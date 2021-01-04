Edition:
International
Pictures | Mon Jan 4, 2021 | 10:37am EST

Top Photos of the Day

Sons of Veronica Ferreira, 73, who passed away due to the coronavirus, attend her burial at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly &nbsp;

Sons of Veronica Ferreira, 73, who passed away due to the coronavirus, attend her burial at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly  

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2020
Sons of Veronica Ferreira, 73, who passed away due to the coronavirus, attend her burial at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly  
Close
1 / 31
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi waves a gavel during the first session of the 117th Congress in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Tasos Katopodis/Pool

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi waves a gavel during the first session of the 117th Congress in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Tasos Katopodis/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, January 03, 2021
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi waves a gavel during the first session of the 117th Congress in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Tasos Katopodis/Pool
Close
2 / 31
A South Korean-flagged tanker vessel which was seized by Iran is seen in the Gulf. Seoul confirmed the seizure of a South Korean chemical tanker by Iranian authorities in the waters off Oman, and demanded its immediate release. IRGC/WANA

A South Korean-flagged tanker vessel which was seized by Iran is seen in the Gulf. Seoul confirmed the seizure of a South Korean chemical tanker by Iranian authorities in the waters off Oman, and demanded its immediate release. IRGC/WANA

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2021
A South Korean-flagged tanker vessel which was seized by Iran is seen in the Gulf. Seoul confirmed the seizure of a South Korean chemical tanker by Iranian authorities in the waters off Oman, and demanded its immediate release. IRGC/WANA
Close
3 / 31
Advanced nurse practitioner Justine Williams administers a dose of the Oxford University/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to James Shaw, 82, at the Lochee Health Centre in Dundee, Scotland, Britain. Andy Buchanan/Pool

Advanced nurse practitioner Justine Williams administers a dose of the Oxford University/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to James Shaw, 82, at the Lochee Health Centre in Dundee, Scotland, Britain. Andy Buchanan/Pool

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2021
Advanced nurse practitioner Justine Williams administers a dose of the Oxford University/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to James Shaw, 82, at the Lochee Health Centre in Dundee, Scotland, Britain. Andy Buchanan/Pool
Close
4 / 31
A lorry drives towards the border control at the Port of Dover, following the end of the Brexit transition period, in Dover, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A lorry drives towards the border control at the Port of Dover, following the end of the Brexit transition period, in Dover, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2021
A lorry drives towards the border control at the Port of Dover, following the end of the Brexit transition period, in Dover, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
5 / 31
Republican U.S Senator Kelly Loeffler speaks during her "Senate Firewall Statewide Tour" campaign stop in Canton, Georgia. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder &nbsp;

Republican U.S Senator Kelly Loeffler speaks during her "Senate Firewall Statewide Tour" campaign stop in Canton, Georgia.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder  

Reuters / Sunday, January 03, 2021
Republican U.S Senator Kelly Loeffler speaks during her "Senate Firewall Statewide Tour" campaign stop in Canton, Georgia.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder  
Close
6 / 31
Healthcare workers treat patients infected with the coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas. &nbsp;REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare &nbsp;

Healthcare workers treat patients infected with the coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare  

Reuters / Friday, January 01, 2021
Healthcare workers treat patients infected with the coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare  
Close
7 / 31
Nurses work during New Year's Eve at a field hospital set up at a sports gym to treat patients suffering with the coronavirus in Santo Andre, Sao Paulo state, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli &nbsp; &nbsp;

Nurses work during New Year's Eve at a field hospital set up at a sports gym to treat patients suffering with the coronavirus in Santo Andre, Sao Paulo state, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli    

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2020
Nurses work during New Year's Eve at a field hospital set up at a sports gym to treat patients suffering with the coronavirus in Santo Andre, Sao Paulo state, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli    
Close
8 / 31
Journalists and mourners carry the coffin of TV reporter Adeeb al-Janani who was killed in an attack on Aden airport, during his funeral in Taiz, Yemen. REUTERS/Anees Mahyoub &nbsp;

Journalists and mourners carry the coffin of TV reporter Adeeb al-Janani who was killed in an attack on Aden airport, during his funeral in Taiz, Yemen. REUTERS/Anees Mahyoub  

