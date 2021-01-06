Top Photos of the Day

Bianca Toniolo, 3, throws confetti as she watches her grandfather Massimo's wedding ceremony live on video call from the island of Sardinia, which her family were unable to attend in person due to strict coronavirus regulations banning travel between...more

Bianca Toniolo, 3, throws confetti as she watches her grandfather Massimo's wedding ceremony live on video call from the island of Sardinia, which her family were unable to attend in person due to strict coronavirus regulations banning travel between regions, at their home in San Fiorano, Italy. The only people attending the wedding ceremony were Massimo Toniolo, his newlywed wife Graziella Pinna and the family of her son from the Sardinian town of Maracalagonis. REUTERS/Marzio Toniolo

