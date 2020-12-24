Edition:
International
Pictures | Thu Dec 24, 2020 | 7:45am EST

Top Photos of the Day

Family members and loved ones of Jose Garcia, who died from coronavirus, cry as he is laid to rest at the San Jose Cemetery in La Mesa, New Mexico. Justin Hamel/via REUTERS

Family members and loved ones of Jose Garcia, who died from coronavirus, cry as he is laid to rest at the San Jose Cemetery in La Mesa, New Mexico. Justin Hamel/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Family members and loved ones of Jose Garcia, who died from coronavirus, cry as he is laid to rest at the San Jose Cemetery in La Mesa, New Mexico. Justin Hamel/via REUTERS
Close
1 / 20
A hospitalized child meets his best friend through a plastic protection at the San Raffaele hospital, after children have wished for Christmas to see and hug their relatives, in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

A hospitalized child meets his best friend through a plastic protection at the San Raffaele hospital, after children have wished for Christmas to see and hug their relatives, in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2020
A hospitalized child meets his best friend through a plastic protection at the San Raffaele hospital, after children have wished for Christmas to see and hug their relatives, in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
2 / 20
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump prepare to board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump prepare to board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump prepare to board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
3 / 20
Volunteer Leonid Krasner wearing a painted protective suit stands next to a patient in the City Clinical Hospital No. 52 treating COVID-19 patients in Moscow, Russia. Krasner, aged 59, draws cheerful pictures on his personal protective equipment and wears suits and masks in the red zone of a Moscow hospital while taking care of people suffering from the coronavirus. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Volunteer Leonid Krasner wearing a painted protective suit stands next to a patient in the City Clinical Hospital No. 52 treating COVID-19 patients in Moscow, Russia. Krasner, aged 59, draws cheerful pictures on his personal protective equipment and...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Volunteer Leonid Krasner wearing a painted protective suit stands next to a patient in the City Clinical Hospital No. 52 treating COVID-19 patients in Moscow, Russia. Krasner, aged 59, draws cheerful pictures on his personal protective equipment and wears suits and masks in the red zone of a Moscow hospital while taking care of people suffering from the coronavirus. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
4 / 20
Police officers drag a person lying down in front of a lorry at the Port of Dover, as EU countries impose a travel ban from the UK, in Dover, Britain. REUTERS/John Sibley &nbsp;

Police officers drag a person lying down in front of a lorry at the Port of Dover, as EU countries impose a travel ban from the UK, in Dover, Britain. REUTERS/John Sibley  

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Police officers drag a person lying down in front of a lorry at the Port of Dover, as EU countries impose a travel ban from the UK, in Dover, Britain. REUTERS/John Sibley  
Close
5 / 20
Men dressed in Santa suits sit in outdoor tables in Trastevere one day before Italy goes back to a complete lockdown, in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Men dressed in Santa suits sit in outdoor tables in Trastevere one day before Italy goes back to a complete lockdown, in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Men dressed in Santa suits sit in outdoor tables in Trastevere one day before Italy goes back to a complete lockdown, in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Close
6 / 20
Workers place an ice block onto an ice structure at the site of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival before its opening in Harbin, China. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Workers place an ice block onto an ice structure at the site of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival before its opening in Harbin, China. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Workers place an ice block onto an ice structure at the site of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival before its opening in Harbin, China. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
7 / 20
A man dressed as Santa Claus paddles on a SUP board in Larnaca, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou &nbsp; &nbsp;

A man dressed as Santa Claus paddles on a SUP board in Larnaca, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou    

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2020
A man dressed as Santa Claus paddles on a SUP board in Larnaca, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou    
Close
8 / 20
Coffins of people who passed away due to coronavirus are seen in the Meissen crematorium in Meissen, Germany. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel

Coffins of people who passed away due to coronavirus are seen in the Meissen crematorium in Meissen, Germany. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Coffins of people who passed away due to coronavirus are seen in the Meissen crematorium in Meissen, Germany. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel
Close
9 / 20
A farmer's son sleeps on a tractor at the site of a protest against new farm laws, at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in Ghaziabad, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi &nbsp; &nbsp;

A farmer's son sleeps on a tractor at the site of a protest against new farm laws, at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in Ghaziabad, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi    

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2020
A farmer's son sleeps on a tractor at the site of a protest against new farm laws, at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in Ghaziabad, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi    
Close
10 / 20
A man disinfects a hall at QFX Cinemas as they prepare to reopen after nine months of closure, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar &nbsp; &nbsp;

A man disinfects a hall at QFX Cinemas as they prepare to reopen after nine months of closure, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar    

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2020
A man disinfects a hall at QFX Cinemas as they prepare to reopen after nine months of closure, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar    
Close
11 / 20
Birds fly as a rainbow is seen in the sky above Harpenden, Britain. &nbsp;REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Birds fly as a rainbow is seen in the sky above Harpenden, Britain.  REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Birds fly as a rainbow is seen in the sky above Harpenden, Britain.  REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Close
12 / 20
Orthodox Archimandrite Vasilii gives blessing to medical personnel at a ward with patients suffering from the coronavirus at Saint Anna hospital, in Sofia, Bulgaria. About 30 Orthodox priests, who have themselves recovered from coronavirus infection, visit patients in hospitals with COVID-19 wards in Sofia to offer spiritual support for early recovery on the eve of Christmas. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Orthodox Archimandrite Vasilii gives blessing to medical personnel at a ward with patients suffering from the coronavirus at Saint Anna hospital, in Sofia, Bulgaria. About 30 Orthodox priests, who have themselves recovered from coronavirus infection,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Orthodox Archimandrite Vasilii gives blessing to medical personnel at a ward with patients suffering from the coronavirus at Saint Anna hospital, in Sofia, Bulgaria. About 30 Orthodox priests, who have themselves recovered from coronavirus infection, visit patients in hospitals with COVID-19 wards in Sofia to offer spiritual support for early recovery on the eve of Christmas. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
13 / 20
A Palestinian man is helped by his son as he receives a vaccination against the coronavirus as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, in East Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad &nbsp; &nbsp;

A Palestinian man is helped by his son as he receives a vaccination against the coronavirus as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, in East Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad    

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2020
A Palestinian man is helped by his son as he receives a vaccination against the coronavirus as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, in East Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad    
Close
14 / 20
The young male lion Mateo is pictured through a glass window while receiving his favorite food as a present on a Christmas tree at the Zoo in Berlin, Germany. &nbsp; REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

The young male lion Mateo is pictured through a glass window while receiving his favorite food as a present on a Christmas tree at the Zoo in Berlin, Germany.   REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2020
The young male lion Mateo is pictured through a glass window while receiving his favorite food as a present on a Christmas tree at the Zoo in Berlin, Germany.   REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Close
15 / 20
Supporters of President Donald Trump wave and display signs of support as the presidential motorcade drives through West Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Supporters of President Donald Trump wave and display signs of support as the presidential motorcade drives through West Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Supporters of President Donald Trump wave and display signs of support as the presidential motorcade drives through West Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
16 / 20
A general view of the Lodhi Garden on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis &nbsp;

A general view of the Lodhi Garden on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis  

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2020
A general view of the Lodhi Garden on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis  
Close
17 / 20
Alberto Molina dressed up as Santa Claus prepares to give away toys to children in poverty, motivated by the death of his grandson from leukemia 8 years ago, at his home in Monterrey, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Alberto Molina dressed up as Santa Claus prepares to give away toys to children in poverty, motivated by the death of his grandson from leukemia 8 years ago, at his home in Monterrey, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Alberto Molina dressed up as Santa Claus prepares to give away toys to children in poverty, motivated by the death of his grandson from leukemia 8 years ago, at his home in Monterrey, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
18 / 20
A demonstrator takes part in a protest asking for vaccine for the coronavirus and against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino &nbsp;

