Top Photos of the Day

People react as dust rises after explosions hit Aden airport, upon the arrival of the newly-formed Yemeni government in Aden, Yemen. REUTERS/Fawaz Salman &nbsp;

U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris receives a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at United Medical Center in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis &nbsp;

A destroyed car is seen on a street after an earthquake in Sisak, Croatia. Slaven Branislav Babic/PIXSELL

A Rohingya girl carries blankets as she prepares to board a ship to move to Bhasan Char island near Chattogram, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A car drives through the village of Keele, Staffordshire, Britain. &nbsp;REUTERS/Carl Recine &nbsp; &nbsp;

A team of huskies pull a rig during a training session in Chelford, Britain. REUTERS/Molly Darlington &nbsp;

A woman tries to take a picture of the full moon known as Cold Moon as it rises behind One World Trade Center, viewed from Jersey City, New Jersey. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz &nbsp; &nbsp;

Students from American Univeristy of Beirut stand among policemen as they protest over tuition fees in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir &nbsp;

A cow is photographed on a snow-covered meadow during heavy snowfall in Piornedo, in the Ancares mountains of Galicia, Spain. REUTERS/Nacho Doce &nbsp;

Demonstrators protest in favour of legalizing abortion outside the National Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian &nbsp;

People carry paintings out of a building after an earthquake, in Petrinja, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic &nbsp;

A rescue helicopter view shows the aftermath of a landslide at a residential area in Ask village, about 40km north of Oslo, Norway. According to police several people went missing. Norwegian Rescue Service/NTB

Cuban migrants block the Paso del Norte border crossing bridge as they want to request asylum in the U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez &nbsp;

A policeman stands in front of a damaged house in Prokopa village after an earthquake in Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic &nbsp;

One of the 12 Hong Kong activists detained in mainland China over an illegal border crossing is seen in a vehicle after a transfer conducted at the China-Hong Kong border of Shenzhen Bay Port , in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu &nbsp;

A full moon known as the Cold Moon rises behind the One World Trade Center in New York City as it is seen from Bayonne, New Jersey. &nbsp;REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Healthcare workers treat patients infected with the coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas. &nbsp;REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

A rocket is launched by Palestinian militant groups into the Mediterranean Sea off the Gaza Strip at the start of their first-ever joint exercise, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem &nbsp; &nbsp;

Demonstrators in favour of legalizing abortion react as the senate debates an abortion bill, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian &nbsp; &nbsp;

Farmer Tomislav Suknaic touches his horse in front of his damaged household in Majske Poljan village after an earthquake in Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic &nbsp;

Daniela Zapata, 42, receives an injection with the Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus at Dr. Pedro Fiorito hospital in Avellaneda, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian &nbsp; &nbsp;

Rohingyas refugees get off from a navy vessel as they arrive at the Bhasan Char island in Noakhali district, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A healthcare worker collects a swab sample from a Border Security Force (BSF) soldier during a rapid antigen testing campaign for the coronavirus in Gandhinagar, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave &nbsp;

A woman looks out of the roof of a damaged house after a 5.2 magnitude earthquake, in Brest Pokupski village, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

CVS and Life Care Center personnel pose for a group photo as COVID-19 vaccinations begin at Life Care Center of Kirkland, a long-term seniors care facility which was the focus of attention at the start of the U.S. coronavirus disease outbreaks in March 2020, in Kirkland, Washington. &nbsp;REUTERS/David Ryder

A healthcare worker places a BiPAP machine on a patient infected with the coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas. &nbsp;REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

