Top Photos of the Day
People react as dust rises after explosions hit Aden airport, upon the arrival of the newly-formed Yemeni government in Aden, Yemen. REUTERS/Fawaz Salman
U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris receives a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at United Medical Center in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A destroyed car is seen on a street after an earthquake in Sisak, Croatia. Slaven Branislav Babic/PIXSELL
A Rohingya girl carries blankets as she prepares to board a ship to move to Bhasan Char island near Chattogram, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A car drives through the village of Keele, Staffordshire, Britain. REUTERS/Carl Recine
A team of huskies pull a rig during a training session in Chelford, Britain. REUTERS/Molly Darlington
A woman tries to take a picture of the full moon known as Cold Moon as it rises behind One World Trade Center, viewed from Jersey City, New Jersey. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Students from American Univeristy of Beirut stand among policemen as they protest over tuition fees in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A cow is photographed on a snow-covered meadow during heavy snowfall in Piornedo, in the Ancares mountains of Galicia, Spain. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Demonstrators protest in favour of legalizing abortion outside the National Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
People carry paintings out of a building after an earthquake, in Petrinja, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A rescue helicopter view shows the aftermath of a landslide at a residential area in Ask village, about 40km north of Oslo, Norway. According to police several people went missing. Norwegian Rescue Service/NTB
Cuban migrants block the Paso del Norte border crossing bridge as they want to request asylum in the U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A policeman stands in front of a damaged house in Prokopa village after an earthquake in Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
One of the 12 Hong Kong activists detained in mainland China over an illegal border crossing is seen in a vehicle after a transfer conducted at the China-Hong Kong border of Shenzhen Bay Port , in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A full moon known as the Cold Moon rises behind the One World Trade Center in New York City as it is seen from Bayonne, New Jersey. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Healthcare workers treat patients infected with the coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A rocket is launched by Palestinian militant groups into the Mediterranean Sea off the Gaza Strip at the start of their first-ever joint exercise, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Demonstrators in favour of legalizing abortion react as the senate debates an abortion bill, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Farmer Tomislav Suknaic touches his horse in front of his damaged household in Majske Poljan village after an earthquake in Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Daniela Zapata, 42, receives an injection with the Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus at Dr. Pedro Fiorito hospital in Avellaneda, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Rohingyas refugees get off from a navy vessel as they arrive at the Bhasan Char island in Noakhali district, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A healthcare worker collects a swab sample from a Border Security Force (BSF) soldier during a rapid antigen testing campaign for the coronavirus in Gandhinagar, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A woman looks out of the roof of a damaged house after a 5.2 magnitude earthquake, in Brest Pokupski village, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
CVS and Life Care Center personnel pose for a group photo as COVID-19 vaccinations begin at Life Care Center of Kirkland, a long-term seniors care facility which was the focus of attention at the start of the U.S. coronavirus disease outbreaks in...more
A healthcare worker places a BiPAP machine on a patient infected with the coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
More Rohingya sent to Bangladesh island
Bangladesh moved a second group of Rohingya Muslim refugees to a low-lying island in the Bay of Bengal, despite opposition from rights groups worried about the new site's vulnerability to storms.
The Black Lives Matter movement that swept across globe in 2020
Looking back on a racial justice movement that swept U.S. cities and beyond in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a Black man, under the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer.
Protests as Argentina's Senate poised to vote on legalizing abortion
Argentina is set to vote on legalizing abortion over the objections of its influential Roman Catholic Church as demonstrators both for and against the bill came from around the country to stand vigil in front of the Senate building in Buenos Aires.
America's year of wildfires
Devastating wildfires killed several dozen people and scorched millions of acres in California and the Pacific Northwest in 2020, the worst fire season in regional history.
Inside a Houston COVID-19 ward
Scenes from a coronavirus unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas.
Our oddest photos from 2020
Our strangest and most unusual pictures from 2020.
Strong earthquake shakes Croatia
An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes central Croatia on Tuesday, killing a child and injuring many people in the town of Petrinja.
EU begins effort to vaccinate 450 million
The EU's campaign to vaccinate Europeans against COVID-19 will be a marathon effort to administer shots to enough of the bloc's 450 million people to defeat the viral pandemic.
Notable deaths in 2020
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.