Top Photos of the Day

Mount Merapi volcano spews hot lava as it erupts, as seen from Wonorejo in Sleman, Yogyakarta, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Andreas Fitri Atmoko
The "Field of Flags" is illuminated on the National Mall as the U.S Capitol Building is prepared for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden in Washington. Joe Raedle/Pool
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stands outside a room where technicians are manufacturing the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at Oxford Biomedica, in Oxford, Britain. Heathcliff O'Malley/Pool
Hondurans take part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in Vado Hondo, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
A member of the military rushes past, as people are evacuated back inside after an "external security threat" prior to a dress rehearsal for U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, U.S., January...more
Kyuta Kumagai, 10, warms up with other boys before training, at Komatsuryu sumo club in Tokyo, Japan. "It is fun to beat people older than me," said Kyuta. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A man plays a trombone on a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A field of leeks is shown bathed in red and blue LED lights in the Dutch town of Lelystad, as part of artist Daan Roosegaarde's new project "Grow", intended to honor farmers and inspire them to experiment with LED technology as a supplement to...more
Members of the Proud Boys walk in front the Supreme Court of Virginia, on a day that is traditionally designated for lobbying lawmakers, in Richmond, Virginia. REUTERS/Leah Millis
National Guard members sleep in the Capitol Visitor's Center on Capitol Hill, ahead of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Palestinian student Waed Bisharat, 13, attends an online school lesson using a mobile phone as sheep graze in a Bedouin encampment in Jordan Valley in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
A worker hangs his uniform outside a Ford Motor Co plant, during a protest after the company announced it will close its three plants in the country, in Taubate, Brazil. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio
A man takes a dip in the icy waters of the Istra river during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in the town of Istra in the Moscow Region. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Artists and community members help erect a new fist statue made of steel, to replace the old one, in the square where George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes as Floyd lay on...more
An armed person speaks with the media as people gather outside the Virginia State Capitol on Lobby Day, a day traditionally set aside for the public to lobby lawmakers, in Richmond, Virginia. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Thousands of U.S. flags are seen at the National Mall, to represent the people who are unable to travel to Washington for the inauguration. REUTER/Carlos Barria
An Army soldier checks his sword during the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Houthi supporter reacts as he shatters the U.S. flag during a demonstration outside the U.S. embassy against the United States over its decision to designate the Houthis a foreign terrorist organization, in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A Palestinian medical worker collects a swab sample from a boy to be tested for the coronavirus in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
People listen as members of "Don't Mute DC" and "Living With The Law" perform to celebrate MLK Community Service Day in Washington D.C. ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration. REUTERS/Brandon Bell
A Palestinian man sits near the beach on a rainy day in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A girl wearing a face mask watches her mother eating outside their one-room house in Medina neighborhood, Dakar, Senegal. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden volunteers at Philabundance in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A woman is tested at a nucleic acid testing site following an outbreak of the coronavirus in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Vanderlecia Ortega dos Santos, or Vanda, from the Witoto indigenous tribe, receives the Sinovac coronavirus vaccine in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Samsung Group heir Jay Y. Lee arrives at a court in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Grand Camlica Mosque at the Camlica Hill is seen after snowfall in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A boy walks past members of the National Guard after playing at Lincoln Park in Washington. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A view shows 56 pillars of light, representing 50 US states and territories, illuminating the skies above the National Mall and U.S. Capitol ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, in Washington. Keith D. Arnold/via REUTERS
