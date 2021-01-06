Edition:
International
Wed Jan 6, 2021

Top Photos of the Day

Men jump into a lake to catch a wooden cross during Epiphany Day celebrations in Sofia, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Men jump into a lake to catch a wooden cross during Epiphany Day celebrations in Sofia, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Men jump into a lake to catch a wooden cross during Epiphany Day celebrations in Sofia, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Guests Wendy Ahrenkiel (L) and Alison Bates pray as Georgia Governor Brian Kemp offers a prayer at the GA GOP election night event for the run-off election for Georgia’s two Senate seats in Atlanta. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Guests Wendy Ahrenkiel (L) and Alison Bates pray as Georgia Governor Brian Kemp offers a prayer at the GA GOP election night event for the run-off election for Georgia's two Senate seats in Atlanta. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Tuesday, January 05, 2021
Guests Wendy Ahrenkiel (L) and Alison Bates pray as Georgia Governor Brian Kemp offers a prayer at the GA GOP election night event for the run-off election for Georgia’s two Senate seats in Atlanta.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Pro-democracy activist Lester Shum is taken away by police officers after over 50 Hong Kong activists arrested under security law as crackdown intensifies, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu &nbsp; &nbsp;

Pro-democracy activist Lester Shum is taken away by police officers after over 50 Hong Kong activists arrested under security law as crackdown intensifies, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu    

Tuesday, January 05, 2021
Pro-democracy activist Lester Shum is taken away by police officers after over 50 Hong Kong activists arrested under security law as crackdown intensifies, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu    
Giraffes stand next to each other inside the Nairobi National Park, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner &nbsp;

Giraffes stand next to each other inside the Nairobi National Park, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner  

Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Giraffes stand next to each other inside the Nairobi National Park, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner  
Democratic Senate candidate Raphael Warnock holds his face mask during a small rally with young campaign volunteers on election day in Georgia's Senate runoff election, in Marietta, Georgia. &nbsp;REUTERS/Mike Segar

Democratic Senate candidate Raphael Warnock holds his face mask during a small rally with young campaign volunteers on election day in Georgia's Senate runoff election, in Marietta, Georgia. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Tuesday, January 05, 2021
Democratic Senate candidate Raphael Warnock holds his face mask during a small rally with young campaign volunteers on election day in Georgia's Senate runoff election, in Marietta, Georgia.  REUTERS/Mike Segar
An injured supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump is helped after a clash with counter-protesters during protests in Washington, ahead of the U.S. Congress certification of the November 2020 election results. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton &nbsp; &nbsp;

An injured supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump is helped after a clash with counter-protesters during protests in Washington, ahead of the U.S. Congress certification of the November 2020 election results. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tuesday, January 05, 2021
An injured supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump is helped after a clash with counter-protesters during protests in Washington, ahead of the U.S. Congress certification of the November 2020 election results. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton    
Bianca Toniolo, 3, throws confetti as she watches her grandfather Massimo's wedding ceremony live on video call from the island of Sardinia, which her family were unable to attend in person due to strict coronavirus regulations banning travel between regions, at their home in San Fiorano, Italy. The only people attending the wedding ceremony were Massimo Toniolo, his newlywed wife Graziella Pinna and the family of her son from the Sardinian town of Maracalagonis. REUTERS/Marzio Toniolo

Bianca Toniolo, 3, throws confetti as she watches her grandfather Massimo's wedding ceremony live on video call from the island of Sardinia, which her family were unable to attend in person due to strict coronavirus regulations banning travel between...more

Tuesday, January 05, 2021
Bianca Toniolo, 3, throws confetti as she watches her grandfather Massimo's wedding ceremony live on video call from the island of Sardinia, which her family were unable to attend in person due to strict coronavirus regulations banning travel between regions, at their home in San Fiorano, Italy. The only people attending the wedding ceremony were Massimo Toniolo, his newlywed wife Graziella Pinna and the family of her son from the Sardinian town of Maracalagonis. REUTERS/Marzio Toniolo
Sparks from bushfire descend over a tree in Gingin, Western Australia. Nikki Woods/Department of Fire and Emergency Services

Sparks from bushfire descend over a tree in Gingin, Western Australia. Nikki Woods/Department of Fire and Emergency Services

Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Sparks from bushfire descend over a tree in Gingin, Western Australia. Nikki Woods/Department of Fire and Emergency Services
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the first day of the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea. &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp;KCNA/via REUTERS &nbsp;

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the first day of the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea. KCNA/via REUTERS  

Tuesday, January 05, 2021
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the first day of the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea.      KCNA/via REUTERS  
Republican U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler leaves the stage after speaking at the GA GOP election night event for the run-off election for Georgia’s two Senate seats in Atlanta, Georgia. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder &nbsp; &nbsp;

Republican U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler leaves the stage after speaking at the GA GOP election night event for the run-off election for Georgia's two Senate seats in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Brian Snyder    

Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Republican U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler leaves the stage after speaking at the GA GOP election night event for the run-off election for Georgia’s two Senate seats in Atlanta, Georgia.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder    
Voter Donna Bethel, age 65, a supporter of Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock poses for a portrait on Election Day in Georgia's U.S. Senate runoff elections in Marietta, Georgia. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Voter Donna Bethel, age 65, a supporter of Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock poses for a portrait on Election Day in Georgia's U.S. Senate runoff elections in Marietta, Georgia. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Tuesday, January 05, 2021
Voter Donna Bethel, age 65, a supporter of Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock poses for a portrait on Election Day in Georgia's U.S. Senate runoff elections in Marietta, Georgia. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A view of a lone swimmer during a lockdown in Trat province, Koh Chang island, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A view of a lone swimmer during a lockdown in Trat province, Koh Chang island, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Wednesday, January 06, 2021
A view of a lone swimmer during a lockdown in Trat province, Koh Chang island, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather at a rally at Freedom Plaza, ahead of the U.S. Congress certification of the November 2020 election results, during protests in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart &nbsp;

Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather at a rally at Freedom Plaza, ahead of the U.S. Congress certification of the November 2020 election results, during protests in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart  

Tuesday, January 05, 2021
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather at a rally at Freedom Plaza, ahead of the U.S. Congress certification of the November 2020 election results, during protests in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart  
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a news conference in response to the ongoing situation with the coronavirus pandemic, inside 10 Downing Street, London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool &nbsp; &nbsp;

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a news conference in response to the ongoing situation with the coronavirus pandemic, inside 10 Downing Street, London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool    

Tuesday, January 05, 2021
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a news conference in response to the ongoing situation with the coronavirus pandemic, inside 10 Downing Street, London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool    
U.S. Army veteran Bishop Roosevelt Kates arrives to vote in the run-off election at the polling site at the Dunbar Neighborhood Center in Atlanta, Georgia. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder &nbsp; &nbsp;

U.S. Army veteran Bishop Roosevelt Kates arrives to vote in the run-off election at the polling site at the Dunbar Neighborhood Center in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Brian Snyder    

Tuesday, January 05, 2021
U.S. Army veteran Bishop Roosevelt Kates arrives to vote in the run-off election at the polling site at the Dunbar Neighborhood Center in Atlanta, Georgia.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder    
Rescue workers continue their efforts on the site of a major landslide that occurred in Ask, Gjerdrum, Norway. NTB/Fredrik Hagen

Rescue workers continue their efforts on the site of a major landslide that occurred in Ask, Gjerdrum, Norway. NTB/Fredrik Hagen

Monday, January 04, 2021
Rescue workers continue their efforts on the site of a major landslide that occurred in Ask, Gjerdrum, Norway. NTB/Fredrik Hagen
Eruptions from Mount Etna light up the sky during the night, seen from Catania, Italy. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello &nbsp;

Eruptions from Mount Etna light up the sky during the night, seen from Catania, Italy. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello  

Tuesday, January 05, 2021
Eruptions from Mount Etna light up the sky during the night, seen from Catania, Italy. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello  
Trump confidant and advisor Roger Stone looks at a cell phone next to supporters of President Trump ahead of the U.S. Congress certification of the November 2020 election results during protests in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Trump confidant and advisor Roger Stone looks at a cell phone next to supporters of President Trump ahead of the U.S. Congress certification of the November 2020 election results during protests in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tuesday, January 05, 2021
Trump confidant and advisor Roger Stone looks at a cell phone next to supporters of President Trump ahead of the U.S. Congress certification of the November 2020 election results during protests in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A horse stands in a snow-covered field in Cowshill, County Durham, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith &nbsp;

A horse stands in a snow-covered field in Cowshill, County Durham, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith  

Tuesday, January 05, 2021
A horse stands in a snow-covered field in Cowshill, County Durham, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith  
Tottenham Hotspur's Moussa Sissoko celebrates scoring their first goal against Brentford in London, Britain. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Tottenham Hotspur's Moussa Sissoko celebrates scoring their first goal against Brentford in London, Britain. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Tuesday, January 05, 2021
Tottenham Hotspur's Moussa Sissoko celebrates scoring their first goal against Brentford in London, Britain. REUTERS/Paul Childs
A woman stand inside an almost deserted underground train in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay &nbsp;

A woman stand inside an almost deserted underground train in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay  

Tuesday, January 05, 2021
A woman stand inside an almost deserted underground train in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay  
A supporter of President Trump reacts after being tear gassed by police during a protest, in Washington, ahead of the U.S. Congress certification of the November 2020 election results. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton &nbsp;

A supporter of President Trump reacts after being tear gassed by police during a protest, in Washington, ahead of the U.S. Congress certification of the November 2020 election results. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton  

Tuesday, January 05, 2021
A supporter of President Trump reacts after being tear gassed by police during a protest, in Washington, ahead of the U.S. Congress certification of the November 2020 election results. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton  
A general view during stage 3 of the Dakar Rally in Wadi Ad-Dawasir, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed &nbsp; &nbsp;

A general view during stage 3 of the Dakar Rally in Wadi Ad-Dawasir, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed    

Tuesday, January 05, 2021
A general view during stage 3 of the Dakar Rally in Wadi Ad-Dawasir, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed    
A winter swimmer pours hot water to warm herself after she dived and swam in a river on a cold winter day in Beijing. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang &nbsp; &nbsp;

A winter swimmer pours hot water to warm herself after she dived and swam in a river on a cold winter day in Beijing. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang    

Wednesday, January 06, 2021
A winter swimmer pours hot water to warm herself after she dived and swam in a river on a cold winter day in Beijing. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang    
People line up for coronavirus tests in their vehicles at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson &nbsp;

People line up for coronavirus tests in their vehicles at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson  

Monday, January 04, 2021
People line up for coronavirus tests in their vehicles at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson  
Schoolchildren are seen reflected in a puddle as they queue to have their temperature checked before entering the Olympic Primary School during the reopening of schools in Kibera slums of Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya &nbsp; &nbsp;

Schoolchildren are seen reflected in a puddle as they queue to have their temperature checked before entering the Olympic Primary School during the reopening of schools in Kibera slums of Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya    

Monday, January 04, 2021
Schoolchildren are seen reflected in a puddle as they queue to have their temperature checked before entering the Olympic Primary School during the reopening of schools in Kibera slums of Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya    
Five-day-old lion cubs rest on the ground at Taigan safari park in Belogorsk, Crimea. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak &nbsp; &nbsp;

Five-day-old lion cubs rest on the ground at Taigan safari park in Belogorsk, Crimea. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak    

Monday, January 04, 2021
Five-day-old lion cubs rest on the ground at Taigan safari park in Belogorsk, Crimea. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak    
A person walking next to the Tower Bridge is reflected on a window in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls &nbsp; &nbsp;

A person walking next to the Tower Bridge is reflected on a window in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls    

Tuesday, January 05, 2021
A person walking next to the Tower Bridge is reflected on a window in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls    
Vitoria, daughter of Marcelo Guimaraes, who according to residents was shot to death by police in an armored vehicle while riding a motorcycle next to Cidade de Deus slum, mourns during his burial in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Vitoria, daughter of Marcelo Guimaraes, who according to residents was shot to death by police in an armored vehicle while riding a motorcycle next to Cidade de Deus slum, mourns during his burial in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Tuesday, January 05, 2021
Vitoria, daughter of Marcelo Guimaraes, who according to residents was shot to death by police in an armored vehicle while riding a motorcycle next to Cidade de Deus slum, mourns during his burial in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A motorcyclist passes decorative water buffalos, meant for the Lunar New Year of the Ox, wrapped in plastic along a road in Chinatown, Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su &nbsp;

A motorcyclist passes decorative water buffalos, meant for the Lunar New Year of the Ox, wrapped in plastic along a road in Chinatown, Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su  

Monday, January 04, 2021
A motorcyclist passes decorative water buffalos, meant for the Lunar New Year of the Ox, wrapped in plastic along a road in Chinatown, Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su  
People cast their shadows on a snow-covered field while taking a walk at a park in Chuncheon, South Korea. &nbsp; Yonhap via REUTERS &nbsp;

People cast their shadows on a snow-covered field while taking a walk at a park in Chuncheon, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS  

Tuesday, January 05, 2021
People cast their shadows on a snow-covered field while taking a walk at a park in Chuncheon, South Korea.   Yonhap via REUTERS  
Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Jan 05 2021
