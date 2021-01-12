Top Photos of the Day
Flowers are placed in security fencing around the U.S. Capitol days after supporters of President Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden receives his second dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus at ChristianaCare Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Migrants warm themselves at an abandoned factory as hundreds of them are taking shelter in abandoned buildings in the northwestern town of Bihac in Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Municipal healthcare workers examine the body of Shirlene Morais Costa, who died at home at the age of 53 after reporting symptoms consistent with COVID-19, amid the coronavirus outbreak in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A child cheers as Slovnaft Rally Team's Stefan Svitko approaches during stage 8 of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Kat Rodriguez, the mother of Keyon Harrold Jr., a 14-year-old Black minor, who was attacked and falsely accused of stealing Miya Ponsetto's cell phone in the lobby of New York's Arlo SoHo hotel, embraces civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton as...more
Farmers transport blankets and mattresses at the site of a protest against new farm laws, at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in Ghaziabad, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A health worker disinfects gloves before performing a coronavirus test, after the government set up testing booths at a local park, in Antiguo Cuscatlan, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Suspected remains of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182 which crashed into the sea off the Jakarta coast, are seen at Jakarta International Container Terminal port, Indonesia. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
U.S. National Guard members walk among the columns of the crypt beneath the U.S. Capitol rotunda days after supporters of President Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Kimono-clad youth wearing protective face masks leave their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at Yokohama Arena during the government declared the second state of emergency for the capital and some prefectures, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in...more
Seals are seen in a harbor where fishing boats remain moored at a port as delays to deliveries due to Brexit affect local fishing, at Troon in Scotland, Britain. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Chief Executive Officer of French manufacturer Carmat, Stephane Piat, poses holding an artificial heart, near Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Students protest over the decision to keep high schools closed as part of efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Items are left to memorialize slain U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who died from injuries sustained during the attack in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un applauds at the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea. KCNA/via REUTERS
Gray mullet which froze to death during the recent cold wave are seen at a farm in Muan, South Korea. Yonhap/via REUTERS
Birds fly past a worker constructing a security fence at the White House days after supporters of President Trump stormed the Capitol. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
People wait to welcome their relatives who arrived from Doha, at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri
Doctors treat coronavirus patients at Enfermera Isabel Zendal hospital in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A worker sits next to empty chicken cages at a wholesale market in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A migrant looks out of a window as hundreds of them are taking shelter in abandoned buildings in the northwestern town of Bihac in Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
The U.S. Capitol stands behind a security fence as Democratic lawmakers draw up an article of impeachment against President Trump in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top news photography from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Swarms of Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol
Thousands of Trump supporters stormed the seat of Congress, forcing lawmakers who were certifying Democratic President-elect Joe Biden's election victory into hiding in a harrowing assault on the heart of American democracy that left five dead.
White House departures
White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump, listed by the dates their departures were announced.
Hundreds of migrants without shelter exposed to freezing Bosnia winter
Nearly 3,000 migrants are stranded in northern Bosnia without shelter, the International Organization for Migration said, and some are suffering from respiratory problems and other complications as night-time temperatures plunge.
Japanese youth celebrate Coming of Age Day under COVID's shadow
Young men and women turning 20 years old mark Japan's Coming of Age Day in Yokohama, even though the city is under a state of emergency and ceremonies in other cities were canceled or postponed.
Indonesian plane crashes into Java Sea
Divers scoured the sea bed retrieving human remains, personal possessions and pieces of plane wreckage after the Boeing 737-500 plane with 62 people on board plunged into the Java Sea.
Security ramped up at U.S. Capitol
Crews installed 7 foot fencing around the Capitol after Trump supporters ransacked legislators' offices, stole computers and documents, and left threatening messages as they roamed the building for hours in a rampage that left five people dead.
Heaviest snowfall in decades blankets Madrid
Madrid residents put on their skis and snow shoes to enjoy the city's biggest snowfall in decades.
Inside the U.S. Capitol as siege unfolded
Inside the U.S. Capitol as hundreds of President Trump s supporters converged on the building in a bid to overturn his election defeat, occupying the symbol of American democracy.
Harrowing attack on American democracy: Scenes from the U.S. Capitol siege
The shocking images as hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a bid to overturn his election defeat.