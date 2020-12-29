Top Photos of the Day
A Rohingya girl carries blankets as she prepares to board a ship to move to Bhasan Char island near Chattogram, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A healthcare worker places a BiPAP machine on a patient infected with the coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
The Duomo Cathedral is seen during a snowfall, in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
A man breaks a 2020 pinata at an event to shred documents containing something that people are looking forward to saying goodbye to in the year 2020, at an event in New York's Times Square called Good Riddance Day. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden delivers a speech alongside U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris after a conference video call focused on foreign policy at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People gather near an illuminated installation depicting polar bears ahead of the New Year and Christmas holiday season in a park in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Triage tents for treating COVID-19 patients are seen outside LAC + USC Medical Center during a surge of coronavirus cases in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Bing Guan
CVS and Life Care Center personnel pose for a group photo as COVID-19 vaccinations begin at Life Care Center of Kirkland, a long-term seniors care facility which was the focus of attention at the start of the U.S. coronavirus disease outbreaks in...more
U.S. President Donald Trump plays golf at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Lorries queue on the M20 motorway as part of Operation Stack near Harrietsham, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Nurse Elena Betti reacts after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Careggi hospital in Florence, Italy. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Rohingyas prepare to board a ship as they move to Bhasan Char island near Chattogram, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Patients wait in the observation room after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a care home in Grossraeschen, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/Pool
Investigators work near the site of an explosion on 2nd Avenue that occurred the day before in Nashville, Tennessee. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
A health care worker reacts after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine as the country begins vaccinations against coronavirus, at the Hospital Favoriten in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
