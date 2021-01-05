Top Photos of the Day
Rescue workers continue their efforts on the site of a major landslide that occurred in Ask, Gjerdrum, Norway. NTB/Fredrik Hagen
Supporters listen while U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as he campaigns with Republican U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler on the eve of Georgia's run-off election in Dalton, Georgia. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Eruptions from Mount Etna light up the sky during the night, seen from Catania, Italy. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A woman walks past a mural in Manchester, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble
People line up for coronavirus tests in their vehicles at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Elderly people, who are 65 and over, wait in line at the Department of Health Sarasota COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Sarasota, Florida. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
A Walgreens Pharmacist prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine at Hamilton Park Nursing and Rehabilitation, a nursing home facility, in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Yuki Iwamura
Nurse Sandra Lindsay receives the second dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in the Queens borough of New York City. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/Pool
A person walking next to the Tower Bridge is reflected on a window in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden campaigns for Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock at a rally ahead of runoff elections in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Migrants wait to disembark from a Spanish coast guard vessel, in the port of Arguineguin, in the south part of the island of Gran Canaria, Spain. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
Workers place plywood on the front of a building near the White House ahead of the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A man is reflected on a pool of a beach resort, after bad weather caused damage to the waterfront in Ostia, near Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Kimberly Guilfoyle holds MAGA caps as U.S. President Donald Trump and Republican U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler campaign on the eve of Georgia's run-off election in Dalton, Georgia. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A traditional large puppet figure known as "Ondel-ondel" performs on a sidewalk of the main road in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
A South Korean-flagged tanker vessel which was seized by Iran is seen in the Gulf. Seoul confirmed the seizure of a South Korean chemical tanker by Iranian authorities in the waters off Oman, and demanded its immediate release. IRGC/WANA
A lorry drives towards the border control at the Port of Dover, following the end of the Brexit transition period, in Dover, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A member of security looks on as U.S. President Donald Trump addresses a campaign rally in Dalton, Georgia, U.S., on the eve of the run-off election to decide both of Georgia's Senate seats. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Advanced nurse practitioner Justine Williams administers a dose of the Oxford University/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to James Shaw, 82, at the Lochee Health Centre in Dundee, Scotland, Britain. Andy Buchanan/Pool
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock waits to be introduced to speak at a campaign rally ahead of Senate runoff elections in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A woman gestures towards Turkish riot police as they clash with students of Bogazici University who protest against President Tayyip Erdogan's appointment of a new rector, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan
Schoolchildren are seen reflected in a puddle as they queue to have their temperature checked before entering the Olympic Primary School during the reopening of schools in Kibera slums of Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A woman stand inside an almost deserted underground train in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
People celebrate after a British judge ruled that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange should not be extradited to the United States, outside the Old Bailey, the Central Criminal Court, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Five-day-old lion cubs rest on the ground at Taigan safari park in Belogorsk, Crimea. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives a thumbs up as he has his temperature checked during a visit to Chase Farm Hospital in north London, Britain. Stefan Rousseau/Pool
Hisham Abdulkhaliq, a disabled volleyball player who was injured during the war against Islamic State militants in Iraq's Mosul, sits with his children at home in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Abdullah Rashid
A motorcyclist passes decorative water buffalos, meant for the Lunar New Year of the Ox, wrapped in plastic along a road in Chinatown, Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
People cast their shadows on a snow-covered field while taking a walk at a park in Chuncheon, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS
