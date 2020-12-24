Top Photos of the Day
Family members and loved ones of Jose Garcia, who died from coronavirus, cry as he is laid to rest at the San Jose Cemetery in La Mesa, New Mexico. Justin Hamel/via REUTERS
A hospitalized child meets his best friend through a plastic protection at the San Raffaele hospital, after children have wished for Christmas to see and hug their relatives, in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump prepare to board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Volunteer Leonid Krasner wearing a painted protective suit stands next to a patient in the City Clinical Hospital No. 52 treating COVID-19 patients in Moscow, Russia. Krasner, aged 59, draws cheerful pictures on his personal protective equipment and...more
Police officers drag a person lying down in front of a lorry at the Port of Dover, as EU countries impose a travel ban from the UK, in Dover, Britain. REUTERS/John Sibley
Men dressed in Santa suits sit in outdoor tables in Trastevere one day before Italy goes back to a complete lockdown, in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Workers place an ice block onto an ice structure at the site of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival before its opening in Harbin, China. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A man dressed as Santa Claus paddles on a SUP board in Larnaca, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
Coffins of people who passed away due to coronavirus are seen in the Meissen crematorium in Meissen, Germany. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel
A farmer's son sleeps on a tractor at the site of a protest against new farm laws, at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in Ghaziabad, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man disinfects a hall at QFX Cinemas as they prepare to reopen after nine months of closure, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Birds fly as a rainbow is seen in the sky above Harpenden, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Orthodox Archimandrite Vasilii gives blessing to medical personnel at a ward with patients suffering from the coronavirus at Saint Anna hospital, in Sofia, Bulgaria. About 30 Orthodox priests, who have themselves recovered from coronavirus infection,...more
A Palestinian man is helped by his son as he receives a vaccination against the coronavirus as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, in East Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
The young male lion Mateo is pictured through a glass window while receiving his favorite food as a present on a Christmas tree at the Zoo in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Supporters of President Donald Trump wave and display signs of support as the presidential motorcade drives through West Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A general view of the Lodhi Garden on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Alberto Molina dressed up as Santa Claus prepares to give away toys to children in poverty, motivated by the death of his grandson from leukemia 8 years ago, at his home in Monterrey, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A demonstrator takes part in a protest asking for vaccine for the coronavirus and against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Jane Cristina Dias Alves, 43, a nurse and volunteer in the COVID-19 vaccine trial for AstraZeneca, poses for a photograph in Sao Paulo, Brazil. "Two nurses on my team, who are close to me and we talk every day, had COVID-19 and were hospitalized here...more
