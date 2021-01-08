Top Photos of the Day
A man shepherds his cows near a rocket case left after a military conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh region, outside Stepanakert. REUTERS/Artem Mikryukov
People watch an outdoor movie screening while practicing social distancing in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Bullet holes and stickers are seen on an entrance to the U.S. Capitol a day after supporters of President Trump stormed the Capitol Building in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Ellen Prosser, known as Nell, who is 100 years old, receives the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from Dr Nikki Kanani at the Sunrise Care Home in Sidcup, Britain. Kirsty O'Connor/Pool
A woman waves her puppy's paw at the motorcade of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden as he departs his home in Wilmington, Delaware. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A girl plays in a mustard field in Munshiganj, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A protester argues with a NYPD police officer during the "Get him out! defend democracy" rally, a day after supporters of President Trump stormed the Capitol, in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Workers install heavy-duty security fencing around the U.S. Capitol a day after supporters of President Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Toyota Gazoo Racing's Henk Lategan and Co-Driver Brett Cummings react after crashing during stage 5 of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
A person feeds pigeons at Piazza Navona, as the region enters the 'yellow zone' after the government relaxed some coronavirus curbs on weekdays, following a strict lockdown over the holidays, in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Pedestrians, wearing protective masks against COVID-19, stand in strong wind in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Jhay Ar Calma, 10, a grade 5 student, sits on the roof of his home as he takes part in an online class using a tablet, due to weak internet connection in his area in Sta. Mesa, Manila, Philippines. "Sometimes we change the SIM card to a different...more
Yachts are seen through morning fog as they dock at the marina in Ashkelon, southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Health workers prepare doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Naples, Italy. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man reacts as a healthcare worker collects a swab sample from him for a rapid antigen test at a base camp where pilgrims gather before heading for an annual trip to Sagar Island for the one-day festival of "Makar Sankranti",...more
A child sleds after snowfall at the Angel of The North in Gateshead, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Swarms of Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol
Hundreds of Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol in a bid to overturn his election defeat.
Aftermath at the U.S. Capitol
Scenes from the Capitol the morning after hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the building seeking to overturn the election result.
White House departures
White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump, listed by the dates their departures were announced.
The human toll from coronavirus
Hospitals, morgues and cemeteries deal with the unprecedented number of coronavirus victims.
Inside the U.S. Capitol as siege unfolded
Inside the U.S. Capitol as hundreds of President Trump s supporters converged on the building in a bid to overturn his election defeat, occupying the symbol of American democracy.
Harrowing attack on American democracy: Scenes from the U.S. Capitol siege
The shocking images as hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a bid to overturn his election defeat.
Dakar Rally 2021
The Dakar Rally, the first major motorsport event of 2021, heads into the dunes and remote deserts of Saudi Arabia in a bivouac 'bubble'.
Photos of the week
Our top news photography from the past week.
Epiphany Day celebrations
Christians celebrate Epiphany, observed as the date the Three Wise Men visited Jesus.