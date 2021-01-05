Edition:
International
Pictures | Tue Jan 5, 2021 | 8:50am EST

Top Photos of the Day

Rescue workers continue their efforts on the site of a major landslide that occurred in Ask, Gjerdrum, Norway. NTB/Fredrik Hagen

Rescue workers continue their efforts on the site of a major landslide that occurred in Ask, Gjerdrum, Norway. NTB/Fredrik Hagen

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2021
Rescue workers continue their efforts on the site of a major landslide that occurred in Ask, Gjerdrum, Norway. NTB/Fredrik Hagen
Close
1 / 29
Supporters listen while U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as he campaigns with Republican U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler on the eve of Georgia's run-off election in Dalton, Georgia. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Supporters listen while U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as he campaigns with Republican U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler on the eve of Georgia's run-off election in Dalton, Georgia. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2021
Supporters listen while U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as he campaigns with Republican U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler on the eve of Georgia's run-off election in Dalton, Georgia. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
2 / 29
Eruptions from Mount Etna light up the sky during the night, seen from Catania, Italy. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello &nbsp;

Eruptions from Mount Etna light up the sky during the night, seen from Catania, Italy. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello  

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2021
Eruptions from Mount Etna light up the sky during the night, seen from Catania, Italy. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello  
Close
3 / 29
A woman walks past a mural in Manchester, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A woman walks past a mural in Manchester, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2021
A woman walks past a mural in Manchester, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
4 / 29
People line up for coronavirus tests in their vehicles at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson &nbsp;

People line up for coronavirus tests in their vehicles at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson  

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2021
People line up for coronavirus tests in their vehicles at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson  
Close
5 / 29
Elderly people, who are 65 and over, wait in line at the Department of Health Sarasota COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Sarasota, Florida. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Elderly people, who are 65 and over, wait in line at the Department of Health Sarasota COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Sarasota, Florida. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2021
Elderly people, who are 65 and over, wait in line at the Department of Health Sarasota COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Sarasota, Florida. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Close
6 / 29
A Walgreens Pharmacist prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine at Hamilton Park Nursing and Rehabilitation, a nursing home facility, in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Yuki Iwamura &nbsp;

A Walgreens Pharmacist prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine at Hamilton Park Nursing and Rehabilitation, a nursing home facility, in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Yuki Iwamura  

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2021
A Walgreens Pharmacist prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine at Hamilton Park Nursing and Rehabilitation, a nursing home facility, in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Yuki Iwamura  
Close
7 / 29
Nurse Sandra Lindsay receives the second dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in the Queens borough of New York City. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/Pool &nbsp; &nbsp;

Nurse Sandra Lindsay receives the second dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in the Queens borough of New York City. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/Pool    

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2021
Nurse Sandra Lindsay receives the second dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in the Queens borough of New York City. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/Pool    
Close
8 / 29
A person walking next to the Tower Bridge is reflected on a window in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls &nbsp; &nbsp;

A person walking next to the Tower Bridge is reflected on a window in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls    

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2021
A person walking next to the Tower Bridge is reflected on a window in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls    
Close
9 / 29
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden campaigns for Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock at a rally ahead of runoff elections in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden campaigns for Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock at a rally ahead of runoff elections in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2021
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden campaigns for Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock at a rally ahead of runoff elections in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
10 / 29
Migrants wait to disembark from a Spanish coast guard vessel, in the port of Arguineguin, in the south part of the island of Gran Canaria, Spain. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

Migrants wait to disembark from a Spanish coast guard vessel, in the port of Arguineguin, in the south part of the island of Gran Canaria, Spain. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2021
Migrants wait to disembark from a Spanish coast guard vessel, in the port of Arguineguin, in the south part of the island of Gran Canaria, Spain. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
Close
11 / 29
Workers place plywood on the front of a building near the White House ahead of the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results in Washington. &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp;REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Workers place plywood on the front of a building near the White House ahead of the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results in Washington.      REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2021
Workers place plywood on the front of a building near the White House ahead of the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results in Washington.      REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
12 / 29
A man is reflected on a pool of a beach resort, after bad weather caused damage to the waterfront in Ostia, near Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

A man is reflected on a pool of a beach resort, after bad weather caused damage to the waterfront in Ostia, near Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2021
A man is reflected on a pool of a beach resort, after bad weather caused damage to the waterfront in Ostia, near Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
13 / 29
Kimberly Guilfoyle holds MAGA caps as U.S. President Donald Trump and Republican U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler campaign on the eve of Georgia's run-off election in Dalton, Georgia. REUTERS/Brian Snyder &nbsp;

