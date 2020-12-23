Top Photos of the Day
A hospitalized child meets his best friend through a plastic protection without risk of contamination or transmission of the coronavirus at the Department of paediatric rehabilitation and developmental disabilities of IRCCS at the San Raffaele...more
A farmer's son sleeps on a tractor at the site of a protest against new farm laws, at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in Ghaziabad, India, December 23, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Lorries are seen parked on the M20 motorway, as EU countries impose a travel ban from the UK following the coronavirus outbreak, near Ashford, Britain, December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, prepares to receive his first dose of the new Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the National Institutes of Health, in Bethesda, December 22, 2020. Patrick...more
Workers smoke, while constructing ice structures at the site of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival before its opening in Harbin, China, December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Issa Kassissieh wears a Santa Claus costume as he rides a camel after handing out Christmas trees to people in Jerusalem's Old City December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Intensive Care Unit Nurse Merlin Pambuan, 66, is cheered by hospital staff as she walks out of the hospital where she spent 8 months with COVID-19, at Dignity Health – St. Mary Medical Center, in Long Beach, California, U.S., December 21, 2020....more
A U.S. Marine stands outside the West Wing on a day that President Donald Trump had no public events on his schedule at the White House in Washington, December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
An activist holds an underwear with signs reading "Novichok", referring to a Soviet-style nerve agent, during a picket in support of opposition politician Alexei Navalny, in Saint Petersburg, Russia December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
A Christmas tree with names of those who died during Beirut port explosion is seen near the damaged grain silo, in Beirut, Lebanon December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Bishop Elijah Hankerson III, founder and senior pastor at Life Center International, Church of God in Christ poses for a photo in St. Louis, Missouri, December 19, 2020. Public health officials hope Black faith leaders and other Black role models...more
A medical worker takes notes near a patient at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Emergencias de Villa El Salvador hospital in Lima, Peru, December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Angela Ponce
A man does morning exercise at the Ramna Park in Dhaka, Bangladesh, December 23, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Two-year-old Sofia Fox is nuzzled by a donkey wearing a Santa hat in a shopping street in Galway, Ireland, December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
The Punta de la Estaca de Bares Lighthouse, which is the northernmost point of Iberian Peninsula, is pictured in the northwestern Spanish region of Galicia, Spain December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A worker carries a bowl of noodles inside a food stall's makeshift plastic tent, outside the site of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival, before its opening in Harbin, China, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People queue outside the Waitrose and Partners supermarket, amid the coronavirus outbreak, Balham, London, Britain December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A woman walks near a Christmas tree for the upcoming holiday season in Palace Square in central Saint Petersburg, Russia December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
A medical worker in a protective suit works inside an intensive care unit for coronavirus patients, at the San Filippo Neri hospital, ahead of Christmas, in Rome, Italy, December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
A picture taken with a drone shows Palestinian farmers harvest strawberries in the northern Gaza Strip December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A man dressed as Santa Claus paddles on a board with his dog in Galway Bay in Galway, Ireland, December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Fadi Francis, a 29-year-old journalist and artist, holds a magnifying glass and a white ceramic paste character of the mummy of ancient Egyptian King Ramses II that he made, in Cairo, Egypt December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany ...more
Barcelona's Lionel Messi reacts after missing a chance to score against Real Valladolid at Estadio Jose Zorrilla, Valladolid, Spain, December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Workers place an ice block onto an ice structure at the site of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival before its opening in Harbin, China, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
