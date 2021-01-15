Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

A woman walks through chunks of ice on the frozen Kapchagay reservoir outside Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
Vice President Mike Pence speaks to National Guard troops outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Alex Brandon/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
A worker moves boxes out of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House grounds in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves during a ceremony for the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea. &nbsp; &nbsp;KCNA via REUTERS &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
Vitor Cabral comforts his wife Raissa Floriano, whose father is hospitalized with COVID-19, during a demonstration by patients' relatives outside the 28 de Agosto hospital in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
People perform fire breathing on their rooftop during Sakrain festival in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
A coffin is seen in a hearse at George Bell Funeral Service in Northwich, Britain. REUTERS/Molly Darlington

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
A murmuration of starlings fly above a field near Kiryat Gat, southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
A National Guard member rests inside the U.S. Capitol, after President Trump was impeached for a second time, in Washington. REUTERS/Brandon Bell &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
A skater crashes into the board while skating at Wollman Rink in Central Park, after the city severed several contracts with the Trump Organization, in New York City. &nbsp;REUTERS/Brendan McDermid &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
Doreen Vickers, 83, waits as a health worker fills a syringe with a dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Appleton Village Pharmacy in Widnes, Britain. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
A missile is launched by Iran's military during a navy exercise in the Gulf of Oman1. Iranian Army/WANA

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
Former U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang waves at an event announcing his candidacy for New York City Mayor in upper Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
An eruption from Mount Etna lights up the sky during the night, seen from the small Italian village of Fornazzo. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
A person carries a plant out of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House grounds in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
A view of burned houses after a fire broke out at the Nayapara refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammed Arakani

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
Military equipment displayed during a military parade to commemorate the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea. &nbsp; &nbsp;KCNA via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
Villagers try to control a bull during a bull-taming festival, known as Jallikattu and is a part of south India's harvest festival of Pongal, on the outskirts of Madurai town, Tamil Nadu state, India. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2021
Coffins of people who passed away due to the coronavirus are seen in the Meissen crematorium in Meissen, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2021
Honduran police officers in riot gear stand guard as they block the route of a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. REUTERS/Yoseph Amaya

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
An Indonesian Military aircraft CN-235 is seen during the search and rescue operation for the Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182 off the Jakarta coast. &nbsp; Antara Foto/M Risyal Hidayatn

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
Los Angeles Sheriff's Deputy Armando Galvan searches a commercial building as he carries out an eviction in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
White House advisor Peter Navarro leaves the West Wing of the White House with a photograph of President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Indian National Security Guard (NSG) commandos take part in the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a foggy morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
Monster Energy Honda Team 2021's Kevin Benavides in action during stage 11 of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia. &nbsp;REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
A vehicle drives on a snowy road in a winter landscape near Sundsvall, northern Sweden. Mats Andersson/TT News Agency

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
A grey seal pup is seen on Horsey Gap beach, near Horsey, on the Norfolk coast, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Disabled Palestinian man Youssef Abu Amira practices Karate in a club in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
Members of the World Health Organization (WHO) team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus pandemic sit on a bus while leaving Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
Women worship to Hindu sun god as they take a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal on the occasion of "Makar Sankranti" festival at the Sagar Island in the eastern state of West Bengal, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
Voters queue to cast their ballots in the presidential elections outside a voting center in Kampala, Uganda. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
Workers unload pallets of boxes at the Executive Office Building on the White House grounds in Washington. ccREUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
