protest against new farm laws, at Singhu border, near New Delhi, India, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump poses for a photograph with supporters during a campaign event for Senator David Perdue (R-GA) and Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), at the Olde Blind Dog Irish Pub, in Milton, Georgia, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump poses for a photograph with supporters during a campaign event for Senator David Perdue (R-GA) and Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), at the Olde Blind Dog Irish Pub, in Milton, Georgia, December 21, 2020....more

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2020
White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump poses for a photograph with supporters during a campaign event for Senator David Perdue (R-GA) and Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), at the Olde Blind Dog Irish Pub, in Milton, Georgia, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago
Willie Lai has dinner with family friends during a farewell party for the Lai family before they emigrate to Scotland, at their friend's home in Hong Kong, China, December 5, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Willie Lai has dinner with family friends during a farewell party for the Lai family before they emigrate to Scotland, at their friend's home in Hong Kong, China, December 5, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2020
Willie Lai has dinner with family friends during a farewell party for the Lai family before they emigrate to Scotland, at their friend's home in Hong Kong, China, December 5, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A truck driver is illuminated in his cabin while lorries are parked on the M20 motorway, as EU countries impose a travel ban from the UK following the coronavirus outbreak, near Ashford, Britain, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A truck driver is illuminated in his cabin while lorries are parked on the M20 motorway, as EU countries impose a travel ban from the UK following the coronavirus outbreak, near Ashford, Britain, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2020
A truck driver is illuminated in his cabin while lorries are parked on the M20 motorway, as EU countries impose a travel ban from the UK following the coronavirus outbreak, near Ashford, Britain, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
REACT EMS paramedics prepare to transport an 87-year-old woman who had been exposed to the coronavirus and was experiencing symptoms in Meeker, Oklahoma, December 20, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

REACT EMS paramedics prepare to transport an 87-year-old woman who had been exposed to the coronavirus and was experiencing symptoms in Meeker, Oklahoma, December 20, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Sunday, December 20, 2020
REACT EMS paramedics prepare to transport an 87-year-old woman who had been exposed to the coronavirus and was experiencing symptoms in Meeker, Oklahoma, December 20, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Toilet paper rolls are seen on an almost empty shelf as people shop at a Sainsbury's store, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in London, Britain December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Toilet paper rolls are seen on an almost empty shelf as people shop at a Sainsbury's store, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in London, Britain December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2020
Toilet paper rolls are seen on an almost empty shelf as people shop at a Sainsbury's store, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in London, Britain December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A volunteer from Forgotten Harvest food bank checks cars at a mobile food pantry before distributing goods ahead of Christmas in Warren, Michigan, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Emily Elconin

A volunteer from Forgotten Harvest food bank checks cars at a mobile food pantry before distributing goods ahead of Christmas in Warren, Michigan, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Emily Elconin

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2020
A volunteer from Forgotten Harvest food bank checks cars at a mobile food pantry before distributing goods ahead of Christmas in Warren, Michigan, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Emily Elconin
Palestinian farmers harvest strawberries in the northern Gaza Strip December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian farmers harvest strawberries in the northern Gaza Strip December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Palestinian farmers harvest strawberries in the northern Gaza Strip December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Undated handout photograph reissued by Buckingham Palace of Queen Elizabeth II, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and Prince George in 2019 preparing special Christmas puddings in the Music Room at Buckingham Palace, London, Britain obtained by Reuters on Monday December 21, 2020. The Royal British Legion has gifted 99 Christmas puddings mixed by four generations of the Royal Family to members of the Armed Forces community across the UK and overseas as part of its 'Together at Christmas' initiative. Those taking part in the get togethers each received one of the special Christmas puddings mixed by the four members of the royal family at Buckingham Palace in December 2019. As well as being delivered to members of the Armed Forces community within the UK, the Legion has sent puddings to individuals and families in Spain, Fiji and to service personnel deployed in Bahrain this Christmas. Chris Jackson/Handout via REUTERS

Undated handout photograph reissued by Buckingham Palace of Queen Elizabeth II, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and Prince George in 2019 preparing special Christmas puddings in the Music Room at Buckingham Palace, London, Britain obtained...more

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2020
Undated handout photograph reissued by Buckingham Palace of Queen Elizabeth II, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and Prince George in 2019 preparing special Christmas puddings in the Music Room at Buckingham Palace, London, Britain obtained by Reuters on Monday December 21, 2020. The Royal British Legion has gifted 99 Christmas puddings mixed by four generations of the Royal Family to members of the Armed Forces community across the UK and overseas as part of its 'Together at Christmas' initiative. Those taking part in the get togethers each received one of the special Christmas puddings mixed by the four members of the royal family at Buckingham Palace in December 2019.  As well as being delivered to members of the Armed Forces community within the UK, the Legion has sent puddings to individuals and families in Spain, Fiji and to service personnel deployed in Bahrain this Christmas. Chris Jackson/Handout via REUTERS
The Lai family, who are emigrating to Scotland, look out over the city's skyline on an outing to Tsim Sha Tsui in Hong Kong, China, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

The Lai family, who are emigrating to Scotland, look out over the city's skyline on an outing to Tsim Sha Tsui in Hong Kong, China, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2020
The Lai family, who are emigrating to Scotland, look out over the city's skyline on an outing to Tsim Sha Tsui in Hong Kong, China, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Members of the Slovenian Cave Rescue Association dressed as Santa Clauses rappel down the glass facade of a paediatric hospital in Ljubljana, Slovenia, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic

Members of the Slovenian Cave Rescue Association dressed as Santa Clauses rappel down the glass facade of a paediatric hospital in Ljubljana, Slovenia, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2020
Members of the Slovenian Cave Rescue Association dressed as Santa Clauses rappel down the glass facade of a paediatric hospital in Ljubljana, Slovenia, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic
A giraffe receives Christmas treats at Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia December 9, 2020. Rick Stevens/Taronga Zoo Sydney via REUTERS

A giraffe receives Christmas treats at Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia December 9, 2020. Rick Stevens/Taronga Zoo Sydney via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2020
A giraffe receives Christmas treats at Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia December 9, 2020. Rick Stevens/Taronga Zoo Sydney via REUTERS
A model poses with a piece made with recycled materials at a fashion show in Taipei, Taiwan, December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ann Wang

A model poses with a piece made with recycled materials at a fashion show in Taipei, Taiwan, December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Sunday, December 20, 2020
A model poses with a piece made with recycled materials at a fashion show in Taipei, Taiwan, December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Garry Damper, 67, a patient at The New Jewish Home, a nursing home facility, receives the coronavirus vaccine from Walgreens pharmacist Jessica Sahni in Manhattan, New York, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Yuki Iwamura

Garry Damper, 67, a patient at The New Jewish Home, a nursing home facility, receives the coronavirus vaccine from Walgreens pharmacist Jessica Sahni in Manhattan, New York, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Yuki Iwamura

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2020
Garry Damper, 67, a patient at The New Jewish Home, a nursing home facility, receives the coronavirus vaccine from Walgreens pharmacist Jessica Sahni in Manhattan, New York, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Yuki Iwamura
