Top Photos of the Day
A worker dries fabrics after applying color at a dye factory in Narayanganj, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Members of the National Guard gather at the U.S. Capitol as the House of Representatives prepares to begin the voting process on a resolution demanding Vice President Pence and the cabinet remove President Trump from office, in Washington....more
Activists in opposition to the death penalty gather to protest the execution of Lisa Montgomery, who is scheduled to be the first woman put to death by the federal government in nearly 70 years, at the United States Penitentiary in Terre Haute,...more
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample from a migrant worker for a COVID test at a market in Pathum Thani province, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Gompo Yarmolinsky with the Architect of the Capitol cleans dust from the bust of Martin Luther King, Jr. in the Capitol Rotunda after supporters of President Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts...more
A woman walks while carrying pineapples on her head on a street in Kampala, Uganda. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
President Donald Trump visits the U.S.-Mexico border wall, in Alamo, Texas. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Protesters shout slogans during a demonstration against the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption, the postponement of his trial and his handling of the coronavirus crisis, outside his residency in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen...more
A municipal healthcare worker examines the body of Rocimar Fernandes dos Santos, who died at home at the age of 43 after reporting symptoms consistent with COVID-19 in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Aaron Mostofsky, the son of Brooklyn's Kings County Supreme Court Judge Shlomo Mostofsky, weeps as he appears during his initial remote appearance in connection with the occupation of the U.S. Capitol, at the Eastern District of New York in New York...more
A sign reading "The law is equal for everyone" is pictured before a trial against 355 suspected members of the 'Ndrangheta mafia, accused of an array of charges, in a High Security Courthouse in Lamezia Terme, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Indonesian Navy members take pictures of a part of the retrieved black box of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182, which crashed into the sea off the Jakarta coast. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
A musician performs at the Camondo Stairs amid the spread of the coronavirus in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Supporters of President Donald Trump wait for his convoy's arrival as he visits Rio Grande border wall construction near the city of Alamo, Texas. REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas
Vehicles travel on a bridge over the frozen Han river in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
General view of the Helsinki Cathedral during a heavy snow storm in Helsinki, Finland. Vesa Moilanen/Lehtikuva
An adventure sport enthusiast leaps from a cliff edge over the ocean while rope jumping near Currarong, Australia. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A person plays the double bass ahead of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's delivery of his annual state of the nation speech during a special session of the National Constituent Assembly, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
A street vendor wearing a face mask uses his mobile phone while waiting for customers at his food stall near a beach in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Protesters are detained during the protest against the dissolution of parliament, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Children use a boat at a flooded area in Obot village, near Shkodra, Albania. REUTERS/Florion Goga
A flock of birds flies at the Taal Volcano island, a year after the volcano erupted, in Batangas province, Philippines. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David
Relatives of victims react as a rescue worker asks them to leave an area hit by landslides in Sumedang regency, West Java province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Raisan Al Farisi
Men sit on a rock as they look at the giant Olympic rings in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A health worker wearing a protective suit enjoys the falling snow at a coronavirus testing site in Seoul, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS
A boy carries jerricans to be filled at Khabrou Layene mosque in Yoff neighborhood of Dakar, Senegal. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
President Donald Trump waves as he departs the White House on travel to visit the U.S.-Mexico border Wall in Texas. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Migrants warm themselves at an abandoned factory as hundreds of them are taking shelter in abandoned buildings in the northwestern town of Bihac in Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Flowers are placed in security fencing around the U.S. Capitol days after supporters of President Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott
People walk in a park near chimneys of a heating power plant on a cold winter day in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A general view during stage 9 of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden receives his second dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus at ChristianaCare Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A sunrise view at Chemical Beach in Seaham, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top news photography from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Aftermath at the U.S. Capitol
Scenes from the Capitol hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the building seeking to overturn the election result.
Republicans who say they will vote for Trump impeachment
Republicans who said they will vote for impeachment when the House of Representatives takes the move up on Wednesday
Trump emerges from seclusion to visit border wall
President Trump emerges from seclusion for the first time since the U.S. Capitol was ransacked to visit the border wall in Alamo, Texas.
Meet Joe Biden's Cabinet picks
Democratic President-elect Joe Biden has nominated a flurry of members for his Cabinet and White House team, working to fulfill his promise to build an administration that reflects the United States' diversity.
Security ramped up at U.S. Capitol
Crews installed 7 foot fencing around the Capitol after Trump supporters ransacked legislators' offices, stole computers and documents, and left threatening messages as they roamed the building for hours in a rampage that left five people dead.
Dakar Rally 2021
The Dakar Rally, the first major motorsport event of 2021, heads into the dunes and remote deserts of Saudi Arabia in a bivouac 'bubble'.
Indonesian plane crashes into Java Sea
Divers scoured the sea bed retrieving human remains, personal possessions and pieces of plane wreckage after the Boeing 737-500 plane with 62 people on board plunged into the Java Sea.
Swarms of Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol
Thousands of Trump supporters stormed the seat of Congress, forcing lawmakers who were certifying Democratic President-elect Joe Biden's election victory into hiding in a harrowing assault on the heart of American democracy that left five dead.
White House departures
White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump, listed by the dates their departures were announced.