Edition:
International
Pictures | Fri Jan 8, 2021 | 9:21am EST

Top Photos of the Day

A man shepherds his cows near a rocket case left after a military conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh region, outside Stepanakert. REUTERS/Artem Mikryukov

A man shepherds his cows near a rocket case left after a military conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh region, outside Stepanakert. REUTERS/Artem Mikryukov

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
A man shepherds his cows near a rocket case left after a military conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh region, outside Stepanakert. REUTERS/Artem Mikryukov
Close
1 / 16
People watch an outdoor movie screening while practicing social distancing in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su &nbsp;

People watch an outdoor movie screening while practicing social distancing in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su  

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
People watch an outdoor movie screening while practicing social distancing in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su  
Close
2 / 16
Bullet holes and stickers are seen on an entrance to the U.S. Capitol a day after supporters of President Trump stormed the Capitol Building in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott &nbsp; &nbsp;

Bullet holes and stickers are seen on an entrance to the U.S. Capitol a day after supporters of President Trump stormed the Capitol Building in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott    

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
Bullet holes and stickers are seen on an entrance to the U.S. Capitol a day after supporters of President Trump stormed the Capitol Building in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott    
Close
3 / 16
Ellen Prosser, known as Nell, who is 100 years old, receives the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from Dr Nikki Kanani at the Sunrise Care Home in Sidcup, Britain. Kirsty O'Connor/Pool

Ellen Prosser, known as Nell, who is 100 years old, receives the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from Dr Nikki Kanani at the Sunrise Care Home in Sidcup, Britain. Kirsty O'Connor/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
Ellen Prosser, known as Nell, who is 100 years old, receives the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from Dr Nikki Kanani at the Sunrise Care Home in Sidcup, Britain. Kirsty O'Connor/Pool
Close
4 / 16
A woman waves her puppy's paw at the motorcade of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden as he departs his home in Wilmington, Delaware. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque &nbsp; &nbsp;

A woman waves her puppy's paw at the motorcade of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden as he departs his home in Wilmington, Delaware. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque    

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
A woman waves her puppy's paw at the motorcade of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden as he departs his home in Wilmington, Delaware. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque    
Close
5 / 16
A girl plays in a mustard field in Munshiganj, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A girl plays in a mustard field in Munshiganj, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2021
A girl plays in a mustard field in Munshiganj, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
6 / 16
A protester argues with a NYPD police officer during the "Get him out! defend democracy" rally, a day after supporters of President Trump stormed the Capitol, in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon &nbsp;

A protester argues with a NYPD police officer during the "Get him out! defend democracy" rally, a day after supporters of President Trump stormed the Capitol, in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon  

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
A protester argues with a NYPD police officer during the "Get him out! defend democracy" rally, a day after supporters of President Trump stormed the Capitol, in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon  
Close
7 / 16
Workers install heavy-duty security fencing around the U.S. Capitol a day after supporters of President Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott &nbsp;

Workers install heavy-duty security fencing around the U.S. Capitol a day after supporters of President Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott  

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
Workers install heavy-duty security fencing around the U.S. Capitol a day after supporters of President Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott  
Close
8 / 16
Toyota Gazoo Racing's Henk Lategan and Co-Driver Brett Cummings react after crashing during stage 5 of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia. &nbsp;REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed &nbsp; &nbsp;

Toyota Gazoo Racing's Henk Lategan and Co-Driver Brett Cummings react after crashing during stage 5 of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia.  REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed    

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
Toyota Gazoo Racing's Henk Lategan and Co-Driver Brett Cummings react after crashing during stage 5 of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia.  REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed    
Close
9 / 16
A person feeds pigeons at Piazza Navona, as the region enters the 'yellow zone' after the government relaxed some coronavirus curbs on weekdays, following a strict lockdown over the holidays, in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

A person feeds pigeons at Piazza Navona, as the region enters the 'yellow zone' after the government relaxed some coronavirus curbs on weekdays, following a strict lockdown over the holidays, in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
A person feeds pigeons at Piazza Navona, as the region enters the 'yellow zone' after the government relaxed some coronavirus curbs on weekdays, following a strict lockdown over the holidays, in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
10 / 16
Pedestrians, wearing protective masks against COVID-19, stand in strong wind in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon &nbsp;