A demonstrator takes part in a protest asking for vaccine for the coronavirus and against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino  

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2020
A demonstrator takes part in a protest asking for vaccine for the coronavirus and against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino  
Close
19 / 20
Jane Cristina Dias Alves, 43, a nurse and volunteer in the COVID-19 vaccine trial for AstraZeneca, poses for a photograph in Sao Paulo, Brazil. "Two nurses on my team, who are close to me and we talk every day, had COVID-19 and were hospitalized here in the ICU. It was something that moved us all. That influenced my decision – both the fear and also the conviction to join the trial. It strengthened my desire to take part in the trial. To know how much we can make the difference. Having a colleague next to you ill with the virus, taking care of him, knowing he can get worse and even lose his life – that moves something inside you," she said. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Jane Cristina Dias Alves, 43, a nurse and volunteer in the COVID-19 vaccine trial for AstraZeneca, poses for a photograph in Sao Paulo, Brazil. "Two nurses on my team, who are close to me and we talk every day, had COVID-19 and were hospitalized here...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2020
Jane Cristina Dias Alves, 43, a nurse and volunteer in the COVID-19 vaccine trial for AstraZeneca, poses for a photograph in Sao Paulo, Brazil. "Two nurses on my team, who are close to me and we talk every day, had COVID-19 and were hospitalized here in the ICU. It was something that moved us all. That influenced my decision – both the fear and also the conviction to join the trial. It strengthened my desire to take part in the trial. To know how much we can make the difference. Having a colleague next to you ill with the virus, taking care of him, knowing he can get worse and even lose his life – that moves something inside you," she said. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Next Slideshows

Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Dec 23 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Dec 22 2020
Pictures of the year: America's coronavirus outbreak

Pictures of the year: America's coronavirus outbreak

Our top images of the U.S. coronavirus outbreak in 2020.

Dec 22 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Dec 21 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

One photo from each week of 2020

One photo from each week of 2020

Looking back on the year that was with one photo from every week of 2020.

Holiday lights bring cheer to the night

Holiday lights bring cheer to the night

Merry and bright scenes around the world during the Christmas season.

New Mexico family mourns patriarch lost to COVID

New Mexico family mourns patriarch lost to COVID

Jose Garcia, a 68-year-old farmworker and father of nine children, died of COVID-19 after being admitted to the Las Cruces hospital where his daughter Carolina works as a nurse.

First Americans roll up sleeves for COVID vaccines

First Americans roll up sleeves for COVID vaccines

Frontline healthcare workers, first responders and nursing home residents in the U.S. have been given priority for the first doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

Notable deaths in 2020

Notable deaths in 2020

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Holidays at the hospital amid COVID

Holidays at the hospital amid COVID

Healthcare workers and patients find moments of festive joy during a pandemic Christmas.

Wuhan's vogue dancers embrace freedom after COVID lockdown

Wuhan's vogue dancers embrace freedom after COVID lockdown

Daiki, who teaches vogue dancing popularized by LGBTQ communities, says his class numbers have jumped since Wuhan's coronavirus lockdown ended, as students, many of whom are young gay men, say they are keen to live more authentic lives in the wake of a traumatic year.

Coronavirus vaccines roll out around the world

Coronavirus vaccines roll out around the world

As a second wave of the coronavirus hits countries around the world, the first shipments of COVID-19 vaccine are being distributed to healthcare workers and vulnerable residents and staff of nursing homes.

Shaken by new coronavirus strain, Britain goes into lockdown

Shaken by new coronavirus strain, Britain goes into lockdown

Countries closed their borders to Britain over fears of a highly infectious new coronavirus strain, causing travel chaos and long lines outside supermarkets amid the prospect of food shortages and stricter pandemic rules.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast