Pictures | Tue Jan 12, 2021

Top Photos of the Day

Flowers are placed in security fencing around the U.S. Capitol days after supporters of President Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2021
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden receives his second dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus at ChristianaCare Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2021
Migrants warm themselves at an abandoned factory as hundreds of them are taking shelter in abandoned buildings in the northwestern town of Bihac in Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Marko Djurica &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2021
Municipal healthcare workers examine the body of Shirlene Morais Costa, who died at home at the age of 53 after reporting symptoms consistent with COVID-19, amid the coronavirus outbreak in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2021
A child cheers as Slovnaft Rally Team's Stefan Svitko approaches during stage 8 of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2021
Kat Rodriguez, the mother of Keyon Harrold Jr., a 14-year-old Black minor, who was attacked and falsely accused of stealing Miya Ponsetto's cell phone in the lobby of New York's Arlo SoHo hotel, embraces civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton as Keyon's father, jazz trumpeter Keyon Harrold and attorney Ben Crump look on, at a news conference in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2021
Farmers transport blankets and mattresses at the site of a protest against new farm laws, at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in Ghaziabad, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2021
A health worker disinfects gloves before performing a coronavirus test, after the government set up testing booths at a local park, in Antiguo Cuscatlan, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2021
Suspected remains of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182 which crashed into the sea off the Jakarta coast, are seen at Jakarta International Container Terminal port, Indonesia. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2021
U.S. National Guard members walk among the columns of the crypt beneath the U.S. Capitol rotunda days after supporters of President Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2021
Kimono-clad youth wearing protective face masks leave their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at Yokohama Arena during the government declared the second state of emergency for the capital and some prefectures, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2021
Seals are seen in a harbor where fishing boats remain moored at a port as delays to deliveries due to Brexit affect local fishing, at Troon in Scotland, Britain. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2021
Chief Executive Officer of French manufacturer Carmat, Stephane Piat, poses holding an artificial heart, near Paris. &nbsp;REUTERS/Christian Hartmann &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2021
Students protest over the decision to keep high schools closed as part of efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2021
Items are left to memorialize slain U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who died from injuries sustained during the attack in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2021
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un applauds at the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2021
Gray mullet which froze to death during the recent cold wave are seen at a farm in Muan, South Korea. Yonhap/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2021
Birds fly past a worker constructing a security fence at the White House days after supporters of President Trump stormed the Capitol. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2021
People wait to welcome their relatives who arrived from Doha, at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2021
Doctors treat coronavirus patients at Enfermera Isabel Zendal hospital in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Sergio Perez &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2021
A worker sits next to empty chicken cages at a wholesale market in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2021
A migrant looks out of a window as hundreds of them are taking shelter in abandoned buildings in the northwestern town of Bihac in Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2021
The U.S. Capitol stands behind a security fence as Democratic lawmakers draw up an article of impeachment against President Trump in Washington. &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp;REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2021
