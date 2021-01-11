Top Photos of the Day
Sri Lungdiyanti, 41, family member of a Sriwijaya Air passenger reacts after the Flight SJ 182 Boeing 737-500, crashed after taking off, in Tegal, Central Java Province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Oky Lukmansyah
A Capitol Hill police officer wears a black band over his badge in honor of the police officer who died after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Cakes in the shape of syringes are seen at the Schuerener Backparadies bakery, as the vaccination rollout against coronavirus continues, in Dortmund, Germany. REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler
Participants wearing protective face masks amid the coronavirus outbreak, pray as they take an ice-cold bath during a ceremony to purify their souls and to wish for overcoming the pandemic at the Teppozu Inari shrine in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim...more
A woman wearing a face mask walks with her pet dog at sunset, during the coronavirus outbreak as the number of daily infections reached a record, in Mellieha, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un applauds at the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea. KCNA/via REUTERS
Indonesian rescue members inspect what is believed to be the remains of the Sriwijaya Air plane flight SJ182, which crashed into the sea, at Jakarta International Container Terminal port in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
A resign Hawley sign painted on the street is pictured during a protest against U.S. Senator Josh Hawley in St Louis, Missouri. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
A cow grazes in a field as the sun sets at Ditchling Beacon on the South Downs in Ditchling, Britain. REUTERS/Adam Oliver
Students protest over the decision to keep high schools closed as part of efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
A piece of debris found off the sea which is believed to be from a turbine of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182, which crashed to the sea, is seen as Indonesian Navy personnel walk at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan ...more
Airport worker react after flights were suspended due to heavy snowfall in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A supporter of monarchy, celebrating the birth anniversary of the late king Prithvi Narayan Shah who formed present Nepal centuries ago, falls as the demonstrators try to break the police line during clashes amid a row over their route for the rally...more
A member of law enforcement using binoculars is seen in silhouette on the roof of the Capitol Building, the day before a legislative session begins in Olympia, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A protester is taken away by law enforcement officers during a rally held by opposition supporters on the parliamentary election day in Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
A supporter of President Donald Trump takes part in a rally at Beverly Hills Gardens Park in Beverly Hills, California. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
A man walks past trees fallen on a street, during a heavy snowfall in the centre of Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Ingrid Melander
Ships and boats are pictured during a search for the Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182, which crashed to the sea, in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Hero Motosports Team Rally's Joaquim Rodrigues in action during stage 7 of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
People gather at the Washington Monument, three days after a protest of the U.S. Congress certification of the November election results the 2020 election in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
People skateboard outside the National Gallery at Trafalgar Square in London, Britain. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Indonesian Navy personnel carry debris believed to be from the Sriwijaya Air SJ-182 plane, which crashed into the sea, off the Jakarta coast, Indonesia. Antara Foto/M Risyal Hidaya
A demonstrator wears a mask during a protest against the Czech government's restrictions, as the spread of the coronavirus continues, at the Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Family of a Sriwijaya Air passenger reacts after Flight SJ182 lost contact after taking off, according to local media at Supadio Airport, Kubu Raya, West Kalimantan Province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Jessica Helena Wuysang
Customers wear protective masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus while shopping at a market in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Ann Wang
A supporter of President Donald Trump wearing a face mask takes part in a rally at Beverly Hills Gardens Park in Beverly Hills, California. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