Pedestrians, wearing protective masks against COVID-19, stand in strong wind in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon  

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
Pedestrians, wearing protective masks against COVID-19, stand in strong wind in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon  
Close
11 / 16
Jhay Ar Calma, 10, a grade 5 student, sits on the roof of his home as he takes part in an online class using a tablet, due to weak internet connection in his area in Sta. Mesa, Manila, Philippines. "Sometimes we change the SIM card to a different provider so he doesn't have to study on the roof, but there's rarely enough money to spare for that," said Jhay's mother Jonalyn Parulan. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez &nbsp; &nbsp;

Jhay Ar Calma, 10, a grade 5 student, sits on the roof of his home as he takes part in an online class using a tablet, due to weak internet connection in his area in Sta. Mesa, Manila, Philippines. "Sometimes we change the SIM card to a different...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Jhay Ar Calma, 10, a grade 5 student, sits on the roof of his home as he takes part in an online class using a tablet, due to weak internet connection in his area in Sta. Mesa, Manila, Philippines. "Sometimes we change the SIM card to a different provider so he doesn't have to study on the roof, but there's rarely enough money to spare for that," said Jhay's mother Jonalyn Parulan. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez    
Close
12 / 16
Yachts are seen through morning fog as they dock at the marina in Ashkelon, southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Yachts are seen through morning fog as they dock at the marina in Ashkelon, southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
Yachts are seen through morning fog as they dock at the marina in Ashkelon, southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
13 / 16
Health workers prepare doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Naples, Italy. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca &nbsp;

Health workers prepare doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Naples, Italy. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca  

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2021
Health workers prepare doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Naples, Italy. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca  
Close
14 / 16
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man reacts as a healthcare worker collects a swab sample from him for a rapid antigen test at a base camp where pilgrims gather before heading for an annual trip to Sagar Island for the one-day festival of "Makar Sankranti", amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Ranita Roy &nbsp; &nbsp;

A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man reacts as a healthcare worker collects a swab sample from him for a rapid antigen test at a base camp where pilgrims gather before heading for an annual trip to Sagar Island for the one-day festival of "Makar Sankranti",...more

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2021
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man reacts as a healthcare worker collects a swab sample from him for a rapid antigen test at a base camp where pilgrims gather before heading for an annual trip to Sagar Island for the one-day festival of "Makar Sankranti", amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Ranita Roy    
Close
15 / 16
A child sleds after snowfall at the Angel of The North in Gateshead, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith &nbsp; &nbsp;

A child sleds after snowfall at the Angel of The North in Gateshead, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith    

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2021
A child sleds after snowfall at the Angel of The North in Gateshead, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith    
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Next Slideshows

Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Jan 07 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Jan 06 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Jan 05 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Jan 04 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Swarms of Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol

Swarms of Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol

Hundreds of Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol in a bid to overturn his election defeat.

Aftermath at the U.S. Capitol

Aftermath at the U.S. Capitol

Scenes from the Capitol the morning after hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the building seeking to overturn the election result.

White House departures

White House departures

White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump, listed by the dates their departures were announced.

The human toll from coronavirus

The human toll from coronavirus

Hospitals, morgues and cemeteries deal with the unprecedented number of coronavirus victims.

Inside the U.S. Capitol as siege unfolded

Inside the U.S. Capitol as siege unfolded

Inside the U.S. Capitol as hundreds of President Trump s supporters converged on the building in a bid to overturn his election defeat, occupying the symbol of American democracy.

Harrowing attack on American democracy: Scenes from the U.S. Capitol siege

Harrowing attack on American democracy: Scenes from the U.S. Capitol siege

The shocking images as hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a bid to overturn his election defeat.

Dakar Rally 2021

Dakar Rally 2021

The Dakar Rally, the first major motorsport event of 2021, heads into the dunes and remote deserts of Saudi Arabia in a bivouac 'bubble'.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top news photography from the past week.

Epiphany Day celebrations

Epiphany Day celebrations

Christians celebrate Epiphany, observed as the date the Three Wise Men visited Jesus.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast