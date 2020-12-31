Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

A moon ring, also called a winter halo, is seen over a Thai house at the beach on Koh Chang island, Thailand December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A moon ring, also called a winter halo, is seen over a Thai house at the beach on Koh Chang island, Thailand December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Demonstrators in favor of legalizing abortion react as the Senate voted to legalize abortion, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Demonstrators in favor of legalizing abortion react as the Senate voted to legalize abortion, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Tanna Ingraham places the body of a patient who died due to the coronavirus inside a body bag, at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 30, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Tanna Ingraham places the body of a patient who died due to the coronavirus inside a body bag, at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 30, 2020.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Gymnast Ty-La Morris trains at the Wendy Hilliard Gymnastics Foundation, which offers free and discounted classes for children in Detroit and in New York, in New York. The 13-year-old, who said she's drawn comparisons to 2016 Olympic champion Simone Biles, said a full - a tumbling move where a gymnast flips backwards and twists - was her favorite move that she's learned through her classes at Wendy Hilliard Foundation. She's also formed rock-solid bonds there with other students. "We are very close. We (are) like brothers and sisters," she said. "I just always wanted to do gymnastics because I just love to flip," said Ty-La, "And now I'm doing it." Picture taken February 22, 2020. REUTERS/Idris Solomon

Gymnast Ty-La Morris trains at the Wendy Hilliard Gymnastics Foundation, which offers free and discounted classes for children in Detroit and in New York, in New York. The 13-year-old, who said she's drawn comparisons to 2016 Olympic champion Simone Biles, said a full - a tumbling move where a gymnast flips backwards and twists - was her favorite move that she's learned through her classes at Wendy Hilliard Foundation. She's also formed rock-solid bonds there with other students. "We are very close. We (are) like brothers and sisters," she said. "I just always wanted to do gymnastics because I just love to flip," said Ty-La, "And now I'm doing it." Picture taken February 22, 2020. REUTERS/Idris Solomon
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives a thumbs up after signing the Brexit trade deal with the EU at number 10 Downing Street in London, Britain December 30, 2020. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives a thumbs up after signing the Brexit trade deal with the EU at number 10 Downing Street in London, Britain December 30, 2020. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS
Farmer Tomislav Suknaic touches his horse in front of his damaged house in Majske Poljan village after an earthquake in Croatia, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Farmer Tomislav Suknaic touches his horse in front of his damaged house in Majske Poljan village after an earthquake in Croatia, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
President Donald Trump plays golf at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello

President Donald Trump plays golf at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello
People walk through a flooded yard as a burning ritual takes place during a full moon festival at the entrance of Chao Mae Thap Thim shrine in Bangkok, Thailand. Bangkok's Chulalongkorn University, which owns the land, plans to construct two residential buildings in the place of the shrine, despite protests from its own students. Picture taken October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

People walk through a flooded yard as a burning ritual takes place during a full moon festival at the entrance of Chao Mae Thap Thim shrine in Bangkok, Thailand. Bangkok's Chulalongkorn University, which owns the land, plans to construct two residential buildings in the place of the shrine, despite protests from its own students. Picture taken October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
People react as dust rises after explosions hit Aden airport, upon the arrival of the newly formed Yemeni government in Aden, Yemen December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Fawaz Salman

People react as dust rises after explosions hit Aden airport, upon the arrival of the newly formed Yemeni government in Aden, Yemen December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Fawaz Salman
Gabriel Cervera and Sanjana Krishnan take a break from treating patients infected with the coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 29, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Gabriel Cervera and Sanjana Krishnan take a break from treating patients infected with the coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 29, 2020.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Hundreds of migrants wait in buses after camp "Lipa" was closed, in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Hundreds of migrants wait in buses after camp "Lipa" was closed, in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
One of the 12 Hong Kong activists detained in mainland China over an illegal border crossing is seen in a vehicle after a transfer conducted at the China-Hong Kong border of Shenzhen Bay Port, in Hong Kong, China December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

One of the 12 Hong Kong activists detained in mainland China over an illegal border crossing is seen in a vehicle after a transfer conducted at the China-Hong Kong border of Shenzhen Bay Port, in Hong Kong, China December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Demonstrators in favour of legalizing abortion react after the senate passed an abortion bill, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Flor Guzzetti

Demonstrators in favour of legalizing abortion react after the senate passed an abortion bill, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Flor Guzzetti
Rosalia Reyes, 47, who was sentenced to eight years in prison after her baby died during a home childbirth, and her daughter Vanesa hug after Rosalia was transferred home where she will serve the rest of her time under house arrest, in Zarate, Argentina. Picture taken November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Magali Druscovich

Rosalia Reyes, 47, who was sentenced to eight years in prison after her baby died during a home childbirth, and her daughter Vanesa hug after Rosalia was transferred home where she will serve the rest of her time under house arrest, in Zarate, Argentina. Picture taken November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Magali Druscovich
A Palestinian vendor sells toys at the beach in Gaza City December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian vendor sells toys at the beach in Gaza City December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Fatih Municipality worker in a protective suit disinfects the Ottoman-era Fatih Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A Fatih Municipality worker in a protective suit disinfects the Ottoman-era Fatih Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A team of huskies pulls a rig during a training session in Chelford, Britain, December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Molly Darlington

A team of huskies pulls a rig during a training session in Chelford, Britain, December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Molly Darlington
A rescue helicopter view shows the aftermath of a landslide at a residential area in Ask village, about 40 km north of Oslo, Norway December 30, 2020. Police said 10 people are hurt and 11 are missing. Norwegian Rescue Service/NTB/via REUTERS

A rescue helicopter view shows the aftermath of a landslide at a residential area in Ask village, about 40 km north of Oslo, Norway December 30, 2020. Police said 10 people are hurt and 11 are missing. Norwegian Rescue Service/NTB/via REUTERS
Atlas robot jumps in a year-end video by the robotics company Boston Dynamics in a screen grab from a December 29, 2020 social media post. Boston Dynamics via REUTERS

Atlas robot jumps in a year-end video by the robotics company Boston Dynamics in a screen grab from a December 29, 2020 social media post. Boston Dynamics via REUTERS
A migrant warms up around a fire at camp "Lipa" after it was closed, in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A migrant warms up around a fire at camp "Lipa" after it was closed, in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
The son of Reuters cameraman Kumerra Gemechu, who was arrested on Dec. 24, writes a letter to his father, whose picture is seen on a cell phone screen, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

The son of Reuters cameraman Kumerra Gemechu, who was arrested on Dec. 24, writes a letter to his father, whose picture is seen on a cell phone screen, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
People line up in their vehicles at Dodger Stadium as post-Christmas COVID-19 testing resumes during a surge in positive coronavirus disease cases in Los Angeles, California, December 29, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Bing Guan

People line up in their vehicles at Dodger Stadium as post-Christmas COVID-19 testing resumes during a surge in positive coronavirus disease cases in Los Angeles, California, December 29, 2020.  REUTERS/Bing Guan
Spa owner Safwat Sedki gives a non-venomous snakes thirty-minute massage treatment to a customer at his shop in Cairo, Egypt December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Spa owner Safwat Sedki gives a non-venomous snakes thirty-minute massage treatment to a customer at his shop in Cairo, Egypt December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A woman walks past decorations installed for the holiday season in Zaryadye Park in Moscow, Russia December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

A woman walks past decorations installed for the holiday season in Zaryadye Park in Moscow, Russia December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