Kimberly Guilfoyle holds MAGA caps as U.S. President Donald Trump and Republican U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler campaign on the eve of Georgia's run-off election in Dalton, Georgia. REUTERS/Brian Snyder  

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2021
Kimberly Guilfoyle holds MAGA caps as U.S. President Donald Trump and Republican U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler campaign on the eve of Georgia's run-off election in Dalton, Georgia. REUTERS/Brian Snyder  
Close
14 / 29
A traditional large puppet figure known as "Ondel-ondel" performs on a sidewalk of the main road in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

A traditional large puppet figure known as "Ondel-ondel" performs on a sidewalk of the main road in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2021
A traditional large puppet figure known as "Ondel-ondel" performs on a sidewalk of the main road in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Close
15 / 29
A South Korean-flagged tanker vessel which was seized by Iran is seen in the Gulf. Seoul confirmed the seizure of a South Korean chemical tanker by Iranian authorities in the waters off Oman, and demanded its immediate release. IRGC/WANA

A South Korean-flagged tanker vessel which was seized by Iran is seen in the Gulf. Seoul confirmed the seizure of a South Korean chemical tanker by Iranian authorities in the waters off Oman, and demanded its immediate release. IRGC/WANA

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2021
A South Korean-flagged tanker vessel which was seized by Iran is seen in the Gulf. Seoul confirmed the seizure of a South Korean chemical tanker by Iranian authorities in the waters off Oman, and demanded its immediate release. IRGC/WANA
Close
16 / 29
A lorry drives towards the border control at the Port of Dover, following the end of the Brexit transition period, in Dover, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A lorry drives towards the border control at the Port of Dover, following the end of the Brexit transition period, in Dover, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2021
A lorry drives towards the border control at the Port of Dover, following the end of the Brexit transition period, in Dover, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
17 / 29
A member of security looks on as U.S. President Donald Trump addresses a campaign rally in Dalton, Georgia, U.S., on the eve of the run-off election to decide both of Georgia's Senate seats. REUTERS/Leah Millis &nbsp; &nbsp;

A member of security looks on as U.S. President Donald Trump addresses a campaign rally in Dalton, Georgia, U.S., on the eve of the run-off election to decide both of Georgia's Senate seats. REUTERS/Leah Millis    

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2021
A member of security looks on as U.S. President Donald Trump addresses a campaign rally in Dalton, Georgia, U.S., on the eve of the run-off election to decide both of Georgia's Senate seats. REUTERS/Leah Millis    
Close
18 / 29
Advanced nurse practitioner Justine Williams administers a dose of the Oxford University/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to James Shaw, 82, at the Lochee Health Centre in Dundee, Scotland, Britain. Andy Buchanan/Pool

Advanced nurse practitioner Justine Williams administers a dose of the Oxford University/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to James Shaw, 82, at the Lochee Health Centre in Dundee, Scotland, Britain. Andy Buchanan/Pool

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2021
Advanced nurse practitioner Justine Williams administers a dose of the Oxford University/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to James Shaw, 82, at the Lochee Health Centre in Dundee, Scotland, Britain. Andy Buchanan/Pool
Close
19 / 29
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock waits to be introduced to speak at a campaign rally ahead of Senate runoff elections in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Mike Segar &nbsp;

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock waits to be introduced to speak at a campaign rally ahead of Senate runoff elections in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Mike Segar  

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2021
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock waits to be introduced to speak at a campaign rally ahead of Senate runoff elections in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Mike Segar  
Close
20 / 29
A woman gestures towards Turkish riot police as they clash with students of Bogazici University who protest against President Tayyip Erdogan's appointment of a new rector, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

A woman gestures towards Turkish riot police as they clash with students of Bogazici University who protest against President Tayyip Erdogan's appointment of a new rector, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2021
A woman gestures towards Turkish riot police as they clash with students of Bogazici University who protest against President Tayyip Erdogan's appointment of a new rector, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan
Close
21 / 29
Schoolchildren are seen reflected in a puddle as they queue to have their temperature checked before entering the Olympic Primary School during the reopening of schools in Kibera slums of Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya &nbsp; &nbsp;

Schoolchildren are seen reflected in a puddle as they queue to have their temperature checked before entering the Olympic Primary School during the reopening of schools in Kibera slums of Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya    

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2021
Schoolchildren are seen reflected in a puddle as they queue to have their temperature checked before entering the Olympic Primary School during the reopening of schools in Kibera slums of Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya    
Close
22 / 29
A woman stand inside an almost deserted underground train in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay &nbsp;