Reuters / Saturday, January 02, 2021
Journalists and mourners carry the coffin of TV reporter Adeeb al-Janani who was killed in an attack on Aden airport, during his funeral in Taiz, Yemen. REUTERS/Anees Mahyoub  
Close
9 / 31
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) wears a "Trump Won" face mask as she arrives on the floor of the House to take her oath of office as a newly elected member of the 117th House of Representatives in Washington. &nbsp; REUTERS/Erin Scott &nbsp;

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) wears a "Trump Won" face mask as she arrives on the floor of the House to take her oath of office as a newly elected member of the 117th House of Representatives in Washington.   REUTERS/Erin Scott  

Reuters / Sunday, January 03, 2021
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) wears a "Trump Won" face mask as she arrives on the floor of the House to take her oath of office as a newly elected member of the 117th House of Representatives in Washington.   REUTERS/Erin Scott  
Close
10 / 31
Schoolchildren are seen reflected in a puddle as they queue to have their temperature checked before entering the Olympic Primary School during the reopening of schools in Kibera slums of Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya &nbsp; &nbsp;

Schoolchildren are seen reflected in a puddle as they queue to have their temperature checked before entering the Olympic Primary School during the reopening of schools in Kibera slums of Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya    

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2021
Schoolchildren are seen reflected in a puddle as they queue to have their temperature checked before entering the Olympic Primary School during the reopening of schools in Kibera slums of Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya    
Close
11 / 31
People celebrate after a British judge ruled that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange should not be extradited to the United States, outside the Old Bailey, the Central Criminal Court, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

People celebrate after a British judge ruled that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange should not be extradited to the United States, outside the Old Bailey, the Central Criminal Court, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2021
People celebrate after a British judge ruled that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange should not be extradited to the United States, outside the Old Bailey, the Central Criminal Court, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
12 / 31
A man paddles a canoe on the River Wey near Ripley in the county of Surrey, Britain. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kevin Coombs &nbsp; &nbsp;

A man paddles a canoe on the River Wey near Ripley in the county of Surrey, Britain.  REUTERS/Kevin Coombs    

Reuters / Saturday, January 02, 2021
A man paddles a canoe on the River Wey near Ripley in the county of Surrey, Britain.  REUTERS/Kevin Coombs    
Close
13 / 31
Representative-elect Troy Nehls (R-TX) hugs his daughter Tori Nehls in the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Tasos Katopodis/Pool

Representative-elect Troy Nehls (R-TX) hugs his daughter Tori Nehls in the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Tasos Katopodis/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, January 03, 2021
Representative-elect Troy Nehls (R-TX) hugs his daughter Tori Nehls in the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Tasos Katopodis/Pool
Close
14 / 31
Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell is dunked with Gatorade by his players in the second half of the Fiesta Bowl against the Oregon Ducks in Glendale, Arizona. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports &nbsp;

Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell is dunked with Gatorade by his players in the second half of the Fiesta Bowl against the Oregon Ducks in Glendale, Arizona. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports  

Reuters / Saturday, January 02, 2021
Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell is dunked with Gatorade by his players in the second half of the Fiesta Bowl against the Oregon Ducks in Glendale, Arizona. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports  
Close
15 / 31
People watch the sunrise from Mow Cop Castle in Mow Cop, Britain. REUTERS/Carl Recine &nbsp;

People watch the sunrise from Mow Cop Castle in Mow Cop, Britain. REUTERS/Carl Recine  

Reuters / Saturday, January 02, 2021
People watch the sunrise from Mow Cop Castle in Mow Cop, Britain. REUTERS/Carl Recine  
Close
16 / 31
Toyota Gazoo Racing's Nasser Al-Attiyah and Co-Driver Matthieu Baumel in action during stage 1 of the Dakar Rally. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed &nbsp;

Toyota Gazoo Racing's Nasser Al-Attiyah and Co-Driver Matthieu Baumel in action during stage 1 of the Dakar Rally. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed  

