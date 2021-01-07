Top Photos of the Day
An explosion caused by a police munition at the Capitol Building in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A supporter of President Trump carries a Confederate battle flag on the second floor of the Capitol Building in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Supporters of President Trump climb a wall at the Capitol Building in Washington. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A man shouts as supporters of President Trump gather in front of the Capitol Building in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A U.S. Capitol police officer shoots pepper spray at a protestor attempting to enter the Capitol Building in Washington. Kevin Dietsch/Pool
A police officer detains a pro-Trump protester as mobs storm the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Supporters of President Trump scale the walls of the Capitol Building in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A supporter of President Trump takes a seat on the second floor of the Capitol Building in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Supporters of President Trump clash with police officers in front of the Capitol Building in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Supporters of President Trump protest in front of the Capitol Building in Washington. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Supporters of President Trump cover their faces from tear gas during a clash with police officers in front of the Capitol Building in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Police officers stand guard as supporters of President Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Republican and Democrats clap while House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy commends Capitol Police and law enforcement for their work after rioters breached the U.S. Capitol, as the House of Representatives reconvenes to continue the process of...more
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden clasps his hands in prayer as he speaks about the violent protests in and around the U.S. Capitol in Washington during brief remarks at Biden's transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque...more
Members of the National Guard stand guard outside the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Men jump into a lake to catch a wooden cross during Epiphany Day celebrations in Sofia, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Jhay Ar Calma, 10, a grade 5 student, sits on the roof of his home as he takes part in an online class using a tablet, due to weak internet connection in his area in Sta. Mesa, Manila, Philippines. "Sometimes we change the SIM card to a different...more
Sparks from bushfire descend over a tree in Gingin, Western Australia. Nikki Woods/Department of Fire and Emergency Services
A view of a lone swimmer during a lockdown in Trat province, Koh Chang island, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a news conference in response to the ongoing situation with the coronavirus pandemic, inside 10 Downing Street, London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool
Giraffes stand next to each other inside the Nairobi National Park, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
