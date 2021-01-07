Edition:
International
Pictures | Thu Jan 7, 2021 | 8:02am EST

Top Photos of the Day

An explosion caused by a police munition at the Capitol Building in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

An explosion caused by a police munition at the Capitol Building in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
An explosion caused by a police munition at the Capitol Building in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
1 / 21
A supporter of President Trump carries a Confederate battle flag on the second floor of the Capitol Building in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

A supporter of President Trump carries a Confederate battle flag on the second floor of the Capitol Building in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
A supporter of President Trump carries a Confederate battle flag on the second floor of the Capitol Building in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Close
2 / 21
Supporters of President Trump climb a wall at the Capitol Building in Washington. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith &nbsp; &nbsp;

Supporters of President Trump climb a wall at the Capitol Building in Washington. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith    

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Supporters of President Trump climb a wall at the Capitol Building in Washington. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith    
Close
3 / 21
A man shouts as supporters of President Trump gather in front of the Capitol Building in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

A man shouts as supporters of President Trump gather in front of the Capitol Building in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
A man shouts as supporters of President Trump gather in front of the Capitol Building in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
4 / 21
A U.S. Capitol police officer shoots pepper spray at a protestor attempting to enter the Capitol Building in Washington. Kevin Dietsch/Pool

A U.S. Capitol police officer shoots pepper spray at a protestor attempting to enter the Capitol Building in Washington. Kevin Dietsch/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
A U.S. Capitol police officer shoots pepper spray at a protestor attempting to enter the Capitol Building in Washington. Kevin Dietsch/Pool
Close
5 / 21
A police officer detains a pro-Trump protester as mobs storm the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton &nbsp; &nbsp;

A police officer detains a pro-Trump protester as mobs storm the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton    

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
A police officer detains a pro-Trump protester as mobs storm the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton    
Close
6 / 21
Supporters of President Trump scale the walls of the Capitol Building in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Supporters of President Trump scale the walls of the Capitol Building in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Supporters of President Trump scale the walls of the Capitol Building in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
7 / 21
A supporter of President Trump takes a seat on the second floor of the Capitol Building in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

A supporter of President Trump takes a seat on the second floor of the Capitol Building in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
A supporter of President Trump takes a seat on the second floor of the Capitol Building in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Close
8 / 21
Supporters of President Trump clash with police officers in front of the Capitol Building in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Supporters of President Trump clash with police officers in front of the Capitol Building in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Supporters of President Trump clash with police officers in front of the Capitol Building in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
9 / 21
Supporters of President Trump protest in front of the Capitol Building in Washington. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Supporters of President Trump protest in front of the Capitol Building in Washington. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Supporters of President Trump protest in front of the Capitol Building in Washington. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
10 / 21
Supporters of President Trump cover their faces from tear gas during a clash with police officers in front of the Capitol Building in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis &nbsp;

Supporters of President Trump cover their faces from tear gas during a clash with police officers in front of the Capitol Building in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis  

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Supporters of President Trump cover their faces from tear gas during a clash with police officers in front of the Capitol Building in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis  
Close
11 / 21
Police officers stand guard as supporters of President Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis &nbsp;

Police officers stand guard as supporters of President Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis  

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Police officers stand guard as supporters of President Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis  
Close
12 / 21
Republican and Democrats clap while House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy commends Capitol Police and law enforcement for their work after rioters breached the U.S. Capitol, as the House of Representatives reconvenes to continue the process of certifying the 2020 Electoral College results in Washington. Erin Schaff/Pool

Republican and Democrats clap while House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy commends Capitol Police and law enforcement for their work after rioters breached the U.S. Capitol, as the House of Representatives reconvenes to continue the process of...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Republican and Democrats clap while House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy commends Capitol Police and law enforcement for their work after rioters breached the U.S. Capitol, as the House of Representatives reconvenes to continue the process of certifying the 2020 Electoral College results in Washington. Erin Schaff/Pool
Close
13 / 21
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden clasps his hands in prayer as he speaks about the violent protests in and around the U.S. Capitol in Washington during brief remarks at Biden's transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque &nbsp;

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden clasps his hands in prayer as he speaks about the violent protests in and around the U.S. Capitol in Washington during brief remarks at Biden's transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden clasps his hands in prayer as he speaks about the violent protests in and around the U.S. Capitol in Washington during brief remarks at Biden's transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque  
Close
14 / 21
Members of the National Guard stand guard outside the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Members of the National Guard stand guard outside the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Members of the National Guard stand guard outside the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
15 / 21
Men jump into a lake to catch a wooden cross during Epiphany Day celebrations in Sofia, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Men jump into a lake to catch a wooden cross during Epiphany Day celebrations in Sofia, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Men jump into a lake to catch a wooden cross during Epiphany Day celebrations in Sofia, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
16 / 21
Jhay Ar Calma, 10, a grade 5 student, sits on the roof of his home as he takes part in an online class using a tablet, due to weak internet connection in his area in Sta. Mesa, Manila, Philippines. "Sometimes we change the SIM card to a different provider so he doesn't have to study on the roof, but there's rarely enough money to spare for that," said Jhay's mother Jonalyn Parulan. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez &nbsp; &nbsp;

Jhay Ar Calma, 10, a grade 5 student, sits on the roof of his home as he takes part in an online class using a tablet, due to weak internet connection in his area in Sta. Mesa, Manila, Philippines. "Sometimes we change the SIM card to a different...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Jhay Ar Calma, 10, a grade 5 student, sits on the roof of his home as he takes part in an online class using a tablet, due to weak internet connection in his area in Sta. Mesa, Manila, Philippines. "Sometimes we change the SIM card to a different provider so he doesn't have to study on the roof, but there's rarely enough money to spare for that," said Jhay's mother Jonalyn Parulan. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez    
Close
17 / 21
Sparks from bushfire descend over a tree in Gingin, Western Australia. Nikki Woods/Department of Fire and Emergency Services

Sparks from bushfire descend over a tree in Gingin, Western Australia. Nikki Woods/Department of Fire and Emergency Services

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Sparks from bushfire descend over a tree in Gingin, Western Australia. Nikki Woods/Department of Fire and Emergency Services
Close
18 / 21
A view of a lone swimmer during a lockdown in Trat province, Koh Chang island, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A view of a lone swimmer during a lockdown in Trat province, Koh Chang island, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
A view of a lone swimmer during a lockdown in Trat province, Koh Chang island, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
19 / 21
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a news conference in response to the ongoing situation with the coronavirus pandemic, inside 10 Downing Street, London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool &nbsp; &nbsp;

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a news conference in response to the ongoing situation with the coronavirus pandemic, inside 10 Downing Street, London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool    

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2021
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a news conference in response to the ongoing situation with the coronavirus pandemic, inside 10 Downing Street, London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool    
Close
20 / 21
Giraffes stand next to each other inside the Nairobi National Park, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner &nbsp;

Giraffes stand next to each other inside the Nairobi National Park, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner  

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Giraffes stand next to each other inside the Nairobi National Park, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner  
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Next Slideshows

Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Jan 06 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Jan 05 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Jan 04 2021
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Dec 31 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Aftermath at the U.S. Capitol

Aftermath at the U.S. Capitol

Scenes from the Capitol the morning after hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the building seeking to overturn the election result.

Swarms of Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol

Swarms of Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol

Hundreds of Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol in a bid to overturn his election defeat.

Epiphany Day celebrations

Epiphany Day celebrations

Christians celebrate Epiphany, observed as the date the Three Wise Men visited Jesus.

Our top photos from 2020

Our top photos from 2020

Our top news photography from the past year.

Georgia on my mind: Senate up for grabs in runoff election

Georgia on my mind: Senate up for grabs in runoff election

Control of the U.S. Senate - and with it, the likely fate of President-elect Joe Biden's legislative agenda - is on the ballot as voters in Georgia decide twin runoff elections.

Long December: Inside America's deadliest pandemic month

Long December: Inside America's deadliest pandemic month

December was the deadliest month of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States with nearly 78,000 deaths.

2020 from above: Our top aerial photos of the year

2020 from above: Our top aerial photos of the year

Our top aerial photography from 2020.

Dakar Rally 2021

Dakar Rally 2021

The Dakar Rally, the first major motorsport event of 2021, heads into the dunes and remote deserts of Saudi Arabia in a bivouac 'bubble'.

Our oddest photos from 2020

Our oddest photos from 2020

Our strangest and most unusual pictures from 2020.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast