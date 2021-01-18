Top Photos of the Day
A supporter of President Donald Trump protests against the election of President-elect Joe Biden, outside the Ohio state Capitol in Columbus, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger
Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants heading to the United States, clash with Guatemalan soldiers as they try to cross into Guatemalan territory, in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 17. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
A still image taken from video footage shows law enforcement officers speaking with Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny before leading him away at Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow, Russia January 17. REUTERS/Reuters TV
Relatives carry the body of one of the female judges shot dead by unknown gunmen in Kabul, Afghanistan January 17. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Kelvia Andrea Goncalves, 16, is supported by her aunt Vanderleia dos Reis Brasao, 37, as she reacts during the burial of her mother Andrea dos Reis Brasao, 39, who passed away due to coronavirus at Delphina Aziz hospital, at the Parque Taruma...more
A model presents a creation from the Etro Fall/Winter 2021 men's collection, during the fashion week in Milan, Italy, January 16. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Members of the State police arrive at the Michigan state Capitol in Lansing, Michigan, January 17. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Mount Semeru volcano spews hot lava as it erupts, as seen from Oro-oro Ombo village in Lumajang, East Java province, Indonesia, January 17. Zabur Karuru/Antara Foto via REUTERS
Vice President Mike Pence visits Naval Air Station Lemoore in Lemoore, California, January 16. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set to head to the United States, walk along a road in El Florido, Guatemala January 16. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
President-elect Joe Biden introduces key members of his science team at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, January 16REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A waiter carries dishes from outdoor seating inside as indoor dining reopens in a limited capacity to reduce the spread of coronavirus in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, January 16. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
Protesters in white suits and wearing masks attend a demonstration against the coronavirus measures and their economic consequences in Vienna, Austria, January 16. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
An anti-death penalty activist holds a sign during a vigil outside the United States Penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana, January 15. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Lai Chi-wai, a paraplegic climber, attempts to climb the 1050 foot (320-metre) tall Nina Tower using only his upper body strength, in Hong Kong, China January 16. On this attempt, Lai completed 820 feet (250-meters), as he faced strong winds....more
A flock of pigeons rests at the premises of Boudhanath Stupa, a UNESCO's world heritage site in Kathmandu, Nepal January 17. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Relatives of patients hospitalized or receiving healthcare at home, mostly suffering from coronavirus, gather to buy oxygen and fill cylinders at a private company in Manaus, Brazil January 15. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
About 8,000 fans attend the Green Bay Packers playoff against the Los Angeles Rams on Jan. 16, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this was the first time during the 2020 season that any season-ticket holders...more
Supporters of Uganda's National Resistance Movement (NRM) party celebrate the victory of President Yoweri Museveni in the concluded general elections in Kampala, Uganda January 16. REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa
Members of a construction crew using heavy machinery work on a new section of the bollard-type border wall in Sunland Park, New Mexico, U.S., as seen from the Mexican side of the border in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 15. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Search and rescue personnel inspect a collapsed building following an earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi province, Indonesia, January 16. Sigid Kurniawan/Antara Foto via REUTERS
A cardboard cutout depicting President Donald Trump is seen in front of the Pennsylvania state Capitol, as supporters of him are expected to protest against the election of President-elect Joe Biden, outside the Pennsylvania State Capitol in...more
French professional mountain biker Aurelien Fontenoy climbs the 768 steps, 33 floors and 459 foot (140 metres) high Trinity Tower in the financial and business district of La Defense near Paris, France, January 17. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Samantha Bailey takes a selfie with a staff member dressed like a raptor at the Jurassic Quest drive-thru Experience outside The Rose Bowl Stadium during the outbreak of the coronavirus, in Pasadena, California, January 15. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