A woman stand inside an almost deserted underground train in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay  

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2021
A woman stand inside an almost deserted underground train in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay  
Close
23 / 29
People celebrate after a British judge ruled that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange should not be extradited to the United States, outside the Old Bailey, the Central Criminal Court, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

People celebrate after a British judge ruled that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange should not be extradited to the United States, outside the Old Bailey, the Central Criminal Court, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2021
People celebrate after a British judge ruled that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange should not be extradited to the United States, outside the Old Bailey, the Central Criminal Court, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
24 / 29
Five-day-old lion cubs rest on the ground at Taigan safari park in Belogorsk, Crimea. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak &nbsp; &nbsp;

Five-day-old lion cubs rest on the ground at Taigan safari park in Belogorsk, Crimea. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak    

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2021
Five-day-old lion cubs rest on the ground at Taigan safari park in Belogorsk, Crimea. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak    
Close
25 / 29
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives a thumbs up as he has his temperature checked during a visit to Chase Farm Hospital in north London, Britain. Stefan Rousseau/Pool

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives a thumbs up as he has his temperature checked during a visit to Chase Farm Hospital in north London, Britain. Stefan Rousseau/Pool

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2021
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives a thumbs up as he has his temperature checked during a visit to Chase Farm Hospital in north London, Britain. Stefan Rousseau/Pool
Close
26 / 29
Hisham Abdulkhaliq, a disabled volleyball player who was injured during the war against Islamic State militants in Iraq's Mosul, sits with his children at home in Mosul, Iraq. &nbsp;REUTERS/Abdullah Rashid &nbsp;

Hisham Abdulkhaliq, a disabled volleyball player who was injured during the war against Islamic State militants in Iraq's Mosul, sits with his children at home in Mosul, Iraq.  REUTERS/Abdullah Rashid  

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2021
Hisham Abdulkhaliq, a disabled volleyball player who was injured during the war against Islamic State militants in Iraq's Mosul, sits with his children at home in Mosul, Iraq.  REUTERS/Abdullah Rashid  
Close
27 / 29
A motorcyclist passes decorative water buffalos, meant for the Lunar New Year of the Ox, wrapped in plastic along a road in Chinatown, Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su &nbsp;

A motorcyclist passes decorative water buffalos, meant for the Lunar New Year of the Ox, wrapped in plastic along a road in Chinatown, Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su  

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2021
A motorcyclist passes decorative water buffalos, meant for the Lunar New Year of the Ox, wrapped in plastic along a road in Chinatown, Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su  
Close
28 / 29
People cast their shadows on a snow-covered field while taking a walk at a park in Chuncheon, South Korea. &nbsp; Yonhap via REUTERS &nbsp;

People cast their shadows on a snow-covered field while taking a walk at a park in Chuncheon, South Korea.   Yonhap via REUTERS  

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2021
People cast their shadows on a snow-covered field while taking a walk at a park in Chuncheon, South Korea.   Yonhap via REUTERS  
Close
29 / 29
View Again
View Next
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Next Slideshows

Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Jan 04 2021
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Dec 31 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Dec 31 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Dec 30 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

2020 from above: Our top aerial photos of the year

2020 from above: Our top aerial photos of the year

Our top aerial photography from 2020.

Italy's Mount Etna shoots lava into night sky

Italy's Mount Etna shoots lava into night sky

Europe's most active volcano erupts with a show of lava in Catania, Italy.

Senate control at stake in Georgia runoff elections

Senate control at stake in Georgia runoff elections

Control of the U.S. Senate - and with it, the likely fate of President-elect Joe Biden's legislative agenda - is on the ballot as voters in Georgia decide twin runoff elections.

Dakar Rally 2021

Dakar Rally 2021

The Dakar Rally, the first major motorsport event of 2021, heads into the dunes and remote deserts of Saudi Arabia in a bivouac 'bubble'.

Florida seniors line up for hours to receive COVID vaccine

Florida seniors line up for hours to receive COVID vaccine

Seniors in Florida line up for hours to receive their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Our oddest photos from 2020

Our oddest photos from 2020

Our strangest and most unusual pictures from 2020.

One photo from every week of 2020

One photo from every week of 2020

Looking back on the year that was with one photo from every week of 2020.

Photos of the month: December

Photos of the month: December

Our top photos from December 2020.

Inside a hard-hit COVID-19 ward in Houston

Inside a hard-hit COVID-19 ward in Houston

Located in a working-class area of north Houston, United Memorial Medical Center has been hit hard by the waves of cases that slammed into Texas during the summer and fall, exacting an immense physical and emotional toll on the healthcare workers.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast