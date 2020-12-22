Top Photos of the Day

Undated handout photograph reissued by Buckingham Palace of Queen Elizabeth II, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and Prince George in 2019 preparing special Christmas puddings in the Music Room at Buckingham Palace, London, Britain obtained by Reuters on Monday December 21, 2020. The Royal British Legion has gifted 99 Christmas puddings mixed by four generations of the Royal Family to members of the Armed Forces community across the UK and overseas as part of its 'Together at Christmas' initiative. Those taking part in the get togethers each received one of the special Christmas puddings mixed by the four members of the royal family at Buckingham Palace in December 2019. As well as being delivered to members of the Armed Forces community within the UK, the Legion has sent puddings to individuals and families in Spain, Fiji and to service personnel deployed in Bahrain this Christmas. Chris Jackson/Handout via REUTERS

