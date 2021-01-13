Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

A worker dries fabrics after applying color at a dye factory in Narayanganj, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A worker dries fabrics after applying color at a dye factory in Narayanganj, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain    

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
A worker dries fabrics after applying color at a dye factory in Narayanganj, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain    
1 / 33
Members of the National Guard gather at the U.S. Capitol as the House of Representatives prepares to begin the voting process on a resolution demanding Vice President Pence and the cabinet remove President Trump from office, in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Members of the National Guard gather at the U.S. Capitol as the House of Representatives prepares to begin the voting process on a resolution demanding Vice President Pence and the cabinet remove President Trump from office, in Washington....more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Members of the National Guard gather at the U.S. Capitol as the House of Representatives prepares to begin the voting process on a resolution demanding Vice President Pence and the cabinet remove President Trump from office, in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott    
2 / 33
Activists in opposition to the death penalty gather to protest the execution of Lisa Montgomery, who is scheduled to be the first woman put to death by the federal government in nearly 70 years, at the United States Penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Activists in opposition to the death penalty gather to protest the execution of Lisa Montgomery, who is scheduled to be the first woman put to death by the federal government in nearly 70 years, at the United States Penitentiary in Terre Haute,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Activists in opposition to the death penalty gather to protest the execution of Lisa Montgomery, who is scheduled to be the first woman put to death by the federal government in nearly 70 years, at the United States Penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana.  REUTERS/Bryan Woolston  
3 / 33
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample from a migrant worker for a COVID test at a market in Pathum Thani province, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample from a migrant worker for a COVID test at a market in Pathum Thani province, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample from a migrant worker for a COVID test at a market in Pathum Thani province, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
4 / 33
Gompo Yarmolinsky with the Architect of the Capitol cleans dust from the bust of Martin Luther King, Jr. in the Capitol Rotunda after supporters of President Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Gompo Yarmolinsky with the Architect of the Capitol cleans dust from the bust of Martin Luther King, Jr. in the Capitol Rotunda after supporters of President Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in Washington.      REUTERS/Joshua Roberts...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Gompo Yarmolinsky with the Architect of the Capitol cleans dust from the bust of Martin Luther King, Jr. in the Capitol Rotunda after supporters of President Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in Washington.      REUTERS/Joshua Roberts  
5 / 33
A woman walks while carrying pineapples on her head on a street in Kampala, Uganda. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A woman walks while carrying pineapples on her head on a street in Kampala, Uganda. REUTERS/Baz Ratner  

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2021
A woman walks while carrying pineapples on her head on a street in Kampala, Uganda. REUTERS/Baz Ratner  
6 / 33
President Donald Trump visits the U.S.-Mexico border wall, in Alamo, Texas. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump visits the U.S.-Mexico border wall, in Alamo, Texas. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2021
President Donald Trump visits the U.S.-Mexico border wall, in Alamo, Texas. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
7 / 33
Protesters shout slogans during a demonstration against the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption, the postponement of his trial and his handling of the coronavirus crisis, outside his residency in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Protesters shout slogans during a demonstration against the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption, the postponement of his trial and his handling of the coronavirus crisis, outside his residency in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Protesters shout slogans during a demonstration against the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption, the postponement of his trial and his handling of the coronavirus crisis, outside his residency in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
8 / 33
A municipal healthcare worker examines the body of Rocimar Fernandes dos Santos, who died at home at the age of 43 after reporting symptoms consistent with COVID-19 in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A municipal healthcare worker examines the body of Rocimar Fernandes dos Santos, who died at home at the age of 43 after reporting symptoms consistent with COVID-19 in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly  

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2021
A municipal healthcare worker examines the body of Rocimar Fernandes dos Santos, who died at home at the age of 43 after reporting symptoms consistent with COVID-19 in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly  
9 / 33
Aaron Mostofsky, the son of Brooklyn's Kings County Supreme Court Judge Shlomo Mostofsky, weeps as he appears during his initial remote appearance in connection with the occupation of the U.S. Capitol, at the Eastern District of New York in New York City. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Aaron Mostofsky, the son of Brooklyn's Kings County Supreme Court Judge Shlomo Mostofsky, weeps as he appears during his initial remote appearance in connection with the occupation of the U.S. Capitol, at the Eastern District of New York in New York...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Aaron Mostofsky, the son of Brooklyn's Kings County Supreme Court Judge Shlomo Mostofsky, weeps as he appears during his initial remote appearance in connection with the occupation of the U.S. Capitol, at the Eastern District of New York in New York City.  REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
10 / 33
A sign reading "The law is equal for everyone" is pictured before a trial against 355 suspected members of the 'Ndrangheta mafia, accused of an array of charges, in a High Security Courthouse in Lamezia Terme, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

A sign reading "The law is equal for everyone" is pictured before a trial against 355 suspected members of the 'Ndrangheta mafia, accused of an array of charges, in a High Security Courthouse in Lamezia Terme, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi  

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
A sign reading "The law is equal for everyone" is pictured before a trial against 355 suspected members of the 'Ndrangheta mafia, accused of an array of charges, in a High Security Courthouse in Lamezia Terme, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi  
11 / 33
Indonesian Navy members take pictures of a part of the retrieved black box of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182, which crashed into the sea off the Jakarta coast. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Indonesian Navy members take pictures of a part of the retrieved black box of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182, which crashed into the sea off the Jakarta coast. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana  

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Indonesian Navy members take pictures of a part of the retrieved black box of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182, which crashed into the sea off the Jakarta coast. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana  
12 / 33
A musician performs at the Camondo Stairs amid the spread of the coronavirus in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A musician performs at the Camondo Stairs amid the spread of the coronavirus in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer  

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2021
A musician performs at the Camondo Stairs amid the spread of the coronavirus in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer  
13 / 33
Supporters of President Donald Trump wait for his convoy's arrival as he visits Rio Grande border wall construction near the city of Alamo, Texas. REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas

Supporters of President Donald Trump wait for his convoy's arrival as he visits Rio Grande border wall construction near the city of Alamo, Texas.  REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Supporters of President Donald Trump wait for his convoy's arrival as he visits Rio Grande border wall construction near the city of Alamo, Texas.  REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas
14 / 33
Vehicles travel on a bridge over the frozen Han river in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Vehicles travel on a bridge over the frozen Han river in Seoul, South Korea.    REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji  

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Vehicles travel on a bridge over the frozen Han river in Seoul, South Korea.    REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji  
15 / 33
General view of the Helsinki Cathedral during a heavy snow storm in Helsinki, Finland. Vesa Moilanen/Lehtikuva

General view of the Helsinki Cathedral during a heavy snow storm in Helsinki, Finland. Vesa Moilanen/Lehtikuva

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2021
General view of the Helsinki Cathedral during a heavy snow storm in Helsinki, Finland. Vesa Moilanen/Lehtikuva
16 / 33
An adventure sport enthusiast leaps from a cliff edge over the ocean while rope jumping near Currarong, Australia. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

An adventure sport enthusiast leaps from a cliff edge over the ocean while rope jumping near Currarong, Australia.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott    

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2021
An adventure sport enthusiast leaps from a cliff edge over the ocean while rope jumping near Currarong, Australia.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott    
17 / 33
A person plays the double bass ahead of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's delivery of his annual state of the nation speech during a special session of the National Constituent Assembly, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

A person plays the double bass ahead of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's delivery of his annual state of the nation speech during a special session of the National Constituent Assembly, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero  

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2021
A person plays the double bass ahead of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's delivery of his annual state of the nation speech during a special session of the National Constituent Assembly, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero  
18 / 33
A street vendor wearing a face mask uses his mobile phone while waiting for customers at his food stall near a beach in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A street vendor wearing a face mask uses his mobile phone while waiting for customers at his food stall near a beach in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte    

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2021
A street vendor wearing a face mask uses his mobile phone while waiting for customers at his food stall near a beach in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte    
19 / 33
Protesters are detained during the protest against the dissolution of parliament, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Protesters are detained during the protest against the dissolution of parliament, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar  

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Protesters are detained during the protest against the dissolution of parliament, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar  
20 / 33
Children use a boat at a flooded area in Obot village, near Shkodra, Albania. REUTERS/Florion Goga

Children use a boat at a flooded area in Obot village, near Shkodra, Albania. REUTERS/Florion Goga  

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Children use a boat at a flooded area in Obot village, near Shkodra, Albania. REUTERS/Florion Goga  
21 / 33
A flock of birds flies at the Taal Volcano island, a year after the volcano erupted, in Batangas province, Philippines. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David

A flock of birds flies at the Taal Volcano island, a year after the volcano erupted, in Batangas province, Philippines. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David    

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2021
A flock of birds flies at the Taal Volcano island, a year after the volcano erupted, in Batangas province, Philippines. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David    
22 / 33
Relatives of victims react as a rescue worker asks them to leave an area hit by landslides in Sumedang regency, West Java province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Raisan Al Farisi

Relatives of victims react as a rescue worker asks them to leave an area hit by landslides in Sumedang regency, West Java province, Indonesia.  Antara Foto/Raisan Al Farisi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Relatives of victims react as a rescue worker asks them to leave an area hit by landslides in Sumedang regency, West Java province, Indonesia.  Antara Foto/Raisan Al Farisi
23 / 33
Men sit on a rock as they look at the giant Olympic rings in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Men sit on a rock as they look at the giant Olympic rings in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Men sit on a rock as they look at the giant Olympic rings in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
24 / 33
A health worker wearing a protective suit enjoys the falling snow at a coronavirus testing site in Seoul, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS

A health worker wearing a protective suit enjoys the falling snow at a coronavirus testing site in Seoul, South Korea.   Yonhap via REUTERS  

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2021
A health worker wearing a protective suit enjoys the falling snow at a coronavirus testing site in Seoul, South Korea.   Yonhap via REUTERS  
25 / 33
A boy carries jerricans to be filled at Khabrou Layene mosque in Yoff neighborhood of Dakar, Senegal. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A boy carries jerricans to be filled at Khabrou Layene mosque in Yoff neighborhood of Dakar, Senegal. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra    

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2021
A boy carries jerricans to be filled at Khabrou Layene mosque in Yoff neighborhood of Dakar, Senegal. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra    
26 / 33
President Donald Trump waves as he departs the White House on travel to visit the U.S.-Mexico border Wall in Texas. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Donald Trump waves as he departs the White House on travel to visit the U.S.-Mexico border Wall in Texas. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2021
President Donald Trump waves as he departs the White House on travel to visit the U.S.-Mexico border Wall in Texas. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
27 / 33
Migrants warm themselves at an abandoned factory as hundreds of them are taking shelter in abandoned buildings in the northwestern town of Bihac in Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants warm themselves at an abandoned factory as hundreds of them are taking shelter in abandoned buildings in the northwestern town of Bihac in Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Marko Djurica  

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2021
Migrants warm themselves at an abandoned factory as hundreds of them are taking shelter in abandoned buildings in the northwestern town of Bihac in Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Marko Djurica  
28 / 33
Flowers are placed in security fencing around the U.S. Capitol days after supporters of President Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Flowers are placed in security fencing around the U.S. Capitol days after supporters of President Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott  

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2021
Flowers are placed in security fencing around the U.S. Capitol days after supporters of President Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott  
29 / 33
People walk in a park near chimneys of a heating power plant on a cold winter day in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

People walk in a park near chimneys of a heating power plant on a cold winter day in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov  

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2021
People walk in a park near chimneys of a heating power plant on a cold winter day in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov  
30 / 33
A general view during stage 9 of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

A general view during stage 9 of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia.  REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed  

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2021
A general view during stage 9 of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia.  REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed  
31 / 33
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden receives his second dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus at ChristianaCare Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden receives his second dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus at ChristianaCare Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2021
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden receives his second dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus at ChristianaCare Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
32 / 33
A sunrise view at Chemical Beach in Seaham, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith

A sunrise view at Chemical Beach in Seaham, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith  

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
A sunrise view at Chemical Beach in Seaham, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith  
33 / 33
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