Reuters / Sunday, January 03, 2021
Toyota Gazoo Racing's Nasser Al-Attiyah and Co-Driver Matthieu Baumel in action during stage 1 of the Dakar Rally. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed  
Close
17 / 31
Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day talks to his team before the game against the Clemson Tigers in New Orleans. Russell Costanza-USA TODAY Sports &nbsp; &nbsp;

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day talks to his team before the game against the Clemson Tigers in New Orleans. Russell Costanza-USA TODAY Sports    

Reuters / Friday, January 01, 2021
Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day talks to his team before the game against the Clemson Tigers in New Orleans. Russell Costanza-USA TODAY Sports    
Close
18 / 31
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives a thumbs up as he has his temperature checked during a visit to Chase Farm Hospital in north London, Britain. Stefan Rousseau/Pool

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives a thumbs up as he has his temperature checked during a visit to Chase Farm Hospital in north London, Britain. Stefan Rousseau/Pool

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2021
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives a thumbs up as he has his temperature checked during a visit to Chase Farm Hospital in north London, Britain. Stefan Rousseau/Pool
Close
19 / 31
Five-day-old lion cubs rest on the ground at Taigan safari park in Belogorsk, Crimea. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak &nbsp; &nbsp;

Five-day-old lion cubs rest on the ground at Taigan safari park in Belogorsk, Crimea. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak    

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2021
Five-day-old lion cubs rest on the ground at Taigan safari park in Belogorsk, Crimea. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak    
Close
20 / 31
People visit the grave of senior Iranian military commander General Qassem Soleimani on the one year anniversary of his killing in a U.S. attack, at his hometown of Kerman, Iran. Majid Asgaripour/WANA

People visit the grave of senior Iranian military commander General Qassem Soleimani on the one year anniversary of his killing in a U.S. attack, at his hometown of Kerman, Iran. Majid Asgaripour/WANA

Reuters / Saturday, January 02, 2021
People visit the grave of senior Iranian military commander General Qassem Soleimani on the one year anniversary of his killing in a U.S. attack, at his hometown of Kerman, Iran. Majid Asgaripour/WANA
Close
21 / 31
A Palestinian demonstrator uses a sling shot to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during a protest against Israeli settlements, in Deir Jarir in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian demonstrator uses a sling shot to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during a protest against Israeli settlements, in Deir Jarir in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Friday, January 01, 2021
A Palestinian demonstrator uses a sling shot to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during a protest against Israeli settlements, in Deir Jarir in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
22 / 31
Two women celebrate New Year amid the outbreak of the coronavirus in Newcastle, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith &nbsp;

Two women celebrate New Year amid the outbreak of the coronavirus in Newcastle, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith  

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2020
Two women celebrate New Year amid the outbreak of the coronavirus in Newcastle, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith  
Close
23 / 31
A person swims in the sea in St Ives, Cornwall, Britain. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson &nbsp; &nbsp;

A person swims in the sea in St Ives, Cornwall, Britain. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson    

Reuters / Friday, January 01, 2021
A person swims in the sea in St Ives, Cornwall, Britain. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson    
Close
24 / 31
A woman stands on her truck as she attends an outdoor campaign rally for U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock ahead of U.S. Senate runoff elections in Savannah, Georgia. REUTERS/Mike Segar &nbsp;

A woman stands on her truck as she attends an outdoor campaign rally for U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock ahead of U.S. Senate runoff elections in Savannah, Georgia. REUTERS/Mike Segar  

Reuters / Sunday, January 03, 2021
A woman stands on her truck as she attends an outdoor campaign rally for U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock ahead of U.S. Senate runoff elections in Savannah, Georgia. REUTERS/Mike Segar  
Close
25 / 31
A person observes a banner during the first anniversary of the killing of senior Iranian military commander General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in a U.S. attack, at Baghdad airport, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani &nbsp;

A person observes a banner during the first anniversary of the killing of senior Iranian military commander General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in a U.S. attack, at Baghdad airport, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier...more

