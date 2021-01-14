Top Photos of the Day

Parul Haldar, 39, whose husband died in a tiger attack during a fishing trip deep inside the forest, and her daughter Papri Haldar, 11, travel across Satjelia island on a boat in the Sundarbans, India. Almost all of the 2,000 rupees ($27) Haldar...more

Parul Haldar, 39, whose husband died in a tiger attack during a fishing trip deep inside the forest, and her daughter Papri Haldar, 11, travel across Satjelia island on a boat in the Sundarbans, India. Almost all of the 2,000 rupees ($27) Haldar makes each month to run her household and send Papri to school comes from fishing and crabbing. "No matter how hard it is, I want to educate her," said Haldar. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

