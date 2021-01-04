Top Photos of the Day
Sons of Veronica Ferreira, 73, who passed away due to the coronavirus, attend her burial at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi waves a gavel during the first session of the 117th Congress in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Tasos Katopodis/Pool
A South Korean-flagged tanker vessel which was seized by Iran is seen in the Gulf. Seoul confirmed the seizure of a South Korean chemical tanker by Iranian authorities in the waters off Oman, and demanded its immediate release. IRGC/WANA
Advanced nurse practitioner Justine Williams administers a dose of the Oxford University/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to James Shaw, 82, at the Lochee Health Centre in Dundee, Scotland, Britain. Andy Buchanan/Pool
A lorry drives towards the border control at the Port of Dover, following the end of the Brexit transition period, in Dover, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Republican U.S Senator Kelly Loeffler speaks during her "Senate Firewall Statewide Tour" campaign stop in Canton, Georgia. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Healthcare workers treat patients infected with the coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Nurses work during New Year's Eve at a field hospital set up at a sports gym to treat patients suffering with the coronavirus in Santo Andre, Sao Paulo state, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Journalists and mourners carry the coffin of TV reporter Adeeb al-Janani who was killed in an attack on Aden airport, during his funeral in Taiz, Yemen. REUTERS/Anees Mahyoub
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) wears a "Trump Won" face mask as she arrives on the floor of the House to take her oath of office as a newly elected member of the 117th House of Representatives in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Schoolchildren are seen reflected in a puddle as they queue to have their temperature checked before entering the Olympic Primary School during the reopening of schools in Kibera slums of Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
People celebrate after a British judge ruled that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange should not be extradited to the United States, outside the Old Bailey, the Central Criminal Court, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A man paddles a canoe on the River Wey near Ripley in the county of Surrey, Britain. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Representative-elect Troy Nehls (R-TX) hugs his daughter Tori Nehls in the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Tasos Katopodis/Pool
Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell is dunked with Gatorade by his players in the second half of the Fiesta Bowl against the Oregon Ducks in Glendale, Arizona. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
People watch the sunrise from Mow Cop Castle in Mow Cop, Britain. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Toyota Gazoo Racing's Nasser Al-Attiyah and Co-Driver Matthieu Baumel in action during stage 1 of the Dakar Rally. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day talks to his team before the game against the Clemson Tigers in New Orleans. Russell Costanza-USA TODAY Sports
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives a thumbs up as he has his temperature checked during a visit to Chase Farm Hospital in north London, Britain. Stefan Rousseau/Pool
Five-day-old lion cubs rest on the ground at Taigan safari park in Belogorsk, Crimea. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
People visit the grave of senior Iranian military commander General Qassem Soleimani on the one year anniversary of his killing in a U.S. attack, at his hometown of Kerman, Iran. Majid Asgaripour/WANA
A Palestinian demonstrator uses a sling shot to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during a protest against Israeli settlements, in Deir Jarir in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Two women celebrate New Year amid the outbreak of the coronavirus in Newcastle, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith
A person swims in the sea in St Ives, Cornwall, Britain. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
A woman stands on her truck as she attends an outdoor campaign rally for U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock ahead of U.S. Senate runoff elections in Savannah, Georgia. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A person observes a banner during the first anniversary of the killing of senior Iranian military commander General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in a U.S. attack, at Baghdad airport, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier...more
Girl Scouts from Troops 20777 and 18120 hold signs urging residents to vote in the runoff election for both of Georgia's U.S. Senate seats, featuring incumbent Republican U.S. Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler and Democratic challengers Jon...more
Poland's Kamil Stoch in action during a training jump at the Four Hills Tournament in Innsbruck, Austria. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Josh Moten (21) celebrates by eating an orange after winning the Orange Bowl against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Republican U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler greets a voter's dog while speaking to them in front of their home in Loganville, Georgia. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Hisham Abdulkhaliq, a disabled volleyball player who was injured during the war against Islamic State militants in Iraq's Mosul, sits with his children at home in Mosul, Iraq December 28, 2020. Picture taken December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Abdullah...more
