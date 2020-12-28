Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

U.S. President Donald Trump plays golf at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2020
Investigators work near the site of an explosion on 2nd Avenue that occurred the day before in Nashville, Tennessee. REUTERS/Harrison McClary &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, December 26, 2020
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins scores a touchdown against the New York Giants in the first quarter in Baltimore. Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2020
A relative of mother and son Sonya and Frank Anthony Gregorio, who were shot and killed by an off-duty police officer, cries at their funeral, in Paniqui, Tarlac province, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2020
Nurse Elena Betti reacts after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Careggi hospital in Florence, Italy. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2020
Lorries queue at the Port of Dover in Dover, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2020
Bianca Toniolo, Marzio Toniolo's daughter, draws on her bedroom's window on Christmas Eve in San Fiorano, Italy. REUTERS/Marzio Toniolo &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, December 25, 2020
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones rushes with the football during the first quarter againstÊthe Tennessee Titans at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2020
Lorenzo Ramirez is comforted by his son Jesus, during the funeral of his wife Laura Aguilar, who died of the coronavirus, at the San Rafael cemetery in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, December 25, 2020
A Palestinian man is seen reflected in broken glass in a mosque damaged in an Israeli air strike in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, December 26, 2020
Patients wait in the observation room after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a care home in Grossraeschen, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/Pool &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2020
Artist Sayna Soleimanpour shaves her legs in a bathtub as she performs a photoshoot in protest against the mistreatment and alienation of Turkish women based on their clothing, during a two-day curfew, on a street leading to the historical Galata Tower in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Saturday, December 26, 2020
Farmers wash themselves at the site of a protest against new farm laws, at a state border on a national highway in Shahjahanpur, in the desert state of Rajasthan, near New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, December 26, 2020
Migrants rescued in the Atlantic Ocean rest on the ground as they wait to be transferred by the police, in the port of Arguineguin on the island of Gran Canaria, Spain. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

Reuters / Friday, December 25, 2020
Cars drive along a road on a winter day in Omsk, Russia. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Reuters / Friday, December 25, 2020
Nicky Clough looks through the window at her mother Pam Harrison opening a present on Christmas Day at Alexander House Care Home in Wimbledon, London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, December 25, 2020
A passenger is seen at the check-in area of the international flight terminal at Tokyo International Airport, commonly know as Haneda airport, in Tokyo, Japan. &nbsp;REUTERS/Issei Kato &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2020
A health care worker reacts after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine as the country begins vaccinations against coronavirus, at the Hospital Favoriten in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2020
Trialist Pavel Prikhodko attempts to pull an An-2 plane as a cat walks nearby during a charity event near the village of Tatarka in Stavropol Region, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2020
Migrants rest in a temporary shelter at migrant center "Lipa" during snowfall and freezing temperatures in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2020
A woman brings donated food to lorry drivers near parked lorries on the outskirts of Ashford, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, December 25, 2020
Voters queue to cast their ballots during the Presidential and legislative elections at a polling station in Petevo, 8th Arrondissement of Bangui, Central African Republic. REUTERS/Antonie Rolland

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2020
Bulgarian Health Minister Kostadin Angelov watches an Orthodox priest receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine at Saint Anna hospital in Sofia, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2020
Policemen sit near the site of a protest against new farm laws, at a state border on a national highway in Shahjahanpur, in the desert state of Rajasthan, near New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, December 26, 2020
A woman and others line up to buy shrimps from anti government protesters selling shrimps in front of the government house in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, December 26, 2020
A man prepares to tie a black ribbon next to a makeshift memorial during a prayer ceremony for the victims of the 2004 tsunami on the 16th anniversary of the disaster, at Marina Beach in Chennai, India. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, December 26, 2020
Wendolin Garcia, who recovered from the coronavirus and lost 4 family members due to the COVID-19, watches TV on Christmas Eve while her children sleep, at her home in the municipality of Iztalapa, in Mexico City. REUTERS/Luis Cortes &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, December 25, 2020
A person wearing a protective mask walks past a “Store for rent" sign in the Manhattan borough of New York City. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Saturday, December 26, 2020
Domingo L, a resident of King David Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, a long term care nursing home, meets his daughter through a glass on Christmas in Brooklyn's Bath Beach neighborhood in New York City. &nbsp;REUTERS/Yuki Iwamura

Reuters / Friday, December 25, 2020
Families enjoy tobogganing during the fresh Christmas snowfall at Riverdale Park East in Toronto, Canada. &nbsp;REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Friday, December 25, 2020
The family of mother and son Sonya and Frank Anthony Gregorio, who were shot and killed by an off-duty police officer, mourn over their caskets at their funeral, in Paniqui, Tarlac province, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2020
A child jumps in the portable swimming pool at the Uhuru Park grounds for Christmas Day celebrations in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Friday, December 25, 2020
Russian historian and professor Oleg Sokolov, who is accused of murdering his partner and former student, reacts inside a defendants' cage during a court hearing in Saint Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Friday, December 25, 2020
Lorry drivers from Poland sit around a Christmas tree made of beer cans at a service station on the outskirts of Ashford, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, December 25, 2020
Faithful gesture at St. Peter's Square on Christmas Day at the Vatican. REUTERS/Yara Nardi &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, December 25, 2020
Members of rescue services dressed as Father Frost rappel down the facade of a hospital to congratulate child patients on the upcoming New year, in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, December 25, 2020
A dog is transported in the taxi driven by Nicolas Walteros, in the company of his pet Coronel using Santa's hats in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2020
A swimmer wearing a Santa hat takes a shower at The Serpentine lake at Hyde Park on Christmas Day in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, December 25, 2020
