Top Photos of the Day

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi shows the article of impeachment against President Trump after signing it in an engrossment ceremony at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis    
Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
An eruption from Mount Etna lights up the sky during the night, seen from the small Italian village of Fornazzo. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello  
Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
Doreen Vickers, 83, waits as a health worker fills a syringe with a dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Appleton Village Pharmacy in Widnes, Britain. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff  
Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
A missile is launched by Iran's military during a navy exercise in the Gulf of Oman1. Iranian Army/WANA
Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Workers unload pallets of boxes at the Executive Office Building on the White House grounds in Washington. ccREUTERS/Erin Scott
Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
People perform fire breathing on their rooftop during Sakrain festival in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain  
Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
An Indonesian Military aircraft CN-235 is seen during the search and rescue operation for the Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182 off the Jakarta coast.   Antara Foto/M Risyal Hidayatn
Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
Voters queue to cast their ballots in the presidential elections outside a voting center in Kampala, Uganda. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Los Angeles Sheriff's Deputy Armando Galvan searches a commercial building as he carries out an eviction in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
White House advisor Peter Navarro leaves the West Wing of the White House with a photograph of President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
Indian National Security Guard (NSG) commandos take part in the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a foggy morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis    
An electronic readout shows votes for a number of members of the U.S. Congress, including "yes" votes by Republican representatives Gonzalez of Ohio, Herrera Beutler, Katko, and Kinzinger, during the vote on the second impeachment of President Donald...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
An electronic readout shows votes for a number of members of the U.S. Congress, including "yes" votes by Republican representatives Gonzalez of Ohio, Herrera Beutler, Katko, and Kinzinger, during the vote on the second impeachment of President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst  
Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) wears a mask reading "Censored" as she walks to the House floor during debate on the second impeachment of President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
A vehicle drives on a snowy road in a winter landscape near Sundsvall, northern Sweden. Mats Andersson/TT News Agency
Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
A grey seal pup is seen on Horsey Gap beach, near Horsey, on the Norfolk coast, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra    
Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
Disabled Palestinian man Youssef Abu Amira practices Karate in a club in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem  
Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
Passengers wearing hazmat suits for protection against the coronavirus walk inside the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Paranaque, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez  
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) presides over the vote to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time, a week after his supporters stormed the Capitol building, on the floor of the House of Representatives in Washington. ...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) presides over the vote to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time, a week after his supporters stormed the Capitol building, on the floor of the House of Representatives in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
Members of the World Health Organization (WHO) team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus pandemic sit on a bus while leaving Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
Women worship to Hindu sun god as they take a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal on the occasion of "Makar Sankranti" festival at the Sagar Island in the eastern state of West Bengal, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A preacher holds a bible next to an empty child's coffin as a pro-choice activist reacts, outside Congress where lawmakers will begin to discuss a bill that decriminalizes abortion until the 14th week of gestation, in Valparaiso, Chile....more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
A preacher holds a bible next to an empty child's coffin as a pro-choice activist reacts, outside Congress where lawmakers will begin to discuss a bill that decriminalizes abortion until the 14th week of gestation, in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
A staff member moves Nancy Pelosi's lectern, as Democrats debate one article of impeachment against U.S. President Donald Trump, at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis  
Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
A couple walks toward pigeons warming on a heating pipes cover on a cold day in Omsk, Russia.  REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko    
Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
A worker dries fabrics after applying color at a dye factory in Narayanganj, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain    
Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Daniel Wong Kwok-tung, a lawyer who tried to help the 12 people detained in mainland China, is escorted by police as he returns to his office in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2021
A woman walks while carrying pineapples on her head on a street in Kampala, Uganda. REUTERS/Baz Ratner  
Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
A couple kiss on a street in Barrio Gotico (Gothic Quarter), in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Nacho Doce    
Parul Haldar, 39, whose husband died in a tiger attack during a fishing trip deep inside the forest, and her daughter Papri Haldar, 11, travel across Satjelia island on a boat in the Sundarbans, India. Almost all of the 2,000 rupees ($27) Haldar...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Parul Haldar, 39, whose husband died in a tiger attack during a fishing trip deep inside the forest, and her daughter Papri Haldar, 11, travel across Satjelia island on a boat in the Sundarbans, India. Almost all of the 2,000 rupees ($27) Haldar makes each month to run her household and send Papri to school comes from fishing and crabbing. "No matter how hard it is, I want to educate her," said Haldar. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample from a migrant worker for a COVID test at a market in Pathum Thani province, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Gompo Yarmolinsky with the Architect of the Capitol cleans dust from the bust of Martin Luther King, Jr. in the Capitol Rotunda after supporters of President Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in Washington.      REUTERS/Joshua Roberts...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Gompo Yarmolinsky with the Architect of the Capitol cleans dust from the bust of Martin Luther King, Jr. in the Capitol Rotunda after supporters of President Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in Washington.      REUTERS/Joshua Roberts  
Protesters shout slogans during a demonstration against the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption, the postponement of his trial and his handling of the coronavirus crisis, outside his residency in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Protesters shout slogans during a demonstration against the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption, the postponement of his trial and his handling of the coronavirus crisis, outside his residency in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
A sign reading "The law is equal for everyone" is pictured before a trial against 355 suspected members of the 'Ndrangheta mafia, accused of an array of charges, in a High Security Courthouse in Lamezia Terme, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi  
Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Indonesian Navy members take pictures of a part of the retrieved black box of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182, which crashed into the sea off the Jakarta coast. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana  
Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2021
A musician performs at the Camondo Stairs amid the spread of the coronavirus in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer  
Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Vehicles travel on a bridge over the frozen Han river in Seoul, South Korea.    REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji  
Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2021
An adventure sport enthusiast leaps from a cliff edge over the ocean while rope jumping near Currarong, Australia.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott    
Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2021
A street vendor wearing a face mask uses his mobile phone while waiting for customers at his food stall near a beach in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte    
Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2021
Migrants warm themselves at an abandoned factory as hundreds of them are taking shelter in abandoned buildings in the northwestern town of Bihac in Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Marko Djurica  
Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2021
People walk in a park near chimneys of a heating power plant on a cold winter day in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov  
Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2021
Flowers are placed in security fencing around the U.S. Capitol days after supporters of President Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott  
