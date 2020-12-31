Top Photos of the Day

Gymnast Ty-La Morris trains at the Wendy Hilliard Gymnastics Foundation, which offers free and discounted classes for children in Detroit and in New York, in New York. The 13-year-old, who said she's drawn comparisons to 2016 Olympic champion Simone Biles, said a full - a tumbling move where a gymnast flips backwards and twists - was her favorite move that she's learned through her classes at Wendy Hilliard Foundation. She's also formed rock-solid bonds there with other students. "We are very close. We (are) like brothers and sisters," she said. "I just always wanted to do gymnastics because I just love to flip," said Ty-La, "And now I'm doing it." Picture taken February 22, 2020. REUTERS/Idris Solomon

