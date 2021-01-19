Edition:
International
Pictures | Tue Jan 19, 2021 | 7:28am EST

Top Photos of the Day

Mount Merapi volcano spews hot lava as it erupts, as seen from Wonorejo in Sleman, Yogyakarta, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Andreas Fitri Atmoko

Mount Merapi volcano spews hot lava as it erupts, as seen from Wonorejo in Sleman, Yogyakarta, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Andreas Fitri Atmoko

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2021
Mount Merapi volcano spews hot lava as it erupts, as seen from Wonorejo in Sleman, Yogyakarta, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Andreas Fitri Atmoko
Close
1 / 29
The "Field of Flags" is illuminated on the National Mall as the U.S Capitol Building is prepared for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden in Washington. Joe Raedle/Pool

The "Field of Flags" is illuminated on the National Mall as the U.S Capitol Building is prepared for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden in Washington. Joe Raedle/Pool

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2021
The "Field of Flags" is illuminated on the National Mall as the U.S Capitol Building is prepared for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden in Washington. Joe Raedle/Pool
Close
2 / 29
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stands outside a room where technicians are manufacturing &nbsp;the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at Oxford Biomedica, in Oxford, Britain. Heathcliff O'Malley/Pool

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stands outside a room where technicians are manufacturing  the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at Oxford Biomedica, in Oxford, Britain. Heathcliff O'Malley/Pool

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2021
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stands outside a room where technicians are manufacturing  the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at Oxford Biomedica, in Oxford, Britain. Heathcliff O'Malley/Pool
Close
3 / 29
Hondurans take part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in Vado Hondo, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria &nbsp;

Hondurans take part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in Vado Hondo, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria  

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2021
Hondurans take part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in Vado Hondo, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria  
Close
4 / 29
A member of the military rushes past, as people are evacuated back inside after an "external security threat" prior to a dress rehearsal for U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, U.S., January 18, 2021. Win McNamee/Pool via REUTERS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A member of the military rushes past, as people are evacuated back inside after an "external security threat" prior to a dress rehearsal for U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, U.S., January...more

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2021
A member of the military rushes past, as people are evacuated back inside after an "external security threat" prior to a dress rehearsal for U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, U.S., January 18, 2021. Win McNamee/Pool via REUTERS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
5 / 29
Kyuta Kumagai, 10, warms up with other boys before training, at Komatsuryu sumo club in Tokyo, Japan. "It is fun to beat people older than me," said Kyuta. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon &nbsp;

Kyuta Kumagai, 10, warms up with other boys before training, at Komatsuryu sumo club in Tokyo, Japan. "It is fun to beat people older than me," said Kyuta. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon  

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2021
Kyuta Kumagai, 10, warms up with other boys before training, at Komatsuryu sumo club in Tokyo, Japan. "It is fun to beat people older than me," said Kyuta. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon  
Close
6 / 29
A man plays a trombone on a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart &nbsp;

A man plays a trombone on a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart  

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2021
A man plays a trombone on a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart  
Close
7 / 29
A field of leeks is shown bathed in red and blue LED lights in the Dutch town of Lelystad, as part of &nbsp;artist Daan Roosegaarde's new project "Grow", intended to honor farmers and inspire them to experiment with LED technology as a supplement to natural light for crops, in the Netherlands. Ruben Hamelink/Studio Roosegaarde

A field of leeks is shown bathed in red and blue LED lights in the Dutch town of Lelystad, as part of  artist Daan Roosegaarde's new project "Grow", intended to honor farmers and inspire them to experiment with LED technology as a supplement to...more

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2021
A field of leeks is shown bathed in red and blue LED lights in the Dutch town of Lelystad, as part of  artist Daan Roosegaarde's new project "Grow", intended to honor farmers and inspire them to experiment with LED technology as a supplement to natural light for crops, in the Netherlands. Ruben Hamelink/Studio Roosegaarde
Close
8 / 29
Members of the Proud Boys walk in front the Supreme Court of Virginia, on a day that is traditionally designated for lobbying lawmakers, in Richmond, Virginia. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Members of the Proud Boys walk in front the Supreme Court of Virginia, on a day that is traditionally designated for lobbying lawmakers, in Richmond, Virginia. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2021
Members of the Proud Boys walk in front the Supreme Court of Virginia, on a day that is traditionally designated for lobbying lawmakers, in Richmond, Virginia. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
9 / 29
National Guard members sleep in the Capitol Visitor's Center on Capitol Hill, ahead of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

National Guard members sleep in the Capitol Visitor's Center on Capitol Hill, ahead of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2021
National Guard members sleep in the Capitol Visitor's Center on Capitol Hill, ahead of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
10 / 29
Palestinian student Waed Bisharat, 13, attends an online school lesson using a mobile phone as sheep graze in a Bedouin encampment in Jordan Valley in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta &nbsp;

Palestinian student Waed Bisharat, 13, attends an online school lesson using a mobile phone as sheep graze in a Bedouin encampment in Jordan Valley in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta  

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2021
Palestinian student Waed Bisharat, 13, attends an online school lesson using a mobile phone as sheep graze in a Bedouin encampment in Jordan Valley in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta  
Close
11 / 29
A worker hangs his uniform outside a Ford Motor Co plant, during a protest after the company announced it will close its three plants in the country, in Taubate, Brazil. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

A worker hangs his uniform outside a Ford Motor Co plant, during a protest after the company announced it will close its three plants in the country, in Taubate, Brazil. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2021
A worker hangs his uniform outside a Ford Motor Co plant, during a protest after the company announced it will close its three plants in the country, in Taubate, Brazil. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio
Close
12 / 29
A man takes a dip in the icy waters of the Istra river during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in the town of Istra in the Moscow Region. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov &nbsp;

A man takes a dip in the icy waters of the Istra river during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in the town of Istra in the Moscow Region. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov  

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2021
A man takes a dip in the icy waters of the Istra river during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in the town of Istra in the Moscow Region. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov  
Close
13 / 29
Artists and community members help erect a new fist statue made of steel, to replace the old one, in the square where George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes as Floyd lay on the pavement, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. &nbsp; REUTERS/Ben Hovland

Artists and community members help erect a new fist statue made of steel, to replace the old one, in the square where George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes as Floyd lay on...more

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2021
Artists and community members help erect a new fist statue made of steel, to replace the old one, in the square where George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes as Floyd lay on the pavement, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.   REUTERS/Ben Hovland
Close
14 / 29
An armed person speaks with the media as people gather outside the Virginia State Capitol on Lobby Day, a day traditionally set aside for the public to lobby lawmakers, in Richmond, Virginia. REUTERS/Leah Millis

An armed person speaks with the media as people gather outside the Virginia State Capitol on Lobby Day, a day traditionally set aside for the public to lobby lawmakers, in Richmond, Virginia. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2021
An armed person speaks with the media as people gather outside the Virginia State Capitol on Lobby Day, a day traditionally set aside for the public to lobby lawmakers, in Richmond, Virginia. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
15 / 29
Thousands of U.S. flags are seen at the National Mall, to represent the people who are unable to travel to Washington for the inauguration. REUTER/Carlos Barria &nbsp;

Thousands of U.S. flags are seen at the National Mall, to represent the people who are unable to travel to Washington for the inauguration. REUTER/Carlos Barria  

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2021
Thousands of U.S. flags are seen at the National Mall, to represent the people who are unable to travel to Washington for the inauguration. REUTER/Carlos Barria  
Close
16 / 29
An Army soldier checks his sword during the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi &nbsp;

An Army soldier checks his sword during the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi  

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2021
An Army soldier checks his sword during the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi  
Close
17 / 29
A Houthi supporter reacts as he shatters the U.S. flag during a demonstration outside the U.S. embassy against the United States over its decision to designate the Houthis a foreign terrorist organization, in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A Houthi supporter reacts as he shatters the U.S. flag during a demonstration outside the U.S. embassy against the United States over its decision to designate the Houthis a foreign terrorist organization, in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2021
A Houthi supporter reacts as he shatters the U.S. flag during a demonstration outside the U.S. embassy against the United States over its decision to designate the Houthis a foreign terrorist organization, in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
18 / 29
A Palestinian medical worker collects a swab sample from a boy to be tested for the coronavirus in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa &nbsp; &nbsp;

A Palestinian medical worker collects a swab sample from a boy to be tested for the coronavirus in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa    

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2021
A Palestinian medical worker collects a swab sample from a boy to be tested for the coronavirus in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa    
Close
19 / 29
People listen as members of "Don't Mute DC" and "Living With The Law" perform to celebrate MLK Community Service Day in Washington D.C. ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration. REUTERS/Brandon Bell &nbsp;

People listen as members of "Don't Mute DC" and "Living With The Law" perform to celebrate MLK Community Service Day in Washington D.C. ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration. REUTERS/Brandon Bell  

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2021
People listen as members of "Don't Mute DC" and "Living With The Law" perform to celebrate MLK Community Service Day in Washington D.C. ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration. REUTERS/Brandon Bell  
Close
20 / 29
A Palestinian man sits near the beach on a rainy day in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian man sits near the beach on a rainy day in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2021
A Palestinian man sits near the beach on a rainy day in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
21 / 29
A girl wearing a face mask watches her mother eating outside their one-room house in Medina neighborhood, Dakar, Senegal. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra &nbsp;