Reuters / Saturday, January 02, 2021
A person observes a banner during the first anniversary of the killing of senior Iranian military commander General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in a U.S. attack, at Baghdad airport, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani  
Close
26 / 31
Girl Scouts from Troops 20777 and 18120 hold signs urging residents to vote in the runoff election for both of Georgia's U.S. Senate seats, featuring incumbent Republican U.S. Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler and Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, in Atlanta, Georgia. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder &nbsp;

Girl Scouts from Troops 20777 and 18120 hold signs urging residents to vote in the runoff election for both of Georgia's U.S. Senate seats, featuring incumbent Republican U.S. Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler and Democratic challengers Jon...more

Reuters / Sunday, January 03, 2021
Girl Scouts from Troops 20777 and 18120 hold signs urging residents to vote in the runoff election for both of Georgia's U.S. Senate seats, featuring incumbent Republican U.S. Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler and Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, in Atlanta, Georgia.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder  
Close
27 / 31
Poland's Kamil Stoch in action during a training jump at the Four Hills Tournament in Innsbruck, Austria. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Poland's Kamil Stoch in action during a training jump at the Four Hills Tournament in Innsbruck, Austria. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Saturday, January 02, 2021
Poland's Kamil Stoch in action during a training jump at the Four Hills Tournament in Innsbruck, Austria. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Close
28 / 31
Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Josh Moten (21) celebrates by eating an orange after winning the Orange Bowl against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports &nbsp;

Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Josh Moten (21) celebrates by eating an orange after winning the Orange Bowl against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports  

Reuters / Sunday, January 03, 2021
Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Josh Moten (21) celebrates by eating an orange after winning the Orange Bowl against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports  
Close
29 / 31
Republican U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler greets a voter's dog while speaking to them in front of their home in Loganville, Georgia. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage &nbsp;

Republican U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler greets a voter's dog while speaking to them in front of their home in Loganville, Georgia. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage  

Reuters / Saturday, January 02, 2021
Republican U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler greets a voter's dog while speaking to them in front of their home in Loganville, Georgia. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage  
Close
30 / 31
Hisham Abdulkhaliq, a disabled volleyball player who was injured during the war against Islamic State militants in Iraq's Mosul, sits with his children at home in Mosul, Iraq December 28, 2020. Picture taken December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Abdullah Rashid TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Hisham Abdulkhaliq, a disabled volleyball player who was injured during the war against Islamic State militants in Iraq's Mosul, sits with his children at home in Mosul, Iraq December 28, 2020. Picture taken December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Abdullah...more

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2021
Hisham Abdulkhaliq, a disabled volleyball player who was injured during the war against Islamic State militants in Iraq's Mosul, sits with his children at home in Mosul, Iraq December 28, 2020. Picture taken December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Abdullah Rashid TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
31 / 31
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Dec 31 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Dec 31 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Dec 30 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Dec 29 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Our oddest photos from 2020

Our oddest photos from 2020

Our strangest and most unusual pictures from 2020.

One photo from every week of 2020

One photo from every week of 2020

Looking back on the year that was with one photo from every week of 2020.

Senate control at stake as Georgia runoff elections loom

Senate control at stake as Georgia runoff elections loom

Control of the U.S. Senate - and with it, the likely fate of President-elect Joe Biden's legislative agenda - will be on the ballot on Tuesday when voters in Georgia decide twin runoff elections.

Photos of the month: December

Photos of the month: December

Our top photos from December 2020.

Inside a hard-hit COVID-19 ward in Houston

Inside a hard-hit COVID-19 ward in Houston

Located in a working-class area of north Houston, United Memorial Medical Center has been hit hard by the waves of cases that slammed into Texas during the summer and fall, exacting an immense physical and emotional toll on the healthcare workers.

World rings in 2021 and says good riddance to 2020

World rings in 2021 and says good riddance to 2020

A year like no other slinks away into history on New Year's Eve.

Scenes from America's tumultuous 2020

Scenes from America's tumultuous 2020

Images of America's year of elections, wildfires and coronavirus in 2020.

Pandemic life in 2020

Pandemic life in 2020

Scenes of life under coronavirus lockdown around the world this past year.

The grim toll of the coronavirus in 2020

The grim toll of the coronavirus in 2020

Images of the pandemic's devastating cost this past year.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast