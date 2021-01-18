Top Photos of the Day

About 8,000 fans attend the Green Bay Packers playoff against the Los Angeles Rams on Jan. 16, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this was the first time during the 2020 season that any season-ticket holders...more

About 8,000 fans attend the Green Bay Packers playoff against the Los Angeles Rams on Jan. 16, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this was the first time during the 2020 season that any season-ticket holders were able to attend a game at Lambeau Field. Sarah Kloepping-USA TODAY NETWORK

Close