A girl wearing a face mask watches her mother eating outside their one-room house in Medina neighborhood, Dakar, Senegal. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra  

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2021
A girl wearing a face mask watches her mother eating outside their one-room house in Medina neighborhood, Dakar, Senegal. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra  
Close
22 / 29
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden volunteers at Philabundance in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Tom Brenner &nbsp; &nbsp;

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden volunteers at Philabundance in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Tom Brenner    

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2021
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden volunteers at Philabundance in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Tom Brenner    
Close
23 / 29
A woman is tested at a nucleic acid testing site following an outbreak of the coronavirus in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter &nbsp;

A woman is tested at a nucleic acid testing site following an outbreak of the coronavirus in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter  

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2021
A woman is tested at a nucleic acid testing site following an outbreak of the coronavirus in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter  
Close
24 / 29
Vanderlecia Ortega dos Santos, or Vanda, from the Witoto indigenous tribe, receives the Sinovac coronavirus vaccine in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly &nbsp;

Vanderlecia Ortega dos Santos, or Vanda, from the Witoto indigenous tribe, receives the Sinovac coronavirus vaccine in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly  

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2021
Vanderlecia Ortega dos Santos, or Vanda, from the Witoto indigenous tribe, receives the Sinovac coronavirus vaccine in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly  
Close
25 / 29
Samsung Group heir Jay Y. Lee arrives at a court in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji &nbsp;

Samsung Group heir Jay Y. Lee arrives at a court in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji  

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2021
Samsung Group heir Jay Y. Lee arrives at a court in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji  
Close
26 / 29
Grand Camlica Mosque at the Camlica Hill is seen after snowfall in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Grand Camlica Mosque at the Camlica Hill is seen after snowfall in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2021
Grand Camlica Mosque at the Camlica Hill is seen after snowfall in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
27 / 29
A boy walks past members of the National Guard after playing at Lincoln Park in Washington. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs &nbsp; &nbsp;

A boy walks past members of the National Guard after playing at Lincoln Park in Washington. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs    

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2021
A boy walks past members of the National Guard after playing at Lincoln Park in Washington. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs    
Close
28 / 29
A view shows 56 pillars of light, representing 50 US states and territories, illuminating the skies above the National Mall and U.S. Capitol ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, in Washington. Keith D. Arnold/via REUTERS

A view shows 56 pillars of light, representing 50 US states and territories, illuminating the skies above the National Mall and U.S. Capitol ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, in Washington. Keith D. Arnold/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2021
A view shows 56 pillars of light, representing 50 US states and territories, illuminating the skies above the National Mall and U.S. Capitol ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, in Washington. Keith D. Arnold/via REUTERS
Close
29 / 29
View Again
View Next
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Next Slideshows

Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jan 18 2021
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jan 15 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jan 15 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Jan 14 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Washington prepares for Joe Biden's inauguration

Washington prepares for Joe Biden's inauguration

Central Washington, fenced off with razor wire and surrounded by 25,000 National Guard troops, prepares for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

Remembering Martin Luther King Jr.

Remembering Martin Luther King Jr.

Americans pay tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. on the holiday celebrating the late civil rights leader.

Thousands join U.S.-bound migrant caravan

Thousands join U.S.-bound migrant caravan

As many as 8,000 migrants, including families with young children, are headed to the United States from Honduras, fleeing poverty and lawlessness in a region rocked by the coronavirus pandemic and back-to-back hurricanes in November.

Rehearsing Joe Biden's inauguration

Rehearsing Joe Biden's inauguration

Participants rehearse President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration ceremonies at the locked-down U.S. Capitol complex.

The people charged in siege of U.S. Capitol

The people charged in siege of U.S. Capitol

Federal authorities have brought criminal charges against more than 100 people so far in connection with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, in which Trump's supporters stormed the building, ransacked offices and attacked police.

The grim toll from coronavirus

The grim toll from coronavirus

Hospitals, morgues and cemeteries deal with the unprecedented number of coronavirus victims.

Washington locks down ahead of inauguration

Washington locks down ahead of inauguration

The nation's capital continues to boost security by shutting down access to iconic landmarks and erecting vehicle checkpoints ahead of Biden's inauguration.

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny detained in Russia

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny detained in Russia

Alexei Navalny's supporters gathered outside a police station demanding he be set free as state prosecutors in Russia asked a judge to jail the Kremlin critic for 30 days. He was detained at a Moscow airport when flying home for the first time since he was poisoned last summer.

U.S. capitals see few protesters after bracing for violence

U.S. capitals see few protesters after bracing for violence

Law enforcement officers far outnumbered protesters at state capitol grounds, as few Trump supporters who believe the president's false claim that he won the 2020 election turned out for what authorities feared could be violent demonstrations.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast