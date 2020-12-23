Edition:
International
Pictures | Wed Dec 23, 2020 | 8:00am EST

Top Photos of the Day

A hospitalized child meets his best friend through a plastic protection without risk of contamination or transmission of the coronavirus at the Department of paediatric rehabilitation and developmental disabilities of IRCCS at the San Raffaele hospital, after children wished for Christmas to see and hug their relatives, in Rome, Italy, December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

A hospitalized child meets his best friend through a plastic protection without risk of contamination or transmission of the coronavirus at the Department of paediatric rehabilitation and developmental disabilities of IRCCS at the San Raffaele...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2020
A hospitalized child meets his best friend through a plastic protection without risk of contamination or transmission of the coronavirus at the Department of paediatric rehabilitation and developmental disabilities of IRCCS at the San Raffaele hospital, after children wished for Christmas to see and hug their relatives, in Rome, Italy, December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
1 / 24
A farmer's son sleeps on a tractor at the site of a protest against new farm laws, at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in Ghaziabad, India, December 23, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A farmer's son sleeps on a tractor at the site of a protest against new farm laws, at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in Ghaziabad, India, December 23, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2020
A farmer's son sleeps on a tractor at the site of a protest against new farm laws, at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in Ghaziabad, India, December 23, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
2 / 24
Lorries are seen parked on the M20 motorway, as EU countries impose a travel ban from the UK following the coronavirus outbreak, near Ashford, Britain, December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson &nbsp; &nbsp;

Lorries are seen parked on the M20 motorway, as EU countries impose a travel ban from the UK following the coronavirus outbreak, near Ashford, Britain, December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson    

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Lorries are seen parked on the M20 motorway, as EU countries impose a travel ban from the UK following the coronavirus outbreak, near Ashford, Britain, December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson    
Close
3 / 24
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, prepares to receive his first dose of the new Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the National Institutes of Health, in Bethesda, December 22, 2020. Patrick Semansky/Pool via REUTERS &nbsp; &nbsp;

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, prepares to receive his first dose of the new Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the National Institutes of Health, in Bethesda, December 22, 2020. Patrick...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, prepares to receive his first dose of the new Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the National Institutes of Health, in Bethesda, December 22, 2020. Patrick Semansky/Pool via REUTERS    
Close
4 / 24
Workers smoke, while constructing ice structures at the site of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival before its opening in Harbin, China, December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins &nbsp; &nbsp;

Workers smoke, while constructing ice structures at the site of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival before its opening in Harbin, China, December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins    

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Workers smoke, while constructing ice structures at the site of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival before its opening in Harbin, China, December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins    
Close
5 / 24
Issa Kassissieh wears a Santa Claus costume as he rides a camel after handing out Christmas trees to people in Jerusalem's Old City December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad &nbsp; &nbsp;

Issa Kassissieh wears a Santa Claus costume as he rides a camel after handing out Christmas trees to people in Jerusalem's Old City December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad    

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Issa Kassissieh wears a Santa Claus costume as he rides a camel after handing out Christmas trees to people in Jerusalem's Old City December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad    
Close
6 / 24
Intensive Care Unit Nurse Merlin Pambuan, 66, is cheered by hospital staff as she walks out of the hospital where she spent 8 months with COVID-19, at Dignity Health – St. Mary Medical Center, in Long Beach, California, U.S., December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson &nbsp; &nbsp;

Intensive Care Unit Nurse Merlin Pambuan, 66, is cheered by hospital staff as she walks out of the hospital where she spent 8 months with COVID-19, at Dignity Health – St. Mary Medical Center, in Long Beach, California, U.S., December 21, 2020....more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Intensive Care Unit Nurse Merlin Pambuan, 66, is cheered by hospital staff as she walks out of the hospital where she spent 8 months with COVID-19, at Dignity Health – St. Mary Medical Center, in Long Beach, California, U.S., December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson    
Close
7 / 24
A U.S. Marine stands outside the West Wing on a day that President Donald Trump had no public events on his schedule at the White House in Washington, December 22, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A U.S. Marine stands outside the West Wing on a day that President Donald Trump had no public events on his schedule at the White House in Washington, December 22, 2020.  REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2020
A U.S. Marine stands outside the West Wing on a day that President Donald Trump had no public events on his schedule at the White House in Washington, December 22, 2020.  REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
8 / 24
An activist holds an underwear with signs reading "Novichok", referring to a Soviet-style nerve agent, during a picket in support of opposition politician Alexei Navalny, in Saint Petersburg, Russia December 22, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

An activist holds an underwear with signs reading "Novichok", referring to a Soviet-style nerve agent, during a picket in support of opposition politician Alexei Navalny, in Saint Petersburg, Russia December 22, 2020.  REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2020
An activist holds an underwear with signs reading "Novichok", referring to a Soviet-style nerve agent, during a picket in support of opposition politician Alexei Navalny, in Saint Petersburg, Russia December 22, 2020.  REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Close
9 / 24
A Christmas tree with names of those who died during Beirut port explosion is seen near the damaged grain silo, in Beirut, Lebanon December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir &nbsp; &nbsp;

A Christmas tree with names of those who died during Beirut port explosion is seen near the damaged grain silo, in Beirut, Lebanon December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir    

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2020
A Christmas tree with names of those who died during Beirut port explosion is seen near the damaged grain silo, in Beirut, Lebanon December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir    
Close
10 / 24
Bishop Elijah Hankerson III, founder and senior pastor at Life Center International, Church of God in Christ poses for a photo in St. Louis, Missouri, December 19, 2020. Public health officials hope Black faith leaders and other Black role models will help alleviate strong skepticism among African Americans about the safety of the vaccine, which is being distributed across the country. The shots are crucial to ending a pandemic that has killed more than 300,000 Americans so far, health experts say. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Bishop Elijah Hankerson III, founder and senior pastor at Life Center International, Church of God in Christ poses for a photo in St. Louis, Missouri, December 19, 2020. Public health officials hope Black faith leaders and other Black role models...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Bishop Elijah Hankerson III, founder and senior pastor at Life Center International, Church of God in Christ poses for a photo in St. Louis, Missouri, December 19, 2020. Public health officials hope Black faith leaders and other Black role models will help alleviate strong skepticism among African Americans about the safety of the vaccine, which is being distributed across the country. The shots are crucial to ending a pandemic that has killed more than 300,000 Americans so far, health experts say. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Close
11 / 24
A medical worker takes notes near a patient at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Emergencias de Villa El Salvador hospital in Lima, Peru, December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Angela Ponce

A medical worker takes notes near a patient at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Emergencias de Villa El Salvador hospital in Lima, Peru, December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Angela Ponce

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2020
A medical worker takes notes near a patient at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Emergencias de Villa El Salvador hospital in Lima, Peru, December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Angela Ponce
Close
12 / 24
A man does morning exercise at the Ramna Park in Dhaka, Bangladesh, December 23, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A man does morning exercise at the Ramna Park in Dhaka, Bangladesh, December 23, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2020
A man does morning exercise at the Ramna Park in Dhaka, Bangladesh, December 23, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
13 / 24
Two-year-old Sofia Fox is nuzzled by a donkey wearing a Santa hat in a shopping street in Galway, Ireland, December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne &nbsp; &nbsp;

Two-year-old Sofia Fox is nuzzled by a donkey wearing a Santa hat in a shopping street in Galway, Ireland, December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne    

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Two-year-old Sofia Fox is nuzzled by a donkey wearing a Santa hat in a shopping street in Galway, Ireland, December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne    
Close
14 / 24
The Punta de la Estaca de Bares Lighthouse, which is the northernmost point of Iberian Peninsula, is pictured in the northwestern Spanish region of Galicia, Spain December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

The Punta de la Estaca de Bares Lighthouse, which is the northernmost point of Iberian Peninsula, is pictured in the northwestern Spanish region of Galicia, Spain December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2020
The Punta de la Estaca de Bares Lighthouse, which is the northernmost point of Iberian Peninsula, is pictured in the northwestern Spanish region of Galicia, Spain December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
15 / 24
A worker carries a bowl of noodles inside a food stall's makeshift plastic tent, outside the site of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival, before its opening in Harbin, China, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins &nbsp; &nbsp;

A worker carries a bowl of noodles inside a food stall's makeshift plastic tent, outside the site of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival, before its opening in Harbin, China, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins    

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2020
A worker carries a bowl of noodles inside a food stall's makeshift plastic tent, outside the site of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival, before its opening in Harbin, China, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins    
Close
16 / 24
People queue outside the Waitrose and Partners supermarket, amid the coronavirus outbreak, Balham, London, Britain December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay &nbsp; &nbsp;

People queue outside the Waitrose and Partners supermarket, amid the coronavirus outbreak, Balham, London, Britain December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay    

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2020
People queue outside the Waitrose and Partners supermarket, amid the coronavirus outbreak, Balham, London, Britain December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay    
Close
17 / 24
A woman walks near a Christmas tree for the upcoming holiday season in Palace Square in central Saint Petersburg, Russia December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

A woman walks near a Christmas tree for the upcoming holiday season in Palace Square in central Saint Petersburg, Russia December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2020
A woman walks near a Christmas tree for the upcoming holiday season in Palace Square in central Saint Petersburg, Russia December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Close
18 / 24
A medical worker in a protective suit works inside an intensive care unit for coronavirus patients, at the San Filippo Neri hospital, ahead of Christmas, in Rome, Italy, December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

A medical worker in a protective suit works inside an intensive care unit for coronavirus patients, at the San Filippo Neri hospital, ahead of Christmas, in Rome, Italy, December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2020
A medical worker in a protective suit works inside an intensive care unit for coronavirus patients, at the San Filippo Neri hospital, ahead of Christmas, in Rome, Italy, December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
19 / 24
A picture taken with a drone shows Palestinian farmers harvest strawberries in the northern Gaza Strip December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem &nbsp; &nbsp;

A picture taken with a drone shows Palestinian farmers harvest strawberries in the northern Gaza Strip December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem    

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2020
A picture taken with a drone shows Palestinian farmers harvest strawberries in the northern Gaza Strip December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem    
Close
20 / 24
A man dressed as Santa Claus paddles on a board with his dog in Galway Bay in Galway, Ireland, December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne &nbsp; &nbsp;

A man dressed as Santa Claus paddles on a board with his dog in Galway Bay in Galway, Ireland, December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne    

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2020
A man dressed as Santa Claus paddles on a board with his dog in Galway Bay in Galway, Ireland, December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne    
Close
21 / 24
Fadi Francis, a 29-year-old journalist and artist, holds a magnifying glass and a white ceramic paste character of the mummy of ancient Egyptian King Ramses II that he made, in Cairo, Egypt December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany &nbsp; &nbsp;

Fadi Francis, a 29-year-old journalist and artist, holds a magnifying glass and a white ceramic paste character of the mummy of ancient Egyptian King Ramses II that he made, in Cairo, Egypt December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany  ...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Fadi Francis, a 29-year-old journalist and artist, holds a magnifying glass and a white ceramic paste character of the mummy of ancient Egyptian King Ramses II that he made, in Cairo, Egypt December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany    
Close
22 / 24
Barcelona's Lionel Messi reacts after missing a chance to score against Real Valladolid at Estadio Jose Zorrilla, Valladolid, Spain, December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Juan Medina &nbsp; &nbsp;

Barcelona's Lionel Messi reacts after missing a chance to score against Real Valladolid at Estadio Jose Zorrilla, Valladolid, Spain, December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Juan Medina    

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Barcelona's Lionel Messi reacts after missing a chance to score against Real Valladolid at Estadio Jose Zorrilla, Valladolid, Spain, December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Juan Medina    
Close
23 / 24
Workers place an ice block onto an ice structure at the site of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival before its opening in Harbin, China, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins &nbsp; &nbsp;

Workers place an ice block onto an ice structure at the site of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival before its opening in Harbin, China, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins    

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Workers place an ice block onto an ice structure at the site of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival before its opening in Harbin, China, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins    
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Next Slideshows

Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Dec 22 2020
Pictures of the year: America's coronavirus outbreak

Pictures of the year: America's coronavirus outbreak

Our top images of the U.S. coronavirus outbreak in 2020.

Dec 22 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Dec 21 2020
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Dec 18 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Wuhan's vogue dancers embrace freedom after COVID lockdown

Wuhan's vogue dancers embrace freedom after COVID lockdown

Daiki, who teaches vogue dancing popularized by LGBTQ communities, says his class numbers have jumped since Wuhan's coronavirus lockdown ended, as students, many of whom are young gay men, say they are keen to live more authentic lives in the wake of a traumatic year.

Coronavirus vaccines roll out around the world

Coronavirus vaccines roll out around the world

As a second wave of the coronavirus hits countries around the world, the first shipments of COVID-19 vaccine are being distributed to healthcare workers and vulnerable residents and staff of nursing homes.

Holiday lights bring cheer to the night

Holiday lights bring cheer to the night

Merry and bright scenes around the world during the Christmas season.

Shaken by new coronavirus strain, Britain goes into lockdown

Shaken by new coronavirus strain, Britain goes into lockdown

Countries closed their borders to Britain over fears of a highly infectious new coronavirus strain, causing travel chaos and long lines outside supermarkets amid the prospect of food shortages and stricter pandemic rules.

Pictures of the year: America's coronavirus outbreak

Pictures of the year: America's coronavirus outbreak

Our top images of the U.S. coronavirus outbreak in 2020.

Senate control at stake in battleground Georgia's runoff elections

Senate control at stake in battleground Georgia's runoff elections

Twin U.S. Senate runoff elections on January 5 will determine which party controls that chamber of Congress, and with it the fate of much of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden s agenda.

First Americans roll up sleeves for COVID vaccines

First Americans roll up sleeves for COVID vaccines

Frontline healthcare workers, first responders and nursing home residents in the U.S. have been given priority for the first doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn

Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn

The evening sky over the Northern Hemisphere treated stargazers to a once-in-a-lifetime illusion as the solar system's two biggest planets appeared to meet in a celestial alignment that astronomers call the "Great Conjunction."

Socially distanced Santa

Socially distanced Santa

Santa Claus makes appearances all over the world wearing a mask and following social distancing guidelines leading up to Christmas.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast